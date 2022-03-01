Keep Your Camera on Lockdown With These Easy and Affordable Webcam Covers

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Thanks to all of the apps installed on our devices, corporations can track our location, purchase behavior and online activity 24/7/365. That’s just the way it is. But if you’re worried about tracking, don’t forget about the hardware inside your devices.

Many consumers are increasingly worried that their phone and computer webcams are too easy to exploit. Hackers have been known to infiltrate people’s devices through a myriad of phishing schemes (the most common of which is by targeting your network via a seemingly harmless email), which they can then use to gain remote access to your camera. Perhaps even scarier, some web cameras can be turned on without the user ever knowing. You know that little light that comes on when you’re laptop camera is in use? Yeah, that can be deactivated .

Fortunately, there’s an easy fix to this terrifying problem: simply cover your camera. Sure, the microphone is a totally separate issue , but covering your webcam is the first action you can take to protect your privacy. The best webcam covers are incredibly small, insanely thin and work 100% of the time (as long as you actually use them). Best of all, they only cost a few dollars and can be applied and removed in seconds.

And, lest you think we’re being paranoid, The New York Times has reported that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg covers his own webcam. You might not be a high-value target of corporate espionage, but for just $7 you can protect your devices, too.

Whether you’re a Mac owner, a PC user or are simply looking for a webcam cover for your phone, we’ve got you (and your webcam) covered. Check out the best webcam covers below.

Read more : Tell-Tale Signs Your Security Camera Has Been Hacked

1. imluckies Webcam Covers

BEST OVERALL

This $7 product comes with two sliding webcam covers. Designed to fit most devices including iPhones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers, these super-thin covers are thinner than a credit card, so they won’t interfere with your devices in any way. Like all of the best webcam covers, they’re easy to install and operate.



Buy: imluckies Webcam Covers $5.99

2. BLOCKED Webcam/Camera Vinyl Covers

BEST SMARTPHONE COVER

Packed with a total of 57 reusable webcam stickers, BLOCKED offers the perfect solution for any phone. With three different sizes to choose from, they’re a great option for phones, tablets, gaming consoles and every other device with a camera. The sticky adhesive is designed to be applied easily without damaging or scuffing your camera lens, and the super-thin design lets them help keep your cameras secure without ever getting in the way.



Buy: BLOCKED Webcam/Camera Vinyl Covers $7.95

3. Webcam Cover Slide Blocker for Laptop Computer

BEST VALUE

Simple, cheap and extremely effective, this 12-pack features smart, curved edges to help adhere to your laptop’s or PC’s camera without ever getting in the way. The simple slide cover blocker lets you choose when you want your camera to be visible, and the extra durable adhesive accompanying each individual camera helps ensure a longer-lasting cover. Best of all, if one falls off, you have a whole 11 others to choose from.



Buy: Webcam Cover Slide Blocker for Laptop Computer $6.99

4. Datd Sliding Webcam Cover

BEST SLIDING COVER

While almost every webcam cover on this list features a sliding mechanism, this one takes it a step further. The Datd cover is a smidgen longer than traditional webcam covers yet it still maintains a similar style. At only 0.02 inches thick, it’s easily one of the thinnest webcam covers around, so that it doesn’t interfere with the closing mechanism of some laptops. That’s because it utilizes a slightly longer sliding mechanism to help keep your camera secure without getting in the way of your usual laptop functions.



Buy: Datd Sliding Webcam Cover $5.99

5. Animal Camera Dots Webcam Covers

BEST ANIMAL-THEMED

You know you can’t hate on these animal webcam dots — they’re way too cute. Style your laptop by adding your favorite animal to the mix. From rabbits to lions to koala bears and lemurs, your webcam covering doesn’t have to be a boring black box. And all these stickers for just under $6? That’s a price you can’t topped.



Buy: Animal Camera Dots Webcam Covers $5.99

6. Eyebloc Webcam Cover for Macbook and Macbook Pro

BEST OPTION FOR MACS

This webcam is specifically designed for use with Macbooks and Macbook Pros. It attaches via the built-in magnets in the screen of most Mac laptops so there’s no potentially damaging adhesive. You can easily open and close it and it’s made using powder-coated high carbon stainless steel that’s up to par with the top-notch materials Apple uses in their products. This is also one of the thinnest webcams available on the market at only 0.005 inches thick and is compatible with the ambient light sensor used to change screen brightness.



Buy: Eyebloc Webcam Cover for Macbooks $19.95

7. Funsylab Pacman Webcam Cover

MOST FUN

Gamers will love this old-school Pacman webcam cover for the sheer fact that it spices up your laptop with a little bit of nostalgic aesthetic. The fun “Game Over” text is a silly innuendo to anyone trying to hack your privacy because, with this thing, they’ll no longer be able to. Hope you had fun while it lasted, creep!



Buy: Funsylab Pacman Webcam Cover $9.14

8. Elimoons Webcam Cover Slide

MOST AFFORDABLE

At under $6, it’s hard to go wrong with this Elimoons three-pack. These classic webcam covers feature a simple curved design to help prevent excess space, and the quality plastic design coupled with the non-abrasive sticker adhesive is sure to keep your camera covered without leaving behind any unwanted residue — or worse, scuffs and scratch marks. Measuring barely 0.022 inches thick, they’re some of the thinnest webcam covers around. They’re also some of the cheapest.



Buy: Elimoons Webcam Cover Slide $4.99

9. Nanobloc Universal Webcam Covers

BEST UNIVERSAL OPTION

If you’ve got a variety of gadgets that need their cameras covered, this pack from Eyebloc is a great option. It was created with compatibility with a wide variety of devices in mind — including Mac laptops, PC laptops, desktop computers, iPads, iPhones, other tablets and other smartphones. Each one is equipped with Nano Suction technology that doesn’t leave behind residue or gunk on your screen. The pack comes with seven reusable camera covers — three dot-shaped ones and three bar-shaped ones, all of which can be used multiple times.



Buy: Nanobloc Universal Webcam Covers $9.99

10. Eye Webcam Cover Slider

CUTEST OPTION

They may not be as sleek as previous covers, but they’re still some of the best webcam covers for sale right now. Made with the classic sliding design and finished with a cute set of cartoon peepers, these Eye Covers are sure to garner a few looks. Measuring roughly .07 inches thick, they’re perfectly designed to never interfere with your laptop. They also come in packs of three, so you can keep one (or two) for yourself and give another to a friend.



Buy: Eye Webcam Cover Slider 0.7mm Thick $6.99 (orig. $7.99) 13% OFF