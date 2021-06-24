Cancel
Pickup Truck Driving the Wrong Way Crashes Into Semi, and the Video Is Horrifying

By Richard Thompson
Alt_driver
 18 days ago
With most intense crash videos, usually the most nerve-wracking part is, obviously, the actual crash itself. In the case of the above video, though, the most chilling part has to be watching the white Chevy Silverado speed the wrong way on I-74 in Illinois, while knowing the whole time that an extreme collision is coming. The anticipation of disaster has you sweating bullets, and then, all of the sudden…WHAM!…the Chevy crashes head-on into an oncoming Volvo semi truck.

