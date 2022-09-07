Read full article on original website
A Maine Distillery’s Award for Best Gin of the Year Comes With a Cute Story
Maine was recently internationally recognized for having the best gin in the world for the year 2022. Bimini Coconut Gin from Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford was declared Gin of the Year at the New Orleans Spirit Competition in July. The NOSC is an international spirits competition with a mission...
Look at Maine’s 10 Oldest Craft Breweries That Are Still Active
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local business. This state was built to...
Maine Pols Defend Maine Lobstermen Over ‘Red List’ Designation
Maine's political leadership has come together in a bipartisan show of support for the state's lobster industry after a conservation group called for the state's catch to be avoided and the rejection of a federal lawsuit over regulations designed to protect the endangered right whale. Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch...
Maine Residents Have the Most Gigantic Brains of All New Englanders
Midway through last March, the popular MTV show Catfish finished off its 8th season. For those not familiar, Catfish follows hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford as they investigate real people who feel like they are being tricked and lied to by people they've met on the internet and through apps.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Where Were You on 9/11?: New Englanders Share Stories, Memories From September 11, 2001
September 11, 2001. A day in history, not unlike December 7, 1941 (Pearl Harbor) or November 22, 1963 (JFK Assassination). These are the days of infamy that beg the question: "Where were you?" We recently put the question out on our Facebook page. "Where were you when the 9/11 attacks...
A Chilling Look Back 21 Years Later: Tracing the Path of the 9/11 Hijackers Through Maine
With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 this weekend, it is still unbelievable to think that two of the hijackers and terrorists spent their final hours amongst us. How scary to think that pure evil was right here, going to our Walmart, getting directions at our gas stations, and eating at our Pizza Hut.
Here Are BeerAdvocate’s Top 20 Rated Maine Craft Beers
Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
Buckle Up, This Road is Maine’s Most Haunted Spot
One road in Maine has been deemed the most haunted place in Maine, and you may have driven on it without even knowing. Up in Northern Maine, Route 2A is a dangerous road especially when there is snow or ice, the road is known to have some bizarre accidents. A...
Did You Know There’s a Telephone Museum in New Hampshire?
There seem to be museums for everything nowadays. Up in Warner, New Hampshire, sits, you guessed it, a telephone museum. It's understandable that you might be asking yourself "Why? That seems like such a random type of museum. And why New Hampshire, of all places?" We were wondering ourselves, and decided to look into it.
13 Terrifying Haunts In Maine, New Hampshire, And Massachusetts
So, with Labor Day, and the majority of summer, in the rearview, it is time to start thinking about fall. Yes, summers in New England are a lot of fun, but there is a lot to look forward to this fall, too. Brewfests, cornfield mazes, apple picking, SO MUCH PUMPKIN SPICE, and a lot of Halloween-themed events and attractions.
13 Movies You Might Not Have Known Were Filmed in Maine
Tourists and travelers are not the only ones to notice the beauty that New England has to offer. For years, movies have been based and filmed in New England. New England is not new to the film industry. Many films have been created or based in New England. I don't know if it is because of our beautiful scenery or people's Boston accents (which let's be honest, are not always perfect), but Hollywood keeps coming back.
The Legal Age You Can Leave Your Kids Home Alone in These Two New England States Will Leave You Shocked
With kids, it's always the question of when are they ready to be home by themselves. Every state has a law on what age a child can legally be home alone. However, the age restriction in which a child can legally be left alone at home in Maine and Massachusetts is a bit shocking.
Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?
We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
Video of a Lobster Bartending Should Inspire Maine Restaurants
When you think of “Maine” you think about lobsters, you really just can’t help it. Whether you’re a Mainer yourself, a loyal tourist or you’ve never even stepped foot in our state, you know Maine is all about the lobstah. Another thing we are known...
These 9 Maine Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
How Much Money Do You Have to Make to Afford to Buy a Home in Portland?
A new report from the Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies breaks down the shocking details. The report is impressive and thorough. But let's break down what you really need to know. How much money do you need to make to live in the largest cities in Maine? Let's start with Portland.
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States
Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is Your Town One of the Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?
If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
