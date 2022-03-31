ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Tiger King’ Stars Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, More: Where Are They Now?

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Here, Kitty Kitty! Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has captivated audiences with its colorful cast of real-life characters and a string of bombshell revelations that made its backdrop of exotic animals appear tame.

The Netflix docuseries explores the little-known world of exotic animal owners, who are involved in more than just acquiring animals for their private zoos and rescues. At the center of the action is zoo owner Joe Exotic (real name: Joe Maldonado-Passage) and his nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin , whose years-long feud reaches its breaking point. Drug runners, con men, gangsters, polygamy, homemade country music videos and a murder-for-hire plot have all made Tiger King the most-watched show on Netflix in the U.S. amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Cardi B , Kim Kardashian , Jared Leto and Chrissy Teigen are just some of the celebrities who couldn't get enough of Tiger King and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Cardi live-tweeted the episode on Thursday, March 26, and revealed she was on #TeamJoeExotic.

"They did Joe so dirty over and over again," the "I Like It" rapper wrote before asking her followers, "Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe ? Or Greedy Carol ? And why ?"

Cardi later pledged to start a GoFundMe to free Exotic from prison. He is currently serving 22 years on two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 wildlife-related charges.

Leto also live-tweeted the first episode and invited his fans to join him for a viewing party on March 26. He dressed for the occasion in a gold cowboy shirt and cowboy hat and held a tiger stuffed animal. “Got my popcorn. Pressing play on #TigerKing Episode 1. Let's do this,” he tweeted.

Kardashian asked her followers if they thought Baskin killed her husband on March 22. “Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband!” she tweeted. “What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?”

Dax Shepard and Edward Norton jokingly feuded over which actor would deliver a better portrayal of Exotic.

"If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken," Shepard tweeted on Wednesday, March 25.

Norton quipped back, "Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun?"

Scroll down to see where the cast of Tiger King is now.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Us Weekly
Us Weekly

114K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

36M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
E! News

Marilyn Monroe’s Death Is Investigated in New Netflix Documentary

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. This trailer will leave you wondering: How much do we really know about Marilyn Monroe's death?. The Hollywood icon's tragic demise at age 36 has spawned conspiracies and rumors for decades. Netflix's upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, reveals unheard interviews with those who knew Monroe best, offering a fresh perspective on the night she died.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Jessica Biel Transforms Into Notorious Ax Murderer for New Hulu Series

Jessica Biel has transformed into a notorious ax murderer for a new Hulu series, and fans can check out the first teaser trailer for the series right now. Biel is starring in Candy, a true-crime biopic about Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was put on trial in 1980, for the murder of her friend Betty Gore. The haunting trailer reveals Biel's physical transformation into Montgomery, which includes a curly-hair perm wig and large glasses.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Kitty King
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Carole King
Person
Dax Shepard
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Jack Osbourne Expecting Baby #4!

The 36-year-old star announced on Instagram he’s expecting a baby with fiancée Aree Gearhart, their first child together and his fourth. “Exciting news!!” he wrote. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”. He included a precious photo...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

114K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy