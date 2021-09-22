CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

16 celebrities you didn't know were from the Midwest

By Talia Lakritz
 5 days ago
From left to right: Ashton Kutcher, Halle Berry, Kristen Bell.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File ; Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment ; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

  • Betty White, Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Anderson, and Bill Murray were all born in Illinois.
  • Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, and Lily Tomlin were born in Michigan.
  • Halle Berry, Katie Holmes, and John Legend were born in Ohio.
Betty White was born in Oak Park, Illinois.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anc1n_0OXVZk4g00
Betty White knows how to make you feel good through a television screen.

Toby Canham/Getty Images

Famous for roles on "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Betty White is one of Hollywood's oldest stars at 98 years old.

Judy Garland was born Frances Ethel Gumm in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25e6tw_0OXVZk4g00
Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz."

MGM/The Kobal Collection

Garland became a household name when she starred in "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939. She went on to star in classic movies such as "Meet Me in St. Louis" and "A Star Is Born." Renée Zellweger won an Oscar in 2020 for best actress for her portrayal of Garland's tumultuous life in "Judy."

John Legend was born in Springfield, Ohio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueojg_0OXVZk4g00
John Legend.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Legend is the first Black man and youngest person ever to achieve the prestigious EGOT : Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

Melissa McCarthy grew up on a farm in Plainfield, Illinois.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Udi2C_0OXVZk4g00
Melissa McCarthy at the Golden Globe Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

After her breakthrough role of Sookie in "Gilmore Girls," McCarthy starred in "Bridesmaids," "Ghostbusters," and "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" She's currently starring in "Nine Perfect Strangers" on Hulu.

Gabrielle Union was born in Omaha, Nebraska.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064Z9u_0OXVZk4g00
Gabrielle Union.

Tibrina Hobson/Stringer/Getty Images

Union is known for roles in "Bring It On," "10 Things I Hate About You," and the television series "Being Mary Jane."

Dax Shepard was born in Milford, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2FWz_0OXVZk4g00
Dax Shepard.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

He's best known for roles in "Hit and Run" and "Employee of the Month," hosting the podcast "Armchair Expert," and his marriage to actress Kristen Bell .

Kristen Bell is also from the Midwest, having been born and raised in Huntington Woods, Michigan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYQu2_0OXVZk4g00
Kristen Bell.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A singer and actress, Bell voiced Princess Anna in "Frozen" and narrated "Gossip Girl." She also starred in "The Good Place" and "Veronica Mars."

Chris Pratt was born in Virginia, Minnesota.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TL41w_0OXVZk4g00
Chris Pratt stands onstage during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Chris PizzelloInvision/AP

After playing the lovable Andy Dwyer on "Parks and Recreation," Pratt starred in the "Jurassic World" reboots and entered the Marvel universe as Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and subsequent "Avengers" movies.

Halle Berry was born in Cleveland, Ohio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsiZQ_0OXVZk4g00
Halle Berry at the 44th NAACP Image Awards in 2013.

Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment

In 2001, Berry was the first woman of color to win an Oscar for best actress when she won for "Monster's Ball." She also starred in "Catwoman" and "X-Men."

Lily Tomlin was born in Detroit, Michigan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itR7i_0OXVZk4g00
Lily Tomlin.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Tomlin's acting career has spanned six decades with roles in "Nashville," "9 to 5," and "I Heart Huckabees."

Ashton Kutcher was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196pnb_0OXVZk4g00
Ashton Kutcher.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File

Kutcher is known for roles on "That '70s Show," "Dude, Where's My Car?" and "Two and a Half Men," as well as the host of the prank show "Punk'd." He was named one of Time magazine's Top 100 Most Influential People in 2010 and is married to actress Mila Kunis.

Katie Holmes was born in Toledo, Ohio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BO8UL_0OXVZk4g00
Katie Holmes.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Holmes played Rachel Dawes in "Batman Begins" and starred as Joey Potter on "Dawson's Creek," among other roles.

Janet Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCs3p_0OXVZk4g00
Janet Jackson.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jackson's most famous hit songs include "Miss You Much," "What Have You Done For Me Lately," and "All For You."

Gillian Anderson was born in Chicago, Illinois.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvz8X_0OXVZk4g00
Gillian Anderson at the Olivier Awards.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Anderson, who spent part of her childhood in London before moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan, rose to fame as Dana Scully in "The X-Files." She also played sex therapist Jean Milburn on "Sex Education" and Margaret Thatcher in season four of "The Crown" — she won an Emmy for the role in 2021.

Bill Murray was born in Wilmette, Illinois.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHMow_0OXVZk4g00
Bill Murray in "Lost in Translation."

Tohokushinsha Film/Focus Features

Murray has appeared in classic films such as "Lost in Translation," "Rushmore," and "Moonrise Kingdom."

Mark Ruffalo was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCKKJ_0OXVZk4g00
Mark Ruffalo.

Getty Images

Ruffalo played Bruce Banner (also known as The Hulk) in the "Avengers" films, as well as his iconic role as Jennifer Garner's love interest in "13 Going on 30."

