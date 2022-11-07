RS Recommends: The Best Home Exercise Bikes to Buy Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Home gym equipment has been on the rise ever since Covid hit (and even now that gyms are open again) with fitness enthusiasts buying treadmills , rowing machines , and high-tech fitness mirrors en masse. But, of all the excellent new home gym tech, one piece of equipment remains the star: exercise bikes.

The best exercise bikes (a.k.a. spin bikes or fitness bikes) now include at-home access to studio-style classes, take up very little space, and come with accessible price tags — especially compared to paying for studio classes every month. Plus, spin bikes provide an exceptional workout, developing cardiovascular fitness and strength without putting stress on joints (like running does). Fitness bike workouts also vary dramatically from mellow to buckets-of-sweat intense, making them useful for fitness buffs of all skill levels.

How We Chose the Best Exercise Bikes

There are many factors to consider when choosing the right indoor exercise bike for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while choosing the best exercise bikes.

Construction and build : Exercise bikes come in all shapes and sizes, but we’ve found ones that are all made from sturdy steel frames with heavy-duty parts and construction. These bikes can withstand weight up to 300 pounds, with durable seats, handlebars and wheels that can really take a beating. Though all bikes look similar when assembled, make sure you’re buying a bike that fits your height. Some of the bikes on our list are best for people six feet and under, while other options work for taller people as well.

Chain vs. Belt: While old indoor exercise bikes used to come with a chain-wheel design (to mimic an outdoor bike), the best spin bikes these days all use a belt-driven design, which is less likely to fray or snap. A belt-driven system is also a lot quieter and makes for a smoother, more consistent ride. You used to have to lay a mat down under your exercise bike as well, to make sure it didn’t slip or move while you were riding. These days, the best exercise bikes all have grippy, non-slip pads at the bottom, to ensure that your bike stays put on the floor.

Pedals : Most spin studio bikes use SPD clips, which let you “clip in” your spin shoes or biking cleats to the foot pedal. However, that requires either renting or buying a pair of shoes specifically for your bike. The options on our list work with a regular pair of sneakers (or socks if you prefer going shoe-less at home). Simply slide into the pedal compartments and you can either tighten a strap or lock your feet into a “cage” to secure your feet.

Resistance : All home exercise bikes come with a padded, adjustable seat, adjustable handlebars and a resistance knob, usually between your legs, that lets you turn the resistance of your pedals up or down. Turn the knob to the right to add resistance and intensity (you’ll have to pedal harder to push through the weight). Turn it to the left when you want to give your legs a break. Note: you never want to ride with no resistance on the wheel, as that could leave your legs spinning out of control.

Extra features: Some of the bikes on our list come with stands for a phone or tablet — or a built-in screen — letting you easily connect to an online spin class and follow along while you ride. Some of our picks also come with built-in monitors, that let you see your stats, from speed to time to calories burned.

The Best Exercise Bikes to Buy Online

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly spin bike or a tech-loaded all-in-one gym, there are plenty of great fitness bikes to choose from. See our picks for the best exercise bikes below.

1. Bowflex VeloCore

EDITOR’S PICK

With the addition of just one key feature, Bowflex’s VeloCore won our vote for the best exercise bike. That feature is a leaning mode that turns to up realism and immersion while also engaging more of your body than other exercise bikes. Of course, this feature can also be turned off if you want a traditional, non-leaning spin bike experience.

Even without the unique leaning ability, the VeloCore is still one of the best exercise bikes around. The pedaling mechanism feels smooth and responsive with simple resistance adjustment from easy to very difficult.

For classes, professional guidance, and stats, you’ve got a 16 or 22-inch HD touchscreen console and access to JRNY, which delivers coaching, on-demand classes, and guided workouts. You also get a wide range of data from calories burned to cadence, ensuring an easier progression as you get better.

Buy Bowflex VeloCore $1799+

3. Carol Bike

BEST OVERALL

This Carol bike does things differently, encouraging shorter workouts that result in more cardio improvement than regular spin routines ( seriously ). Called Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) workouts, Carol’s routines are as short as five minutes and can be done three times a week to significantly improve VO2max (they proved this in a study with Western Colorado University).

In other words, the Carol bike promises to reduce exercise time and intensity, while increasing calories burned and cardio performance.

Better yet, the bike itself is sleek and sturdy with a powder-coated steel frame, and the AI-controlled, motorized resistance lends a very natural feel. Every component, from the saddle to the handlebars, are made of high-quality materials that let you rip it as hard as you want without feeling like the bike is going to collapse. Plus, the bike’s footprint is very small at 45.5 by 22 inches.

Buy Carol Bike $2595

3. Peloton Original

BEST CLASSES

There’s a reason why Peloton has defined the home exercise bike space: It’s a great product — even compared to new competitors like the Bowflex above.

The major draw with Peloton has always been its excellent classes and the community that comes with a bike purchase. Group classes — both live and on-demand — are viewed on a 22-inch HD touchscreen and come courtesy of professional, high-energy instructors that keep us motivated. And it’s not just spin classes. Peloton’s $44-a-month membership (required for all classes) also gets you yoga, strength, and many other at-home fitness classes.

In terms of build quality, the Peloton lives up to its price point. The bike looks sleek and feels very sturdy, supporting up to 297 pounds. It’s also highly adjustable for the perfect riding position, fitting users from four-foot-eleven to six-foot-five. And all of this comes with a relatively compact footprint of four by two feet, making the bike viable in very small homes.

Buy: Peloton Original $1,445.00

4. Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

BEST BUDGET PICK

Yes, you can get a solid exercise bike for less than $300, as proven by this spin bike from Yosuda. Constructed from a durable steel frame, this indoor spin bike is packed with fitness-minded features, like a 35-pound bi-directional flywheel, smooth belt-driven movement, and a connected LCD monitor, which tracks your pace, speed, distance and calories burned.

The bike fits riders up to 270 pounds. Find your perfect riding position with a four-way adjustable seat and two different handlebar heights. A central knob increases or decreases resistance; press down firmly to use it as an emergency brake.

The bike comes with caged foot pedals, but they can be easily swapped out for SPD pedals if you have spin shoes. A built-in device stand lets you prop up a phone or tablet. For its slim profile, this bike is surprisingly sturdy and delivers some pretty robust performance.

Buy: Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike $279.99

5. Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike

BEST FOLDING SPIN BIKE

Don’t let the small size fool you: this home spin bike supports up to 300 pounds of weight and comes with eight levels of tension to deliver an effective, customizable workout.

A large LCD display clearly tracks your speed, time, distance, and calories burned. The handlebars have built-in hand and pulse sensors to monitor your heart rate.

For a smaller bike, the seat is surprisingly large and comfortable. The wrap-around design of the handlebars helps to stabilize your arms and core when you’re standing up. Note: the foot pedals use a single-strap, “slide-in” design, rather than the more secure cage design of other bikes on our list.

You won’t get the same heavy-duty construction and performance features as the other bikes on our list, but if you want to workout in a small space, this bike is a solid option for its size. We love the compact, space-saving design – the bike folds down to approximately half its size.

Buy: Exerpeutic Folding Exercise Bike $134.00

6. DeskCycle Under Desk Pedal Exerciser

BEST DESK BIKE

If you’re wondering how to make your workday more interesting, grab this under-desk pedal exerciser that will keep you feeling fit, even while you’re working on the most mundane spreadsheets.

It can easily fit under your desk and has eight resistance settings, depending on how intense of a workout you’re looking for. The brand also claims that it’s whisper-quiet, which means you can keep pedaling through your morning meetings. The LCD display is convenient too, offering useful stats like speed, time, distance, and calories.

Customers also said that it was easy to assemble so your new exercise bike will be ready to go in no time.

Buy: DeskCycle Under Desk Pedal Exerciser $189.00

7. Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Bike

BEST STATIONARY RECUMBENT BIKE

The Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Bike is great for beginners, though it graduates with you as you start riding more and more too. The bike features a fully adjustable padded seat and a padded backrest that adds extra support and comfort. Both are filled with a high-density foam that provides just enough lift without letting you sink into the seat. Foam-covered handlebars at the side add extra comfort when riding, and offer a different challenge and experience than a traditional stand-up exercise bike.

The bike has a user-friendly LCD computer screen that tracks your speed, distance, time, total distance traveled, and calories burned, while a tension knob offers eight different magnetic resistance levels. The addition of wheels makes it easy to move the bike into a corner or closet when not in use while the sturdy frame ensures that the wheels are the only things spinning during your workout.

Buy: Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Bike $189.23

8. Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle Bundle

BEST MINIMALIST FITNESS BIKE

This spin bike bundle includes the Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle Bike, a floor mat, media tray, stretch pads, and a heart monitor, which makes it a great all-in-one set. Everything sets up quickly and the bike is easy to use and understand.

The unique V-shape frame mimics a road-bike frame, allowing a more natural cycling position. The seat and handlebars can also be raised to accommodate riders from 4’10” to 7’ tall. The bike pedals also fit most spin shoes, or you can slide your feet into the basket-style holder.

The media tray lets you put your phone or tablet down if you want to follow a class online (or watch a TV show or movie while you spin). A water bottle holder is a convenient touch as well. Connect to the Keiser M Series app to get real-time monitoring of your power, heart rate, cadence, and more.

This bike is made in the USA by a company with more than two decades of experience in exercise equipment.

Buy: Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle Bundle $2,460.00

