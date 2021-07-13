Cancel
5 Luxury Candle Sets in the Nordstrom Sale: Diptyque and More

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 11 days ago
Diptyque candles. Oliver Knight/Shutterstock

When it comes to candles, going luxury can feel a little scary, but a really good candle truly can change your everyday life. Their intricate scents can practically teleport you to another world — and the iconic designs are simply made to shine as part of your home decor, even long after the wax has been burned away.

You can only imagine our euphoric delight when we spotted so many scents currently on sale at Nordstrom. Our shopping cart is filling up fast, but we know there’s no way we’re leaving without some new candles in tow to turn staying at home into a total sensory experience. Check out our five faves below!

Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMwXX_0OgOzPdR00
Nordstrom

Five iconic sets, one iconic sale price!

Get the Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set (originally $82) for just $60 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHlU6_0OgOzPdR00
Nordstrom

If you’re into woodsy scents, this Boy Smells votive set is a can’t-miss!

Get the Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set (originally $80) for just $56 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Boy Smells Late Bloomer Votive Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdfFy_0OgOzPdR00
Nordstrom

Prefer candles that make you feel like you’re lying in a field of freshly-bloomed flowers? Check out this floral votive set!

Get the Boy Smells Late Bloomer Votive Candle Set (originally $80) for just $56 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin Scented Home Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDd8R_0OgOzPdR00
Nordstrom

This limited-edition duo features two candles with two gorgeous scents you’ll absolutely adore!

Get the Jo Malone London Home Candle Set (originally $140) for just $98 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Malin+Goetz Votive Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eq2dd_0OgOzPdR00
Nordstrom

If you want darker, more unique scents to fill your home, you’ll love the dark rum, cannabis and leather scents in this set!

Get the Malin+Goetz Votive Candle Set (originally $60) for just $42 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Want to see more? Check out more candles and diffusers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

