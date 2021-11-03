Newest Navy Federal Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: November 2021

Navy Federal Federal Credit Union offers financial services for active and retired members of the military and certain government employees, plus their families. In the event you’re considering joining the credit union , check out its current promotions before you open a new account.

Banks regularly offer promotions to attract new customers. They really want your business and are willing to pay you hundreds if you open an account. You can use this cash to boost your savings — a useful commodity in the current economy.

These promotions were picked because they represent the best Navy Federal bonuses currently available. Take a look — you may just find one you can’t pass up.

Senior Enlisted Reward Program: Up To $500 Bonus

The Senior Enlisted Reward Program lets you earn $100 for each new Senior NCO you refer to the credit union. Navy Federal coupons are not required for this bonus, but the people you refer must meet membership criteria and provide your access number when opening their new account. Here’s more:

Cash value: Up to $500

Up to $500 Minimum deposit to qualify: $0

$0 Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Refer active duty National Guard and Reserves E-7 through E-9 for membership and earn $100 for each one who joins, up to a $500 total reward. The people you refer must mention the program and provide your access number when applying for membership for you to get credit.

Refer active duty National Guard and Reserves E-7 through E-9 for membership and earn $100 for each one who joins, up to a $500 total reward. The people you refer must mention the program and provide your access number when applying for membership for you to get credit. When you’ll get it: The bonus is deposited within 14 business days after the referred person’s membership is approved.

The bonus is deposited within 14 business days after the referred person’s membership is approved. Terms and conditions: This offer is not available to recruiters. Referring members and referred individuals must be at least 18 years old. The referral fee is contingent on the referred individual qualifying for membership.

This offer is not available to recruiters. Referring members and referred individuals must be at least 18 years old. The referral fee is contingent on the referred individual qualifying for membership. Monthly fees: None

None Promotions page: Senior Enlisted Reward Program bonus offer

Navy Federal Credit Card Offers

Navy Federal cashRewards Credit Card: $250 Bonus

This cash-back card offers 1.75% back on your purchases if you have direct deposit and 1.5% without direct deposit. You can start redeeming rewards as soon as you earn them; there’s no limit and they never expire as long as your account remains in good standing. All Navy Federal credit cards come with 24/7 access to U.S.-based customer service and no fees for balance transfers or foreign transactions.

Cash value: $250

$250 Minimum spend to qualify: $2,500

$2,500 Expiration date: Jan. 3, 2022

Jan. 3, 2022 How to get it: Open a new Navy Federal cashRewards credit card and make $2,500 in purchases within the first 90 days.

Open a new Navy Federal cashRewards credit card and make $2,500 in purchases within the first 90 days. When you’ll get it: Up to eight weeks after the end of the 90-day period

Up to eight weeks after the end of the 90-day period Terms and conditions: Some transactions such as cash advances, balance transfers, fees and others do not count as purchases (see the offer page for details). Limit one bonus per customer.

Some transactions such as cash advances, balance transfers, fees and others do not count as purchases (see the offer page for details). Limit one bonus per customer. Annual fee: $0

$0 Promotions page: Navy Federal cashRewards credit card offer

Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Credit Card: 25,000 Bonus Points ($250 Value)

With this card, you’ll earn three times the points at restaurants (including food delivery), at supermarkets and on gas and transit and one point per dollar for all other purchases. Points are redeemable for cash, travel, gift cards and merchandise, and there’s no limit to how many you can rack up.

Cash value: $250

$250 Minimum spend to qualify: $3,000

$3,000 Expiration date: Jan. 3, 2022

Jan. 3, 2022 How to get it: Open a new More Rewards American Express credit card and make $3,000 in purchases within 90 days of opening.

Open a new More Rewards American Express credit card and make $3,000 in purchases within 90 days of opening. When you’ll get it: Up to eight weeks after the end of the 90-day period

Up to eight weeks after the end of the 90-day period Terms and conditions: Some transactions such as cash advances, balance transfers, fees and others do not count as purchases (see the offer page for details). Limit one bonus per customer.

Some transactions such as cash advances, balance transfers, fees and others do not count as purchases (see the offer page for details). Limit one bonus per customer. Annual fee: $0

$0 Promotions page: Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Card offer

Navy Federal Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card: 40,000 Bonus Points ($400 Value)

In addition to 40,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 within 90 days of opening the account, the Visa Signature Flagship Rewards comes with a free year of Amazon Prime. Additionally, this travel rewards card earns three points per dollar on travel and two points per dollar on all other purchases. It also features a statement credit of up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

Cash value: $400

$400 Minimum spend to qualify: $4,000

$4,000 Expiration date: Jan. 3, 2022

Jan. 3, 2022 How to get it: Open a new Navy Federal Visa Signature Flagship Rewards card and make $4,000 in qualifying purchases within 90 days of opening the account.

Open a new Navy Federal Visa Signature Flagship Rewards card and make $4,000 in qualifying purchases within 90 days of opening the account. When you’ll get it: Up to eight weeks after the end of the 90-day period

Up to eight weeks after the end of the 90-day period Terms and conditions: Some transactions such as cash advances, balance transfers, fees and others do not count as purchases (see the offer page for details). Limit one bonus per customer.

Some transactions such as cash advances, balance transfers, fees and others do not count as purchases (see the offer page for details). Limit one bonus per customer. Annual fee: $49

$49 Promotions page: Navy Federal Visa Signature Flagship Rewards credit card offer

Navy Federal Go Rewards Credit Card: 0% Intro APR for 6 Months

Navy Federal’s Go Rewards card is available as either a Visa or a Mastercard and features three points per dollar at restaurants, two points per dollar on gas and one point per dollar on everything else for every dollar spent. Points can be redeemed for cash, merchandise or gift cards through online banking or via the mobile app.

Cash value: 0

0 Minimum spend to qualify: $1,000

$1,000 Expiration date: Jan. 3, 2022

Jan. 3, 2022 How to get it: Open a new Go Rewards card and make purchases within the first 6 months.

Open a new Go Rewards card and make purchases within the first 6 months. When you’ll get it: The 0% APR is available upon opening the account for the first 6 months.

The 0% APR is available upon opening the account for the first 6 months. Terms and conditions: After the 6-month qualifying period ends, a variable APR rate of 8.99% to 18% applies on purchases.

After the 6-month qualifying period ends, a variable APR rate of 8.99% to 18% applies on purchases. Annual fee: $0

$0 Promotions page: Navy Federal Go Rewards credit card offer

Other Navy Federal Offers

Auto Loan Refinance: $200 Bonus

Navy Federal offers competitive rates and refinance terms ranging from 36 to 96 months for new and used vehicles. Get rates as low as 1.79% for a new vehicle and save money over the life of your vehicle loan. You can also earn up to $200 cash when you switch your auto loan to Navy Federal Credit Union.

Cash value: $200

$200 Minimum loan amount to qualify: $5,000

$5,000 Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Refinance your auto loan with Navy Federal and make your first scheduled payment.

Refinance your auto loan with Navy Federal and make your first scheduled payment. When you’ll get it: The bonus is credited to your savings account 61-65 days after the loan origination date.

The bonus is credited to your savings account 61-65 days after the loan origination date. Terms and conditions: This offer is not available for existing Navy Federal loans. The loan amount must be at least $5,000 to qualify for the bonus. Rates and terms are subject to approval and can vary depending on factors like creditworthiness and the age of the vehicle.

This offer is not available for existing Navy Federal loans. The loan amount must be at least $5,000 to qualify for the bonus. Rates and terms are subject to approval and can vary depending on factors like creditworthiness and the age of the vehicle. Monthly fees: None

None Promotions page: Auto loan refinance bonus offer

RealtyPlus Real Estate Assistance: Up To $8,000 Bonus

RealtyPlus is a program available to Navy Federal members who want to buy or sell a home. All you have to do is enroll in the program and choose an approved agent. You can earn up to $8,000, depending on the value of the home and where you live.

Cash value: Up to $8,000

Up to $8,000 Minimum deposit to qualify: $0

$0 Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Enroll in the RealtyPlus program. Choose an agent from the approved list to buy or sell your home. Close on the sale.

Enroll in the RealtyPlus program. Choose an agent from the approved list to buy or sell your home. Close on the sale. When you’ll get it: After closing on the sale

After closing on the sale Terms and conditions: Members must enroll in the program and use an approved agent to qualify for the cash-back bonus. A Navy Federal Credit Union mortgage is not required. Residents of Kansas and Tennessee receive a Mastercard MAX gift card instead of cash. The program is not available in Alaska, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Members must enroll in the program and use an approved agent to qualify for the cash-back bonus. A Navy Federal Credit Union mortgage is not required. Residents of Kansas and Tennessee receive a Mastercard MAX gift card instead of cash. The program is not available in Alaska, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Monthly fees: None

None Promotions page: RealtyPlus bonus offer

About Navy Federal Credit Union

At the end of the Great Depression, a group of seven Navy Department employees founded Navy Federal Credit Union. Their goal was to create a place where they and their co-workers could save or borrow money and work toward individual financial goals. Today, credit union membership is open to members of all branches of the military.

Navy Federal Credit Union has more than 10 million members. The credit union has more than $148 billion in assets and 345 branches around the world.

Navy Federal Credit Union Membership Benefits

Navy Federal Credit Union members enjoy more than great rates on savings products and loans . It’s a top-five Veterans Affairs lender for service members who have not used their VA eligibility. Member benefits include:

Access to more than 30,000 fee-free ATMs

An auto-buying program

Auto insurance discounts through Geico

Discounts on purchases made at select retailers

Vehicle rental discounts through Enterprise and Hertz

Navy Federal Credit Union Membership Criteria

Before you can take advantage of Navy Federal promotions, you have to apply for membership. Membership is open to the following service members:

Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy and Space Force active duty members

Members of the Delayed Entry Program

Department of Defense officer candidates

Department of Defense reservists

Veterans and retirees of the armed forces

Military family members may apply for membership. Department of Defense civilian employees, retirees and contractors may also qualify for Navy Federal Credit Union membership.

How To Open a Navy Federal Account

If you meet membership requirements, you can complete the membership application. You and any joint owners need to provide:

A driver’s license or government-issued ID

A Social Security number

A home address

A way to fund your account, such as a credit card, a debit card or your routing and bank account numbers, to initiate a transfer

Individuals who are being sponsored by a current credit union member also need to provide information about their sponsor. This includes the last four numbers of the sponsor’s Social Security number and a credit union Access Number. Once your account is approved, you can log in and start banking .

Should You Consider Opening an Account at Navy Federal Credit Union?

Navy Federal Credit Union members enjoy low rates and fees on banking products and loans. They can also earn discounts that can add up to big savings over time, similar to offerings from other credit unions .

If you have friends and family who also qualify for membership, you can earn some decent cash by referring them to the credit union. Just make sure that the financial products, loans and banking services meet your needs.

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of Nov. 3, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Navy Federal Credit Union. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Navy Federal Credit Union.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Navy Federal Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: November 2021