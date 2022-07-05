New TV shows for July 2022: What’s coming next

July 2022 brings a ton of new TV shows and movies to broadcast, cable and streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others.

The lineup is led by the return of fan favorites Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 , What We Do in the Shadows season 4, Harley Quinn season 3 and Virgin River season 4 . New series include Resident Evil, Boo Bitch and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Plus, movies continue to debut on streaming, including The Gray Man, Persuasion and The Bob's Burgers Movie.

And beyond this month, there's a whole host of other big TV shows coming in 2022 , from Lord of the Rings to House of the Dragon. Don't forget there are a bunch more renewed TV shows are on their way later this year as well.

New TV show premieres and finales to watch in July 2022

All times Eastern Time. Our top picks in bold

FRIDAY, JULY 1

The Princess - movie (12 a.m., Hulu)

The Terminal List - season 1 complete (12 a.m., Prime Video)

The Bad Guys - movie (3 a.m., Peacock)

Stranger Things - season 4 volume 2 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

MONDAY, JULY 4

America the Beautiful - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Disney Plus)

Below Deck: Mediterranean - season 7 premiere (3 a.m., Peacock)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Maggie - season 1 complete (12 a.m., Hulu)

Confessions From the Hart - special (3 a.m., Roku Channel)

Control Z - season 3 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between - movie (3 a.m., Netflix)

Big Brother - season 24 premiere (8 p.m., CBS)

The Green Planet - season 1 premiere (8 p.m., PBS)

Married at First Sight - season 15 premiere (8 p.m., Lifetime)

Mysteries Decoded - season 2 premiere (8 p.m., The CW)

The Challenge: USA - season 1 premiere (9:30 p.m., CBS)

THURSDAY, JULY 7

Moonhaven - season 1 premiere (3 a.m., AMC Plus)

Top Gear - season 32 premiere (3 a.m., AMC Plus)

Generation Gap - season 1 premiere (9 p.m., ABC)

Good Trouble - season 4 summer premiere (10 p.m., Freeform)

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Black Bird - season 1 premiere (12 a.m., Apple TV Plus)

The Boys - season 3 finale (12 a.m., Prime Video)

Boo, Bitch - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

How to Build a Sex Room - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

The Sea Beast - movie (3 a.m., Netflix)

Trigger Point - season 1 premiere (3 a.m., Peacock)

SUNDAY, JULY 10

SkyMed - season 1 premiere (3 a.m., Paramount Plus)

Grantchester - season 7 premiere (9 p.m., PBS)

The Anarchists - season 1 premiere (10 p.m., HBO)

Bridge and Tunnel - season 2 premiere (10 p.m., Epix)

Supreme Team - season 1 premiere (10 p.m., Showtime)

MONDAY, JULY 11

Tuca and Bertie - season 3 premiere (12 a.m., Adult Swim)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem - season 2 premiere (3 a.m., Peacock)

The Bachelorette - season 19 premiere (8 p.m., ABC)

Better Call Saul - season 6 part 2 premiere (9 p.m., AMC)

Chad - season 2 premiere (10 p.m., TBS)

Claim to Fame - season 1 premiere (10 p.m., ABC)

TUESDAY, JULY 12

The Bob’s Burgers Movie - movie (12 a.m., Hulu)

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks - comedy special (3 a.m., Netflix)

How to Change Your Mind - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

My Daughter’s Killer - documentary (3 a.m., Netflix)

The Only - documentary (3 a.m., Paramount Plus)

What We Do in the Shadows - season 4 premiere (10 p.m., FX)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Solar Opposites - season 3 premiere (12 a.m., Hulu)

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

Ms. Marvel - season 1 finale (3 a.m., Disney Plus)

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 - special (3 a.m., Paramount Plus)

Dr. Pimple Popper - season 8 premiere (9 p.m., TLC)

Everything’s Trash - season 1 premiere (10 p.m., Freeform)

Five Guys a Week - season 1 premiere (10 p.m., Lifetime)

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons - season 1 premiere (12 a.m., Hulu)

Fboy Island - season 2 premiere (3 a.m., HBO Max)

Hart to Heart - season 3 premiere (3 a.m., Peacock)

Resident Evil - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Don’t Make Me Go - movie (12 a.m., Prime Video)

Forever Summer: Hamptons - season 1 premiere (12 a.m., Prime Video)

Love Accidentally - movie (12 a.m., Freevee)

Persuasion - movie (3 a.m., Netflix)

The Rehearsal - season 1 premiere (11 p.m., HBO)

SUNDAY, JULY 17

Blood & Treasure - season 3 premiere (3 a.m., Paramount Plus)

TUESDAY, JULY 19

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie - documentary (3 a.m., Paramount Plus)

Love Island - season 4 premiere (3 a.m., Peacock)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Virgin River - season 4 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

The 2022 ESPYs - awards special (8 p.m., ABC)

Grown-ish - season 5 premiere (10 p.m., Freeform)

THURSDAY, JULY 21

American Horror Stories - season 2 premiere (12 a.m., Hulu)

The Last Movie Stars - season 1 complete (3 a.m., HBO Max)

Rap Sh!t - season 1 premiere (3 a.m., HBO Max)

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Anything’s Possible - movie (12 a.m., Prime Video)

Best Foot Forward - season 1 premiere (12 a.m., Apple TV Plus)

Trying - season 3 premiere (12 a.m., Apple TV Plus)

The Gray Man - movie (3 a.m., Netflix)

MONDAY, JULY 25

Irma Vep - season 1 finale (9 p.m., HBO)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls - season 7 premiere (9 p.m., NatGeo)

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Santa Evita - season 1 premiere (12 a.m., Hulu)

Street Food: USA - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Car Masters - season 4 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

Dream Home Makeover - season 3 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - season 3 premiere (3 a.m., Disney Plus)

Light and Magic - season 1 premiere (3 a.m., Disney Plus)

The Most Hated Man on the Internet - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Harley Quinn - season 3 premiere (3 a.m., HBO Max)

House Party - movie (3 a.m., HBO Max)

Keep Breathing - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - season 1 premiere (3 a.m., HBO Max)

The Resort - season 1 premiere (3 a.m., Peacock)

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Amber Brown - season 1 premiere (12 a.m., Apple TV Plus)

Not Okay - movie (12 a.m., Hulu)

Paper Girls - season 1 complete (12 a.m., Prime Video)

Surface - season 1 premiere (12 a.m., Apple TV Plus)

Honor Society - movie (3 a.m., Paramount Plus)

Purple Hearts - movie (3 a.m., Netflix)

Uncoupled - season 1 complete (3 a.m., Netflix)

Ready to Love - season 6 premiere (8 p.m., OWN)

SUNDAY, JULY 31

City on a Hill - season 3 premiere (10 p.m., Showtime)

