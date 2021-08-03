Cancel
Credits & Loans

Newest BB&T Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: August 2021

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
BB&T is a full-service bank that merged with SunTrust to form Truist , making Truist Financial Corp. the sixth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Both banks continue to operate independently and run their own promotions.

Banks want your business and are willing to pay for it. They regularly run promotions to drum up business and give away free cash, which means you can earn hundreds of dollars just for opening an account.

The current BB&T promotions are for the bank’s credit cards. These BB&T bonuses were chosen because they’re easy to earn — you just have to use the card. Read on to find out how you could be padding your bank account with BB&T.

BB&T Spectrum Travel Rewards Credit Card: 20,000 Bonus Points ($200 Value)

If you’re a traveler, check out the benefits that come with BB&T’s Spectrum Travel Rewards credit card. You earn two times the miles on travel purchases and additional perks like an $85 credit for TSA Precheck or Global Entry.

When you sign up for a card, you receive a $50 credit to use on travel-related purchases, such as checked bag fees, in-flight purchases and more. New customers can earn 20,000 bonus miles with a $200 cash value.

Here are the details:

  • Cash value: $200
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $2,000
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Apply and get approved for a Spectrum Travel Rewards credit card and spend $2,000 in the first 90 days.
  • When you’ll get it: Miles earned will be applied to your miles balance weekly.
  • Terms and conditions: The card is subject to credit approval. The $50 travel bonus for incidentals is annual, whereas the $85 statement credit is available every four years.
  • Annual fee: None
  • Promotion page: BB&T Spectrum Travel Rewards credit card bonus offer

BB&T Spectrum Cash Rewards Credit Card: 10% Cash Bonus on Rewards

When you use your BB&T Spectrum Cash Rewards Visa, you earn 3% cash back on gasoline, 2% back on utilities and groceries and 1% back on everything else. Redeem the earnings for gift cards or apply them to the balance on your credit card account. Apply the cash back to your account and get a 10% bonus. Here’s how:

  • Cash value: Varies according to the amount of cash back you earn each month
  • Minimum spend to qualify: None
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Open a new Cash Rewards credit card account. Use the card for eligible purchases to earn cash-back rewards. Choose to deposit the cash back in your BB&T checking or savings account to get the bonus. If you deposit $100 of cash-back money, the bank deposits $110.
  • When you’ll get it: When you deposit your redeemed amount into your account
  • Terms and conditions: Subject to credit approval. Accrued cash back is forfeited if the account is closed. The 2% and 3% bonus categories only apply to the first $1,000 of spending per month; after that, a 1% flat cash-back rate applies.
  • Annual fee: None
  • Promotion page: BB&T Spectrum Cash Rewards credit card bonus offer

BB&T Spectrum Travel Rewards for Business Credit Card: 20,000 Bonus Miles ($200 Value)

Make the most of your business travel with the BB&T Spectrum Travel Rewards for Business credit card. Earn two miles for every dollar spent on airfare, hotels and car rentals — and one mile for other purchases. Other perks include no foreign transaction fees and an $85 credit for TSA Precheck and Global Entry programs.

New customers can earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles when they open a new account and start using this travel credit card. Here’s how:

  • Cash value: $200
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $2,000
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Open a Spectrum Travel Rewards for Business credit card. Use the card to make at least $2,000 in purchases within 90 days of opening the account.
  • When you’ll get it: Miles earned are applied to your miles balance weekly.
  • Terms and conditions: Subject to credit approval. The card is for commercial customers with a physical U.S. address and a total credit line of less than $100,000.
  • Annual fee: $49 (waived for the first year)
  • Promotion page: BB&T Spectrum Travel Rewards for Business credit card bonus offer

How To Open a BB&T Account

You can open a BB&T account at a local branch or online. Here’s how.

1. Gather the Necessary Information and Documentation

Here’s what you’ll need to provide to open an account :

  • Social Security number
  • Driver’s license or state ID
  • Date of birth
  • Opening deposit

You must be a U.S. citizen to open a credit card account. You’ll also need to provide employment and income details and statements from credit accounts you want to transfer.

2. Complete the Online Application

Follow the prompts and provide the information requested.

3. Fund the Account

You can deposit money into the account electronically. You’ll need to provide your client identification number and routing and account numbers from the bank you want to use to fund the account. Once your account is opened, you can log in .

Are BB&T Offers Worth the Switch?

Switching to BB&T may be worth it if you’re interested in a cash-back rewards credit card. You don’t need BB&T coupons to earn the current bonuses, and having the option to redeem rewards for cash puts free money in your pocket. However, if you’re looking for a checking or savings account with bonus money, check back for updates and new BB&T offers.

Information on promotions is accurate as of July 21, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial note: This content is not provided by BB&T. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by BB&T.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest BB&T Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: August 2021

