Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

This month, Netflix ’s “ The Sandman ” is coming for your dreams.

The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month.

Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “ Indian Matchmaking ,” the popular reality series following Mumbai’s premier matchmaker Sima Taparia as she finds people their perfect matches. The second season is set to hit the streamer on Aug. 10. The streamer will also debut Season 3 of the Mindy Kaling-produced coming-of-age show “Never Have I Ever” on July 8, as well as the series adaptation to the popular “Tekken” video games entitled “Tekken: Bloodline.” A few Netflix original films, including the Jamie Foxx vampire flick “Day Shift” (Aug. 12) and the Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg comedy “Me Time” (Aug. 26), will also find their home on the streamer this month.

The streamer is also bringing some fan-favorite film series this month as well. Tobey Maguire’s entire “ Spider-Man ” trilogy is coming to Netflix on Aug. 1 alongside all three films in the Will Smith sci-fi blockbuster series “Men in Black.” A few classic films are joining on the first of the month as well, including Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut,” John Hughes’ 1986 masterwork “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and Ben Affleck’s bank heist movie “The Town.”

See the full list of titles below:

August 1

“28 Days”

“8 Mile”

“Above the Rim”

“Battle: Los Angeles”

“Big Tree City” (Season 1)

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Constantine”

“Dinner for Schmucks”

“Eyes Wide Shut”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Footloose”

“Hardcore Henry”

“Legends of the Fall”

“Love & Basketball”

“Made of Honor”

“Men in Black”

“Men in Black II”

“Men in Black 3”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Monster-in-Law”

“No Strings Attached”

“Pawn Stars” (Season 13)

“Polly Pocket” (Season 4 – Part 2)

“She’s Funny That Way”

“Space Jam”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“The Age of Adaline”

“The Town”

“Top Gear” (Seasons 29-30)

“Tower Heist”

“Woman in Gold”

August 2

“Flight”

“Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse”

August 3

“Buba”

“Clusterf**ck: Woodstock ’99”

“Don’t Blame Karma!”

“Endless Night” (Season 1)

“Good Morning, Verônica” (Season 2)

August 4

“KAKEGURUI TWIN” (Season 1)

“Lady Tamara” (Season 1)

“Never Give Up” (Season 1)

“Super Giant Robot Brothers” (Season 1)

“Wedding Season”

August 5

“Carter”

“Darlings”

“Lockdown”

“Nairobby”

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”

“Skyfall”

“Team Zenko Go”

“The Informer”

“The Sandman” (Season 1)

August 6

“Reclaim”

August 7

“Riverdale” (Season 6)

August 8

“Code Name: Emperor”

“Team Zenko Go” (Season 2)

August 9

“I Just Killed My Dad”

“Locke & Key” (Season 3)

“The Nice Guys”

August 10

“Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist”

“Heartsong”

“Indian Matchmaking” (Season 2)

“Instant Dream Home” (Season 1)

“Iron Chef Brazil” (Season 1)

“Office Invasion”

“School Tales The Series” (Season 1)

August 11

“Dope”

“Dota: Dragon’s Blood” (Book 3)

“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story”

August 12

“13: The Musical”

“A Model Family” (Season 1)

“Day Shift”

“Never Have I Ever” (Season 3)

“The Razz Guy”

August 13

“A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella”

August 15

“Ancient Aliens” (Season 4)

“Deepa & Anoop” (Season 1)

“Learn to Swim”

August 16

“Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist”

August 17

“High Heat” (Season 1)

“Junior Baking Show” (Season 6)

“Look Both Ways”

“Royalteen”

“Unsuspicious” (Season 1)

August 18

“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (Season 3)

“Inside the Mind of a Cat”

“Tekken: Bloodline” (Season 1)

August 19

“Echoes” (Limited Series)

“Glow Up” (Season 4)

“Kleo” (Season 1)

“The Cupheaad Show!” (Season 2)

“The Girl in the Mirror” (Season 1)

“The Next 365 Days”

“Uncharted”

August 20

“Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar”

August 21

“A Cowgirl’s Song”

August 23

“Chad and JT Go Deep” (Season 1)

“Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1”

August 24

“Lost Ollie” (Limited Series)

“Mo” (Season 1)

“Queer Eye: Brazil” (Season 1)

“Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee”

“Selling the OC” (Season 1)

“Under Fire” (Season 1)

“Watch Out, We’re Mad”

August 25

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” (Season 3)

“History 101” (Season 2)

“A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair” (Season 1)

“Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure” (Season 1)

“That’s Amor”

August 26

“Disobedience”

“Drive Hard: The Maloof Way” (Season 1)

“Loving Adults”

“Ludik” (Season 1)

“Me Time”

“Seoul Vibe”

August 29

“Under Her Control”

“Might Express” (Season 7)

August 30

“I AM A KILLER” (Season 3)

“Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul”

August 31

“Club América vs Club América” (Limited Series)

“Family Secrets” (Season 1)

“I Came By”