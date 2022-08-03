I ate every single cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory and ranked them from worst to best

After tasting 38 cheesecakes, I still have just one winner in mind. Paige Bennett

I tasted every flavor of cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory and ranked them from worst to best.

The Low-Carb Cheesecake and Mango Key Lime Cheesecake both received low marks from me.

In my opinion, the best offering is the smooth and light Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake.

If you prefer a low-carb cheesecake or are following a low-carb diet, I think this is a tasty option. Yelp/Warren N.

38. Low-Carb Cheesecake (Plain) - $8.95

In my opinion, the low-carb cheesecake had a rather boring flavor profile, and it lacked the sweetness of the chain's Original Cheesecake.

That said, I liked the slice's graham-walnut crust, which had a slight crunch that nicely balanced out the thick, smooth layer of cheesecake.

In my opinion, the flavors seemed to be competing with each other. Paige Bennett

37. Mango Key Lime Cheesecake — $8.95

The Mango Key Lime Cheesecake had a very tropical taste to it, with a vanilla-coconut macaroon crust, key-lime filling , and mango mousse.

Unfortunately, I felt like all of these bright flavors competed with each other and became rather overpowering.

If you really love mango or want to pretend you are on a tropical vacation in the dead of winter, this might be the cheesecake for you.

If you're looking for something fairly simple and decadent, you might like this. Paige Bennett

36. Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake — $9.50

This cheesecake featured a layer of flourless chocolate cake followed by a thick mousse that tasted a lot like a melted chocolate bar. It was all topped with a generous coating of a chocolate powder.

Of the chocolate cheesecakes I tried, this one was the least exciting, in my opinion. Plus, the powder on top was a bit too try and didn't seem to add much to the overall slice.

I wish there'd been more cheesecake and less cake. Paige Bennett

35. Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake - $9.50

The Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake featured a tangy, pineapple-flavored cheesecake (complete with bits of pineapple) filled between two rather gooey layers of vanilla cake all topped with a layer of crushed pineapple and cherry pieces.

Overall, I was disappointed that this seemed to feature more cake than cheesecake.

And, in my opinion, the flavors here were just OK and the texture of the pineapple bits just didn't work well with the creamy cheesecake filling and soft, spongy cake.

I thought this one had a great presentation. Paige Bennett

34. Lemon Meringue Cheesecake - $9.50

This cheesecake was topped with toasted marshmallow and although that made for a stunning presentation, I didn't feel like the flavors of it really complemented the lemon cheesecake.

Overall, I felt overwhelmed by citrus flavor and I found that The Cheesecake Factory's other fruity cheesecakes were much more exciting than this one.

Even though the entire thing was drizzled with caramel, each bite I took tasted heavily of nuts and little else. Paige Bennett

33. White Chocolate Caramel Macadamia Nut Cheesecake - $8.95

The cheesecake has a base that's flavored with white chocolate and the entire slice is filled and topped with massive macadamia nuts.

Even though I think white chocolate and macadamia nuts are a great pair, I felt like the nuts in this cheesecake overpowered the entire slice. Each bite tasted nutty me and I couldn't really taste the caramel or white chocolate.

This cheesecake was initially reviewed in 2019 but no longer appears to be on the menu as of August 2022.

The cold apple wasn't doing it for me. Paige Bennett

32. Caramel Apple Cheesecake — $9.50

Although I typically can't resist the combination of apples and caramel, this cheesecake wasn't my favorite. It had large chunks of cold, pre-baked apples throughout, which I didn't enjoy.

The caramel and graham-cracker-pie crumbles on top were delicious, though.

I think would like this cheesecake better if the apples were served warm on top, and I wouldn't mind more of the crumble topping.

The entire slice was coated in buttercream frosting. Paige Bennett

31. Celebration Cheesecake - $9.50

This option seemed to have more cake than cheesecake, featuring layers of vanilla cake as well as mousse in vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate flavors. Plus, the entire slice was coated in a rich buttercream frosting.

In my opinion, the flavored mousses overpowered the entire dish, especially the layer of plain cheesecake.

However, if you love a classic birthday cake and don't really care for cheesecake much, I think you might enjoy this one.

This cheesecake was just as dense and rich as one would assume it to be. Paige Bennett

30. Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake - $8.95

Since it is chocolate cheesecake topped with chocolate mousse, the slice had a very intense chocolate flavor.

That said, the slice's dense texture remains nearly the same from top to bottom — I wish there'd been something to break up the somewhat monotonous flavor and texture of it, like fresh strawberries or chopped nuts.

I liked the variety of textures in this slice. Paige Bennett

29. Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake - $9.50

This slice consisted of a cherry-flavored cheesecake atop a bed of fudge cake, filled with chopped cherries and Ghirardelli's famous chocolate.

Although the chocolate in this cheesecake was delicious, I found that the artificial-cherry flavor of the cheesecake left the most prominent mark on my taste buds.

Luckily, the various textures — fudgy cake, creamy cheesecake, soft cherries, and chocolate with a bite — made this somewhat enjoyable to eat.

I think that those who love the store-bought boxes of chocolate-covered cherries would enjoy this cheesecake more than I did.

If you don't like Nutella, I don't think you'll like this. Paige Bennett

28. Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cheesecake - $8.95

I think this cheesecake had a great variety of textures with its smooth, creamy chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake, crunchy hazelnut topping, and thick, gooey finish of Nutella.

This would likely be an excellent choice for major fans of hazelnut, but as someone who feels just OK about Nutella, this wasn't one of my top picks.

This cheesecake was initially reviewed in 2019 but no longer appears to be on the menu as of August 2022.

I could've done without all of the cocoa powder on top. Paige Bennett

27. Tiramisu Cheesecake - $9.50

Unsurprisingly, this tasted like tiramisu to me. It had a light, jiggly body of coffee-flavored cheesecake, but the topping (cocoa powder) was quite dry, which is what I noticed the most.

That said, the espresso-soaked ladyfingers that served as the crust of the slice were pretty delicious, as they had a strong coffee flavor that I loved.

The strawberries made all of the difference, in my opinion. Paige Bennett

26. Low-Carb Cheesecake With Strawberries - $9.50

When paired with fresh strawberries, the low-carb cheesecake was elevated into a light, fluffy, and refreshing dessert, in my opinion.

Generally, I think this is a great option for those who are following a low-carb diet or who want something really simple to cap off a meal.

This one was surprisingly tasty. Paige Bennett

25. Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake — $9.50

I'm not a big fan of the taste or texture of coconut, so I had low expectations for this slice. But it was pretty good.

It still had that coconut taste, but the coconut-cream-pie filling also had a banana-like flavor to it. The creaminess went well with the crispy, chocolate coconut-macaroon crust, which was my favorite part.

It felt more like a cake than a cheesecake to me. Paige Bennett

24. Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake - $9.50

In my opinion, you simply cannot go wrong with a cinnamon roll-flavored cheesecake.

This cheesecake was beautifully plated and had a great cinnamon flavor. My only drawback is that the vanilla-crunch cake layers made this cheesecake taste more like cake than cheesecake to me.

This cheesecake is a celebration of The Cheesecake Factory's 30th anniversary. Yelp/Justin R.

23. 30th Anniversary Chocolate Cake Cheesecake - $9.50

In my opinion, this cheesecake is not for the faint of heart, as the layers of Original Cheesecake, fudge cake, and chocolate-truffle cream make for a thick, rich dessert.

I found it hard to take more than a couple of bites of this decadent slice, even though it was delicious. I think it might be best as a shared dessert.

This is best for those who really, really love caramel. Paige Bennett

22. Salted Caramel Cheesecake - $9.50

After a few bites, I realized one must really love caramel to enjoy this cheesecake. The thick, sticky caramel topping was especially powerful paired with the caramel cheesecake and caramel mousse.

I enjoyed this slice, but it definitely lost a few points for creativity — it was caramel through and through.

This one is perhaps designed to be shared. Paige Bennett

21. Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake - $9.50

Another decadent, thick cheesecake, this option was layer after layer of rich fudge cake, caramel, cheesecake, and peanut-butter cups.

I think that between the peanut butter and fudge, the slice was quite heavy and I couldn't eat more than half of it on my own.

In my opinion, it needed more caramel-turtle pecans. Paige Bennett

20. Caramel Pecan Turtle Cheesecake - $9.50

This dessert combined a few popular dessert flavors into one rich, gooey, and slightly crunchy treat with a pecan-brownie base, caramel-fudge-swirl cheesecake, and caramel-turtle pecans.

The flavors in this were great and I enjoyed the variety of textures — but I think it needed more of the caramel-turtle pecans for an added crunch.

If you're looking for a chocolate-heavy cheesecake that doesn't get boring, I'd recommend this one. Paige Bennett

19. Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake - $9.50

The creamy chocolate cheesecake was sandwiched between two layers of moist cake and topped with a light, chocolatey frosting. The side of the slice was even covered in chocolate chips.

This cheesecake's filling was smooth, creamy, and not overly rich, in my opinion. I definitely think the variations in texture helped balance the layers of chocolate.

I felt the crust was nice and crunchy. Paige Bennett

18. Key Lime Cheesecake - $8.95

The Key Lime Cheesecake was a refreshing option and I think it's ideal to enjoy after a heavier dinner.

This lime-flavored cheesecake was incredibly smooth and creamy and I enjoyed the crispy, vanilla-flavored crust.

Overall, the slice was very tangy, which I think could be a hit with some diners and a complete miss with others.

This was one showstopping slice. Paige Bennett

17. Toasted Marshmallow S'mores Galore Cheesecake - $9.50

This slice had a crisp layer of graham-cracker crust, a silky layer of Hershey's chocolate cheesecake, a fudgy layer of ganache, and a homemade torched-to-order marshmallow topping. It was all finished off with even more graham crackers.

I think if you're looking for a showstopping dessert that will truly impress your fellow diners, this massive chocolate cheesecake is surely a great choice.

In my opinion, it tasted as good as it looked — I felt like the varying textures and flavors melded perfectly into the taste of everyone's favorite summertime dessert.

This could be a great choice for those who love candy. Paige Bennett

16. Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake - $8.95

The popular candy bar Butterfingers brought a unique crunch and gooeyness to this cheesecake that was laden with peanut butter and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups,

Most of all, I appreciated that the decadent candy toppings seemed to balance the simple creaminess of the Original Cheesecake.

In my opinion, the plain cheesecake was a perfect choice here since I think a chocolate or peanut-butter cheesecake would make this slice far too rich and heavy.

The Snickers pieces were massive. Paige Bennett

15. Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake Made With Snickers — $9.50

Wow, wow, wow. This is one of the richest cheesecakes I tried, but it was definitely amazing.

The cheesecake has a fudgy brownie base, a cheesecake center "swirled with Snickers," and thick layers of caramel, peanuts, and chocolate on top. Then, there's even more chocolate swirls on top, chunks of Snickers candy bars, and peanuts, plus the signature heaps of whipped cream.

I could only take a couple bites of this cheesecake, but I loved the rich flavors of chocolate, caramel, and peanuts together. My only qualm with this one was that the chunks of Snickers on top of the cheesecake were huge and hard to eat with the rest of the slice.

I could see why the Pumpkin Cheesecake is a classic. Paige Bennett

14. Pumpkin Cheesecake - $8.50

In my opinion, the crust on this seasonal slice was sort of plain and not crispy enough. That said, I still think this is still one of the more delicious cheesecakes on the menu because of its creamy and consistent pumpkin flavor.

To me, this flavor tasted exactly like pumpkin pie, and I would probably bring a full cake of it to a Thanksgiving gathering in lieu of an actual pie.

This is a seasonal cheesecake.

There are walnuts in this cheesecake. Paige Bennett

13. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake - $8.50

Overall, this slice stood out to me with its classic blend of flavors and added crunch.

I think the cheesecake was creamy, and the cookie dough offered just enough bite and added sweetness.

Unfortunately, there were a lot of walnuts in this slice, which should be noted for those with allergies. In my opinion, these nuts weren't necessary and they only seemed to take away from the cheesecake's chocolaty flavors.

This cheesecake was initially reviewed in 2019 but no longer appears to be on the menu as of August 2022.

This tasted like two amazing pies in one slice, in my opinion. Paige Bennett

12. Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake - $8.95

In my opinion, this slice was even better than the Pumpkin Cheesecake since it took the tasty flavored cheesecake and elevated it by combining it with a thick layer of gooey pecan filling.

I thought this slice tasted like a beautiful combination of pumpkin and pecan pies.

This is a seasonal cheesecake.

I guess there's a reason this is a classic. Paige Bennett

11. Original Cheesecake - $8.95

Much to my surprise, the cheesecake that started it all — The Cheesecake Factory's Original Cheesecake — made it into my top 10.

As much as I loved the fun toppings and crusts on the other slices, I was impressed at how simple, yet delicious, this slice was.

It had a crisp graham-cracker crust, the creamiest, smoothest cheesecake filling, and a sour-cream topping that balanced the sweet flavors with a slight tang.

This was one of my favorite caramel-flavored slices. Paige Bennett

10. Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake - $8.95

Overall, I thought the Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake was one the best of the caramel options at The Cheesecake Factory.

It had a vanilla-flavored crust, caramel cheesecake, caramel mousse, and a sweet, crunchy, sticky almond brickle, which is similar to toffee.

Unlike the similar caramel-flavored cheesecakes I tried, this one did not seem overwhelmingly flavored with caramel, in my opinion. I think the almonds added just enough crunch to break up the texture, and the cheesecake and mousse together were light and creamy.

This is a reliable favorite. Paige Bennett

9. Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake - $9.95

According to The Cheesecake Factory , this has been the most popular cheesecake on its menu for over 40 years.

The simple dish consisted of a thick slice of the restaurant's Original Cheesecake topped with glazed strawberries.

I wouldn't put this at the top of my list, as some of the newer cheesecakes really shine and show how much the restaurant has grown over the years, but I still found it was a solid, reliable, and undeniably delicious cheesecake.

It's decadent, so it was a challenge to eat it all at once. Paige Bennett

8. Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake - $9.50

I think the Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake was extreme in the very best way.

In my opinion, the variety of the slice's textures played well together, from the moist and spongy cake base and the creamy cheesecake middle stuffed with crisp Oreo cookies to the light, fluffy mousse and the rich chocolate icing on top.

My only note is that this slice was really decadent, so it may not be the best choice if you don't have much of an appetite.

I thought the flavor was surprisingly balanced. Paige Bennett

7. Chocolate Tuxedo Cream Cheesecake - $9.50

If you love chocolate but don't want to be overwhelmed by its intense flavor, I think this is a wise choice.

The slice had fudge cake, chocolate cheesecake, and a chocolate coating , and all of this was complemented by a large layer of light, airy vanilla-mascarpone mousse and, of course, whipped cream.

The berries made this one even better. Paige Bennett

6. Classic Basque Cheesecake — $9.95

The Classic Basque Cheesecake debuted on National Cheesecake Day, July 30, 2022, and it was an instant favorite for me.

This crustless cheesecake has a super light, fluffy, and creamy texture — even creamier than the restaurant's other cheesecakes.

Rather than crust, the cheesecake has a "burnt" top and edges that give it a caramel-like flavor, which is balanced out with the serving of fresh berries paired with this cheesecake.

I can't wait to order this cheesecake again.

I thought this was simple in the best way. Paige Bennett

5. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake - $8.95

In my opinion, the Vanilla Bean Cheesecake is arguably one of the most underrated flavors of cheesecake on the menu. The slice was simple but it was so creamy and light.

Since it was not decorated in fancy drizzles or crumbles or freshly toasted marshmallow, the vanilla-bean flavor really felt like the star of the show.

This slice came topped with freshly sliced bananas. Paige Bennett

4. Fresh Banana Cream Cheesecake - $9.50

Eating this cheesecake was not unlike eating some of the best banana-cream pie I've ever tasted.

The slice was comprised of an airy banana-cream cheesecake, Bavarian cream, and fresh banana slices.

And although I felt that most cheesecakes on this list were too decadent to eat in one sitting, this one seemed like one I could gobble up quickly.

I thought the cheesecake had a great ratio of cake to cheesecake. Paige Bennett

3. Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake - $9.50

A classic flavor, the Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake hit the perfect ratio of cake to cheesecake, in my opinion.

This cheesecake consisted of the restaurant's Original Cheesecake, a fluffy red-velvet cake, and a generous coat of The Cheesecake Factory's own cream-cheese frosting.

I think this is exactly what a dessert should be — rich and flavorful without being too heavy and decadent.

The textures and flavors worked perfectly together, in my opinion. Yelp/Paul S.

2. White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake - $8.95

In my opinion, this cheesecake was the ideal blend of fruit, creamy filling, sweet white chocolate, and a crispy chocolate crust.

It was quite thick and slightly chewy thanks to the white chocolate and I thought all of the ingredients created a unique combination of textures and flavors that complemented one another perfectly.

It was airy, dense, and everything I could want in a cheesecake. Paige Bennett

1. Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake - $9.50

After tasting all of these flavors, this fruity, refreshing, smooth, and creamy cheesecake was my top pick.

And apparently I'm not the only one who's a fan of Lemon Raspberry Cream — as I tried 34 of the cheesecakes in one sitting in 2019, four members of The Cheesecake Factory's staff told me this was their favorite flavor, too.

It's easy to see why since this slice had everything a person could want in a cheesecake.

The lemon mousse and lemon-flavored cheesecake added just enough tartness to the dish whereas the raspberry flavor contributed a lightness that made this whole slice feel airy.

Plus, there was a nice, thick layer of lemon cheesecake here, so I didn't miss out on the restaurant's namesake dish. To balance out the cheesecake, there was a thin layer of moist raspberry-vanilla cake plus slightly crunchy ladyfingers soaked in a raspberry sauce.

Overall, the lightness coupled with the balance of flavors and textures made this a knock-out slice for me and I will surely be getting it again on my next trip to The Cheesecake Factory.

Note: Prices are based on my local Cheesecake Factory in California. The cheesecakes listed were available at the time of publication (December 2019) and update (August 2022), meaning this list may exclude some new or seasonal flavors.

Read More: