ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

12 best men’s summer cycling jerseys to keep cool and comfortable on the road

By Aaron Roe
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfpQl_0OfmoFIX00

It’s time to put away your heavy winter cycling kit for a few months and treat yourself to a spring and summer outfit to add some zip to your pedalling.

There’s a wide choice of materials out there from luxurious merino wool through to high-tech rain-beating fabrics that will keep water out without that boil-in-the-bag effect riders had to endure until just a few years back.

If you’re hoping to shave seconds off your fastest times on Strava then look out for race-cut jerseys with a tighter fit and longer arms to help you slip through the air.

And if you’re looking forward to some long distance adventures later in the year, opt for a more comfortable fit and larger pockets to store your spare clothing and snacks.

Or if you simply have no idea where to start, then fear not. We have found 11 of the best tops on the market right now, in a mix of styles for sporty riders and others with a more relaxed fit that will suit those who just want to get out and enjoy the sun.

Read more:

How we tested

To really put these through their paces, we’ve ridden in them both on the open road and in the “pain cave” on the turbo trainer. We’ve opened and closed zips, tugged at seams and stuffed the pockets to bursting in order try and find any weak points and all in the name of finding the best cycling jerseys out there. Here’s are the ones that passed with flying colours.

The best men’s summer cycling jerseys for 2022 are:

Giro new road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hj128_0OfmoFIX00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

We love this understated jersey – it’s finished to a superb standard but won’t break the bank. The quality of the finish is outstanding – much better than you might expect at this price point – with flat-stitched seams, great zips and plenty of silicone grippers at the hem to stop it riding up. There are reflective details to make you more noticeable when light levels dip, and it’s got the usual four-pocket set up at the back – one with a zip.

In the saddle it performs as well as it looks. It’s not too clingy but never flappy, and a lovely, soft zip guard stops it rubbing your throat as you ride. Look after it and it will last you a few seasons without looking dated. We tried the dark green true spruce version but it also comes in ox blood and charcoal.

Buy now £79.99, Giro.co.uk

Lusso hebden aero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oE4Sv_0OfmoFIX00

Best: For sunny days

Rating: 9/10

The Manchester brand is having a giggle here – it has made a jersey for the warmest days of summer and then named it after a town in the rainy Pennines. It’s a proper aero design to help you squeeze a tiny bit more performance out of your bike. There’s a low-cut collar with zip guard, nice sharp laser-cut arms and breathable panels to help keep you cool when pushing hard. We went for the unusual stone shade which will undoubtedly look great with a summer tan.

Buy now £80.00, Lusso.bike

Specialized in layers SL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtE7t_0OfmoFIX00

Best: Graphics

Rating: 8/10

Specialized makes some amazing bikes – and its jerseys are top quality too. The eye-catching blue design is a nod to the Earth’s atmosphere, but we just think it looks pretty cool. It’s a nice slim fit for an American designed top (they often come up a little large) and comes with a smart, low-cut collar and the standard three pockets. The back panels use a light mesh fabric to dissipate heat and it offers UPF 30 sun protection too.

Buy now £57.00, Specialized.com

Pearl iZUMi charge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXOv1_0OfmoFIX00

Best: For visibility

Rating: 8/10

Only the most myopic drivers could miss the “screaming green” colourway we tested, but there are also smart red or black options if you prefer. We loved the five pocket configuration – it’s good for keeping your kit organised and it stops you mixing your sticky snack wrappers with your other bits and bobs. The fit is form-fitting but not restrictive so it’s great for long summer days in the saddle. That lightweight, breathable fabric also offers UPF 30 sun protection. And, right now, it’s currently on offer for £40 less than normal.

Buy now £49.99, Freewheel.co.uk

Rapha pro team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyWLY_0OfmoFIX00

Best: For shorter bodies

Rating: 9/10

With classic colours and understated branding, we love the styling of this top from the British brand. It’s got a form-fitting pro cut to help you slip through the air, and silicone grippers on the waistband ensure it stays locked in place while you ride. It comes in a range of smart colours so you’re sure to find one to your taste, and the three pockets mean there’s plenty of storage space. Plus, there’s some reflective detailing on the pocket and sleeve to keep you seen. We found it comes up a bit short in the body, so it’s best worn with bib-shorts.

Buy now £120.00, Rapha.cc

Spatzwear squadron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBSNf_0OfmoFIX00

Best: For racers

Rating: 10/10

Cargo cycling shorts are pretty commonplace, but now Spatzwear have created an aero cargo jersey designed with fast riding in mind. With three deep pockets on the back and a huge mesh cargo carrier too, there’s plenty of space to store kit, food and tools. There’s even a pocket on the back of one arm to store small items or hold an LED light. Despite all the storage space, the fit is sleek and racy, with a low collar and longer sleeves.

Buy now £139.99, Spatzwear.com

Café du Cycliste francine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoNsN_0OfmoFIX00

Best: Luxury buy

Rating: 10/10

How lovely is this one from the sunny South of France? It feels as good as it looks, being made from a slightly heavier blended fabric with contrasting mesh panels down the spine and the sides to keep you cooler in really hot weather. It’s not as clingy as many racing jerseys. At the back is a small zipped pocket for valuables plus three main pockets – bear in mind they aren’t as big as on some jerseys, probably to ensure you don’t overload them and spoil the look of this stunning top. Look after it and it’ll last for years.

Buy now £146.00, Cafeducycliste.com

Pactimo summit aero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sS92o_0OfmoFIX00

Best: For climbing

Rating: 9/10

Green seems to be the “in colour” this spring and summer – and this jersey from Colorado comes in a smart classic pine. It’s a proper aero top with a cutaway collar, form-fitting shape and grippers at the end of the sleeves to hold them firmly in place. You get the standard three pockets, plus zipped section, and there’s a great lifetime warranty against any manufacturing defects. It’ll serve you well when slogging up hills on hot summer days.

Buy now £115.00, Pactimo.co.uk

Madison roam merino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqwMi_0OfmoFIX00

Best: For commuters

Rating: 9/10

Merino is a fabulous material for a cycling jersey – it’ll regulate your temperature much better than many man made fabrics and feels nicer against the skin. You’ll also find it won’t get as sweaty and stinky as some other materials as it’s naturally anti-bacterial, making it a good choice for commuters who might want to wear it for a few trips between washes. The cut is a little more generous than most summer jerseys although it’s not so loose that it flaps in the breeze. Our test jersey came in a navy haze shade which is more of a slate grey than the name suggests.

Buy now £59.99, Madison.cc

Le Col pro all-weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w78k4_0OfmoFIX00

Best: For summer showers

Rating: 10/10

As any cyclist knows, there’s no guarantee of wall-to-wall summer sunshine. This clever jersey uses Polartec’s clever waterproof membrane to keep the rain and drizzle out while allowing sweat and excess warmth to escape. There’s also a higher-cut collar to prevent drips going down the back of your neck, plus larger pockets where you can stow any wet weather accessories as the weather improves. It’s got a hefty price tag but it’s cut generously enough to wear a baselayer underneath and you can combine it with arm warmers to make it a proper three-season garment.

Buy now £170.00, Lecol.cc

Altura icon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkTr5_0OfmoFIX00

Best: Budget buy

Rating: 8/10

With a more relaxed fit and lower price tag, this one’s perfectly suited to leisure riders. It’s not short on features either, with reflective detailing, four pockets including a zipped section, plus mesh panels under the arms for added breathability. The polyester and elastane fabric is soft to the touch and thin enough to ensure you shouldn’t overheat on even the warmest days. If you want a great value top for day-to-day use, then this should be top of your list.

Buy now £60.00, Altura.co.uk

Sportful fiandre pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qH5tT_0OfmoFIX00

Best: All-rounder

Rating: 9/10

This could be the cycling equivalent of the shacket – a cross between a shirt and a jacket. It’s a full-on wet weather workhorse that will work as a summer jersey when worn over a thin baselayer on showery days, or take the place of a jacket in autumn and spring if doubled up with arm warmers.

The polartec neoshell fabric keeps the rain and spray out but breathes really well so you won’t get too clammy on warmer days. Other great features include sealed internal seams and a clever two-part collar to stop water dripping off your helmet and straight down your back. It’s not one for the hottest days… so should get plenty of use even in the British summer.

Buy now £134.00, Sigmasports.com

The verdict: Men's summer cycling jerseys

Our pick of the bunch was the fabulous new road from Giro . It’s not got the fanciest fabric, the coolest design or the most features – it just does everything really well, and those understated looks won’t age. You could wear it on anything from a weekday commute to a Sunday blast to a café and it’ll never look out of place. The quality is astonishing, too – we went over it in minute detail and couldn’t fault it.

Lovers of luxury jerseys will adore the quirky Café du Cycliste offering, and if you love to ride in those summer showers take a look at the clever Le Col top .

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on cycling and outdoor gear, try the links below:

Improve your riding performance with the best men’s cycling shoes

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

These new city e-bikes gives you a whole lot of power for surprisingly little cash

US company Aventon has upgraded two of its most popular city e-bikes with improved batteries and new features – without a huge price hike. Not so long ago, you'd be hard pressed to find a good quality electric bike for under $1,500 / £1,000 / AU$2,000, but that's changing quickly as components prices drop and manufacturing processes become streamlined. If you're in the market for an e-bike and don't have several grand burning a hole in your pocket, you've now got plenty of options to choose from – including the new Aventon Pace 350 and Pace 500.
BICYCLES
KXAN

Best men’s dress watch

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dress watches add style and class while being a valuable piece for telling the time. There are times where a dress watch can be the missing or final piece to an outfit, or it can complement the style you’re wearing. They’re helpful for formal gatherings, business meetings, or when you’re at a simple kickback and you want to add a dash of class to your outfit.
APPAREL
Popular Mechanics

Toyota’s Latest 4Runner TRD Sport Gives Up Off-Road Ability For On-Road Comfort

The Takeaway: The underpinnings of Toyota’s 4Runner (and Tacoma) haven’t changed for quite some time. However, for 2022, the lineup gains a TRD Sport trim, which is more road-oriented than the other off-road-centric models in the lineup. Toyota says the new sixth trim level adds style, flair, and some road-worthy upgrades. And after my time behind the wheel, I agree with them.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
People

These Best-Selling Sports Bras on Amazon Come in a 3-Pack That's 60% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You're truly missing out if you've never experienced a bra that provides light support but feels like you're wearing nothing at all. Let's be honest, a bra with wires and tight seams can cause chafing and feel incredibly uncomfortable, especially if you're working out. Amazon has a plethora of sports bras, and thankfully, we found one that's wireless and seamless. Plus, it's backed by more than 23,000 perfect ratings.
YOGA
Footwear News

Ciara Makes a Cozy Statement in Spotted Coat With Tall Combat Boots for Her Lita Brand

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara makes a bold statement in a fierce way. The “Never Ever” singer shared a video on Instagram today that showed the musician posing in a cozy outfit with three models surrounding her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) In the caption of her post, Ciara wrote, “Shout out to the girls who be drippin together and never trippin together @LitaByCiara 🖤” For the outfit, Ciara wore a black and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cycling Jersey#Jerseys#Summer Sunshine#Summer Days
MotorBiscuit

Best 2022 SUVs for Family Summer Road Trips

Are you looking forward to a family road trip this summer? Is your old beater of a car looking a little scary in the driveway as you consider taking it hundreds of miles across the country? You might need to re-up with one of the best 2022 SUVs for family summer road trips. Ride in comfort with your whole family, even in the scorching heat.
BUYING CARS
SPY

The Best Men’s Sandals to Tackle Spring and Summer in Style

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The weather is finally starting to warm up, which means you can finally defrost your men’s sandals that have been in the back of your closet. Sure, you can continue to wear your favorite pair of sneakers, but who wants to keep their feet enclosed as the mercury starts to rise? Men’s sandals are the ideal shoe for warmer weather because they aren’t as restrictive as your average pair of sneakers. They allow your...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Best goose down comforter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For natural insulation and fluffy softness, goose down can’t be beat. After all, geese wear it on their bellies as they glide through frigid winter waters. These properties of warmth and insulation make for a perfect comforter and duvet filling The best goose down comforter is lightweight and keeps you warm and cozy on even the coldest nights.
PETS
Cosmopolitan

The 15 Best Wine Coolers to Keep Your Rosé Perfectly Chilled This Summer

I've spent most of my life storing white wines and rosés in the fridge and letting the reds hang out on the bar cart or kitchen counter. I'm guessing you probably do the same because...well, I think that's just what people do? But if you're ready to feel like a real grown-up, I've got two words for you: wine coolers. Also called wine fridges, they keep your wines at the *perfect* temperature. If you value your quality vino time, it's absolutely worth buying a wine cooler. In case you didn't know, the temperature of your wine can really impact how it tastes. Storing your bottles at the right temp ensures that you're getting the best tasting experience when it's finally time to pour yourself a glass at the end of a long day.
DRINKS
WAPT

The best air mattresses that are surprisingly comfortable

The right air mattress is key for a good night's sleep, even if it's just for a few days. Whether you're hosting overnight guests, going on an outdoor camping trip, or are in a temporary living situation where you need to use one every day, a quality air bed that doesn't break the bank is ideal. For the most comfortable and convenient experience, you'll want an inflatable mattress that's easy to set up, compact to carry and store and won't leak air overnight while you're using it.
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

The Best Cooling Sheets and Lightweight Comforters for Hot Sleepers

Every spring, we always start to rethink whether our bedding is the best for warmer nights as we ease into summer. If you get hot flashes, night sweats or you just tend to be a hot sleeper, you're probably not looking forward to the warmer weather. As the days gets longer, you'll want to switch to breathable, cooling bed sheets and lightweight comforters that can help you sleep comfortably.
LIFESTYLE
27 First News

Best men’s bathrobe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When cool air hits and rapidly chills your body after you step out of the shower or bath, the sensation can be uncomfortable at best, and if your home is chilly during colder months, expect your teeth to start chattering.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Models New Uncommon James Collection In Western-Inspired Outfits & Cowgirl Boots

Click here to read the full article. Kristin Cavallari is gearing up for the fall season. The “Laguna Beach” alum channeled her inner cowgirl at a fall campaign photoshoot for her accessories brand Uncommon James. Uncommon James is Cavallari’s collection of accessories for women on-the-go. Embodying her own sense of style, she designed jewelry that is feminine, classic and trendy with a pop of personality. The behind-the-scene photos show Cavallari posing with a few of her new pieces at Joshua Tree in Los Angeles on Sunday. She committed to a Western-Inspired aesthetic by styling three different outfits with cowgirl boots. One...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KRON4

Best cooling rack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Without a doubt, one of the most underrated kitchen tools is the cooling rack. It’s affordable and can be used for numerous tasks beyond the basic cooling of baked goods. However, not all cooling racks are created equally, and some are more functional than others.
ELECTRONICS
Travel + Leisure

7 Can't-miss Travel Bag Deals From eBags' Massive Luggage Sale

If you're planning a trip, there's always a long list of things to do before you leave, and making sure you have a sturdy, spacious suitcase is one of them. eBags is a shopper-loved online retailer for all things travel gear for good reason. It has a wide variety of bags in stock and holds sales regularly, including right now.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

599K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy