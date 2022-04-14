30 Times Emma Watson's Words Were Positively Spellbinding

Emma Watson, 31, and Tom Felton, 34, have been two of the closest friends in Hollywood in a relationship that started when they were very young. The actress and actor co-starred in the popular Harry Potter films over the years and went from apparently crushing on each other (at least she did!) to becoming “really good friends’ who even sometimes sparked dating rumors. As of 2022, they still often mention each other in interviews or share cute pics on social media, proving their bond is stronger than ever.

