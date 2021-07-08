Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Newest Chime Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGeMy_0OgdMhkL00

Chime is a financial technology company that serves as an alternative to traditional banks. It only operates online and offers a simple checking account with no fees and a single savings account . Chime is probably best known for its fast direct deposits , so it might be a good fit if that’s how you get paid. You’ll get your direct-deposited paycheck up to two days earlier than with other banking options.

If Chime’s free banking perks are not enough, it also lets you earn extra cash for recommending friends. In these challenging economic times, free money is especially nice. And if you can help a friend by turning them on to a banking product you love, that’s even better.

Chime’s July promotion makes it easy for you to introduce friends and family to its banking services and score up to $1,000 in free cash. Read on for all the details.

Chime Friend Referrals: $75 Bonus

This Chime promotion is beneficial to you and your friends because you both get $75 if you refer someone who ends up opening a new account . The amount changes frequently so if you’re a Chime user, be sure to check your settings to see what’s on offer. You can earn up to $1,000 in referral bonuses per calendar year for as long as the offer is available.

To take advantage of the Chime offer, you’ll need to have a Chime bank account. Once you’re set up, follow these steps to begin the referral process:

  1. Log in to your online account or open the mobile app.
  2. Select “Settings” in the upper left corner of the window.
  3. Click or tap on “Invite Friends.”
  4. Create a message or greeting.
  5. Choose friends from your contacts.
  6. Tap or click on “Send.”

You can also share your customized invitation through social media or on your blog by copying the referral link. On the same Invite Friends page, navigate to the top-right corner and tap on “Share.” Copy the link and paste it to share. If your friend opens an account and receives a direct deposit of $200 or more within 45 days of opening the account, you’ll each get $75. Here are a few more details on the promo:

  • Cash value : $75
  • Minimum deposit to qualify : $200
  • Expiration date : None
  • How to get it : Refer a friend using the customized link mentioned above. If your friend opens an account and receives one direct deposit of at least $200 within 45 days, you’ll each receive a $75 bonus. No Chime coupon codes are necessary.
  • When you’ll get it : After your friend receives the first direct deposit of $200
  • Terms and conditions : Your friend must use the referral link that identifies you as the referrer in order for both of you to receive the Chime bonuses.
  • Monthly fees : None
  • Promotion page : Chime referral bonus offer

Opening a Chime Bank Account

Chime makes opening a bank account simple. Besides needing an internet connection, mobile phone or computer, you’ll need to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident. You can apply through the website or by downloading the mobile banking app for iPhone or Android . Chime claims the process only takes a couple of minutes. Here’s what you need to do:

Step by Step

  1. Fill out your information on the enrollment page.
  2. Enter your name.
  3. Enter your Social Security number.
  4. Add an email address.
  5. You’ll be asked if you’d like to open a linked savings account now or later.
  6. Create a password to log in to your Chime account .
  7. Wait for Chime to verify your information.
  8. Once approved, set up your paycheck as a direct deposit by giving your employer your Chime account number and routing number.
  9. Wait to receive a Chime debit Visa card to make purchases and ATM withdrawals .

Is Chime Right for You?

If you do most of your banking online, Chime makes a lot of sense. For one thing, you’ll save money on bank fees.

You’ll also be able to deposit checks, pay most of your bills and transfer money between accounts through the mobile banking app. The latest promotion adds even more incentive because you can get paid for referring friends.

If you need to write checks or regularly make cash deposits, however, Chime probably wouldn’t be the right bank for you. The bank doesn’t offer paper checks. And while you can deposit cash through a Green Dot location, it will cost you a fee.

Check back each month for updates and new promotions as they are available. If the bonus offer above doesn’t seem like a good fit for you, there are also several other banks that are currently offering promotions .

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of June 29, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

This content is not provided by Chime. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Chime.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Chime Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Online Coupons#Online Banking#Chime Friend Referrals#Invite Friends#None Promotion#Iphone#Social Security#Visa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
BoardingArea

Amex Kabbage Checking Now Offers $300 Bonus for Select Customers

Last month we wrote about the first American Express checking account, called Kabbage Checking. This is an account for small businesses that offers an impressive annual percentage yield of 1.10%. Now some people are receiving offers for a $300 bonus when opening one of these accounts. The offer was sent out by email, and seems to be targeted. Let’s check the details.
Credits & LoansInvestopedia

Amex Offers Bonus Rewards to Marriott Cardholders for a Limited Time

American Express and Marriott Bonvoy have announced a new bonus offer for existing Marriott credit card holders through the end of September 2021. Eligible cardholders can earn up to triple the usual points on certain travel and transportation-related purchases. The card issuer is also offering additional rewards on purchases made with Marriott's vacation home brand Homes & Villas.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Jimmy Choo Amex Offer: Spend $750 get 15k bonus points

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Six Flags Offering Another Round of Employee Bonuses

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2021-- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is ramping up efforts to reward its team members by offering another cash bonus package. Seasonal team members who work through October 31, 2021, can earn up to an additional $500-$1,000 or more with a 10% bonus for wages earned from July through September and a 15% bonus for wages earned in October.
Credits & LoansPosted by
CNN

These credit cards are offering the best limited-time bonuses in July

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
TechnologyPosted by
BoardingArea

M1 Finance App Offering Best Ever $50 Signup Bonus

M1 Finance is a free investing app with a focus in automated investment using a pie model that is comprised of stocks you like. Opening and funding the account is quick and easy and the sign-up bonus is now increased to $50. That’s their best offer yet. Let’s see how it works.
Restaurantschainstoreage.com

Papa John's offering referral, hiring, appreciation bonuses

Papa John’s International Inc. is adding hiring and other incentives amid a labor crunch that is hitting the restaurant industry particularly hard. The pizza chain announced new programs for its company-owned restaurants that include $50 referral bonuses for team members for every new hire they bring in, with an additional $50 bonus paid to the new employee.
uams.edu

RN Seasonal Referral Bonus of $500 Offered

July 6, 2021 | UAMS Nurses are seeking experienced nurses to join our team. We are asking Team UAMS to join us and receive a $500 Referral Bonus for each nurse that is hired into our new RN Seasonal Program. Program details are posted on our website at nurses.uams.edu. If...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Wyndham Credit Cards Offer Worthwhile Perks, Big Bonuses

Barclays has made some positive changes to its travel card portfolio lately. For example, last year Barclays launched new co-branded Emirates credit cards, which offer elite status. Then Barclays launched refreshed co-branded Wyndham credit cards. These Wyndham cards are now offering elevated bonuses, so I wanted to recap the basics of these cards, including those bonuses.
Economyceoworld.biz

So, You’re Offering a Sign-On Bonus. Then What?

With employers scrambling to entice people back to work after the pandemic many, like Amazon, Sheetz, Wawa, and some Jimmy John’s franchises, have turned to offering sign on bonuses to candidates. Fine. This has proved to be an effective recruitment technique for some. However, it does not come without its challenges. There’s the “cash and dash” scenario, where people put in the minimum amount of time required and move on to the next company offering a recruitment incentive. You can also alienate current long-term employees who are left wondering where their bonus went.
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

The new Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a $200 bonus and 1.5% cash back everywhere — but some customers can earn a higher rate of return

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Bank of America has launched the Bank of America® Unlimited...
Delaware County, NYthe-reporter.net

Farmers Market Coupons Available Mid-July

Farmers markets and participating farm stands are open to provide farm fresh fruits and vegetables for good health and nutrition. Again this year Delaware County senior citizens may take advantage of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Square launches Square Banking for small businesses

Square has launched Square Banking, a suite of financial products purpose-built to help small business owners manage their cash flow and get more out of their money. Coming on the heels of Square’s industrial bank, Square Financial Services, beginning operations in March 2021, Square Banking represents a milestone in Square’s efforts to expand access to financial tools for underbanked populations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy