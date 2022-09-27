Video game release dates for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch, and more
If you're looking for the release dates of the best new games 2022 and beyond has on the way, then this is the article for you. We've gathered all of the video game release dates for upcoming titles and DLC on PS5 , Xbox Series X , PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in this useful reference list, so all the information you need is right here. Are you ready to design and produce the perfect beer in Brewmaster? Or would you prefer to kick off the latest soccer instalment with FIFA 23? If you said yes to either of those then this is your week, as both are coming out. No matter what upcoming games you've got on your wishlist, you'll find them all here along with their release formats and the exact date you can add them to your collection.
Check out some of the best games of 2022 in our video below:
- Upcoming PS5 games
- Upcoming Xbox Series X games
- Upcoming PS4 games
- Upcoming Xbox One games
- Upcoming Switch games
- Movie release dates
- Upcoming video game movies
- PS5 stock updates
- Xbox Series X stock updates
Video game release dates are always subject to change and new ones are announced every week, so bookmark this page and check back often for the most up to date information on the release schedule. Any updated dates or new additions to the listings here will be highlighted in bold . Please note that games will remain in the TBC section at the bottom of the page until they have a confirmed release date.
September 2022
September 2022 video game releases
- The Spirit And The Mouse [PC] – September 26
- Dual Universe [PC] – September 27
- Hokko Life [PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 27
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection [Switch] – September 27
- Penko Park [Switch] – September 27
- Deathverse: Let It Die [PS4] – September 28
- Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter [PC] – September 28
- Brewmaster [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 29
- C.A.R.L. [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 29
- Dorfromantik [Switch] – September 29
- Moonbreaker [PC] – September 29
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous [PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 29
- Railgrade [PC, Switch] – September 29
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space [PS4] – September 29
- Valkyrie Elysium [PS5, PS4] – September 29
- Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – September 30
- FIFA 23 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – September 30
- My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure [PS5, XSX] – September 30
October 2022
October 2022 video game releases
- Dakar Desert Rally [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 4
- Overwatch 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 4
- Deathverse: Let It Die [PC] – October 5
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition [Switch] – October 6
- Triple Take [PC] – October 6
- No Man's Sky [Switch] – October 7
- Superpower 3 [PC] – October 7
- No More Heroes 3 [PC] – October 11
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 11
- Lego Bricktales [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 12
- TimeMelters [PC] – October 12
- Warpips [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 12
- The Eternal Cylinder [PS5, XSX] – October 13
- Fueled Up [PC, PS4, XBO] – October 13
- Lost Eidolons [PC] – October 13
- Sker Ritual [PC] – October 13
- Sunday Gold [PC] – October 13
- Triangle Strategy [PC] – October 13
- WRC Generations [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 13
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 14
- No More Heroes 3 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 14
- PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 14
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival [Switch] – October 14
- Destiny's Sword [PC] – October 17
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PC, XSX, PS5, Switch] – October 18
- Marvel Snap [PC] – October 18
- Them's Fightin' Herds [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 18
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia [PC, XSX, XBO] – October 19
- The Last Worker [PC] – October 19
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PC] – October 19
- The Valiant [PC] – October 19
- Batora: Lost Haven [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 20
- Hell is Others [PC] – October 20
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope [Switch] – October 20
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 20
- Gotham Knights [PC, PS5, XSX] – October 21
- New Tales from the Borderlands [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 21
- Persona 5 Royale [PC, PS5, XSX, XBO, Switch] – October 21
- Scorn [PC, XSX] – October 21
- Horse Club Adventures 2 - Hazelwood Stories [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 25
- Victoria 3 [PC] – October 25
- Moonshine Inc. [PC] – October 27
- Saturnalia [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – October 27
- Star Ocean The Divine Force [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 27
- Bayonetta 3 [Switch] – October 28
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – October 28 ( Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders )
- Factorio [Switch] – October 28
- Live by The Sword: Tactics [XBO, Switch] – October 28
- The Unliving [PC] – October 31
- Fraymakers [PC] – October TBC
- Gunfire Reborn [XSX] – October TBC
- Marauders [PC] – October TBC
- Stranded: Alien Dawn [PC] – October TBC
- Torchlight: Infinite [PC] – October TBC
November 2022
November 2022 video game releases
- The Chant [PC, PS5, XSX] – November 3
- Die By The Blade [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 3
- From Space [PC, Switch, Stadia] – November 3
- Horse Tales - Emerald Valley Ranch [PC, PS5, PS4, Switch] – November 3
- Kingshunt [PC] – November 3
- Aeterna Noctis [Switch] – November 4
- Harvestella [PC, Switch] – November 4
- Humankind [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 4
- It Takes Two [Switch] – November 4
- A Little To The Left [PC] – November 8
- Football Manager 2023 [PC] – November 8
- Football Manager 2023 Console [PS5, XSX, XBO] – November 8
- Football Manager 2023 Touch [Switch] – November 8
- Skull and Bones [PC, PS5, XSX] – November 8
- Sonic Frontiers [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 8
- God of War Ragnarok [PS5, PS4] – November 9 ( pre-order God of War Ragnarok )
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 10
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 10
- Hidden Through Time: Definitive Edition [PS4, Switch] – November 11
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [PC, PS5, PS4, Switch] – November 11
- Valkyrie Elysium [PC] – November 11
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet [Switch] – November 12
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister: Inner Strength DLC [PC, XSX, XBO] – November 14
- Floodland [PC] – November 15
- Pentiment [PC, XSX, XBO] – November 15
- Warzone 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 16
- Company of Heroes 3 [PC] – November 17
- Goat Simulator 3 [PC, PS5, XSX] – November 17
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 18
- Heidelberg 1693 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 18
- Evil West [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – November 22
- Just Dance 2023 [PS5, XSX, XBO, Switch] – November 22
- Ship of Fools [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – November 22
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide [PC, XSX] – November 30
- Autopsy Simulator [PC] – November TBC
- Espire 2 [Quest 2] – November TBC
- Kandria [PC] – November TBC
December 2022
December 2022 video game releases
- Gundam Evolution [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 1
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered [PC. PS5, PS4, Switch] – December 1
- The Callisto Protocol [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 2
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [PC, PS5, XSX] – December 2
- Alaskan Truck Simulator [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – December 7
- The Rumble Fish 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – December 8
- Witch On The Holy Night [PS4, Switch] – December 8
- Dragon Quest Treasures [Switch] – December 9
- Crisis Core –Final Fantasy 7– Reunion [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – December 13
- High On Life [PC, XSX] – December 13
- Nakara: Bladepoint [XBO] – December 22
- Highwater [PC] – December TBC
- Kukoos - Lost Pets [PS4, Switch] – December TBC
- Swordship [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – December TBC
TBC 2022
TBC 2022 video game releases
- Clockwork Aquario [PC, Switch] – Summer 2022
- Disney Speedstorm [Switch] – Summer 2022
- The Fabulous Fear Machine [PC] – Summer 2022
- Faerie Afterlight [PC] – Summer 2022
- Helvetii [PC] – Summer 2022
- Terror of Hemasaurus [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Summer 2022
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator [Switch] – Summer 2022
- Circuit Superstars [Switch] – Q3 2022
- Corpse Keeper [PC] – Q3 2022
- Monster Outbreak [PC, Switch] – Q3 2022
- Press A For Achievements [PC] – Q3 2022
- Alan Wake Remastered [Switch] – Fall 2022
- Ballads of Hongye [PC] – Fall 2022
- Do Not Open [PS5, PS4, PSVR] – Fall 2022
- Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator [PC] – Fall 2022
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach [XSX, XBO] – Fall 2022
- Frozen Flame [PC] – Fall 2022
- Hill Agency: PURITYdecay [PC] – Fall 2022
- The Knight Witch [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2022
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PC] – Fall 2022
- Moo Lander [Switch] – Fall 2022
- Moviehouse [PC] – Fall 2022
- My Fantastic Ranch [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – Fall 2022
- No Return [PC] – Fall 2022
- Revolution: The Spark [PC] – Fall 2022
- Squad 51 vs. The Flying Saucers [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2022
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider [PC, PS4, Switch] – Fall 2022
- VergeWorld [PC] – Fall 2022
- Wylde Flowers [PC, Switch] – Fall 2022
- American Commando [PC] – Q4 2022
- Bound by Blades [PC] – Q4 2022
- Dogfight [PC, Consoles TBC] – Q4 2022
- Headquarters World War 2 [PC, Consoles TBC] – Q4 2022
- Hellsweeper VR [PC VR] – Q4 2022
- Justice Online [PC] – Q4 2022
- Mail Time [PC] – Q4 2022
- Mia and the Dragon Princess [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q4 2022
- Shattered Heaven [PC] – Q4 2022
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon [PC] – Q4 2022
- Urban Venture [PC] – Q4 2022
- The Witcher 3 [PS5, XSX] – Q4 2022
- Afterimage [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Late 2022
- Murderous Muses [PC, Consoles TBC] – Late 2022
- Propagation: Paradise Hotel [PC VR] – Late 2022
- Among Us VR [PC VR, Quest] – Holiday 2022
- In Nightmare [PC] – Holiday 2022
- Atomic Heart [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Winter 2022
- Blacktail [PC, PS5, XSX] – Winter 2022
- Flashback 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2022
- Glitch Busters: Stuck on You [PC, PS4, Switch] – Winter 2022
- God of Rock [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2022
- Inkulinati [PC, XSX, XBO] – Winter 2022
- Little Devil Inside [PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2022
- Saviour [PC] – Winter 2022
- Tin Hearts [PC, PC VR, PS5, XSX, PS4, PSVR, XBO, Switch] – Winter 2022
- Wildfrost [PC, Switch] – Winter 2022
- A Guidebook of Babel [PC] – TBC 2022
- A Little To The Left [Switch] – TBC 2022
- A Long Journey to an Uncertain End [PC] – TBC 2022
- A Quiet Place [TBC] – TBC 2022
- A Rat's Quest [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- A Space For The Unbound [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Academy: The First Riddle [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Adapt [PC] – TBC 2022
- AEW Fight Forever [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Aftermath [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Airhead [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Alexio [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Alliance of the Sacred Suns [PC] – TBC 2022
- Ambition: A Minuet in Power [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Ancient Arenas: Chariots [PC] – TBC 2022
- Animal Rescue [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- AST-Hero [PC] – TBC 2022
- Astral Equilibrium [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Back Then [PS4] – TBC 2022
- Backfirewall [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Batora: Lost Haven [Switch] – TBC 2022
- BattleCakes: A Snack-Sized RPG [PC] – TBC 2022
- Bear and Breakfast [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Bio-Gun [PC] – TBC 2022
- Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Blockstar VR [PC] – TBC 2022
- Blood Bowl 3 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Blooming Business: Casino [PC] – TBC 2022
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – TBC 2022
- Boundary [PC, PS4] – TBC 2022
- Braid Anniversary Edition [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Bravery and Greed [PC] – TBC 2022
- Breakers Collection [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Broken Arrow [PC] – TBC 2022
- Broken Roads [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Captain Contraband [PC] – TBC 2022
- Card Shark [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Case of the Golden Idol [PC] – TBC 2022
- Century: Age of Ashes [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022
- Children of Silentown [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Chinatown Detective Agency [PC] – TBC 2022
- Chocobo GP [Switch] – TBC 2022
- City Bus Manager [PC] – TBC 2022
- Clouzy! [PC, XSX, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Conan Chop Chop [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Corbid! A Colorful Adventure [PS4] – TBC 2022
- Core Keeper [PC] – TBC 2022
- Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Crimson Desert [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Critter Cove [PC] – TBC 2022
- The Crown of Wu [PS4] – TBC 2022
- Curse of the Sea Rats [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Cyber Knights: Flashpoint [PC] – TBC 2022
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing [PC] – TBC 2022
- Dangerous Driving 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Dark Envoy [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Dark Fracture [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Dark Renaissance [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- The Darkest Tales [PC] – TBC 2022
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Dead Static Drive [PC, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Death Carnival [PC, Consoles TBC, Stadia] – TBC 2022
- Death Cathedral [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- De-Exit [PC] – TBC 2022
- Definitely Not Fried Chicken [PC] – TBC 2022
- Desktop Dungeons: Rewind [PC] – TBC 2022
- Die After Sunset [PC] – TBC 2022
- Diluvian Ultra [PC] – TBC 2022
- Dinosaur Fossil Hunter [PC] – TBC 2022
- Divine Knockout [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- DokeV [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom [PC, PS5, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Dordogne [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Dry Drowning [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- DUBIUM [PC] – TBC 2022
- Dustborn [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Cloud Version [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising [PC, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Endless Dungeon [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Endling - Extinction Is Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Entropy Centre [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Errand Boy [PC] – TBC 2022
- Esports Boxing Club [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime [PC] – TBC 2022
- Falling Frontier [PC] – TBC 2022
- Falling Out [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Fashion Police Squad [PC] – TBC 2022
- Field of Glory: Kingdoms [PC] – TBC 2022
- Fire Commander [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Flashout 3 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Forever Ago [PC] – TBC 2022
- Forever Skies [PC] – TBC 2022
- Frogsong [PC] – TBC 2022
- Front Mission 1st: Remake [Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Garden Path [PC] – TBC 2022
- Gatewalkers [PC] – TBC 2022
- Gazzlers [PC VR, Quest] – TBC 2022
- GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- GigaBash [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022
- GoldenEye 007 [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Goodbye Volcano High [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022
- Gord [PC] – TBC 2022
- Gungrave: G.O.R.E. [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- HAAK [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Harmony's Odyssey [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Harold Halibut [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Haunted Space [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Hello Neighbor 2 [PC, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Hello Puppets: Midnight Show [PC] – TBC 2022
- Himig [PC] – TBC 2022
- Hindsight [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Hitman 3 Freelancer mode [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Homestead Arcana [PC, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Hometopia [PC] – TBC 2022
- Homicidal All-Stars [PC] – TBC 2022
- Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Hubris [PC VR] – TBC 2022
- Humanity [PS4] – TBC 2022
- Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator [Switch] – TBC 2022
- I, The Inquisitor [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Impaler [PC] – TBC 2022
- In Sound Mind [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Innchanted [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Inner Ashes [PS4] – TBC 2022
- Inscryption [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022
- Instinction [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Inua - A Story in Ice and Time [PC] – TBC 2022
- It's A Wrap [PC] – TBC 2022
- Janosik 2 [PC] – TBC 2022
- Jitsu Squad [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022
- John Carter Warlord of Mars [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- KartRider: Drift [PS4] – TBC 2022
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [PC, PS5, XSX PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Killer Frequency [PC, Quest 2] – TBC 2022
- King Arthur: Knight's Tale [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign [PC] – TBC 2022
- Lab Rat [PC] – TBC 2022
- Laika: Aged Through Blood [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris [Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Last Faith [PC] – TBC 2022
- The Last Worker [PC VR, PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Lethal Honor - Order of the Apocalypse [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Library of Babel [PS4] – TBC 2022
- Life of Delta [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Lil Gator Game [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Little Witch In The Woods [PC] – TBC 2022
- Loco Motive [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Looter [PC] – TBC 2022
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- LumbearJack [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Lumberhill [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Lumencraft [PC] – TBC 2022
- Luto [PC] – TBC 2022
- The Machines Arena [PC] – TBC 2022
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo [PC, PS4] – TBC 2022
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Master of Magic [PC] – TBC 2022
- Melon Journey 2 [PC] – TBC 2022
- Metal Slug Tactics [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Mineko's Night Market [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Misc. A Tiny Tale [PC] – TBC 2022
- Modern Naval Warfare [PC, PC VR] – TBC 2022
- Mondo Museum [PC] – TBC 2022
- Monster Safari [PC] – TBC 2022
- Moroi [PC] – TBC 2022
- Mystiqa [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator [PC] – TBC 2022
- Nairi: Rising Tide [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Narco Tycoon [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Nascence [PC] – TBC 2022
- The Night Is Grey [PC] – TBC 2022
- Nippon Marathon 2 [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Notre-Dame on Fire [VR TBC] – TBC 2022
- Oaken [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Of Bird and Cage [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Once Upon a Jester [PC] – TBC 2022
- Onsen Master [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Open Roads [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Operation Highjump: Fall of Berlin [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Orange Island [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Organs Please [PC] – TBC 2022
- Out of Line [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- The Outbound Ghost [PC] – TBC 2022
- Outer Wilds [Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Outer Worlds 2 [PC, XSX] – TBC 2022
- The Outlast Trials [PC] – TBC 2022
- Palworld [PC] – TBC 2022
- Paper Cut Mansion [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Party Animals [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Path of Exile 2 [PC] – TBC 2022
- PC Building Simulator 2 [PC] – TBC 2022
- Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom [VR TBC] – TBC 2022
- Pecaminosa [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- The Pegasus Expedition [PC] – TBC 2022
- Pekoe [PC] – TBC 2022
- Perseverance: Part 2 [XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Pharaoh: A New Era [PC] – TBC 2022
- Pigeon Simulator [PC] – TBC 2022
- Power Chord [PC] – TBC 2022
- Powerwash Simulator [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Project Haven [PC] – TBC 2022
- Psikodelya [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Quantum League [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary [PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Ragtag Crew [PC] – TBC 2022
- RAN: Lost Islands [PC] – TBC 2022
- Rawmen [PC] – TBC 2022
- Relic Space [PC] – TBC 2022
- Replaced [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Reptilian Rising [PC] – TBC 2022
- Resident Evil 2 - Cloud Version [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Resident Evil 3 - Cloud Version [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - Cloud Version [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Resident Evil Re:Verse [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Residual [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Return to Nangrim [PC] – TBC 2022
- Revival: Recolonization [PC] – TBC 2022
- Ripout [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Rogue AI Simulator [PC] – TBC 2022
- SacriFire [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Sail Forth [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Salt and Sacrifice [PS5, PS4] – TBC 2022
- Sayri: The Beginning [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Sea of Stars [PC] – TBC 2022
- SeaRing [PC] – TBC 2022
- Season [PC, PS5] – TBC 2022
- Sengoku Dynasty [PC] – TBC 2022
- Shadow Warrior 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Shardpunk: Verminfall [PC] – TBC 2022
- She Dreams Elsewhere [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Six Days in Fallujah [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Skate Story [TBC] – TBC 2022
- Skater XL [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Skeleton Crew [PC] – TBC 2022
- Slaycation Paradise [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Smalland [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Snacko [PC] – TBC 2022
- Somber [PC] – TBC 2022
- Someday You'll Return [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Somerville [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Space Punks [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- SpiderHeck [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Sports Story [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Squadron 51 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Star Trek: Resurgence [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Stargate: Timekeepers [PC] – TBC 2022
- The Stone of Madness [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Stuntfest - World Tour [PC] – TBC 2022
- SunnySide [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Sunshine Manor [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Super Catboy [PC] – TBC 2022
- Superheroes Academy [PC] – TBC 2022
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Synced: Off-Planet [PC] – TBC 2022
- System Shock [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Team:Cars [PC] – TBC 2022
- Temtem [XSX, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Tentacular [PC VR, Quest] – TBC 2022
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance [PC] – TBC 2022
- Terra Invicta [PC] – TBC 2022
- TFC: The Fertile Crescent [PC] – TBC 2022
- Thirsty Suitors [PC] – TBC 2022
- This Is Pool [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- This Is Snooker - Pool Deluxe Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Those Who Remain [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- To The Rescue! [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Togges [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Total War: Elysium [PC] – TBC 2022
- Tracks Of Thought [PC] – TBC 2022
- Train Life: A Railway Simulator [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Trash Sailors [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Trepang2 [PC] – TBC 2022
- Trifox [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- UEDI: Shadow of the Citadel [PC] – TBC 2022
- Ultimate Summer [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Uncertain: Light at the End [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Underworld Dreams [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Undying [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2022
- The Universim [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Unknown 9: Awakening [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Untitled Layers of Fear Project [PC] – TBC 2022
- Urban Strife [PC] – TBC 2022
- Valheim Mistlands update [PC] – TBC 2022
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong [Switch] – TBC 2022
- Venba [PC] – TBC 2022
- Victory Heat Rally [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Vigor [PS5] – TBC 2022
- Voidtrain [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2 [PSVR 2] – TBC 2022
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr: Sororitas DLC [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- Wavetale [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Wavey The Rocket [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2022
- Way to the Woods [PC, XBO] – TBC 2022
- We Were Here Forever [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- Where The Heart Is [PS4] – TBC 2022
- Wild West Dynasty [PC] – TBC 2022
- Witchfire [PC] – TBC 2022
- Wizard with a Gun [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- Workshop Simulator [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King Classic [PC] – TBC 2022
- World War Z: Aftermath [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2022
- WRC Generations [PC, Switch] – TBC 2022
- XEL [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
- You Will Die Here Tonight [PC] – TBC 2022
- Young Souls [PC, Stadia] – TBC 2022
- Zengeon [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2022
TBC 2023
2023 video game releases
- One Piece Odyssey [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – January 13, 2023
- Forspoken [PC, PS5] – January 24, 2023
- Dead Space remake [PC, PS5, XSX] – January 27, 2023
- Mahokenshi [PC] – January TBC, 2023
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 2, 2023
- Deliver Us Mars [PC, XSX, PS5, XBO, PS4] – February 2, 2023
- Dead Island 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – February 3, 2023
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – February 9, 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 10, 2023
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line [PS4, Switch] – February 16, 2023
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [PS5, PS4] – February 21, 2023
- Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe [Switch] – February 24, 2023
- Octopath Traveler 2 [PC, PS5, PS4, Switch] – February 24, 2023
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – February 28, 2023
- Blanc [PC, Switch] – February TBC, 2023
- Hiro's Escape [PC] – February TBC, 2023
- The Day Before [PC] – March 1, 2023
- Resident Evil 4 [PC, PS5, XSX] – March 24, 2023
- One Lonely Outpost [PC] – March TBC, 2023
- Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown [PC] – March TBC, 2023
- Ad Infinitum [PC, PS5, XSX] – April 20, 2023
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Switch] – May 12, 2023 ( pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom )
- RoboCop: Rogue City [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – June TBC, 2023
- Bramble: The Mountain King [PC, Consoles TBC] – Early 2023
- Deceive Inc. [PC, PS5, XSX] – Early 2023
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 [PC] – Early 2023
- Eternights [PC, PS5, PS4] – Early 2023
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Early 2023
- Garden In! [PC, Switch] – Early 2023
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Early 2023
- Layers of Fears [PC, PS5, XSX] – Early 2023
- Lost Eidolons [XSX] – Early 2023
- Nuclear Blaze [PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2023
- One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend [PC, Switch] – Early 2023
- Project Relic [PC, Consoles TBC] – Early 2023
- PSVR 2 – Early 2023
- PuPu's Adventure Park [PC] – Early 2023
- Scathe [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Early 2023
- Simon the Sorcerer - Origins [PC, Consoles TBC] – Early 2023
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered [PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2023
- Tavernacle! [PC] – Early 2023
- Trackmania [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Early 2023
- Trinity Trigger [PS5, PS4, Switch] – Early 2023
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Early 2023
- Worldless [PC, XSX, XBO] – Early 2023
- Cannon Dancer [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q1 2023
- The Gap [PC, PS5, XSX] – Q1 2023
- Rough Justice '84 [PC] – Q1 2023
- Warpaws [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – Q1 2023
- Forza Motorsport [PC, XSX] – Spring 2023
- Hyper Light Breaker [PC] – Spring 2023
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox [PC, XSX] – Spring 2023
- Lightyear Frontier [PC, XSX, XBO] – Spring 2023
- Loop8: Summer of Gods [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2023
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria [PC] – Spring 2023
- Planet of Lana [PC, XSX, XBO] – Spring 2023
- Slaps and Beans 2 [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2023
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [PC, PS5, XSX] – Spring 2023
- Tchia [PC, PS5, PS4] – Spring 2023
- Teslagrad 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2023
- Fae Farm [Switch] – Q2 2023
- Puzzles for Clef [PC] – Q2 2023
- Sker Ritual [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Q2 2023
- Beyond Sunset [PC] – Summer 2023
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series [PC, Consoles TBC] – Summer 2023
- Final Fantasy 16 [PS5] – Summer 2023
- Diggergun [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Switch] – Q3 2023
- Sovereign Syndicate [PC, PS5, XSX] – Q4 2023
- Airport Sim [PC, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Alan Wake 2 [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Alder Choke [PC] – TBC 2023
- Aliens: Dark Descent [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Another Crab's Treasure [PC, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Arc Raiders [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Arctic Awakening [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Ark 2 [PC, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Assassin's Creed Mirage [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023 ( Assassin's Creed Mirage pre-order )
- Atlas Fallen [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Biomorph [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2023
- Black Myth: Wukong [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Blackout Protocol [PC] – TBC 2023
- Blasphemous sequel [TBC] – TBC 2023
- Blood Bowl 3 [Switch] – TBC 2023
- Blooming Business: Casino [PC] – TBC 2023
- Bound by Blades [Switch] – TBC 2023
- Cocoon [PC, XSX, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Corpse Keeper [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Cyberpunk 2077 expansion [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Demeo [PSVR 2] – TBC 2023
- Diablo 4 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Die By The Blade [Switch] – TBC 2023
- Discolored 2 [PC] – TBC 2023
- Disney Illusion Island [Switch] – TBC 2023
- The Division: Heartland [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Dredge [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- EA Sports FC [TBC] – TBC 2023
- Earth: Revival [PC] – TBC 2023
- Edge of Sanity [PC] – TBC 2023
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes [PC, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Everywhere [TBC] – TBC 2023
- Exoprimal [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Fall of Porcupine [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Remake Part 2 [PS5] – TBC 2023
- Firewall Ultra [PSVR 2] – TBC 2023
- For The King 2 [PC] – TBC 2023
- Gangs of Sherwood [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- The Great War: Western Front [PC] – TBC 2023
- Green Hell VR [PSVR] – TBC 2023
- Gunbrella [PC, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Heart Of Muriet [PC] – TBC 2023
- Hell Is Us [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Hollow Knight: Silksong [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Homeworld 3 [PC] – TBC 2023
- Honkai: Star Rail [PC] – TBC 2023
- House Flipper 2 [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Hyenas [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Inkbound [PC] – TBC 2023
- Kukoos - Lost Pets [PS5, XSX, XBO] – TBC 2023
- The Last Alchemist [PC] – TBC 2023
- The Last of Us Factions [TBC] – TBC 2023
- Lies of P [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes [PC, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 [PS5] – TBC 2023
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Switch] – TBC 2023
- Men of War 2 [PC] – TBC 2023
- Minecraft Legends [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- MIRA and the Legend of the Djinns [PC] – TBC 2023
- Moving Out 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Nightingale [PC] – TBC 2023
- Ninja JaJaMaru [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2023
- OTG (Off The Grid) [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals [PC, PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Pacific Drive [PS5] – TBC 2023
- ParadiZe Project [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Park Beyond [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Payday 3 [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2023
- Persona 3 Portable [PC, PS5, XSX, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Persona 4 Golden [PC, PS5, XSX, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Pikmin 4 [Switch] – TBC 2023
- Pragmata [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Project Ferocious [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse [PC, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! [Switch] – TBC 2023
- Ravenlock [XSX, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Ravenswatch [PC] – TBC 2023
- RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Ray'z Arcade Chronology [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Redfall [PC, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Resident Evil 4 [PS4] – TBC 2023
- Robobeat [PC] – TBC 2023
- Rune Factory 3 Special [Switch] – TBC 2023
- Shadows of Doubt [PC] – TBC 2023
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2023
- Space Chef [PC, Switch] – TBC 2023
- STALKER 2 [PC, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition [PSVR 2] – TBC 2023
- Star Wars Hunters [Switch] – TBC 2023
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Starfield [PC, XSX] – TBC 2023 ( Starfield pre-order )
- Stormgate [PC] – TBC 2023
- Stray Blade [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Street Fighter 6 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4] – TBC 2023
- Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Super Bomberman R 2 [Switch] – TBC 2023
- Taxi Life [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2023
- Tempest Rising [PC] – TBC 2023
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Time Flies [PC, PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2023
- The Time I Have Left [PC] – TBC 2023
- Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Tray Racers [PC, Switch] – TBC 2023
- Under The Waves [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- Unholy [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Verne: The Shape of Fantasy [PC] – TBC 2023
- The Wagadu Chronicles [PC] – TBC 2023
- Wallace and Gromit: The Grand Getaway [Quest] – TBC 2023
- War Hospital [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- Wildmender [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2023
- The Wolf Among Us 2 [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2023
- World of Anterra [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2023
- You Suck At Parking [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2023
TBC 2024
2024 video game releases
- ArcheAge 2 [PC] – TBC 2024
- Darwin's Paradox [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2024
- Enemy of the State [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC 2024
- GreedFall 2 [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC 2024
- Like a Dragon 8 [TBC] – TBC 2024
TBC
TBC video game releases
- 9 Years of Shadows [PC] – TBC
- A Wake Inn: Rebooked [PC] – TBC
- Abandoned [PS5] – TBC
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp [Switch] – TBC
- Agents: Biohunters [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC
- Alone in the Dark [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Alpaca Ball: Allstars [PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Alterborn [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- American Arcadia [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC
- Ara: History Untold [PC] – TBC
- Architect Life [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC
- Ashfall [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC
- ASMR Food Experience [PC] – TBC
- Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe [TBC] – TBC
- Assassin's Creed: Codename Red [TBC] – TBC
- Assassin's Creed Infinity [TBC] – TBC
- Avowed [PC, XSX] – TBC
- The Axis Unseen [PC] – TBC
- Beer, Blood and Beards [PC] – TBC
- Being and Becoming [PC] – TBC
- Best Mall Simulator [PC] – TBC
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 [TBC] – TBC
- BioShock 4 [TBC] – TBC
- Blood of Heroes [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Bloody Hell Hotel [PC] – TBC
- The BookWalker [PC] – TBC
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles [PC] – TBC
- Bunker Survival [PC] – TBC
- Clid the Snail [PS5] – TBC
- Complex Sky [PC] – TBC
- Contraband [PC, XSX] – TBC
- Crysis 4 [TBC] – TBC
- The Cub [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC
- Death Roads: Tournament [PC] – TBC
- Deathground [PC] – TBC
- DeathRun TV [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC
- Destiny 3 [TBC] – TBC
- Diluvian Winds [PC] – TBC
- Divinity: Fallen Heroes [TBC] – TBC
- DogGone [PC] – TBC
- Dragon Age 4 [TBC] – TBC
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake [TBC] – TBC
- Dragon Quest 12 [TBC] – TBC
- Dragon Quest Heroes 1 and 2 [Switch] – TBC
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [TBC] – TBC
- Dune: Awakening [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Dysterra [PC] – TBC
- Earthblade [TBC] – TBC
- The Elder Scrolls 6 [TBC] – TBC
- Elliot & Ko [PC] – TBC
- Everwild [PC, XSX] – TBC
- Evil Next Door [PC] – TBC
- EXP: War Trauma [PC] – TBC
- Fable 4 [XSX] – TBC
- Fallout 5 [TBC] – TBC
- The Finals [PC] – TBC
- The First Descendant [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Food Truck Empire [PC] – TBC
- Forever Skies [PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Fort Solis [PC] – TBC
- Freaked Fleapit [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC
- Friends vs Friends [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC
- Front Mission 2: Remake [Switch] – TBC
- Frostpunk 2 [PC] – TBC
- Galahad 3093 [PC] – TBC
- Garden Life [TBC] – TBC
- Ghostbusters VR [Quest] – TBC
- Ghostrunner 2 [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- God Simulator [PC] – TBC
- Gothic Remake [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Grimoires Groves [PC, Switch] – TBC
- GTA 6 [TBC] – TBC
- Gun Jam [PC] – TBC
- Haunted Chocolatier [PC] – TBC
- Haunted Garage [PC] – TBC
- Hello Guest [PC] – TBC
- Here Comes Niko! [Switch] – TBC
- Hotel Architect [PC] – TBC
- The House of the Dead 2: Remake [TBC] – TBC
- Hypercharge [PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Hytale [PC] – TBC
- Ill [TBC] – TBC
- In the Valley of Gods [PC] – TBC
- Indiana Jones game from Bethesda [TBC] – TBC
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai [PC, PS5, PS4, Switch] – TBC
- Inkulinati [Switch] – TBC
- Into The Echo [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC
- Jagged Alliance 3 [PC] – TBC
- Jitsu Squad [XSX, XBO] – TBC
- KEO [PS4] – TBC
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Switch] – TBC
- Kingdom Hearts 4 [TBC] – TBC
- Knuckle Sandwich [PC] – TBC
- Left 4 Dead 3 [TBC] – TBC
- Life of Delta [PC] – TBC
- Little Goody Two Shoes [TBC] – TBC
- The Lords of the Fallen [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Lost Away [PC] – TBC
- Lost Soul Aside [PC, PS5, PS4] – TBC
- Luna Abyss [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC
- Macabre Museum [PC] – TBC
- Mandragora [PC, PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC
- Marvel's Wolverine [PS5] – TBC
- Mass Effect 5 [TBC] – TBC
- Max Payne 1+2 Remakes [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Metal Gear Solid 6 [TBC] – TBC
- Metroid Prime 4 [Switch] – TBC
- Militsioner [TBC] – TBC
- Monstrum 2 [PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Moonshine Inc. [PS5, XSX, PS4, Switch] – TBC
- Morbid Metal [PC] – TBC
- NecroBoy: Path to Evilship [PC] – TBC
- Never Alone 2 [TBC] – TBC
- The Night Is Grey [Switch] – TBC
- Nivalis [PC] – TBC
- Occupy Mars: The Game [PC] – TBC
- Operation: Harsh Doorstop [PC] – TBC
- Outcast 2 - A New Beginning [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Outpost [PC] – TBC
- Overlook Trail [PC] – TBC
- Paralives [PC] – TBC
- Pavlov [PSVR 2] – TBC
- Perfect Dark [TBC] – TBC
- Perish [PC] – TBC
- Persona 6 [TBC] – TBC
- Phantom Hellcat [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Phonopolis [PC] – TBC
- Project 007 [TBC] – TBC
- Project Eve [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Project Mara [PC, XSX] – TBC
- Project Oxygen [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Project Q [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Project Warlock 2 [Consoles TBC] – TBC
- Project Windless [TBC] – TBC
- Prologue [TBC] – TBC
- PS5 DualSense Edge – TBC
- Quantum Error [PS5, XSX, PS4] – TBC
- Retreat To Enen [PC] – TBC
- Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery [PC, Switch] – TBC
- Rhythm Sprout [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC
- Roboholic [PC] – TBC
- Rolling Hills [PC] – TBC
- Rooted [PC] – TBC
- Rose and Locket [PC] – TBC
- Routine [PC, XSX] – TBC
- RustHeart [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC
- Sandwalkers [PC, Switch] – TBC
- Scars Above [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4] – TBC
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 [PC, XSX, XBO] – TBC
- Serum [PC] – TBC
- The Settlers [PC] – TBC
- The Sims 5 [TBC] – TBC
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 [PC] – TBC
- Skapp [PS4] – TBC
- Skate 4 [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC
- Skin Deep [PC] – TBC
- Slitterhead [TBC] – TBC
- Snaccoon [PC] – TBC
- SOCOM PS5 [PS5] – TBC
- Soul Reaver remake [TBC] – TBC
- Soup Raiders [PC, Switch] – TBC
- Soyuz Constructors [PC] – TBC
- Space for Sale [PC] – TBC
- Space Marine 2 [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo [PC] – TBC
- Splitgate [PS5, XSX, Switch] – TBC
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC
- Stagehands! [PC] – TBC
- Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC
- Star Wars Eclipse [TBC] – TBC
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake [PC, PS5] – TBC
- Star Wars Lucasfilm Games [TBC] – TBC
- State of Decay 3 [TBC] – TBC
- SteamWorld Headhunter [TBC] – TBC
- Street Fighter 6 [TBC] – TBC
- Surgeon Life [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC
- Sylvan Meadows [PC] – TBC
- Synduality [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Tekken 8 [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre [PC, PS5, XSX] – TBC
- Tom Clancy's XDefiant [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC
- Tortuga: A Pirate's Tale [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Ubisoft Star Wars game [TBC] – TBC
- UFL [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- The Valiant [PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 [PC, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Vanguard [TBC] – TBC
- Ved [PC] – TBC
- Vice NDRCVR [PC] – TBC
- Walls of Lies [PS4] – TBC
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader [PC, Consoles TBC] – TBC
- What Happened [Consoles TBC] – TBC
- Where Winds Meet [PC] – TBC
- Whoop Arcade [PC] – TBC
- Wild Planet [PC] – TBC
- Witchbrook [TBC] – TBC
- The Witcher 4 [TBC] – TBC
- Wonder Woman game [TBC] – TBC
- Woodo [PC] – TBC
- Wreckreation [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- WWE 2K23 [TBC] – TBC
- Wyrdsong [TBC] – TBC
- XCOM 3 [TBC] – TBC
- Zenless Zone Zero [PC] – TBC
Comments / 0