Video game release dates for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch, and more

If you're looking for the release dates of the best new games 2022 and beyond has on the way, then this is the article for you. We've gathered all of the video game release dates for upcoming titles and DLC on PS5 , Xbox Series X , PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in this useful reference list, so all the information you need is right here. Are you ready to design and produce the perfect beer in Brewmaster? Or would you prefer to kick off the latest soccer instalment with FIFA 23? If you said yes to either of those then this is your week, as both are coming out. No matter what upcoming games you've got on your wishlist, you'll find them all here along with their release formats and the exact date you can add them to your collection.

Check out some of the best games of 2022 in our video below:

Video game release dates are always subject to change and new ones are announced every week, so bookmark this page and check back often for the most up to date information on the release schedule. Any updated dates or new additions to the listings here will be highlighted in bold . Please note that games will remain in the TBC section at the bottom of the page until they have a confirmed release date.

September 2022

FIFA 23 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – September 30 (Image credit: EA Sports)

September 2022 video game releases

The Spirit And The Mouse [PC] – September 26

Dual Universe [PC] – September 27

Hokko Life [PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 27

Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection [Switch] – September 27

Penko Park [Switch] – September 27

Deathverse: Let It Die [PS4] – September 28

Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter [PC] – September 28

Brewmaster [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 29

C.A.R.L. [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 29

Dorfromantik [Switch] – September 29

Moonbreaker [PC] – September 29

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous [PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 29

Railgrade [PC, Switch] – September 29

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space [PS4] – September 29

Valkyrie Elysium [PS5, PS4] – September 29

Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 30

FIFA 23 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – September 30

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure [PS5, XSX] – September 30

October 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 28 (Image credit: Activision)

October 2022 video game releases

Dakar Desert Rally [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 4

Overwatch 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 4

Deathverse: Let It Die [PC] – October 5

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition [Switch] – October 6

Triple Take [PC] – October 6

No Man's Sky [Switch] – October 7

Superpower 3 [PC] – October 7

No More Heroes 3 [PC] – October 11

PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 11

Lego Bricktales [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 12

TimeMelters [PC] – October 12

Warpips [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 12

The Eternal Cylinder [PS5, XSX] – October 13

Fueled Up [PC, PS4, XBO] – October 13

Lost Eidolons [PC] – October 13

Sker Ritual [PC] – October 13

Sunday Gold [PC] – October 13

Triangle Strategy [PC] – October 13

WRC Generations [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 13

Dragon Ball: The Breakers [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 14

No More Heroes 3 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 14

PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 14

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival [Switch] – October 14

Destiny's Sword [PC] – October 17

A Plague Tale: Requiem [PC, XSX, PS5, Switch] – October 18

Marvel Snap [PC] – October 18

Them's Fightin' Herds [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 18

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia [PC, XSX, XBO] – October 19

The Last Worker [PC] – October 19

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PC] – October 19

The Valiant [PC] – October 19

Batora: Lost Haven [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 20

Hell is Others [PC] – October 20

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope [Switch] – October 20

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 20

Gotham Knights [PC, PS5, XSX] – October 21

New Tales from the Borderlands [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 21

Persona 5 Royale [PC, PS5, XSX, XBO, Switch] – October 21

Scorn [PC, XSX] – October 21

Horse Club Adventures 2 - Hazelwood Stories [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 25

Victoria 3 [PC] – October 25

Moonshine Inc. [PC] – October 27

Saturnalia [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 27

Star Ocean The Divine Force [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 27

Bayonetta 3 [Switch] – October 28

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 28 ( Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders )

Factorio [Switch] – October 28

Live by The Sword: Tactics [XBO, Switch] – October 28

The Unliving [PC] – October 31





Fraymakers [PC] – October TBC

Gunfire Reborn [XSX] – October TBC

Marauders [PC] – October TBC

Stranded: Alien Dawn [PC] – October TBC

Torchlight: Infinite [PC] – October TBC

November 2022

God of War Ragnarok [PS5, PS4] – November 9 (Image credit: Sony)

November 2022 video game releases

The Chant [PC, PS5, XSX] – November 3

Die By The Blade [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 3

From Space [PC, Switch, Stadia] – November 3

Horse Tales - Emerald Valley Ranch [PC, PS5, PS4, Switch] – November 3

Kingshunt [PC] – November 3

Aeterna Noctis [Switch] – November 4

Harvestella [PC, Switch] – November 4

Humankind [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 4

It Takes Two [Switch] – November 4

A Little To The Left [PC] – November 8

Football Manager 2023 [PC] – November 8

Football Manager 2023 Console [PS5, XSX, XBO] – November 8

Football Manager 2023 Touch [Switch] – November 8

Skull and Bones [PC, PS5, XSX] – November 8

Sonic Frontiers [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 8

God of War Ragnarok [PS5, PS4] – November 9 ( pre-order God of War Ragnarok )

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 10

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 10

Hidden Through Time: Definitive Edition [PS4, Switch] – November 11

Tactics Ogre: Reborn [PC, PS5, PS4, Switch] – November 11

Valkyrie Elysium [PC] – November 11

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet [Switch] – November 12

Solasta: Crown of the Magister: Inner Strength DLC [PC, XSX, XBO] – November 14

Floodland [PC] – November 15

Pentiment [PC, XSX, XBO] – November 15

Warzone 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 16

Company of Heroes 3 [PC] – November 17

Goat Simulator 3 [PC, PS5, XSX] – November 17

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 18

Heidelberg 1693 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 18

Evil West [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 22

Just Dance 2023 [PS5, XSX, XBO, Switch] – November 22

Ship of Fools [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – November 22

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide [PC, XSX] – November 30





Autopsy Simulator [PC] – November TBC

Espire 2 [Quest 2] – November TBC

Kandria [PC] – November TBC

December 2022

The Callisto Protocol [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 2 (Image credit: Krafton)

December 2022 video game releases

Gundam Evolution [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 1

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered [PC. PS5, PS4, Switch] – December 1

The Callisto Protocol [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 2

Marvel's Midnight Suns [PC, PS5, XSX] – December 2

Alaskan Truck Simulator [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 7

The Rumble Fish 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – December 8

Witch On The Holy Night [PS4, Switch] – December 8

Dragon Quest Treasures [Switch] – December 9

Crisis Core –Final Fantasy 7– Reunion [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – December 13

High On Life [PC, XSX] – December 13

Nakara: Bladepoint [XBO] – December 22





Highwater [PC] – December TBC

Kukoos - Lost Pets [PS4, Switch] – December TBC

Swordship [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – December TBC

TBC 2022

God of Rock [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2022 (Image credit: Modus Games)

TBC 2022 video game releases

Clockwork Aquario [PC, Switch] – Summer 2022

Disney Speedstorm [Switch] – Summer 2022

The Fabulous Fear Machine [PC] – Summer 2022

Faerie Afterlight [PC] – Summer 2022

Helvetii [PC] – Summer 2022

Terror of Hemasaurus [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Summer 2022

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator [Switch] – Summer 2022

Circuit Superstars [Switch] – Q3 2022

Corpse Keeper [PC] – Q3 2022

Monster Outbreak [PC, Switch] – Q3 2022

Press A For Achievements [PC] – Q3 2022

Alan Wake Remastered [Switch] – Fall 2022

Ballads of Hongye [PC] – Fall 2022

Do Not Open [PS5, PS4, PSVR] – Fall 2022

Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator [PC] – Fall 2022

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach [XSX, XBO] – Fall 2022

Frozen Flame [PC] – Fall 2022

Hill Agency: PURITYdecay [PC] – Fall 2022

The Knight Witch [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2022

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PC] – Fall 2022

Moo Lander [Switch] – Fall 2022

Moviehouse [PC] – Fall 2022

My Fantastic Ranch [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – Fall 2022

No Return [PC] – Fall 2022

Revolution: The Spark [PC] – Fall 2022

Squad 51 vs. The Flying Saucers [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2022

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider [PC, PS4, Switch] – Fall 2022

VergeWorld [PC] – Fall 2022

Wylde Flowers [PC, Switch] – Fall 2022

American Commando [PC] – Q4 2022

Bound by Blades [PC] – Q4 2022

Dogfight [PC, Consoles TBC] – Q4 2022

Headquarters World War 2 [PC, Consoles TBC] – Q4 2022

Hellsweeper VR [PC VR] – Q4 2022

Justice Online [PC] – Q4 2022

Mail Time [PC] – Q4 2022

Mia and the Dragon Princess [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q4 2022

Shattered Heaven [PC] – Q4 2022

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon [PC] – Q4 2022

Urban Venture [PC] – Q4 2022

The Witcher 3 [PS5, XSX] – Q4 2022

Afterimage [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Late 2022

Murderous Muses [PC, Consoles TBC] – Late 2022

Propagation: Paradise Hotel [PC VR] – Late 2022

Among Us VR [PC VR, Quest] – Holiday 2022

In Nightmare [PC] – Holiday 2022

Atomic Heart [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Winter 2022

Blacktail [PC, PS5, XSX] – Winter 2022

Flashback 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2022

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You [PC, PS4, Switch] – Winter 2022

God of Rock [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2022

Inkulinati [PC, XSX, XBO] – Winter 2022

Little Devil Inside [PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2022

Saviour [PC] – Winter 2022

Tin Hearts [PC, PC VR, PS5, XSX, PS4, PSVR, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2022

Wildfrost [PC, Switch] – Winter 2022





A Guidebook of Babel [PC] – TBC 2022

A Little To The Left [Switch] – TBC 2022

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End [PC] – TBC 2022

A Quiet Place [TBC] – TBC 2022

A Rat's Quest [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

A Space For The Unbound [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

The Academy: The First Riddle [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Adapt [PC] – TBC 2022

AEW Fight Forever [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Aftermath [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Airhead [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Alexio [Switch] – TBC 2022

Alliance of the Sacred Suns [PC] – TBC 2022

Ambition: A Minuet in Power [Switch] – TBC 2022

Ancient Arenas: Chariots [PC] – TBC 2022

Animal Rescue [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

AST-Hero [PC] – TBC 2022

Astral Equilibrium [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Back Then [PS4] – TBC 2022

Backfirewall [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Batora: Lost Haven [Switch] – TBC 2022

BattleCakes: A Snack-Sized RPG [PC] – TBC 2022

Bear and Breakfast [Switch] – TBC 2022

Bio-Gun [PC] – TBC 2022

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Blockstar VR [PC] – TBC 2022

Blood Bowl 3 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Blooming Business: Casino [PC] – TBC 2022

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – TBC 2022

Boundary [PC, PS4] – TBC 2022

Braid Anniversary Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Bravery and Greed [PC] – TBC 2022

Breakers Collection [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022

Broken Arrow [PC] – TBC 2022

Broken Roads [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Captain Contraband [PC] – TBC 2022

Card Shark [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

The Case of the Golden Idol [PC] – TBC 2022

Century: Age of Ashes [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022

Children of Silentown [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Chinatown Detective Agency [PC] – TBC 2022

Chocobo GP [Switch] – TBC 2022

City Bus Manager [PC] – TBC 2022

Clouzy! [PC, XSX, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Conan Chop Chop [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Corbid! A Colorful Adventure [PS4] – TBC 2022

Core Keeper [PC] – TBC 2022

Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes [Switch] – TBC 2022

Crimson Desert [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Critter Cove [PC] – TBC 2022

The Crown of Wu [PS4] – TBC 2022

Curse of the Sea Rats [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint [PC] – TBC 2022

Cygni: All Guns Blazing [PC] – TBC 2022

Dangerous Driving 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Dark Envoy [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Dark Fracture [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Dark Renaissance [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

The Darkest Tales [PC] – TBC 2022

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Dead Static Drive [PC, XBO] – TBC 2022

Death Carnival [PC, Consoles TBC, Stadia] – TBC 2022

Death Cathedral [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

De-Exit [PC] – TBC 2022

Definitely Not Fried Chicken [PC] – TBC 2022

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind [PC] – TBC 2022

Die After Sunset [PC] – TBC 2022

Diluvian Ultra [PC] – TBC 2022

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter [PC] – TBC 2022

Divine Knockout [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

DokeV [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom [PC, PS5, Switch] – TBC 2022

Dordogne [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Dry Drowning [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

DUBIUM [PC] – TBC 2022

Dustborn [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Cloud Version [Switch] – TBC 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising [PC, XSX] – TBC 2022

Endless Dungeon [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Endling - Extinction Is Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

The Entropy Centre [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Errand Boy [PC] – TBC 2022

Esports Boxing Club [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime [PC] – TBC 2022

Falling Frontier [PC] – TBC 2022

Falling Out [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Fashion Police Squad [PC] – TBC 2022

Field of Glory: Kingdoms [PC] – TBC 2022

Fire Commander [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Flashout 3 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Forever Ago [PC] – TBC 2022

Forever Skies [PC] – TBC 2022

Frogsong [PC] – TBC 2022

Front Mission 1st: Remake [Switch] – TBC 2022

The Garden Path [PC] – TBC 2022

Gatewalkers [PC] – TBC 2022

Gazzlers [PC VR, Quest] – TBC 2022

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

GigaBash [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022

GoldenEye 007 [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2022

Goodbye Volcano High [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022

Gord [PC] – TBC 2022

Gungrave: G.O.R.E. [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

HAAK [Switch] – TBC 2022

Harmony's Odyssey [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Harold Halibut [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Haunted Space [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

Hello Neighbor 2 [PC, XSX] – TBC 2022

Hello Puppets: Midnight Show [PC] – TBC 2022

Himig [PC] – TBC 2022

Hindsight [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Hitman 3 Freelancer mode [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Homestead Arcana [PC, XSX] – TBC 2022

Hometopia [PC] – TBC 2022

Homicidal All-Stars [PC] – TBC 2022

Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Hubris [PC VR] – TBC 2022

Humanity [PS4] – TBC 2022

Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator [Switch] – TBC 2022

I, The Inquisitor [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

Impaler [PC] – TBC 2022

In Sound Mind [Switch] – TBC 2022

Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

Innchanted [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Inner Ashes [PS4] – TBC 2022

Inscryption [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022

Instinction [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Inua - A Story in Ice and Time [PC] – TBC 2022

It's A Wrap [PC] – TBC 2022

Janosik 2 [PC] – TBC 2022

Jitsu Squad [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022

John Carter Warlord of Mars [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

KartRider: Drift [PS4] – TBC 2022

Kerbal Space Program 2 [PC, PS5, XSX PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Killer Frequency [PC, Quest 2] – TBC 2022

King Arthur: Knight's Tale [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign [PC] – TBC 2022

Lab Rat [PC] – TBC 2022

Laika: Aged Through Blood [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light [Switch] – TBC 2022

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris [Switch] – TBC 2022

The Last Faith [PC] – TBC 2022

The Last Worker [PC VR, PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC 2022

Lethal Honor - Order of the Apocalypse [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

The Library of Babel [PS4] – TBC 2022

Life of Delta [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Lil Gator Game [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Little Witch In The Woods [PC] – TBC 2022

Loco Motive [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

The Looter [PC] – TBC 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

LumbearJack [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Lumberhill [Switch] – TBC 2022

Lumencraft [PC] – TBC 2022

Luto [PC] – TBC 2022

The Machines Arena [PC] – TBC 2022

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo [PC, PS4] – TBC 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Master of Magic [PC] – TBC 2022

Melon Journey 2 [PC] – TBC 2022

Metal Slug Tactics [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Mineko's Night Market [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Misc. A Tiny Tale [PC] – TBC 2022

Modern Naval Warfare [PC, PC VR] – TBC 2022

Mondo Museum [PC] – TBC 2022

Monster Safari [PC] – TBC 2022

Moroi [PC] – TBC 2022

Mystiqa [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator [PC] – TBC 2022

Nairi: Rising Tide [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Narco Tycoon [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Nascence [PC] – TBC 2022

The Night Is Grey [PC] – TBC 2022

Nippon Marathon 2 [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022

Notre-Dame on Fire [VR TBC] – TBC 2022

Oaken [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Of Bird and Cage [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Once Upon a Jester [PC] – TBC 2022

Onsen Master [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Open Roads [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Operation Highjump: Fall of Berlin [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022

Orange Island [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022

Organs Please [PC] – TBC 2022

Out of Line [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

The Outbound Ghost [PC] – TBC 2022

Outer Wilds [Switch] – TBC 2022

The Outer Worlds 2 [PC, XSX] – TBC 2022

The Outlast Trials [PC] – TBC 2022

Palworld [PC] – TBC 2022

Paper Cut Mansion [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Party Animals [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2022

Path of Exile 2 [PC] – TBC 2022

PC Building Simulator 2 [PC] – TBC 2022

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom [VR TBC] – TBC 2022

Pecaminosa [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

The Pegasus Expedition [PC] – TBC 2022

Pekoe [PC] – TBC 2022

Perseverance: Part 2 [XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Pharaoh: A New Era [PC] – TBC 2022

Pigeon Simulator [PC] – TBC 2022

Power Chord [PC] – TBC 2022

Powerwash Simulator [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Project Haven [PC] – TBC 2022

Psikodelya [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Quantum League [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022

Ragtag Crew [PC] – TBC 2022

RAN: Lost Islands [PC] – TBC 2022

Rawmen [PC] – TBC 2022

Relic Space [PC] – TBC 2022

Replaced [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2022

Reptilian Rising [PC] – TBC 2022

Resident Evil 2 - Cloud Version [Switch] – TBC 2022

Resident Evil 3 - Cloud Version [Switch] – TBC 2022

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - Cloud Version [Switch] – TBC 2022

Resident Evil Re:Verse [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Residual [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Return to Nangrim [PC] – TBC 2022

Revival: Recolonization [PC] – TBC 2022

Ripout [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

Rogue AI Simulator [PC] – TBC 2022

SacriFire [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Sail Forth [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Salt and Sacrifice [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022

Sayri: The Beginning [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Sea of Stars [PC] – TBC 2022

SeaRing [PC] – TBC 2022

Season [PC, PS5] – TBC 2022

Sengoku Dynasty [PC] – TBC 2022

Shadow Warrior 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Shardpunk: Verminfall [PC] – TBC 2022

She Dreams Elsewhere [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Six Days in Fallujah [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Skate Story [TBC] – TBC 2022

Skater XL [Switch] – TBC 2022

Skeleton Crew [PC] – TBC 2022

Slaycation Paradise [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Smalland [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Snacko [PC] – TBC 2022

Somber [PC] – TBC 2022

Someday You'll Return [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Somerville [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2022

Space Punks [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

SpiderHeck [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Sports Story [Switch] – TBC 2022

Squadron 51 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Star Trek: Resurgence [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Stargate: Timekeepers [PC] – TBC 2022

The Stone of Madness [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC 2022

Stuntfest - World Tour [PC] – TBC 2022

SunnySide [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022

Sunshine Manor [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Super Catboy [PC] – TBC 2022

Superheroes Academy [PC] – TBC 2022

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris [Switch] – TBC 2022

Synced: Off-Planet [PC] – TBC 2022

System Shock [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Team:Cars [PC] – TBC 2022

Temtem [XSX, Switch] – TBC 2022

Tentacular [PC VR, Quest] – TBC 2022

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance [PC] – TBC 2022

Terra Invicta [PC] – TBC 2022

TFC: The Fertile Crescent [PC] – TBC 2022

Thirsty Suitors [PC] – TBC 2022

This Is Pool [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

This Is Snooker - Pool Deluxe Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Those Who Remain [Switch] – TBC 2022

Tiny Troopers: Global Ops [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

To The Rescue! [Switch] – TBC 2022

Togges [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Total War: Elysium [PC] – TBC 2022

Tracks Of Thought [PC] – TBC 2022

Train Life: A Railway Simulator [Switch] – TBC 2022

Trash Sailors [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Trepang2 [PC] – TBC 2022

Trifox [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

UEDI: Shadow of the Citadel [PC] – TBC 2022

Ultimate Summer [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

The Uncertain: Light at the End [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

Underworld Dreams [Switch] – TBC 2022

Undying [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022

The Universim [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Unknown 9: Awakening [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

Untitled Layers of Fear Project [PC] – TBC 2022

Urban Strife [PC] – TBC 2022

Valheim Mistlands update [PC] – TBC 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong [Switch] – TBC 2022

Venba [PC] – TBC 2022

Victory Heat Rally [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Vigor [PS5] – TBC 2022

Voidtrain [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2 [PSVR 2] – TBC 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr: Sororitas DLC [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

Wavetale [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Wavey The Rocket [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022

Way to the Woods [PC, XBO] – TBC 2022

We Were Here Forever [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

Where The Heart Is [PS4] – TBC 2022

Wild West Dynasty [PC] – TBC 2022

Witchfire [PC] – TBC 2022

Wizard with a Gun [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

Workshop Simulator [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King Classic [PC] – TBC 2022

World War Z: Aftermath [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022

WRC Generations [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022

XEL [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

You Will Die Here Tonight [PC] – TBC 2022

Young Souls [PC, Stadia] – TBC 2022

Zengeon [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022

TBC 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 [PS5] – TBC 2023 (Image credit: Sony)

2023 video game releases

TBC 2024

GreedFall 2 [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2024 (Image credit: Nacon)

2024 video game releases

ArcheAge 2 [PC] – TBC 2024

Darwin's Paradox [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2024

Enemy of the State [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2024

GreedFall 2 [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2024

Like a Dragon 8 [TBC] – TBC 2024

TBC

The Elder Scrolls 6 [TBC] – TBC (Image credit: Bethesda)

TBC video game releases