Newest Chime Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

Chime is a financial technology company that serves as an alternative to traditional banks. It only operates online and offers a simple checking account with no fees and a single savings account . Chime is probably best known for its fast direct deposits , so it might be a good fit if that’s how you get paid. You’ll get your direct-deposited paycheck up to two days earlier than with other banking options.

If Chime’s free banking perks are not enough, it also lets you earn extra cash for recommending friends. In these challenging economic times, free money is especially nice. And if you can help a friend by turning them on to a banking product you love, that’s even better.

Chime’s July promotion makes it easy for you to introduce friends and family to its banking services and score up to $1,000 in free cash. Read on for all the details.

Chime Friend Referrals: $75 Bonus

This Chime promotion is beneficial to you and your friends because you both get $75 if you refer someone who ends up opening a new account . The amount changes frequently so if you’re a Chime user, be sure to check your settings to see what’s on offer. You can earn up to $1,000 in referral bonuses per calendar year for as long as the offer is available.

To take advantage of the Chime offer, you’ll need to have a Chime bank account. Once you’re set up, follow these steps to begin the referral process:

Log in to your online account or open the mobile app. Select “Settings” in the upper left corner of the window. Click or tap on “Invite Friends.” Create a message or greeting. Choose friends from your contacts. Tap or click on “Send.”

You can also share your customized invitation through social media or on your blog by copying the referral link. On the same Invite Friends page, navigate to the top-right corner and tap on “Share.” Copy the link and paste it to share. If your friend opens an account and receives a direct deposit of $200 or more within 45 days of opening the account, you’ll each get $75. Here are a few more details on the promo:

Cash value : $75

$75 Minimum deposit to qualify : $200

$200 Expiration date : None

None How to get it : Refer a friend using the customized link mentioned above. If your friend opens an account and receives one direct deposit of at least $200 within 45 days, you’ll each receive a $75 bonus. No Chime coupon codes are necessary.

Refer a friend using the customized link mentioned above. If your friend opens an account and receives one direct deposit of at least $200 within 45 days, you’ll each receive a $75 bonus. No Chime coupon codes are necessary. When you’ll get it : After your friend receives the first direct deposit of $200

After your friend receives the first direct deposit of $200 Terms and conditions : Your friend must use the referral link that identifies you as the referrer in order for both of you to receive the Chime bonuses.

Your friend must use the referral link that identifies you as the referrer in order for both of you to receive the Chime bonuses. Monthly fees : None

None Promotion page : Chime referral bonus offer

Opening a Chime Bank Account

Chime makes opening a bank account simple. Besides needing an internet connection, mobile phone or computer, you’ll need to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident. You can apply through the website or by downloading the mobile banking app for iPhone or Android . Chime claims the process only takes a couple of minutes. Here’s what you need to do:

Step by Step Fill out your information on the enrollment page. Enter your name. Enter your Social Security number. Add an email address. You’ll be asked if you’d like to open a linked savings account now or later. Create a password to log in to your Chime account . Wait for Chime to verify your information. Once approved, set up your paycheck as a direct deposit by giving your employer your Chime account number and routing number. Wait to receive a Chime debit Visa card to make purchases and ATM withdrawals .

Is Chime Right for You?

If you do most of your banking online, Chime makes a lot of sense. For one thing, you’ll save money on bank fees.

You’ll also be able to deposit checks, pay most of your bills and transfer money between accounts through the mobile banking app. The latest promotion adds even more incentive because you can get paid for referring friends.

If you need to write checks or regularly make cash deposits, however, Chime probably wouldn’t be the right bank for you. The bank doesn’t offer paper checks. And while you can deposit cash through a Green Dot location, it will cost you a fee.

Check back each month for updates and new promotions as they are available. If the bonus offer above doesn’t seem like a good fit for you, there are also several other banks that are currently offering promotions .

