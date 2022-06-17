Knowing how to turn furniture in The Sims 4 is incredibly important, as anybody who's tried to get a sofa up a flight of stairs will be able to tell you. Rotating furniture gives you an essential aspect of control over the layouts of your homes in The Sims 4 , and prevents all your chairs and tables facing the same direction like some surreal field of sunflowers. The ability to turn objects and move them freely also helps you get a lot more out of limited space, and can turn a clustered room into a free-flowing example of feng shui. Read on to find out how to turn furniture in The Sims 4, and rotate your way into an interior decorating magazine.

How to turn furniture in The Sims 4 on PC

Make sure you're starting off in Build Mode, then click the right mouse button when the object you want to rotate is selected. You can also use the keyboard shortcuts < or > to rotate selected items without further clicking.

If you're playing The Sims 4 with The Sims 3 camera style, rather than the default one, then rotate objects by holding down the left mouse button and dragging the item to rotate it instead.

(Image credit: EA Games)

How to turn furniture in The Sims 4 on PS4 or Xbox One

In Build Mode, you can rotate an object by pressing R1 on PS4, or RB on Xbox One. To rotate the object counter-clockwise, hit L1 on PS4, or LB on Xbox One.

Rotating furniture can be a helpful way to maximize the layout of a smaller Sim home, to make sure that you're not blocking access to any doorways or essential appliances. It also makes for a more striking layout, without every available object pointing in the the same direction.

