The best gaming keyboard in 2022

The best gaming keyboard can make a huge difference not just when you’re blasting your enemies online, but in everyday productivity too. That's because most everyday office keyboards are simply not that comfortable or durable. Gaming keyboards may are pricier, but they also offer features that cheap office peripherals can't match, such as mechanical keys, software suites that let you reprogram keys and RGB lighting for a little pizzazz.

It's hard to describe just how much of a difference these features make, but based on my own observations, once you go the gaming keyboard route, you'll never go back, particularly if you pair it with one of our picks for the best gaming mouse .

Of course, the best gaming keyboard for your setup depends on your gaming habits, your available desk space and your budget. If you have only a little bit of money to spend, you can get something decent; if you're willing to dig deep, you can get a nearly perfect peripheral that will last for years and years to come. You'll never game — or type — the same way again.

What is the best gaming keyboard?

While the "best gaming keyboard" very much depends on each user's situation, there are a few broad recommendations I can make. All of my favorite gaming keyboards have a few things in common: mechanical keys, streamlined designs and RGB lighting. (RGB lighting is not strictly necessary, but it's one of those things that's surprisingly hard to give up after you've had it for a while. It helps make your keyboard feel like it's uniquely yours.)

The best gaming keyboard you can buy right now — the best gaming keyboard I've ever reviewed, in fact — is the Corsair K70 RGB Mk. 2. This colorful keyboard lets you choose your favorite Cherry MX key switch (I like the noisy, tactile Blues, but you can also get linear Reds, quiet Browns or rapid Speeds), then program your keys and color patterns to suit your favorite games. It's gorgeously designed and comfortable to use, and years after I first reviewed this keyboard, I can't think of a single significant thing wrong with it.

If money is of no object, the Logitech G915 is one of the coolest keyboards I have ever used. In fact, it's my everyday keyboard at work, since I've made my desk into a wire-free zone. This stylish accessory is Logitech's second-ever wireless mechanical keyboard, but it's better by leaps and bounds than the company's previous effort. This time, you have gorgeous low-profile keycaps, incredibly responsive switches, a long-lasting rechargeable battery and a full RGB lighting spectrum. The G915 is arguably the future of mechanical keyboards — although you'll pay an early adopter tax for the privilege.

(Image credit: Corsair)

1. Corsair K70 Mk.2

The best gaming keyboard overall

Key Type: Mechanical | Switch Type: Cherry MX Blue, Brown, Red, Silent or Speed | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 17.2 x 6.2 x 1.5 inches

Gorgeous design Key switch selection High-quality components Expensive

Every once in a blue moon, I'll test a product like the Corsair K70 Mk.2 and realize that it has absolutely no significant flaws. This peripheral is the only keyboard to ever earn a five-star review at Tom's Guide. It's comfortable and offers a flawless typing experience, thanks to authentic Cherry MX key switches. It's gorgeously designed and beautiful to look at, thanks to extensive RGB lighting options. But, most importantly, it works wonders in-game, as it parses every command quickly and accurately. You can even set up custom profiles for each one of your favorite games, then select a lighting pattern to go along with it.

From its discrete media keys to its game mode, which prevents you from accidentally tabbing out of a game, the K70 Mk.2 is a delight all around. If you can stomach its high asking price, the K70 Mk.2 is just about the best gaming keyboard you can buy.

Read our full Corsair K70 Mk.2 review .

(Image credit: Razer)

2. Razer Cynosa V2

The best budget gaming keyboard

Key Type: Membrane | Switch Type: N/A | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 18.2 x 6.1 x 1.2 inches

Robust RGB lighting Profiles and Game Mode Reasonable price Convoluted software Bulky, plain design

The Razer Cynosa V2 is a cheap gaming keyboard that's suitable for newcomers to the world of PC gaming. This membrane keyboard lacks the comfortable mechanical keys of its more expensive cousins, although it has just about everything else that you'd expect from a full-featured gaming keyboard. The Cynosa V2 features full RGB lighting, a programmable Game Mode to prevent you from accidentally shutting down your game mid-session, discrete media keys and even some handy cable management. If you don't want to drop $150 — or more — on a keyboard, this is a good place to start.

To be fair, there's a reason why membrane keyboards are usually very cheap, and the Cynosa V2 never quite transcends its key style. Typing on the keyboard is a shrugworthy experience, and it may not match the input speed of fancier models optimized for esports. Programming the RGB lighting is also harder than it needs to be. But if you've already spent most of your money on a fancy PC and need to go light on accessories, the Cynosa V2 is a fine choice.

Read our full Razer Cynosa V2 review .

Razer BlackWidow Lite (Image credit: Razer)

3. Razer BlackWidow Lite

The best tenkeyless gaming keyboard

Key Type: Mechanical | Switch Type: Razer Orange | Illumination: White | Size: 14.0 x 5.0 x 0.5 inches

Unobtrusive design Decent mechanical switches Not too expensive Squeaky, cramped keys Few useful extras

The Razer BlackWidow Lite is probably the most versatile keyboard on this list. There's something wonderfully minimalist about its tenkeyless design, simple white lighting and quiet Razer Orange switches. Razer originally pitched the BlackWidow Lite as a keyboard that splits the difference between gaming and productivity applications, and it's not hard to see why. This peripheral is small, straightforward and relatively inexpensive. It's also perhaps the most understated accessory Razer has ever produced; the company is usually a little louder than this.

One potential drawback is that the BlackWidow Lite's keys are fairly squeaky before you install a series of rubber O-rings in them. The rings are included, but installation is a slow, painstaking process.You'll also have to live without a media bar, which is often a boon for productivity users. Otherwise, the BlackWidow Lite can help you excel in a tournament, or in Excel.

Read our full Razer BlackWidow Lite review .

Logitech G915 (Image credit: Future)

4. Logitech G915

The best wireless gaming keyboard

Key Type: Mechanical | Switch Type: GL Linear, Tactile or Clicky | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 18.7 x 5.9 x 0.9 inches

Excellent key switches Beautiful design Robust software No wrist rest Very expensive

Only time will tell for sure, but I believe that the Logitech G915 represents the future of gaming keyboards. Just as gaming mice and headsets have become increasingly wireless over the past few years, the G915 demonstrates how keyboards can take the same route without sacrificing aesthetics or performance. The G915 is a gorgeous, ultra-thin gaming keyboard that connects to computers via either USB dongle or Bluetooth. There's no lag; there are no dropped signals. It's just as quick and responsive as any wired peripheral.

Thanks to low-profile key switches and full RGB lighting, the G915 is both comfortable and visually striking. Its only real downside is that it costs a lot of money. But when you consider that it will save your desk from unsightly wires and last for many years, it could be a great investment.

Read our full Logitech G915 review .

(Image credit: Corsair)

5. Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series

The best TKL gaming keyboard

Key Type: Mechanical | Switch Type: Cherry MX Red or Speed | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 14.2 x 6.5 x 1.6 inches

Gorgeous design Authentic Cherry MX key switches Handy tournament features Expensive Media controls have a learning curve

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series is a mouthful, but it's also one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy. This is particularly true if you're in the market for a TKL, or tenkeyless, model. Like its full-size counterpart, the Corsair K70 Mk.2, the K70 RGB TKL features authentic Cherry MX keys, a gorgeous design and robust software. You can customize intricate lighting patterns, set up profiles for individual games or even reprogram any key you choose. It's a versatile system.

Like other Corsair keyboards, the K70 RGB TKL is pretty expensive. Furthermore, while its discrete media keys come in hand, their nonstandard configuration makes them a little more difficult-to-use than what you'd find on a full-size model. Aside from that, though, the Corsair K70 RGB TKL is a nearly flawless device.

Read our full Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series review .

(Image credit: Future)

6. HyperX Alloy Origins 60

The best mini gaming keyboard

Key Type: Mechanical | Switch Type: HyperX Red | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 17.4 x 5.2 x 1.4 inches

Tiny profile Comfortable key switches Pretty RGB lighting Not ideal for productivity Keys are a little loud

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 demonstrates that mini keyboards can be perfectly good for gaming. This 60% keyboard doesn't have a numpad, a function row or arrow keys, but if you can live with learning some button shortcuts, it's a fantastic way to streamline your gaming experience while saving some desk space. Furthermore, the Alloy Origins 60 employs comfortable HyperX Red key switches, and offers a full array of RGB lighting.

Granted, the Alloy Origins 60 might be a tough sell if you're not already committed to a mini keyboard design. Touch typists will find a lot of their favorite buttons missing, and the keys switches are a little louder than you'd expect. Still, as mini gaming keyboards go, this is one of the better ones.

Read our full HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review .

Roccat Vulcan Aimo 121 (Image credit: Roccat)

7. Roccat Vulcan Aimo 121

The most stylish gaming keyboard

Key Type: Mechanical | Switch Type: Titan Switch Linear Red or Tactile Brown | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 18.2 x 9.3 x 1.3 inches

Gorgeous design Choice of key switches Great performance So-so software Incomplete media bar

When was the last time you got a compliment on your keyboard? When I reviewed the Roccat Vulcan Aimo 121 , I had a steady stream of coworkers parading past my desk, telling me how gorgeous my keyboard looked. The Vulcan Aimo 121 features a sleek black chassis with a subtle grain design, on top of which you'll find brightly colored, translucent key switches and ultra-thin black keycaps. If you set the keyboard up with rainbow lighting effects (which the Roccat Swarm software lets you do), you may find it difficult to tear your eyes away.

Of course, aesthetics alone aren't what make the Vulcan Aimo 121 so good. The typing experience is quick and comfortable, and the in-game performance is impeccable. You can set up profiles for individual games, and control your music at a tap thanks to discrete media buttons. Also, worth mentioning the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro as a suitable alternative.

Read our full Roccat Vulcan 121 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. Logitech G915 TKL

The best wireless tenkeyless gaming keyboard

Key Type: Mechanical | Switch Type: GL Linear, Tactile or Clicky | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 15.2 x 5.9 x 0.9 inches

Compact size Excellent switches Discrete media keys Extremely expensive No wrist rest

The Logitech G915 TKL is exactly what it sounds like: a tenkeyless version of the similarly excellent Logitech G915. Like the full-size model, the G915 TKL is a stylish and expensive peripheral. It's also one of the only wireless mechanical gaming keyboards on the market. If you want to ditch your wired setup but don't have a lot of desk space available, this is probably the model for you.

As with other Logitech models, the G915 TKL benefits from excellent key switches, intuitive software and a durable design. You still get discrete media keys, as well as thin, elevated keycaps and per-key RGB illumination. While the G915 TKL costs almost twice as much as similar wired models, it's arguably worth the premium, especially if you find yourself moving the keyboard around to take advantage of its USB dongle and Bluetooth connection profiles.

Read our full Logitech G915 TKL review .

(Image credit: Razer)

9. Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

The best optical gaming keyboard

Key Type: Optical | Switch Type: Razer Analog Optical | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 17.5 x 5.5 x 0.9 inches

Innovative actuation features Gorgeous design Great performance Keys feel stiff Inconsistent software

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog represents a novel experiment with Razer keyboards: analog optical key switches. In simple terms, this means that the keys activate with a light-based (optical) system rather than one based on pressure (mechanical) or electricity (membrane). From a moment-to-moment gameplay perspective, this doesn't make a tremendous difference. But if you play at an extremely high tournament level, the slightly faster signal could come in handy.

Beyond that, the Huntsman V2 Analog offers the standard suite of Razer keyboard features, including a programmable software suite and full RGB lighting capabilities. The coolest feature, though, is the ability to program per-key actuation. This means you can program certain keys to actuate at lower, or higher, levels of pressure than their neighbors. It's an innovative feature, and one we'd like to see implemented in other devices.

Read our full Razer Huntsman V2 Analog review .

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

10. SteelSeries Apex 5

The best hybrid gaming keyboard

Key Type: Membrane/Mechanical | Switch Type: SteelSeries proprietary model | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 17.5 x 5.5 x 1.6 inches

Reasonable price Good in-game performance Smart multimedia key Membrane/mechanical hybrid doesn't add much Somewhat dull lighting

Every once in a while, a gaming keyboard like the SteelSeries Apex 5 comes along. These models attempt to combine the smoothness of a membrane keyboard with the responsiveness of a mechanical keyboard. They're not always wholly successful, but the price is right. The Apex 5 does indeed offer a somewhat better experience than a traditional membrane keyboard, with slightly more comfortable keys and a full RGB lighting suite.

Granted, the Apex 5 also takes a few gambles that don't entirely pay off. The small OLED screen in the upper-right corner doesn't add much, and it doesn't offer a significant price break over a full mechanical keyboard, particularly if you're not married to RGB lighting. Still, if you want to get your feet wet in the world of mechanical gaming keyboards without committing fully, the Apex 5 represents a respectable middle ground.

Read our full SteelSeries Apex 5 review .

(Image credit: Razer)

11. Razer Turret for Xbox One

The best gaming keyboard for Xbox

Key Type: Mechanical | Switch Type: Razer Green | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 15.4 x 7.6 x 1.5 inches

Elegant design Excellent in-game performance Compatible with both Xbox One and PC Extremely expensive Lacks bells and whistles from other Razer gear

Almost all of the best gaming keyboards work with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, very few of them do so wirelessly. Enter the Razer Turret for Xbox One, which provides both a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse, designed explicitly with Xbox consoles in min. This comfortable setup features a keyboard, an expandable mouse pad and a mouse, all designed to fit in your lap as you game from the couch. Better still: the keyboard is mechanical, much like a PC-centric Razer model.

The Razer Turret for Xbox One does have a few drawbacks, however. It's extremely expensive, and while it does work with PCs, it doesn't have quite as many features as you'd expect from a model designed with PCs in mind. On the other hand, the Razer Turret's long battery life and clever design go a long way toward justifying its price, as does its excellent performance in just about every Xbox game with keyboard support.

Read our full Razer Turret for Xbox One review .

(Image credit: Razer)

12. Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed

The best 65% mini keyboard

Key Type: Mechanical | Switch Type: Razer Green or Yellow | Illumination: Full RGB | Size: 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.0 inches

Just enough keys Comfortable switches Streamlined design Extremely expensive Short battery life on default settings

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is one of the best mini gaming keyboards you can buy. Unlike smaller models, the V3 Mini Hyperspeed features a 65% profile. That means you won't have to sacrifice discrete arrow keys or a dedicated delete button. That's great news for touch typists. For gamers, the V3 Mini Hyperspeed features comfortable Razer Green or Yellow switches, as well as full RGB lighting, which you can sync with your other Razer gear.

Granted, the BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is extremely expensive, considering its size. As a wireless keyboard with powerful lighting capabilities, you can also run through the battery pretty quickly, at least on default settings. Still, if your desk space is limited, the BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is good for typing, good for gaming and good for saving room.

Read our full Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed review .

How to choose the best gaming keyboard for you

There are three things to consider when trying to find the best gaming keyboard for your setup: Design, features and price. All three are interconnected, however — keyboards with more complex designs and fancier features cost more money. Simpler keyboards are cheaper. There are no special tricks here.

The first thing you'll want to determine is whether you want a full-size or tenkeyless keyboard. This is a pretty simple decision: Full-size keyboards have separate number pads on the right, while tenkeyless models don't. If you do a ton of productivity work, a numpad is worthwhile; if not, you can eschew it and save a few bucks.

During this time, you should also consider what kind of switches you'd like, if you're buying a mechanical model. Cherry MX is generally the gold standard. The most common types of Cherry switches are Red, which is quiet and linear, Brown, which is quiet and tactile, and Blue, which is noisy and tactile. Other switch manufacturers generally offer similar styles, although the color coding may be different.

Some features cost more money than others. RGB lighting can tack a few dozen bucks onto a gaming keyboard's price tag, and wireless connectivity can make a peripheral even more expensive. I personally like both of these options, but they're not necessarily worth the money if you're not worried about the aesthetics from your setup. After all, wireless keyboards don't necessarily offer a huge advantage, as keyboards are stationary devices.

How we test gaming keyboards

To determine the best gaming keyboard, we run each keyboard we review through a variety of tests. The first, and most important, test is to play through a number of different games, and see how the keyboard holds up. I usually like to try at least one FPS, RTS, RPG and MMO apiece, since these are the genres that benefit most from a good keyboard. (You can generally get away with a controller for most action/adventure titles.)

After that, we take a deep dive into a keyboard's software suite, evaluating how easy (or difficult) it is to reprogram keys, set up macros, adjust lighting and create profiles for games. Particularly intuitive software gets high marks; convoluted software can lose some points, even if it's very robust otherwise.

Finally, we make sure to use a keyboard for productivity for at least two or three days. Most gamers don't swap keyboards in and out; what they use for gaming, they'll need to use for work and general computing as well. The better a keyboard is at everyday tasks, the better its recommendation.