Best Gaming Mouse: Top Mice for 2022

The best gaming mouse feels suitable for your grip and offers excellent performance with your favorite games. Getting a mouse that feels molded for your hand, has the right set of features, and packs a powerful sensor will improve the flow of your gameplay and make the hits you land feel more satisfying.

There are dozens of companies in the gaming mouse industry today, and models can range from cheap and simple pointers to premium devices that boast helpful features like wireless charging or banks of programmable buttons. There are also some bold design choices out there, like flashy RGB (see the Roccat Kone XP , for example), removable parts, and even adjustable weights on some models.

We'll help make it easier to choose the best gaming mouse for you by breaking down the best gaming mouse for different uses (and users) below. While this list has wired and wireless options, we also have a page focusing solely on finding the best wireless mouse for productivity.

Best Prime Day Gaming Mouse Deals

Amazon's annual deal holiday has descended upon us, which means there are big savings on wireless gaming mice. We're tracking the best tech and PC hardware deals on a separate page, but here's one of our favorite mice currently on sale.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49.99, now $28.49 at Amazon

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a light, fast, and sleek AA battery-operated gaming mouse currently at its lowest price. Despite its fair cost, the mouse is tether-free, has a reliable wireless connection, and utilizes a responsive high-end sensor. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Gaming Mouse: was $49.99, now $14.99 at Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini will make small hands happy thanks to its compact size and mouse grip tape, making navigation snappy. Righties with palm or claw grips will appreciate the sleek ergonomics, and gamers will value its six programmable buttons, single RGB zone, and 8,500 CPI for $15--the lowest price we’ve seen for this mouse yet. View Deal

Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149.99, now $85.49 at Amazon

The Razer Naga Pro is a fantastic MMO mouse that's at an all-time low of $85.49. The gaming mouse features a ton of configuration options, thanks to its three hot-swappable button layouts and software. View Deal

MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $94.99, now $62.93 at Amazon

The MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless is an impressive wireless gaming mouse, offering excellent quality-of-life features such as its bevy of pure PTFE feet, textured grip, and overall comfort. It also features Up to 20,000 CPI, a 1,000 Hz max polling rate, and a nifty charging dock that doubles as a wireless extender. View Deal

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149.99, now $85.49 at Amazon

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is an update on a classic gaming design, now outfitted with a 48-60 hour battery life, customizable weights, and wireless Powerplay charging capabilities. Although the mouse is quite pricy at retail, its a steal at around 40% off. View Deal

Glorious Model O-: was $84.99, now $44.99 at Amazon

The Glorious Model O- is a tiny and lightweight ambidextrous mouse that saves weight with its hole-filled chassis. It’s an excellent fit for claw or fingertip grips, twitch-heavy games (thanks to its PMW-3360 optical sensor), and has fantastic RGB placement. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless: was $129.99, now $54.99 at Best Buy

Razer takes the popular and accessible shape of the wired Razer DeathAdder V2 and cuts the cord without cutting performance. With a 2.4 GHz USB-A dongle, dual sensitivity buttons, and 20,000 CPI, it’s our choice for the best wireless gaming mouse. View Deal

Cooler Master MM720: was $52.99, now $27.37 at Amazon

The Cooler Master MM720 is another outstanding choice for FPS players, thanks to its ultra-lightweight honeycomb shell, powerful specs, and well-placed RGB lighting. Its modern-day sensor (up to 32,000 DPI with software), braided cable, and large 100% pure PTFE feet make the MM720 a fan favorite amongst mouse enthusiasts. View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless: was $169.99, now $95.97 at Amazon

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is an adept wireless mouse with a Focus+ Optical sensor that features a max 20,000 DPI rating, 650 IPS rating, and upwards of 50G acceleration. Its premium materials are exceptionally lightweight, and its software puts it over the top as one of our most recommended. View Deal

Quick Shopping Tips

Optical or Laser? Both sensor types can offer a great experience. But optical mice have slightly better accuracy. Laser mice work on more surface types. If you’re really picky, go for an optical sensor, preferably one designed or developed by PixArt.

Wireless or Wired? Wireless mice have come a long way in the last few years, but they still have downsides, including limited battery life (particularly with RGB) and potential latency. If you opt for a wireless pointer, aim for one with 30 hours or more battery life. You’ll also need to decide if you want Bluetooth, a 2.4 GHz dongle connection or both. Bluetooth is handy for switching among multiple devices, but introduces more latency. 2.4 GHz is faster, but requires a USB port and a dongle that’s easy to lose. Look for mice that let you store the dongle inside the shell.

Palm, Claw or Fingertip Grip? : It’s good practice to examine how exactly you hold your mouse. There are three common mouse grips:

Palm Grip - The base of your palm rests on the back of the mouse, with your fingers lying on top. Claw Grip - Where your wrist rests on the mouse mat, the palm doesn’t touch the mouse, and your fingertips grip the edges of it and the buttons. Fingertip Grip - Where your wrist and palm are elevated off the mouse mat and mouse. Again, the mouse is gripped with just the fingertips at its edges and on the buttons.

Knowing your grip style will help you find the perfect mouse, since grip type is often tied to the size of your hands. So a mouse designed for a fingertip grip will likely be larger than one designed for a palm grip.

DPI, CPI, IPS and Acceleration? : DPI and CPI are effectively the same marketing terms. Traditionally we use DPI in print to declare how many dots per inch something would be printed in, in regards to image clarity. CPI, however, stands for counts per inch, and that’s how many counts your mouse takes per inch it travels. Regardless, DPI is the more common usage, and it's what we opt for here.

A higher DPI doesn’t necessarily mean a better mouse sensor, either. A delicate combination of DPI and IPS is essential. IPS, or inches per second, is the maximum velocity at which your sensor can still track those counts. The higher the IPS combined with the DPI, the better the sensor.

And then there’s acceleration. That’s how many Gs your mouse can handle and still track effectively. If you’re dashing the mouse back and forth and left and right in short, sharp movements, some mice may flake once they reach a specific G rating.

The Best Gaming Mouse You Can Buy Today

Best Gaming Mouse: Razer Basilisk V3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

1. Razer Basilisk V3

Best Gaming Mouse

Sensor: Razer Focus+ | DPI: Up to 20,000 native (26,000 via software) | IPS: 650 IPS | Acceleration: 50g | Interface: USB Type-A cable | Ergonomics: Right-handed ergonomic | Programmable Buttons: 13, including 5x scroll wheel | Weight: 3.3 ounces (93.55g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.11 x 2.36 x 1.65 inches (129.79 x 59.94 x 41.91mm)

Many well-placed, programmable buttons Multiple scroll wheel inputs with adjustable modes Scroll wheel can be clunky and loud

The Razer Basilisk V3 is the best gaming mouse to hit our lab. Its 9 (13 if you include all the scroll wheel inputs) programmable buttons, well-crafted shape and premium, textured finish make it versatile across gaming genres and even productivity workloads. While it’s on the heavier side compared to honeycomb-style mice for FPS games, PTFE feet help it glide easily, and a dedicated sniper button is easy to reach and drops DPI instantly for headshots.

Customization options abound, from the 11 individual RGB zones to the aforementioned buttons. Each button can also have a secondary function when using “HyperShift.” The Basilisk V3 is also unique in its scroll wheel’s ability to swap from a tactile to smooth, free scroll at the tap of a button or based on how you flick it. However, that does mean that the wheel can sound rattly and is particularly noisy when switching modes. It can also wobble when shifting side-to-side aggressively.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a worthy, simpler alternative if you don't need that much programmability. But the Basilisk V3 earned our Editor’s Choice Award with its advanced feature set, build and customization options.

More: Razer Basilisk V3 review

Best Gaming Mouse Splurge: Logitech G502 Lightspeed (Image credit: Logitech)

2. Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Best Gaming Mouse Splurge

Sensor: Logitech Hero 16K | DPI: 16,000 | IPS: >400 | Acceleration: > 40g | Interface: USB Type-A dongle or wired | Ergonomics: Right-handed | Programmable Buttons: 11 | Weight: 4.02-4.59 ounces (114-130g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.20 x 2.95 x 1.57 inches (132 x 75 x 40mm)

Great design Wireless charging capability Optional weight adjustment Weighs less than the original Powerplay gets in the way of weight adjustment Expensive

A lighter and wireless version of the popular Logitech G502 Hero, the wireless Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a fantastic weapon for your arsenal if you can stomach the price tag. With premium features, like six additional weights (two 4g ones and four 2g ones) for customizing the mouse’s feel, the G502 Lightspeed starts earning your investment.

With Logitech’s high-DPI and power-efficient Hero sensor and an ample number of programmable buttons, the G502 Lightspeed is fit for any gaming genre. Its shape is familiar and comfortable, crafted in first-person shooter style. When you can’t risk a wireless connection, the G502 Lightspeed also comes with a reliable cable.

In addition to connecting to your PC with a wireless dongle, you can make it so you never have to connect the G502 Lightspeed to a cable at all -- not even for charging. With the Logitech G Powerplay wireless charging mouse pad, the mouse is always charged as long as the pad is plugged into a USB port. Sadly, the mouse pad takes away the ability to use either of the G502 Lightspeed’s 4g weights and is currently $120 .

If you’d like a mouse that can charge wirelessly with a broader variety of mouse pads (and more), consider Qi charging mice, like the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE.

More : Logitech G502 Lightspeed review

Best Wireless Gaming Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Best Wireless Gaming Mouse

Sensor: Razer Focus+ | DPI: 20,000 | IPS: 650 | Acceleration: 50g | Interface: USB Type-A dongle, Bluetooth or wired | Ergonomics: Right-handed | Programmable Buttons: 8 | Weight: 3.1 ounces (87.88g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5 x 2.42 x 1.68 inches (127 x 61.47 x 42.67mm)

Rock-solid performance Strong wired and wireless connectivity The price Other mice may be better for palm grips, smaller hands

The best wireless gaming mouse for most is the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro. It takes the popular and accessible shape of the wired Razer DeathAdder V2 and cuts the cord without cutting performance. With a 2.4 GHz USB-A dongle using Razer's HyperSpeed technology, gaming performance proved to be on par with the mouse's wired alternative.

The DeathAdder V2 Pro uses Razer's most advanced optical sensor, which excels in gaming, even at high DPI settings. In addition, dual sensitivity buttons help with on-the-fly adjustments. Meanwhile, the left and right-click buttons' mechanical-optical switches can be divisive, especially for those who like the feel of tactile mechanical switches, but we didn't suffer any misclicks during our testing.

The DeathAdder V2 Pro does face some stiff competition, especially considering its hefty $130 MSRP (although it's sometimes on sale for around $120 ). For example, you can currently find the Logitech G703 Lightspeed for $64 . And if you're willing to go over $100, there are other premium cable-free gaming mice to consider, like the Razer Basilisk Ultimate and Logitech G502 Lightspeed mice listed on this page. But for a wireless gaming mouse that gets down to business without the fuss and extra features, the DeathAdder V2 Pro is top of the line.

For more wireless mice recommendations, including for productivity, check out our Best Wireless Mouse round-up.

More : Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro review

Best Budget Gaming Mouse: Corsair Katar Pro XT (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Corsair Katar Pro XT

Best Budget Gaming Mouse

Sensor: Pixart PMW3391 | DPI: 18,000 | IPS: 400 | Acceleration: 50g | Interface: USB Type-A | Ergonomics: Right-handed, claw, fingertip | Programmable Buttons: 6 | Weight: 2.68 ounces (73g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.56 x 2.53 x 1.49 inches (115.8 x 64.2 x 37.8mm)

Comfortable, familiar design Feels light, without honeycomb holes Wireless model costs just a few dollars more Not as light as some pricier alternatives

If you want a well-specced, comfortable gaming mouse at an affordable price, the Corsair Katar Pro XT is the best gaming mouse for you. At just 2.68 ounces, this lightweight mouse is excellent for long gaming sessions and is quickly adjustable. It’s a bit low profile, but has a nice, ambidextrous-shaped shell that doesn’t feel cheap, despite this being a budget mouse. Targeting FPS and MOBA players, Corsair’s mouse glides easily without cable drag, thanks to PTFE feet and a paracord USB-Type-A tether.

Speaking of the tether, the wireless version of this mouse, the Corsair Katar Pro Wireless , can be found for slightly more, if not on sale, for the same price as this wired version. So that’s worth considering. And if you’re after the lightest mouse, something with a honeycomb shell, like the Glorious mice on this page, shave off more weight.

The Katar Pro XT isn’t the flashiest or most unique mouse out there, but will make a reliable gaming companion.

More : Corsair Katar Pro XT review

Best Gaming Mouse for FPS: Glorious Model D- (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Glorious Model D-

Best Gaming Mouse for FPS

Sensor: Pixart PMW3360 | DPI: 12,000 | IPS: 250-plus | Acceleration: 50g | Interface: USB Type-A | Ergonomics: Right-handed palm, claw grip or smaller hands | Programmable Buttons: 6 | Weight: 2.15 ounces (61g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.72 x 2.40-2.64 x 1.30-1.57 inches (120 x 61-67 x 33-40mm)

Lightweight Excellent sensor and switches Some button wobble Not for lefties

If you're an FPS gamer, a lightweight mouse can really elevate your experience, making you never want to go back to a 'normal' mouse again. The Glorious Model D- (available here for $50 or at Microcenter ) is the best gaming mouse for FPS titles because of its light weight of just 2.15 ounces and comfortable shape that'll fit righties with a palm or claw grip, as well as smaller hands.

Glorious' Model D- is an exceptional example of the honeycomb-style mouse we've seen more of lately. If you can deal with the questionable Glorious branding, you get a mouse that's easy to push and glides nearly effortlessly on its high-quality PTFE feet.

If you want something that's more ambidextrous, the HK Gaming Mira-M or Glorious Model O- (also on this page) may be better options. But for a premium mouse that can help change the way you play, the Model D- is an A+ choice.

Oh, and if you're worried about keeping it clean or working with all those holes, see what Glorious CEO Shazim Mohammad told us about that.

More: Glorious Model D- review

Best Gaming Mouse for FPS Alternate: Cooler Master MM720 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Cooler Master MM720

Alternate Best Gaming Mouse for FPS

Sensor: PixArt PMW3389 | DPI: Up to 16,000 CPI native (32,000 via software) | IPS: 400 IPS | Acceleration: 50g | Interface: USB Type-A cable | Ergonomics: Right-handed, ergonomic | Programmable Buttons: 6 | Weight: 1.72 ounces (49g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.15 x 3.01 x 1.47 inches (105.42 x 76.5 x 37.4mm)

Unique design with ring finger support Very lightweight, flexible cord Side buttons can be hard to reach Cable already suffers from light kinking

The Cooler Master MM720 has the makings of a fan favorite, thanks to heritage connecting it to Cooler Master’s Spawn mouse. Moving to an ultra-lightweight honeycomb shell, powerful specs and, of course, RGB, the MM720 proves to be one of the best gaming mouse options for FPS games.

Cooler Master’s MM720 is one of the lightest mice on this page. Pure PTFE feet help keep movements extra smooth, and a groove for the ring finger provides extra comfort for long gaming sessions. Unfortunately, the MM720’s braided cable started kinking on us during the testing process, drawing a bit of concern about long-term durability. But the mouse begins making up for it with a well-placed, reliable sensor and responsive left and right-click buttons.

On the other hand, the MM720’s side buttons, while seemingly well-made, make grips besides palm more inaccessible. But if you’re a palm gripper seeking an ergonomic mouse that’s easy to fling around your desk, this is a good choice.

More: Cooler Master MM720 review

Best Gaming Mouse for Big Hands: Corsair Ironclaw RGB (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

7. Corsair Ironclaw RGB

Best Gaming Mouse for Big Hands

Sensor: Pixart PMW3391 | DPI: 18,000 | IPS: 450 | Acceleration: 50g | Interface: Wireless (2.4 GHz USB Type-A dongle or Bluetooth) | Ergonomics: Right-handed, palm grips | Programmable Buttons: 5 | Weight: 4.59 ounces (130g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.5 x 3 x 1.6 inches (140 x 77 x 40mm)

Insanely comfortable for palm grips Strong sensor performance Impressive price point Intuitive button layout Heavy Not as proficient for claw/fingertip grips

The Corsair Ironclaw RGB wireless pointer (also available in wired form ) is the best gaming mouse featuring wide grips for those with big hands. It’s the thickest mouse here, measuring 3 inches (77mm) at its widest point. It’s so incredibly comfortable for right-handed palm grips that we’ve nicknamed it Palmhugger.

This mouse’s optical Pixart PMW3391 sensor boasts a high DPI of 18,000 and also has one of the highest IPS ratings at around 450. These are high-end specs, but unless you’re a competitive gamer, you may not notice a significant improvement over rivals.

At 4.59 ounces, this isn’t a lightweight clicker, and FPS gamers may struggle with other design choices here, like the button layout. Still, when gaming with the Ironclaw RGB Wireless, the action was smooth, and despite its wireless configuration, we didn’t notice any latency.

More: Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless review

Best Gaming Mouse for Wireless Versatility: Razer Basilisk Ultimate (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

8. Razer Basilisk Ultimate

Best Gaming Mouse for Wireless Versatility

Sensor: Razer Focus+ Optical | DPI: 20,000 | IPS: 650 | Acceleration: 50g | Interface: USB / 2.4 GHz wireless | Ergonomics: Right handed palm and claw grip | Programmable Buttons: 11 | Weight: 3.78 ounces (107g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.11 x 2.36 x 1.65 inches (130 x 60 x 42mm)

Incredible sensor Intuitive software suite Long battery life and fast charging Pricey Optical switches lack mechanical feel

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is an incredibly adept wireless mouse featuring Razer's latest sensor, the Focus+ Optical . This semi-intelligent sensor packs in some incredible stats, with a max DPI rating of 20,000 and an IPS rating of 650, and it's also capable of withstanding upwards of 50G worth of acceleration before losing track.

Combine that with an impressive ergonomic design, and the Basilisk Ultimate is a killer wireless pointer. Although there are similarities to Logitech's excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate brings many improvements over the competition. You can control the scroll wheel resistance, for example, and the sensor is arguably more accurate. The materials are also substantially more premium. Plus, the Basilisk Ultimate is lighter than rivals like the G502, and Razer's Synapse software suite runs rings around Logitech's G-Hub.

The Basilisk Ultimate is not without flaws, though. Its sensitivity clutch button is a little far forward for smaller hands, and the optical buttons feel less tactile than their mechanical brethren. If you like what this mouse has to offer so far except the price, Razer has a similar but cheaper mouse in this family, the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed .

For more wireless mice recommendations, check out our Best Wireless Mouse round-up.

More: Razer Basilisk Ultimate review

Best MMO Gaming Mouse: Razer Naga Trinity (Image credit: Razer)

9. Razer Naga Trinity

Best MMO Gaming Mouse

Sensor: PixArt PMW 3389 | DPI: 16,000 | IPS: 450 | Acceleration: 50G | Interface: USB | Ergonomics: Right handed, palm grip | Programmable Buttons: 19 | Weight: 4.23 ounces (120g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.69 x 2.91 x 1.69 inches (119 x 74 x 43mm)

Strong sensor Hot-swappable button compliments Ergonomic styling Pricey Quite heavy

When seeking the best gaming mouse for MMO games, versatility is critical. The more buttons you have, the more you can allocate to macros, push-to-talk keys for Discord and other vital actions.

The problem with big MMO mice is that they often feature one very specific way of gripping, with a grid of keys littered on the left-hand side, and that's about it. Razer's looking to change that with the Naga Trinity, which gives you three different left-hand grips to choose from. You get a simple numpad, complete with 12 switches, a circular button pad, complete with seven switches dotted around it, and your standard two-button affair.

On top of that, you also get the same PixArt sensor as found in the DeathAdder Elite, a nice helping of RGB, and an ergonomic pinky rest too. Sure it's the heaviest of the mice on this list, but for MMOs and anything else that needs all those keybindings, it's a great choice.

Prefer to get your MMO on wirelessly? See our Razer Naga Pro review , which covers this mouse's wireless version.

Best Gaming Mouse for Small Hands and Claw Grips: Glorious Model O- (Image credit: Glorious)

10. Glorious Model O-

Best Gaming Mouse for Small Hands and Claw Grips

Sensor: Pixart PMW-3360 | DPI: 12,000 | IPS: ~250 | Acceleration: 50G | Interface: USB | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous, claw grip or small hands | Programmable Buttons: 5 | Weight: 2.08 ounces (58g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.72 x 2.28 x 1.42 inches (120 x 58 x 36mm)

Super lightweight Tried and tested sensor Extra large PTFE feet Looks and cable style may turn off some Ambidextrous design could be problematic No dedicated sniper button

The Glorious Model O- saves weight with its hole-filled chassis. Unlike the other Glorious mouse on this page, which has an ambidextrous design, the Model O- is tiny and lightweight. That makes it a great fit for claw or even fingertip grips, especially for twitch-heavy games. Of course, the Model O- (and Model D- on this page) will feel right too.

The price isn't bad either. You can find the Model O- on Glorious' website and, sometimes at MicroCenter for $50 . The Model O- doesn't carry the most outrageous specs, but the honeycomb-style mouse feels great in the hands while gaming, providing reliable, responsive control. Although rivals outshine its specs, the Model O- felt esports-ready in-game. That includes well-tracked flicks and smooth response, from the lowest to highest DPI settings.

We wish it were easier to toggle through the Model O-'s CPI settings, and the mouse's ultra-flexible cable can look messy due to its loose covering. But the Model O- still has a lot to offer. For an alternate ambidextrous mouse with a honeycomb shell but a different look, see our HK Gaming Mira-M review .

More: Glorious Model O- review

Best Understated Premium Gaming Mouse: Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

11. Corsair Sabre RGB Pro

Best Understated Premium Gaming Mouse

Sensor: Corsair Marksman optical sensor | Connectivity: USB Type-A (wired), USB Type-A (dongle), Bluetooth 4.2 LE | Battery: Rechargeable | Weight: 0.17 pounds (79g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.08 x 2.76 x 1.69 inches (129 x 70 x 43mm)

Impressive sensor and selectable polling rate up to 2,000Hz Fairly lightweight for a wireless mouse Spring-loaded buttons/mechanical switch combo Expensive Sides feel a bit slick

If you want an understated design with a faster than usual polling rate and an impressive DPI, this is it. While the wireless version of the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro doesn’t quite have the ludicrous 8,000Hz polling rate of its predecessor, its 2000Hz rate is still twice as fast as even most wired mice. Plus, its 26,000 max DPI gives you plenty of sensitivity options, even if going that high is probably overkill for most gamers.

It’s also lightweight for a wireless mouse, which is perfect for fingertip and claw grip styles. And though it sports 7 programmable buttons, its understated style isn’t too far off from what you’ll find on office mice.

It’s pretty pricey and can feel a little slippery on its sides, but this is a great premium option for someone who wants their gaming mouse to look as at home in the boardroom as at their battlestation.

More: Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless review

Best Mouse for Futureproofing: Asus ROG Gladius III (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

12. Asus ROG Gladius III

Best Mouse for Futureproofing

Sensor: Optical | DPI: 19,000 (26,000 via software) | Interface: 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth LE, Wired | Programmable Buttons: 6 | Weight: 3.14 ounces (89g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.96 x 2.64 x 1.77 inches (126 x 67 x 45mm)

Hot swappable switches for right/left buttons Many connectivity options Stylish understated look Expensive against similar mice Heavy Plastic can feel cheap

The Asus ROG Gladius III is unique among other gaming mice thanks to its hot swappable switches for its left and right click buttons. While the Razer Naga Trinity has hot swappable side plates for different genres, it’s rare to see this kind of customizability in a mouse.

It can feel a little heftier than other, similarly sized gaming mice, although some gamers prefer that. The plastic can also come across as a little cheap when compared to the mouse’s weightiness.

At the same time, this mouse is brimming with customizability, with a max DPI of 19,000 (26,000 via software) and three Asus Aura Sync RGB zones.



The ROG Gladius III also has an understated design with subtly lit “Republic of Gamers” detailing on the side.

As for the hot swappable switches, all you need to do to access them is remove two rubber grommets on the bottom of the mouse, then unscrew two Phillip’s head screws and gently pry off the mouse’s top panel using your fingernails. Once inside, you’ll be able to swap your left and right click button switches between either 3-pin Asus mechanical micro switches or 5-pin Omron optical micro switches. Plus, you can change out the battery while you’re in there.



Since mouse switches tend to wear down over time, the ROG Gladius III is great not just for gamers who likes to customize, but also for anyone who wants to futureproof.

More: Asus ROG Gladius III review

Best Wireless Mouse for FPS: Logitech G Pro X Superlight (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

13. Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Best Wireless Mouse for FPS

Sensor: Logitech HERO 25K | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle or wired | Battery: Rechargeable via MicroUSB | Weight: 2.12 ounces (60g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.92 x 2.5 x 1.57 inches (125 x 63.5 x 40mm)

Very light Comes with additional feet and grip tape Ditches predecessor’s truly ambidextrous design Scroll wheel sometimes feels finicky

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is an update to the already excellent Logitech G Pro Wireless (also on this page). However, the G Pro X Superlight lands itself as the best wireless mouse for FPS titles because it manages to be shockingly lightweight, despite requiring a power source. At 2.12 ounces, it’s slightly lighter than the Glorious Model D- (2.15 ounces), a wired honeycomb mouse. This is a remarkable achievement.

In our testing, the G Pro X Superlight proved great for twitchy games due to its lack of a cord, expanded area of PTFE feet and how easy it is to flick. It also boasts the same shape as the G Pro Wireless, which is handy for righties and lefties. However, while the G Pro Wireless lets you swap the position of its side buttons, those on the G Pro X Superlight are always left-flanked. This makes the G Pro Wireless a better option for lefties.

But with a high-end sensor that can climb to a DPI of 25,600, handle a speed of 400 IPS and has 40g acceleration, Logitech has built a mouse that boasts the specs and build of many premium FPS mice but without the cord.

More: Logitech G Pro X Superlight review

Best Wireless Charging Mouse: MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

14. MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless

Best Wireless Charging Mouse

Sensor: PixArt PAW-3370 | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle, USB Type-A cable | Battery: Rechargeable via wireless charging dock or MicroUSB | Weight: 2.61 ounces (74g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.1 x 2.6 x 1.5 inches (130.1 x 67 x 38.3mm)

Included wireless charging dock Excellent comfort over prolonged periods Charging dock is a little wobbly Limited RGB controls

If you’re looking for the best wireless mouse, there’s a good chance you’re just sick of cables. The MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless takes the cable-free game further by offering wireless charging via an included dock. By attaching via prongs, you can prop your mouse up to charge it similarly to how many charge their smartphone. And although some wireless charging mice can charge on a mouse pad, those mousepads typically cost over $100. The GM41 Lightweight Wireless’ charging pedestal is more wobbly than that of similar offerings, such as the Razer Basilisk Ultimate (also on this page), but it gets the job done, charging the MSI mouse in 90 minutes for up to 80 hours.

MSI is also kind enough to include a braided cable if you want to charge or use the GM41 Lightweight Wireless the old-fashioned way. This pointer carries additional gaming-ready features, too, like a bounty of PTFE feet that made the mouse glide smoothly on the battlefield and a sensor that lets you set sensitivity as high as 20,000 DPI. You also get five programmable buttons, but the single RGB zone is limited in customization options.

Still, the GM41 Lightweight Wireless brings a lot of features for the price and, most importantly, has a comfortable design that allowed us to game for longer than usual.

More: MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless review

Best Wireless Mouse for Sub-$50 Gaming: Redragon M686 Vampire Elite (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

15. Redragon M686 Vampire Elite

Best Wireless Mouse for Sub-$50 Gaming

Sensor: PixArt PMW3335 | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle or wired | Battery: Rechargeable via USB-C | Weight: 4.37 ounces (123.89g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.88 x 3.62 x 1.67 inches (123.95 x 91.95 x 42.42mm)

Unique grooves for ring, pinky fingers USB-C charging 8 programmable buttons Great feature set for the price Imprecise scroll wheel Imprecise battery reading Side buttons are oddly programmed out of the box

You might not have heard of Redragon before, but we’re getting more and more acquainted with the Chinese company, which is also on our Best Wireless Keyboards page. The company's affordable, well-built M686 Vampire Elite is currently just $40 and carries many hallmarks of a premium wireless gaming mouse. That includes 8 buttons you can program, including with macros, and fast USB-C charging (Redragon claims just 5.5 hours to a full charge) via its 5.9-foot braided cable. If you’re a gamer whose budget tops out at $50, this may be the best wireless mouse for you.

In a rare move, Redragon included grooves for righties to rest their ring and pinky fingers on this mouse. Many mice neglect those digits, leaving them dragging on the mouse pad. The M686’s shape comfortably served my long hands, plus another person’s larger hands and also accommodates wide grips.

The M686 has soft, rubber side grips, and the rest of the chassis has a smooth, almost gel-like feel. It’s nice but can lack resistance, especially by the left and right click buttons. Meanwhile, the scroll wheel is tactile but still glides pretty smoothly and shows slight wobble, making precise scrolls hard. And you won’t get the same springy feel from the left and right click buttons that pricier wireless gaming mice offer.

The M686’s PixArt PMW3335 sensor goes up to 16,000 DPI, 450 IPS and 40g. Those specs match more expensive mice, and mainstream users won’t notice any tracking issues, whether using the lowest (100 DPI) or the highest setting. I never suffered any dropouts over my few weeks using it, including over a couple days of pairing it with a wireless keyboard.

Unfortunately, Redragon’s free software for the M686 is almost mandatory, because out-of-the-box the three side buttons are programmed to Alt, Ctrl and Shift. You only get one profile (with onboard memory) and very few Windows programs are launchable via the mouse. RGB is also limited to a rainbow effect, breathing one color or outputting a static color (there’s a color picker and the ability to enter red, green and blue values).

Redragon claims up to 45 hours battery life with Eco Mode, which confines RGB to the scroll wheel. The software provides a meter reading, but, confusingly, even with the battery fully charged, the software read 90 for me. After about 11 hours using the mouse at RGB set to max brightness and speed, the app said 70% battery remained.

If you'd prefer a more familiar name, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is sometimes sold for $40 , depending on the color, but isn’t rechargeable.

Best Wireless Mouse for MMOs: Razer Naga Pro (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

16. Razer Naga Pro

Best Wireless Mouse for MMOs

Sensor: Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle, Bluetooth or wired | Battery: Rechargeable over MicroUSB | Weight: 4.12 ounces (116.8g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.69 x 2.93 x 1.69 inches (119.13 x 74.42 x 42.93mm)

Swappable side panels Easy gaming performance customization 12-button layout lacks differentiation between keys Expensive

The latest Razer Naga mouse is as great as the Razer Naga Trinity, our favorite MMO mouse, but drops the cables and ups the sensor specs. It’s a whopping $150 , but in return you get a unique, versatile mouse that can go from a 12-button side panel to a six or two-button panel in a couple snaps. If you need a lot of buttons and can afford it, the Naga Pro could be the best wireless mouse for you.

The Razer Naga Pro’s greatest advantage over a cheaper wireless MMO mouse, such as the Logitech G604 Lightspeed , is its 12-button panel. We wish the buttons were better differentiated for identifying specific ones more easily. But combined with Razer’s robust software, we could get the performance we wanted with individual games.

During our testing with the Naga Pro, the battery drained at about 3% per hour. Razer claims up to 100 hours with a dongle connection without RGB and up to 150 hours under the same conditions but with a Bluetooth connection.

Want a cheaper wireless MMO mouse? Take a look at our Redragon M913 Impact Elite review .

More: Razer Naga Pro review

It's hard to find a comfier gaming mouse than this ambidextrous option. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

17. Logitech G Pro Wireless

Best Wireless Mouse for Ergonomic Gaming

Sensor: Logitech HERO 16K | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle or wired | Battery: Rechargeable over MicroUSB | Weight: 2.82 ounces (79.95g) | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.92 x 2.50 x 1.57 inches (124.97 x 63.50 x 39.88mm)

Comfy for righties and lefties Lightweight Removable left and right side buttons Wireless charging-capable 5 onboard memory profiles Questionable durability Shallow scroll wheel click Expensive

The Logitech G Pro Wireless is about as premium as gaming mice get with one of the most comfortable designs available. It’s ambidextrous, with a pleasantly soft, matte plastic shell that’ll please both left and right hands for hours. The coating helps your grip, with its light, 1mm shell making it feel easy to control without making it feel cheap. The light weight combined with the PTFE feet help it move around with easy control.

Logitech’s HERO 16K sensor goes up to a whopping 16,000 DPI (or 25,600 via software ), 450 IPS and 40G. Logitech also claims it eats less battery than sensors like the Pixart PMW3366. The vendor says the mouse will last up to 48 hours with RGB lighting on and 60 hours without the flash. After about 30 hours with the mouse on, with both RGB on and off, I didn’t even make a dent in its battery life meter.

Gamers enjoy 5 profiles of onboard memory, which makes this wireless mouse even easier to use across multiple PCs. There are 4-8 programmable buttons (left and right click, 2 left side buttons, 2 right side buttons and scroll wheel in). The left and right clicks are rather light, and along with the scroll wheel, which presses in shallow and soft, they aren’t anything special.

I had no issues in my time with Logitech’s Lightspeed 2.4 GHz dongle. Even with a Bluetooth keyboard and the occasional 2.4 GHz headset connected, the G Pro Wireless kept up with its claimed 1ms report rate.

The biggest concern is longevity. The mouse is expensive and comes with a two-year warranty; however, my colleague started noticing accidental double-clicks after about 2 years of use. This is apparently a problem others have encountered too. Logitech has told me that it’s aware of and is working on the issue.

Finding Discounts on the Best Gaming Mice

Whether you're shopping for one of the best gaming mice or a model that didn't quite make our list, you may find some savings by checking out our lists of the latest Best Buy promo codes, Corsair coupon codes , Logitech promo codes , Newegg promo codes , Razer promo codes and Micro Center coupons .

MORE: All Mice Content

MORE: All Gaming Content

MORE: How to Completely Disable Mouse Acceleration In Windows

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.