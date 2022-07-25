Upcoming PS4 games for 2022 and beyond

The upcoming PS4 games list is still going strong, and it's even growing with each event dropping as part of the E3 2022 schedule . So let's take a walk down the path of the new PS4 games dropping this year and beyond.

To make your life easier, we've also put the list together in release date order, so you know what to look out for first. While some upcoming titles are still TBC, we'll also be updating this list with any developments about those all-important launch windows so you can stay on top of everything that's on the way. So, without further ado, here all of the upcoming PS4 games to watch out for in 2022 and beyond.

Don't forget to check out our list of upcoming PS5 games too, if you're about to make the jump to next-gen.

2022

Two Point Campus

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

Release date: August 9, 2022

If you enjoyed Two Point Hospital or generally any management sim, then Two Point Campus is for you. In it, you'll be able to run your own college and have to manage everything from how your school looks to how your individual students are doing. It's a huge undertaking, but with Two Point's trademark humor, it's going to be a blast.

Saints Row

(Image credit: Volition)

Release date: August 23, 2022

Saints Row is taking us back to the beginning of the iconic crime gang with an origin story. You'll be starting out in the city of Santo Ileso, creating the Saints from scratch. It'll be up to you what they'll get up to and how they'll build their empire, leading them once again as the full customisable Boss. It's new faces and new names, but plenty of rival gangs to pick fights with and silliness to engage in - although this is a much more grown-up Saints Row than the dildobat-wielding of old.

Overwatch 2

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Release date: October 4, 2022 (Early Access)

Overwatch 2 is coming this October in Early Access, but it's great way to play it sooner rather than later. It's going to be a free-to-play title, and will come with some new heroes to get to grips with. One of those is the Junker Queen, who is a shotgun main, which she compliments with a massive two-handed axe.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Release date: October 7, 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a brand new strategy game from the developer behind the XCOM series - Firaxis. It will feature 12 iconic Marvel heroes and - for the first time - a completely customizable Marvel hero. They're teaming up to take on Lillith, the Mother of Demons, and they need your help.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Release date : October 28, 2022

It looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to drop a whole load of content in your lap. Join Task Force 141 on a new global adventure in the campaign, with our old pals including Soap, Captain Price, and the return of Ghost, and then experience a new multiplayer, an "evolved" Special Ops experience, and eventually Warzone 2 integration too.

Skull and Bones

Release date: November 8, 2022

It's the naval combat sections of Assassin's Creed Black Flag, minus the stabby hooded free-running. If your favourite part of Edward Kenway's floating adventures were peppering ships with mortars and watching masts crumble into matchsticks, welcome to Skull and Bones . Ubisoft knows how much you like big boats and has acted accordingly, throwing multiplayer into the mix and letting you take on your friends who all have lootable ships. Take them down in a hail of canon fire and you can steal their gold and unlock bigger targets. This is one worth walking the plank for.

God of War: Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)

Release date: November 9, 2022

We're about to get another adventure with Kratos as the cold winds of Fimbulwinter hit Midgard. With new challenges to face and characters to meet, Kratos and Atreus are said to have some tough choices to make as Ragnarok approaches. You know, the very end of the world in Norse mythology. We can hardly wait to discover everything God of War: Ragnarok holds for us, with Eric Williams now in the director's seat .

The Callisto Protocol

(Image credit: Striking Distance)

Release date: December 2, 2022

The Callisto Protocol is essentially a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series. From the same creator, Glen Schofield, The Callisto Protocol is a brand new horror game, set in 2320 at a maximum-security prison on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When things start going wrong, and the inmates start transforming into rapidly adapting creatures, you must try and find a way out - along with discovering the hidden secrets from the depths.

TBC 2022

Sonic Frontiers

(Image credit: SEGA)

Release date: TBC 2022

This is possibly Sonic's biggest adventure yet, with Sonic Frontiers offering the classic Sonic gameplay in 'open-zoned', rather than strictly open world environment. Despite SEGA's awkward language, it looks fantastic, and could be Sonic return to form once more.

Little Devil Inside

(Image credit: Neostream)

Release date: TBC 2022

Not quite a survival game, but Little Devil Inside will have you fighting for your lite as you embark on missions and journies that question the choices you make. Giant monsters and glowing swords will feature heavily, along with an old man on a toilet, in this mysterious world that spans multiple biomes. Your task is to build a comprehensive encyclopedia of all phenomenal existence within the world, a bit like a Pokedex but slightly more aggressive creatures.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Release date: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence wasn’t top of our ‘needs a sequel list’ but we’ll definitely take a follow up to the rat-based nightmares of Amicia and her brother Hugo’s original adventure. The combination of the first game’s heartfelt story and tense stealth sequences through plague-ravaged France made a compelling, if grim, experience. There’s not been too much revealed about Requiem just yet but the mention of a curse means that we’re probably not getting a happily ever after any time soon.

Open Roads

(Image credit: Fullbright)

Release date: TBC 2022

Open Roads is coming to you from Gone Home and Tacoma developer Fullbright, and tells the tale of Tess Devine and her mother Opal. The pair are heading out on a road trip after discovering letters and notes tucked away in the attic of their home that will lead them to learn more about their family history.

Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: WB Games)

Release date: Holiday 2022

It's time for all you budding witches and wizards out there to take up your place at Hogwarts. We're travelling back in time to a time before Harry Potter was even a twinkle in his parents' eye, and then further again. It's back to the 1800s, and you are someone who has the key to an ancient wizarding secret. Wand combat, fantastic beasts, Hogsmead, and more, it's gunna be big. And no, J.K. Rowling isn't involved!

TBC

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release date : TBC

The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake will bring the 2003 adventure back for a new generation, with a host of enhancements and new features for modern consoles. Players will be able to fight against new enemy character models, see entirely new cinematic sequences, and experience the action with enhanced animations. Camera and combat controls have also been rebuilt and modernized to suit current consoles.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image credit: Daedalic)

Release date: TBC

The tricksy little creature that is Gollum is getting his own game. Literally called The Lord of the Rings: Gollum , Daedalic Entertainment is creating a stealth game where Gollum starts out as a prisoner at Barad-dûr, a fortress in Mordor, and must make his escape. From there he goes on an adventure across Middle-Earth, with gameplay that plays on his dual-personality, and a world design inspired by Tolkien's own drawings.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Release date: TBC

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 sees you play as a vampire who was sired as an act of vampire terrorism during the 'Mass Embrace.' Thrown into the seedy underbelly of Seattle where creatures roam the rainy city, you'll get caught up the politics of the different vampire factions as you try to grapple with your new abilities and a new way of life. Just like the first game, there will be a whole host of different vampire clans with different abilities and social standings. Heavy on RPG elements like player choice, a strong narrative, and dialogue options, the sequel looks set to build on the lore and elements of the first, and bring it to another generation with its own new features.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release date : TBC

This is the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 game, set in an alien world where animals are fully evolved alongside humans and we've waited over 15 years for it! Ubisoft first revealed the game at E3 2017, and showed loads more at E3 2018. The trailers showed a hugely different visual style to the original game (to be expected), and a different cast of hero characters and themes. Since then, we haven't heard or seen all that much about it. We do know that Ubisoft is still working on the game, though, with recent job listings surfacing for the project.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.