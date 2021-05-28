Cancel
Millennial Love podcast: Listen to the latest episode of our relationships series

By Independent Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

Millennial Love is The Independent lifestyle desk’s fortnightly dating and relationships podcast.

This week, Olivia is joined by Niomi Smart. Niomi is a hugely popular lifestyle YouTuber and the founder of Smart Skin, a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand.

They discuss how beauty regimes can boost your confidence, what self-love actually means, and how much of your relationship you should share on social media.

The bulk of this episode, though, is about a big breakup Niomi went through last summer.

She speaks openly about how it affected her, what she did to pick herself back up again, and, ultimately, how she started over – all in the midst of a pandemic.

You can listen to the episode below.

Subscribe to Millennial Love on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you listen.

Stay updated with all things Millennial Love here or over on Instagram @Millennial_Love and @IndependentLifestyle .

