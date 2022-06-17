ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to fill out reports in The Sims 4

By Rachel Weber
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Knowing how to fill out reports in the Sims 4 might not sound particularly exciting, but it's a very useful thing to know if you want your Sim to excel in business and advance their career path. It's not just about going out and working during the day, but doing reports after work as part of your Daily Tasks in the Career tab. Thrills! Spills!

Snark aside, pushing for a good career is one of the main goals The Sims 4 , and filling out reports for your job is a big part of how you do that. Unfortunately, while the game is clear about that being an objective on your to-do list, it's not clear how to fill out a report, and before long it can become a real stumbling block in a Sim's otherwise impeccable career. That's why we'll explain how to fill out reports in the Sims 4 below, with everything you need and how the bureaucracy is done.

How to fill out reports in The Sims 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TZth_0OfeC2C100

(Image credit: EA)

To fill out a report in The Sims 4, you just need to interact with a computer in your home and select "More choices," then "Web," then "Fill out reports." You'll see this option is highlighted with a small briefcase icon, then all you need to do is keep your Sim focused at their desk until the day's report is completed.

You can check that you have completed the report by choosing the Career tab from the small menu at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, and then checking the status of your Daily Task.

Completing the report every single day will improve your Sim's job performance, which in turn will lead to promotions and more simoleons. You can get an extra boost by also making sure your Sim goes to work in a good mood, so make sure they're showered, fed, and have had a good night's sleep before you need to head to the office for another working day.

Sims 4 cheats | Best Sims 4 mods | How to turn furniture in The Sims 4 | How to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 | How to get more money in The Sims 4 | Sims 4 multiplayer | Sims 4 skill cheats | Sims 4 relationship cheats | Sims 4 career cheats | Sims 4 debug cheat | Sims 4 free build cheat | How to get started in The Sims 4

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Last Call: Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Movies, Games and More

Whether you're a bookworm, movie buff or a video game enthusiast, now is a great time to add to your collection. Today is the last day of the massive media sale at Target, which began June 12. Right now when you buy any two books, movies, games or toys, you'll get a third for free. Feel free to mix and match, but the discount will always be applied to the lowest-priced item. You can shop the entire sale selection at the link below. Amazon also appears to have to have matched this offer, so if you're on the hunt for a specific book or movie that you don't see at Target, it's worth checking there as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Not-E3 2022 Press Conference Schedule: Xbox, Capcom, And More

We don't technically have an E3 2022 this summer, as the ESA opted to completely cancel both digital and in-person versions of the event. However, that actually doesn't seem to be changing publishers' plans very much, as there are still a ton of gaming presentations happening in June. In fact, there might even be more than if E3 had taken place.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sims 4#Sims#Furniture#Computer#Video Game
Gamespot

3 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Microsoft is kicking off another Free Play Days today, letting you check out Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and I Am Fish for free from now until June 19. To play the titles, you’ll need to either be an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate member.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

Steam Deck Now Plays One of PS4's Biggest Exclusives

The Steam Deck now plays and fully supports one of the PS4's biggest exclusives games. Last generation, the PS4 dominated in the exclusives category. Between Bloodborne, Persona 5 Royal, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us Part II, and a few other titles, the PS4 always seemed to have a killer exclusive on the horizon. Over the last couple fo years, some of these PS4 exclusives have begun to shed their PlayStation exclusivity and come to PC. One example of this is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which came to PC in 2021, but only this week did it finally come to Steam and Steam Deck with a stealth release.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Dragon’s Dogma hits highest Steam concurrent player peak in six years following sequel reveal

Dragon's Dogma is seeing a resurgence of interest on Steam following the sequel's reveal. As shared on Twitter by Benji Sales (opens in new tab), SteamDB (opens in new tab)has Dragon's Dogma's peak player concurrent count at 6,582 over the weekend, which is the highest it's been in over six years. The reveal of Dragon's Dogma 2 has undoubtedly put the original back on the brains of many, though it's also worth mentioning that the long-standing RPG is on sale right now (opens in new tab), being available for £3.83 / $5.00 at the time of writing.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Skull and Bones' second rating adds fuel to the fire for an imminent release

Skull and Bones has been rated for the second time in as many months. As spotted by a Reddit (opens in new tab) user, Skull and Bones has officially been rated by an agency in Brazil. According to the new rating, the pirate multiplayer game from Ubisoft will see a launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia, and it's "production" year is listed as this year in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Fan-made Fallout 5 Unreal Engine 5 trailer has us even more excited for the real thing

Fallout 5 may officially still be a ways off yet, but thanks to a fan-made trailer we get to see how the upcoming sequel could look. Following the announcement that Fallout 5 is officially in development during E3 2022, YouTube channel Enfant Terrible (opens in new tab) has taken it upon themselves to create an unofficial trailer for the upcoming game in Unreal Engine 5, and the results are incredible.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

How to install mods for Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is one of the best RPGs available on Android, and for good reason. Its heartwarming story, satisfying gameplay, and colorful world have made it a must-play for everyone. Most of its appeal lies in its wide variety of content, so there's something for every player. It's part farming sim, part RPG, and definitely a fun mystery. And let's face it; it's addicting. However, if you still want more, you can try out one of the hundreds of mods available for Stardew Valley.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Are There Bots in Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale?

Wondering if there are bots in Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale? We've got you covered. As with any battle royale title, it's worth knowing just what type of opponents you're facing at all times in order to be able to gauge your performance. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not there are bots in Call of Duty: Mobile's Battle Royale mode.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy