Knowing how to fill out reports in the Sims 4 might not sound particularly exciting, but it's a very useful thing to know if you want your Sim to excel in business and advance their career path. It's not just about going out and working during the day, but doing reports after work as part of your Daily Tasks in the Career tab. Thrills! Spills!

Snark aside, pushing for a good career is one of the main goals The Sims 4 , and filling out reports for your job is a big part of how you do that. Unfortunately, while the game is clear about that being an objective on your to-do list, it's not clear how to fill out a report, and before long it can become a real stumbling block in a Sim's otherwise impeccable career. That's why we'll explain how to fill out reports in the Sims 4 below, with everything you need and how the bureaucracy is done.

How to fill out reports in The Sims 4

(Image credit: EA)

To fill out a report in The Sims 4, you just need to interact with a computer in your home and select "More choices," then "Web," then "Fill out reports." You'll see this option is highlighted with a small briefcase icon, then all you need to do is keep your Sim focused at their desk until the day's report is completed.

You can check that you have completed the report by choosing the Career tab from the small menu at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, and then checking the status of your Daily Task.

Completing the report every single day will improve your Sim's job performance, which in turn will lead to promotions and more simoleons. You can get an extra boost by also making sure your Sim goes to work in a good mood, so make sure they're showered, fed, and have had a good night's sleep before you need to head to the office for another working day.

