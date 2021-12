With the ability to be a full 3-piece bathroom with a small footprint, a 5×7 bathroom can be a great asset to any home. However, you may feel like the space is not functional, outdated, and in desperate need of a refresh. There are many factors to consider when deciding whether or not to remodel your 5×7 bathroom. You may be asking yourself, how much does this cost? How long does it take to remodel a bathroom? Where do I even begin? Whether you’re looking for a price breakdown, remodel recommendation, or remodel timelines, this guide will break down everything you need to know about a 5×7 bathroom remodel.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO