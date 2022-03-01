ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Try These Loofah Alternatives for an Even Better (Bacteria-Free) Clean

By Lisa Levine, Sarah Morlock and Nina Bradley
 6 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Loofah sponges are an effective way to enhance your shower or bath experience, cleaning the body clean while also exfoliating, brightening, and smoothing your skin. However, there are some drawbacks to owning them. Because they spend all their time in the shower, it’s really hard for them to fully dry out which causes them to become bacteria-ridden if not replaced regularly.

That said, there are some loofah alternatives that do a great job of cleaning and exfoliating your skin while resisting bacteria overgrowth. Designed with materials that are quick-drying, the best loofah alternatives function similarly to traditional loofahs, smoothing and polishing the skin while drying more quickly. Many can be even machine or hand washed when needed.

From brushes and scrubbers to gloves and pads, these loofah alternatives will give you amazing results, prepping your skin before you apply lotion, creams, and other products as part of your after-shower ritual.

If you’re ready to ditch your loofah for something new, this list is for you. C heck some of our favorite loofah substitutes below.

1. Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber

BEST OVERALL

Designed to deep clean and polish those harder-to-reach areas on your body, the Exfoliating Back Scrubber by Aquis will massage and invigorate the skin on your back. Dual-sided for varied exfoliation, it will also improve the look of your skin while removing impurities and features a comfortable strap on both ends to easily exfoliate those impossible-to-reach places. The length of the scrubber combined with the handles at each end make for an easy and comfortable way to reach your entire back and then allows you to conveniently hang it in your shower until next time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jxR4_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber $13.99

2. Salux Beauty Skin Cloth

BEST VALUE

The Salux Beauty Skin Bath Wash Cloth is a cult favorite in Japan where bathing is considered an art, science, and daily part of the lifestyle. These skin cloths are made from a special patented texture that creates a rich invigorating lather that also sloughs away dead skin cells and exfoliates and polishes your entire body. When used daily, this beauty cloth will stimulate the skin, promote blood circulation and unclog pores. The cloth leaves no odors, dries quickly after each use, and is hygienic as it can easily be washed in your machine to keep it as clean as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVzMU_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Salux Beauty Skin Cloth $12.70

3. Cool-Essential Silicone Exfoliating Brush

HONORABLE MENTION

The Silicone Exfoliating Brush by Cool-Essential is a great multi-purpose scrubber that can be used on your body, face and scalp. Made from food-grade silicone, this brush can be used with any shower cleanser of your choice, is fast drying and will actually repel bacteria from growing, which is a common problem with normal bath sponges. In addition, it comes with three finger grips on the back for the ultimate, non-slip control. When used regularly, you will notice not only softer skin, but the specialized bristles provide a comfortable massage-like feeling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326l4L_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Cool-Essential Silicone Shower Brush $6.99

4. Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Set

EDITOR’S CHOICE

The Dylonic Exfoliating Brush features super fine, soft bristles for gentle exfoliation and treatment of unsightly razor bumps and ingrown hairs all over your body. The brush is convenient as it is small and lightweight and can be used on wet or dry skin. Use before shaving to exfoliate for a smooth, easy shave, or its gentle bristles can be used to banish and prevent bumps wherever they may appear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUN9W_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $9.99 (orig. $13.97) 28% OFF

5. Ave Deal Pack of Exfoliating Loofah Pads

ALSO CONSIDER

This pack of eight Exfoliating Loofah Pads by Ave Deal makes it quick and easy to clean your skin and then replace when ready to get the most hygienic experience possible. These pads will not only exfoliate and remove dead skin, but they can also help reduce blemishes, clear acne/blackheads and overall improve your skin’s health. Made from naturally-grown loofah gourds, these sponges provide gentle exfoliation that is great for your whole body. When using a loofah, it is important to soak it in water before the first use, completely dry it out between uses, clean it once a week and replace it regularly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0RnM_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Ave Deal Exfoliating Loofah Pads $13.29

6. Wokelai Konjac Sponges, Set of 6

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

The Gaia Konjac Bath Sponge is a great choice for people with sensitive skin. The pack includes six organic sponges which can be used on adult and baby skin. The soft and luxurious sponge is free from harmful chemicals, including sulfates, parabens and phthalates, making it ideal for skin conditions like rosacea, eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis. Furthermore, the compact size makes them easy to grip, while the attached string loop aids with hanging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1614PI_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Wokelai Konjac Sponges $11.86

7. Evriholder Soft-Weave Washcloth

BEST WASHCLOTH

These Evriholder Soft-Weave Wash Cloths feature a dual-textured design that allows you to tailor your washing experience to your needs. On one side, you’ll find a textured nylon that can be used to exfoliate and soften your skin. On the other side, there’s a soft terry cloth which is for cleansing and moisturizing. The pack includes three individual washcloths which are great for creating a rich rather. They also feature built-in hanging loops and can be machine washed with other towels for easy maintenance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viT9E_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Evriholder Soft-Weave Washcloth $10.50

8. Aquasentials Exfoliating Mesh Soap Saver Pouch

GREAT VALUE

At seven inches long, each of the four Aquasentials Exfoliating Mesh Soap Saver Pouches included in this pack provides plenty of surface area for cleaning your body. These loofah alternatives are different colors, meaning you’ll have plenty of spares or can assign a single color to each member of your household. You’ll also find that the versatile mesh material is compatible with soaps of all different sizes and the design also includes a built-in loop to make them easy to hang when not in use or drying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3q34_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Aquasentials Exfoliating Mesh Soap Saver Pouch $7.49

9. Mooerca Double Sided Exfoliating Gloves, 12 Pair

BEST GLOVE

If you want the control and precision offered by a snuggly fitting glove, consider adding the Mooerca Exfoliating Shower Bath Gloves to your bathroom setup. Inside this pack, you get 12 pairs of high-quality nylon gloves which work to remove dead skin and prevent clogged pores. The gloves sport an elastic wristband that keeps you in control during use, even when the glove is full of soap. Furthermore, the pack includes a myriad of colors, so they won’t get mixed up with others in the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foK1y_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: MooercaExfoliating Shower Bath Gloves $12.99

10. Carelav 100% Vegan Dry Brushing Body Brush Set

BEST SET

The Carelav Body Brush Set was made to give you the smoothest skin possible, from head to toe. Included in the set is a 100% vegan dry body brush with a detachable handle, a soft facial exfoliation brush and a pair of scrubbing gloves that will work to exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin. These brushes are made with medium firmness for a gentler brush on your skin yet stiff enough to get the job done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJO24_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Carelav 100% Vegan Dry Brushing Body Brush Set $19.95 (orig. $30.99) 36% OFF

11. DeLaine’s Exfoliating Back and Body Scrubber

MOST VERSATILE

The DeLaine’s Exfoliating Back and Body Scrubber combines the best bits from all its competitors. Not only does the natural hemp material give you an easy way to exfoliate your skin, this two-piece kit includes a mitt and scrubber, allowing you to choose between a number of cleaning methods. At 28 inches long, the scrubber is comfortably long enough for men and women to use, and the mitt sports a slightly enlarged design. The hemp material itself is also more sanitary, durable and environmentally friendly than a loofah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PT4pm_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: DeLaine’s Exfoliating Back and Body Scrubber $19.97

12. Mayberry Health and Home Exfoliating Bath Cloth

BEST FOR FULL-BODY

The Mayberry Health and Home Exfoliating Bath Cloth is a loofah alternative that can be used for head-to-toe cleansing and exfoliating. Each cloth inside this three-pack is made from 100% knitted nylon fabric and measures approximately 11 by 36 inches. The tough nylon works to remove dead skin, unclog pores and increase circulation to leave your skin feeling clean, clear and cared for. The long length of the cloths makes it possible to reach those less accessible body parts, like under your feet and the middle of your back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v31oy_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Mayberry Health and Home Exfoliating Bath Cloth $20.98

13. Zakia’s Morocco The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove

MOST COMFORTABLE

With its elasticated wrist and biodegradable rayon construction, Zakia’s Morocco The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove is a secure and effective way to give your skin a workover as you wash. As you rub the glove over your skin, it removes toxins and dead skin, leaving your body feeling clean and refreshed. For the best results, use this hammam glove at least once a week and include Zakia’s Moroccan Black Soap in the cleaning process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IZDI_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Zakia’s Morocco The Original Kessa Hammam Glove $9.99

14. Utopia Towels Cotton Grey Washcloths Set

BEST BULK BUY

The Utopia Towels Cotton Grey Washcloths Set includes 24 lightweight and highly-absorbent washcloths. This is a great buy for households with several inhabitants or gyms, spas and other businesses. The washcloths are made from 100% ring-spun cotton and come in a choice of four different colors, which include grey, black and green. The 12 by 12-inch size is ideal for use as a loofah alternative or for general around-the-house washing and cleaning jobs. In addition, these washcloths are machine washable for easy maintenance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnweG_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Utopia Towels Cotton Grey Washcloths Set $18.99

15. Beurer Exfoliating and Rechargeable Cleansing Shower Brush

BEST ELECTRIC

The Beurer Exfoliating and Rechargeable Cleansing Shower Brush is a smart answer to your exfoliation needs. It sports a two-piece design that allows you to choose between a handheld and long-handled option. To switch between the two options, simply remove or replace the small brush in the head of the plastic handle. The waterproof device, which is great for use on all skin types, boasts a one-button operation, allowing you to cycle between on, off and the two speed settings. It also includes a rechargeable battery which, when fully charged, offers 60 minutes of continuous use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSq6g_0OZRiSjx00


Buy: Beurer Exfoliating and Rechargeable Cleansing Shower Brush $39.89 (orig. $59.99) 34% OFF

