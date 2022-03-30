The 6 Best Shower Filters to Ease Dry Skin and Dull Hair

If you have very fine or thinning hair, you may want to reconsider your hair-brushing technique. First up: get yourself the right brush. According to Philip B., hair-treatment expert and founder of Philip B. hair care, the best brushes for thinning hair are made from natural materials like boar bristles, sometimes paired with nylon bristles. He prefers wood over metal barrels, both because wood tends to last longer and be more durable, but also because when used with hot tools, metal brushes can heat up and cause hair damage.
Comments / 0