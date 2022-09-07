ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Pols Defend Maine Lobstermen Over ‘Red List’ Designation

Maine's political leadership has come together in a bipartisan show of support for the state's lobster industry after a conservation group called for the state's catch to be avoided and the rejection of a federal lawsuit over regulations designed to protect the endangered right whale. Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Here Are BeerAdvocate’s Top 20 Rated Maine Craft Beers

Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
Buckle Up, This Road is Maine’s Most Haunted Spot

One road in Maine has been deemed the most haunted place in Maine, and you may have driven on it without even knowing. Up in Northern Maine, Route 2A is a dangerous road especially when there is snow or ice, the road is known to have some bizarre accidents. A...
Did You Know There’s a Telephone Museum in New Hampshire?

There seem to be museums for everything nowadays. Up in Warner, New Hampshire, sits, you guessed it, a telephone museum. It's understandable that you might be asking yourself "Why? That seems like such a random type of museum. And why New Hampshire, of all places?" We were wondering ourselves, and decided to look into it.
13 Terrifying Haunts In Maine, New Hampshire, And Massachusetts

So, with Labor Day, and the majority of summer, in the rearview, it is time to start thinking about fall. Yes, summers in New England are a lot of fun, but there is a lot to look forward to this fall, too. Brewfests, cornfield mazes, apple picking, SO MUCH PUMPKIN SPICE, and a lot of Halloween-themed events and attractions.
13 Movies You Might Not Have Known Were Filmed in Maine

Tourists and travelers are not the only ones to notice the beauty that New England has to offer. For years, movies have been based and filmed in New England. New England is not new to the film industry. Many films have been created or based in New England. I don't know if it is because of our beautiful scenery or people's Boston accents (which let's be honest, are not always perfect), but Hollywood keeps coming back.
Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
