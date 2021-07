In case you hadn’t heard, the Southeastern Conference is in the process of doing the thing where it expands and adds more schools to its footprint of destruction, glory and woe. The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma, now having filed for divorce from the Big 12, are expected to officially reach out to the SEC in the coming days, weeks or moments about joining its ranks, pushing the total number of teams in the conference to a total of 16 members.