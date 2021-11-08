10 Quiet Treadmills That Let You Get in Your Run Without Waking Your Roommates

Treadmills are a great way to get your daily dose of aerobic exercise without having to leave the comfort of your own home. For many, this is a godsend. The process allows most people to go about their daily lives knowing it’s possible to get a workout done at a time that’s most convenient for them.

However, if you live with a family, flatmates or have neighbors in close proximity, the noise of a treadmill can be a little more antisocial than optimal. This is especially true if you’re an early morning or late evening exerciser. If the noise from your treadmill is getting in the way of your familial relationships or reputation with your neighbors, consider investing in a treadmill built for being quiet.

What to Consider Before Choosing a Quiet Treadmill

The best quiet treadmill for your home will depend on a number of factors. Of course, budget plays a big part in this decision, but you also need to consider how much space you have in your home, whether you’d like it to function as an under-desk treadmill, how portable it needs to be and how many additional features you’d like to have. Some options include Bluetooth, cup holders and built-in fans. Lastly, before purchasing a treadmill (or any piece of home exercise equipment), we recommend reading some customer reviews. That should be a good indicator of whether or not the machine is as quiet as the makers promise.

Below are eight of the best quiet treadmills available right now. You’ll find options with motors designed to minimize noise as well as running decks made to reduce impact, which is great for your joints, too. Furthermore, these aerobic workout aids include a range of handy features which can help reduce tedium, keep you cool and maintain focus during your cardio workouts.

1. NordicTrack Treadmills

BEST BRAND

The NordicTrack T Series Treadmill sports a powerful 2.6 CHP* DurX Smart Response Motor, which is ideal for keeping things quiet while you’re walking, jogging and running in your home. In addition to the quiet motor, this treadmill’s belt was designed to cushion your footfalls with each step, further reducing unwanted noise. The extra-wide 20-inch belt gives users more than enough room to run, and unlike most quiet treadmills, it can accommodate users up to 300 pounds. It’s available with either a five or 10-inch display and includes an integrated tablet holder for added convenience. Each treadmill comes with a 30-Day Free iFit Trial Membership which provides access to a library of on-demand workouts for you to try. And, as the treadmill includes advanced Bluetooth technology, the iFit app can automatically adjust the treadmill’s settings during workouts. Furthermore, the treadmill’s folding design minimizes the space it takes up when it’s not being used.

At 200 pounds, this treadmill will be difficult for some users to maneuver by themselves. And, unfortunately, the interactive iFit videos cost extra after 30 days. Even so, thanks to its impressive features, trusted brand name, quiet motor and reasonable price, this is one of the best quiet treadmills for the money.



Buy: NordicTrack T Series Treadmill $644.99

NordicTrack Commercial X22i

BEST FEATURES

This treadmill from NordicTrack comes with a 22 inch upgraded HD smart touchscreen, the iFit personal training library, LIVE speed and incline controls and a Quiet Drive tech system that keeps it as silent as possible. The AutoAdjust allows your trainer to digitally adjust your incline, decline and speed for you during the workout, and the upgraded graphics processor gives you crisp, clear images from across the globe while you run. It comes built with faster WiFi connectivity than other models and a Google Maps feature so you can run anywhere in the world.



Buy: NordicTrack Commercial X22i Treadmill $2,999.00

2. FITNESS REALITY TR1000 Manual Treadmill

BUDGET PICK

By harnessing people power, the FITNESS REALITY TR1000 Manual Treadmill puts you in control of the noise produced by this budget-friendly home exercise machine. It features twin cast iron flywheels that deliver a smooth and quiet walking experience. The stylish, powder-coated steel frame sports wide rails for safety as you go, while the strong and durable build can withstand users up to 230 pounds. Additionally, the treadmill folds down for easy storage and includes a built-in LCD screen that displays the elapsed time, distance walked and speed.



Buy: Fitness Reality TR1000 Manual Treadmill $278.99

3. XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

MOST USER-FRIENDLY

With its 12 preset programs, quick speed buttons and five-inch LCD display, the XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill provides an intuitive and user-friendly experience during workouts. For added comfort, the treadmill also includes an XTRAsoft cushioned deck to absorb shock and minimize impact on your joints as well as a 16-inch-wide belt to give you plenty of surface to run on. The 2.25HP motor further adds to the comfortable and quiet function by delivering smooth and quiet motion.



Buy: XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill $364.28 (orig. $499.99) 27% OFF

4. Goplus Folding Treadmill

BEST TWO-IN-ONE

By switching between a running treadmill and an under-desk treadmill, the Goplus Folding Treadmill has all the bases covered. No matter whether you’re looking for an at-work solution or a run in the comfort of your living room, this versatile treadmill can help. The folding rail makes it easy to switch between the two options. It also makes storing the treadmill simple. This workout appliance includes a 2.25 HP ultra-quiet motor and multi-layer dampening to keep things quiet while you workout. It also includes Bluetooth technology, a built-in phone holder, a safety key and an easy-to-operate remote control for an impressively user-friendly experience. Plus, you can choose between three different color options.



Buy: Goplus Folding Treadmill $359.99

5. Exerpeutic TF1000 Electric Treadmill

BEST SUPPORT

If you’re looking for a treadmill that provides plenty of support as you work out, consider the Exerpeutic TF1000 Electric Treadmill. It’s capable of withstanding weight up to 400 pounds and sports handy rails with built-in controls for added convenience as you exercise. It offers a maximum speed of four miles per hour and features a 20-inch-wide belt to ensure there’s plenty of surface space to walk on. For added quiet, the 1.5 horsepower high-torque motor reduces noise by utilizing a specialized quiet drive. Furthermore, you can choose between two incline settings and keep tabs on your in-walk info using the LCD display window, which provides information about distance walked, calories burned and speed.



Buy: Exerpeutic TF1000 Electric Treadmill $449.99

6. ProGear BT5000 Foldable Electric Treadmill

BEST CONSOLE

With a shelf for your tablet or smartphone, built-in dual stereo speakers, cup holders and a 5-inch backlit LCD display, the ProGear BT5000 Foldable Electric Treadmill is made to keep everything you could want during a run within arm’s reach. You’ll also find 12 workout programs and three workout goal settings to ensure you make the most of this maximum-eight-miles-per-hour treadmill. The design also includes a 2.0 peak horsepower torque motor and an air piston-assisted deck to reduce noise during your workouts.



Buy: ProGear BT5000 Foldable Electric Treadmill $709.40

7. SOLE F85 Folding Treadmill

BEST SPLURGE

The SOLE F85 Folding Treadmill is a great choice for serious runners or anyone looking for an option with all the bells and whistles. This treadmill provides more than many competing options and delivers a gym-standard workout in the comfort of your own home. The console includes a 10.1 inch TFT LCD display, a cooling fan, a USB port, cup holders and an integrated tablet holder to ensure you have everything you need during your workouts. This comprehensive treadmill also includes additional storage space, can hold users weighing up to 400 pounds and sports a built-in heart rate monitor in the rail grips for constant readings. During use, you can choose between 15 different incline levels and 10 different running programs. If you’re looking for the kind of treadmill you’d find at an upscale gym, this is the right choice for you.



Buy: SOLE F85 Folding Treadmill $1,999.99

8. Horizon Fitness Treadmills

RUNNER UP BRAND

This Horizon Fitness 7.8 treadmill has an especially quiet motor, and was ranked as one of the best treadmills of 2019 by Runner’s World. It’s got a clear, bright 9.3″ full color display and a powerful 4.0 HP motor built with 33% faster speed and incline changes. It has a rugged, durable frame that’s made for performance and has a 3-Zone cushioned deck over the expansive 22″ x 60″ running deck. It’s got one-step hydraulic folding for easy storage between workouts.



Buy: Horizon 7.8 Treadmill $1,999.00

Horizon T101 Treadmill

INTUITIVE CONTROLS

This Horizon T101 Treadmill has a quiet, 2.5 Continuous-Duty Horsepower motor with a Johnson Drive system that recalibrates with every step so you stay in rhythm and don’t feel lags or surges in the belt. It’s got a 3-zone cushioning system on the 55″ belt so you can work out for longer without feeling fatigued. It’s also got Bluetooth connectivity that syncs with your devices so you can stream music, and the built-in device holder makes it easy to keep your smartphone or tablet in view.



Buy: Horizon T101 Treadmill $849.00