What’s Coming to Disney+ in August 2022

Tatiana Maslany will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters when “ She-Hulk : Attorney at Law” premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 17.

Marvel recently shared an official trailer for the show at San Diego Comic-Con, which featured familiar MCU mainstays like Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme Wong. The new series, which is being billed as Marvel’s first TV comedy, will consist of nine episodes airing weekly on the streaming service.

August will also see “ Lightyear ” touch down onto Disney+ after its mid-June theatrical release. The film is a solo adventure for the beloved “Toy Story” character, with voiceover duties being handled by Chris Evans this time, as opposed to Tim Allen, who voiced Buzz in all of the franchise’s main movies.

“Ms. Marvel,” whose finale aired in mid-July, will receive the behind-the-scenes treatment with the release of “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel,” also on Aug. 3. “Star Wars” fans will be treated to more of their beloved universe at the very end of the month with “ Andor ,” a spy thriller series starring Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, who first appeared in 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Those films, shows and more are available to Disney+ subscribers (you can sign up for $6.99 a month here ).

Aug. 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 2)

Aug. 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

Aug. 10

Bluey (Season 3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)

I Am Groot

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 3)

Aug. 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

Aug. 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 4)

Aug. 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Aug. 24

Blackish (Season 8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 5)

Aug. 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Aug. 31

Andor (Episodes 1-2)

Europe From Above (Season 2)

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 3)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 (Episode 6)







