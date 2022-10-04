Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids: Family Album

The Baldwinitos! Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin love life with their six little ones.

The couple wed in June 2012 in New York City and welcomed their first child, a baby girl , to the world the following year.

“We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our daughter Carmen Gabriela,” the Living Clearly Method author tweeted in August 2013. “She is absolutely perfect.”

Before the little one’s 2nd birthday, the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost announced that she was expecting baby No. 2 with the Saturday Night Live alum. (The actor previously welcomed his daughter Ireland Baldwin with his then-wife, Kim Basinger , in 1995).

The fitness guru shared the news with her yoga posture of the day — tadasana. The Spain native posed with her shirt pulled up at the beach while Alec knelt in the sand, holding Carmen. The toddler kissed her mom’s bare stomach in the January 2015 Instagram upload.

Rafael arrived five months later, followed by Leonardo and Romeo in September 2016 and May 2018, respectively. Eduardo arrived in September 2020, five months before the couple secretly welcomed baby No. 6 .

Hilaria and the Emmy winner have been vocal about their plans for baby No. 5 , but suffered two pregnancy losses within one year .

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this,” the Yoga Vida cofounder captioned her Instagram announcement following the second in November 2019. “I told [Carmen] that this baby isn’t going to come after all, but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.” The couple revealed that they were expecting again in April 2020.

With such a big brood at home, the former yoga instructor has learned how to settle conflicts between her kids . “They do fight, obviously,” Hilaria told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2020. “I just have a big rule that we’re a good team. We have that written on our wedding rings in Spanish that we’re a good team. Anytime there is conflict, you’re never allowed to hurt anyone and you have to use your words. You can’t use mean words.”

Keep scrolling to see her and Alec’s best moments with their big brood, from Halloween costumes to beach trips.