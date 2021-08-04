Newest Fifth Third Bank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: August 2021

Fifth Third Bank is a full-service regional bank serving personal and business customers in 10 U.S. states. It boasts more than 1,200 branch locations in Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Fifth Third Bank offers all the savings and lending options you’d expect from an institution with over $200 billion in assets.

When people think of bank accounts, they often think about fees and surcharges associated with them. Rarely do people think of their bank accounts as a way to earn money, apart from interest payments in a high-yield savings account.

But if you pay attention to promotional offers, you can learn how to earn hundreds — just from opening an account . Here are the Fifth Third Bank promotions offered this month.

Checking Account Promotions

Fifth Third is currently offering a checking account promotion for personal checking. Read on for the details.

Fifth Third Checking Account: $250 Bonus

This cash bonus is available to customers who open a new Fifth Third Momentum or Preferred checking account and meet the promotional criteria.

Cash value : $250

$250 Expiration date : Sept. 30

Sept. 30 Minimum deposit to qualify: $1,000

$1,000 How to get it : Open an eligible checking account through the offer page or request a Fifth Third Bank coupon code on the bank’s website, which you’ll receive by email, to open an account in-branch. Then, make direct deposits of $1,000 or more within the first 60 days of account opening.

Open an eligible checking account through the offer page or request a Fifth Third Bank coupon code on the bank’s website, which you’ll receive by email, to open an account in-branch. Then, make direct deposits of $1,000 or more within the first 60 days of account opening. When you’ll get it : Within 10 business days of qualifying

Within 10 business days of qualifying Terms and conditions : The offer is only available to new Fifth Third checking customers. You must present your unique offer code when opening an account to receive the bonus.

The offer is only available to new Fifth Third checking customers. You must present your unique offer code when opening an account to receive the bonus. Monthly fee : $0-$25, depending on the account chosen. Fees can be waived by meeting certain balance or deposit requirements.

$0-$25, depending on the account chosen. Fees can be waived by meeting certain balance or deposit requirements. Promotion page : Fifth Third checking account bonus offer

Credit Card Promotions

Two of the institution’s credit cards are worth exploring for their cash-back benefits.

Fifth Third Preferred Cash/Back Card: 2% Unlimited Cash Back

Available only to preferred Fifth Third customers with an eligible checking or savings account, this cash rewards card delivers 2% cash back on every purchase with no limits to how much you can earn, no spending categories and no expiration dates for your rewards.

No annual fee and no international transaction fees on credit card purchases apply. Plus, the card includes other benefits, such as cellphone protection, contactless payments and Mastercard’s renowned concierge service.

Cash value : Varies

Varies Minimum spend to qualify : None

None Expiration date : None

None How to get it : Apply online, call 866-671-5353 or visit a Fifth Third branch.

Apply online, call 866-671-5353 or visit a Fifth Third branch. When you’ll get it : Redeem rewards as desired through the Fifth Third online redemption center for a statement credit or cash back.

Redeem rewards as desired through the Fifth Third online redemption center for a statement credit or cash back. Terms and conditions : Available only to Fifth Third customers with an eligible checking or savings account who are not existing Fifth Third credit card holders

Available only to Fifth Third customers with an eligible checking or savings account who are not existing Fifth Third credit card holders Annual fee : $0

$0 Promotion page : Fifth Third Preferred Cash/Back Card

Fifth Third Cash/Back Card: 1.67% Unlimited Cash Back

The Fifth Third Cash/Back Mastercard allows unlimited cash-back rewards of 1.67% on every purchase. It is available only to qualified Fifth Third checking or savings account customers.

Like the Preferred card, the Cash/Back card has no rotating spending categories, no limit on earnings and no expiration on cash-back rewards. It also delivers all the benefits of the Mastercard concierge program, identity theft protection and cellphone coverage.

Cash value : Varies

Varies Minimum spend to qualify : None

None Expiration date : None

None How to get it : Apply online, call 866-671-5353 or visit a Fifth Third branch.

Apply online, call 866-671-5353 or visit a Fifth Third branch. When you’ll get it : Redeem rewards as desired through the Fifth Third online redemption center for a statement credit or cash back.

Redeem rewards as desired through the Fifth Third online redemption center for a statement credit or cash back. Terms and conditions : You must be a Fifth Third checking or savings account holder to qualify.

You must be a Fifth Third checking or savings account holder to qualify. Annual fee : $0

$0 Promotion page : Fifth Third Cash/Back Card

How To Open a Fifth Third Bank Account

All Fifth Third Bank accounts can be opened online or in person at a local branch. Read all of the terms and conditions carefully before applying for any bank account to ensure it’s the best one for your financial needs.

Regardless of what method you chose to open your account, you’ll need to provide the following information for each account holder:

Driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo ID

Social Security number

Method for funding your account

Are Fifth Third Bank Bonuses Right for You?

While the extra cash can be tempting, Fifth Third Bank’s cash bonuses and promotions shouldn’t be the only reason you choose to bank there. It’s important to review the bank’s products and services to see if they’re a match for your financial situation. Then, and only then, should you consider applying.

Information on promotions is accurate as of July 22, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

