Sports

Never Heard of Sport Climbing? Here's What You Need to Know Before the Olympics

By Amanda Prahl
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sport climbing is one of the new sports being introduced at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and it's also probably a sport you haven't heard much about before. Ahead of the opening ceremonies, here's a quick primer on this new Olympic sport. What Is Sport Climbing?. Sport climbing is...

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Sportsdesignboom.com

the tokyo olympics open today — here's everything you need to know

The tokyo olympic games finally kick off today, friday july 23rd, so here’s a guide to everything you need to know about the long-anticipated sporting event that was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. the tokyo olympics and paralympics will now be held from friday july 23rd through...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Skateboarding debuts at the Olympics and will feature huge tricks, crazy courses and lots of loud music… but what's the difference between 'Park' and 'Street' disciplines and how is it scored? Everything you need to know about the Games' newest sport

The debut of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics will be yet another sign that an activity once embraced as a symbol of counter-culture has firmly joined the mainstream. Skateboarding joins surfing and sports climbing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer with organisers and broadcasters hoping the new events will draw new and younger audiences to the Games.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Katie Ledecky Is Likely to Add to Her Impressive Olympic Medal Count in Tokyo

American swimmer Katie Ledecky became a household name at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she clocked astonishing times in the pool and ultimately became the most decorated woman athlete at the Games. But just how many Olympic medals does she count among her collection? To date, Ledecky has won an impressive six Olympic medals, five of which are gold — a tally she hopes to grow at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Team USA's Most Iconic Olympic Outfits Throughout the Years Are Pure Gold

Even when we don't have to wait a full extra year on the edge of our seats, the Olympics always manage to bring out roaring emotions, team pride, and some truly enviable fashion looks. Although the focus largely remains on athletic prowess, the Olympic ceremonies also provide a platform for some of the greatest athletes and designers to represent their country, make a statement, and show off parts of their culture. Granted, it can be easy to lose sight of the clothing when it's hidden beneath tall plumes of fireworks and flashing lights, so to make it easier, we've compiled some of Team USA's best outfits throughout the history of the games. Read on to check out some of the most iconic and timeless moments in USA fashion, and see just how much the team's personal style has evolved over the years.
Swimming & SurfingSporting News

Why is water sprayed on Olympic pools? Explaining safety measure for diving events

Keen-eyed observers of diving events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics may have noticed a curious sight: water sprayed on the surface of diving pools. It may seem innocuous, but the water spray is a safety feature not only for Olympic diving events, but also all international competition, as mandated by the Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA). The organization, which oversees competition in six aquatics sports — swimming, diving, high diving, artistic swimming, water polo and open water swimming — requires it for all diving events.
SportsPosted by
outsidemagazine

What You Need to Know About Climbing in the Olympics

On August 3, 2016, the International Olympic Committee announced that climbing would be included as a medal sport in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Exactly five years, dozens of qualifying competitions, and one global pandemic later, 20 men and 20 women from around the world will compete for gold at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. Starting on August 3, 2021, the competition will last four days, alternating between men’s and women’s events each day. Below is a short primer on climbing’s Olympic debut.
SportsWashington Post

What to know about sport climbing at the Tokyo Olympics

Sport climbing makes its Olympic debut at this year’s Tokyo Games, joining karate, skateboarding and surfing among the newest Olympic sports. Sport climbing will be contested again at the 2024 Paris Games, although with some differences. As explained by Climbing.com, the International Federation of Sport Climbing, which governs the sport, was only allowed to award one set of medals to men’s climbers and one set to women’s climbers at the Tokyo Games, leading to a format that combines multiple disciplines.

