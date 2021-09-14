Newest Citizens Bank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: September 2021

Like many banks, Citizens Bank is willing to reward new customers for opening an account. With more than 1,000 locations throughout New England, the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Midwest, this bank is currently running promotions that will appeal to customers in need of a new account and some bonus money. The bonus offers that made the list were chosen based on their high cash values and how easy the rewards are to earn.

Keep reading to learn about the best Citizens Bank bonuses and promotions for September 2021.

Citizens Checking Account: Up To $400 Bonus

Get $300 when you open a Citizens checking account before Oct. 28 and make a direct deposit of $500 or more within 60 days of account opening. You have three checking options to choose from: Student, One Deposit and Citizens Quest checking accounts are all eligible. Then get an additional $2 back on debit purchases up to $100, bringing the total bonus on the table to $400.

Cash value: Up to $400

Up to $400 Minimum deposit to qualify: $500

$500 Expiration date: Oct. 28

Oct. 28 How to get it: Open a new checking account via the offer page and make a $500 direct deposit within 60 days of opening to receive $300. You’ll also get $2 for each debit card purchase made within the 60-day period, up to $100, for a total of $400 in bonuses.

Open a new checking account via the offer page and make a $500 direct deposit within 60 days of opening to receive $300. You’ll also get $2 for each debit card purchase made within the 60-day period, up to $100, for a total of $400 in bonuses. When you’ll get it: If you open your account in September, you’ll receive the cash by Jan. 31, 2022.

If you open your account in September, you’ll receive the cash by Jan. 31, 2022. Terms and conditions: You must not have held a Citizens checking account in the past six months, and your account must be open and in good standing on the payout date.

You must not have held a Citizens checking account in the past six months, and your account must be open and in good standing on the payout date. Monthly fees: You can choose from three of Citizens’ personal checking accounts (as long as you open the account via the offer page), so the fees vary depending on the account. Fees range from $0 for Student Checking to $9.99 for One Deposit up to $25 for Quest Checking, but there are ways to waive the monthly fee by maintaining balance minimums or making qualifying deposits.

You can choose from three of Citizens’ personal checking accounts (as long as you open the account via the offer page), so the fees vary depending on the account. Fees range from $0 for Student Checking to $9.99 for One Deposit up to $25 for Quest Checking, but there are ways to waive the monthly fee by maintaining balance minimums or making qualifying deposits. Promotions page: Citizens checking account offer

Your Home Rewards From Citizens Bank: Up To $6,500 Bonus

This promotional bonus is for customers who sign up for and use the bank’s homebuying program. Depending on where you live, you can earn a substantial bonus if you’re ready to sell or buy a home .

To qualify, you’ll need to sign up with Your Home Rewards from Citizens Bank. The amount of your bonus is based on the sales price of the home. No Citizens Bank coupon code is required to redeem the bonus.

Cash value: Up to $6,500

Up to $6,500 Availability: The offer is not available in Alaska, Iowa, Louisiana or Missouri. Some homebuyers in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Oregon may not qualify.

The offer is not available in Alaska, Iowa, Louisiana or Missouri. Some homebuyers in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Oregon may not qualify. Minimum deposit to qualify: N/A

N/A Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Sign up for Your Home Rewards from Citizens Bank and get matched with a real estate agent and loan officer. Next, purchase or sell your home with the real estate agent’s or loan officer’s assistance.

Sign up for Your Home Rewards from Citizens Bank and get matched with a real estate agent and loan officer. Next, purchase or sell your home with the real estate agent’s or loan officer’s assistance. When you’ll get it: Within 45 days of closing

Within 45 days of closing Terms and conditions: The reward is valid for 18 months after enrolling in Your Home Rewards. The reward might be limited in certain states. Federal Housing Administration and VA loans do not qualify for this offer.

The reward is valid for 18 months after enrolling in Your Home Rewards. The reward might be limited in certain states. Federal Housing Administration and VA loans do not qualify for this offer. Monthly fees: N/A

N/A Promotion page: Your Home Rewards from Citizens Bank bonus offer

How To Save Money With a Citizens Bank Account

One way you can save money at Citizens Bank is to meet requirements that waive monthly maintenance fees. Unlike other banks that place restrictions on what qualifies as a direct deposit to waive fees, Citizens Bank doesn’t require a direct deposit for this perk for its checking accounts.

The bank is also currently offering a 0.125% rate discount if you set up automatic mortgage payments from your Citizens Bank checking account.

Opening a Citizens Bank Account

Opening a Citizens Bank account is simple. You can visit a local branch or follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the new account page.

Enter your Social Security number.

Provide your driver’s license or state ID information.

Enter your contact information.

Fund your account with a debit card or use your routing number and bank account number to transfer money.

Are Citizens Bank Promotions Worth a Second Look?

Bank promotions are a nice perk, but they’re often just a one-time bonus. Before choosing to open an account at any bank, you should determine if its products and services are the right fit for your financial needs.

Citizens Bank has a variety of bank account options, most of which are low-cost or fee-free if you follow the minimum balance or deposit requirements. If you live in the service area, it might even be worth your while to check out all its product offerings — regardless of the offered bonus.

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of Sept. 13, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Citizens Bank. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Citizens Bank.

