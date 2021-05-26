Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

8 best photo printers that capture your memories perfectly

By David Phelan
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ST5UE_0OX6QdF200

Now we take photos on our phones and tablets as well as our cameras, it’s more important than ever that we can turn to a printer that does the images justice.

The cheapest printers can handle text easily enough, but often have just two cartridges, one for black ink and one for three different colours.

A photo printer will often have as many as six cartridges to add extra subtlety and realism when printing photos (and such a set-up has the advantage that you only need to replace each cartridge as it runs out of ink).

Some printers manage bigger photo prints, up to A3, for instance, though most are designed to max out at A4. There are even portable printers designed just for photos, usually at smaller sizes.

Read more:

Print quality was our highest priority in these tests, though value, cost of running the printer, ease of use and reliability were also important.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best photo printers for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Epson ET-7700: £519, Jessops.com
  • Best for photography enthusiasts – Canon pixma TS8350: £119.99: Argos.co.uk
  • Best for all-round use – Epson expression photo XP-8600: £129.99, Epson.co.uk
  • Best for efficiency – Canon PIXMA G3560: £219.99, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for reliable performance – HP envy photo 7830: £111.99, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for working from home – Canon pixma TS6350: £99.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best for large-scale work – Canon pixma TS9550: £206.42, Bt.com
  • Best for price – Epson expression home XP-4100: £59.99, Epson.co.uk

Epson ET-7700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npIbq_0OX6QdF200

Best: Overall

Maximum paper size: A4

Scanner? Yes

Copier? Yes

Ink cartridges: 5

Dimensions: 425 x 359 x 161 mm

Weight: 8kg

Maximum print resolution: 5,760 x 1,440dpi

Image quality is very good on this printer, with faithful colours and prints with great sharpness and precision. Gloss paper made photos look especially good, but this is a great everyday printer for documents as well. It’s easy to use, though there’s no touchscreen, instead using direction keys next to the display.

Epson’s printer has five inks, but instead of cartridges it uses five tanks which hold much more ink. This is supplied in clever bottles which only release ink once they’re attached, to avoid spillage. Each tank lasts so long that you begin to forget what it’s like checking the ink levels. That in itself is very easy to do, as the tanks are visible from the front of the printer, and Epson says enough ink comes with the printer to last two years.

Buy now £519.00, Jessops.com

Canon pixma TS8350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tufo4_0OX6QdF200

Best: For photography enthusiasts

Maximum paper size: A4

Scanner? Yes

Copier? Yes

Ink cartridges: 6

Dimensions: 373 x 319 x 141 mm

Weight: 6.6kg

Maximum print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200dpi

Canon’s expertise in photo printing are unsurprising, as the company is also a leading camera brand. The six inks here include one called photo blue, which is dedicated to help photo quality by increasing the colour range and improving how smooth graduated colours can look. The results are impressive, with rich colours and natural skin tones. The touchscreen display is large and effective, making the printer especially easy to use. It’s also fast and accurate at regular document printing, too. There’s an SD card slot for most camera memory cards and the scanner is higher-resolution than many. It’s great value, too.

Buy now £119.99, Argos.co.uk

Epson expression photo XP-8600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXYGe_0OX6QdF200

Best: For all-round use

Maximum paper size: A4

Scanner? Yes

Copier? Yes

Ink cartridges: 6

Dimensions: 349 x 340 x 142mm

Weight: 6.7kg

Maximum print resolution: 5,760 x 1,440dpi

This is a great printer, with simple controls and highly effective results. The six ink cartridges deliver pristine, beautifully detailed prints with strong colour fidelity. The all-round capabilities mean it will handle all the tasks thrown at it with ease; it prints ordinary documents well but has enough class to deliver strong photo prints, and all from a reasonably compact footprint. There are two paper trays; one of them is dedicated to photo paper. It’s reliable, effective and enjoyable to use.

Buy now £129.99, Epson.co.uk

Canon pixma G3560

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULy1X_0OX6QdF200

Best: For efficiency

Maximum paper size: A4

Scanner? Yes

Copier? Yes

Ink cartridges: 5 tanks

Dimensions: 445 x 330 x 135 mm

Weight: 6.4kg

Maximum print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200dpi

This is another tank, not cartridge, printer, with two black ink tanks and three colours. Great print quality is the standout here, especially for photo printing with sharp, crisp prints and documents. But this printer is also fast, designed to be useful for leisure or home office use equally. Like the Epson above, the Canon has visible tanks so you can see at a glance how much ink is left. When you insert the ink bottles into the tanks they work automatically and stop when the tank is full. There’s even an economy print mode, suited to documents better than photos, to make the ink go that bit further.

Buy now £219.99, Johnlewis.com

HP envy photo 7830

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKfMf_0OX6QdF200

Best: For reliable performance

Maximum paper size: A4

Scanner? Yes

Copier? Yes

Ink cartridges: 2

Dimensions: 454 x 193 x 491mm

Weight: 7.58kg

Maximum print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200dpi

Printer ink isn’t cheap, but HP at least has an original take on things with its instant ink subscription service, where you commit to a monthly payment according to how many pages you’ll need. You can adjust it up or down as you like, and the great benefit is that the next set of ink arrives just before you run out. There are only two cartridges here, one black, the other containing all the coloured inks. As such, it can’t compete with the very best here, but print quality is good, if not quite exceptional.

Buy now £111.99, Johnlewis.com

Canon pixma TS6350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRCgc_0OX6QdF200

Best: For working from home

Maximum paper size: A4

Scanner? Yes

Copier? Yes

Ink cartridges: 5

Dimensions: 376 x 359 x 141 mm

Weight: 6.3kg

Maximum print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200dpi

If you want to use your printer as your work-from-home station, the versatility of the TS6350 works well. The main paper tray will serve for printing the latest reports and documents while the vertical rear feeder can be reserved for photos, say. Print quality is excellent with realistic colours whether you’re shooting landscapes or people. The out-of-the-box settings do photos great justice. If there are downsides on this well-built and attractive printer, it’s the lack of a touchscreen display and the absence of a photo memory card slot.

Buy now £99.99, Argos.co.uk

Canon pixma TS9550

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1Z4O_0OX6QdF200

Best: For large-scale work

Maximum paper size: A3

Scanner? Yes

Copier? Yes

Ink cartridges: 5

Dimensions: 468 x 366 x 193 mm

Weight: 9.7kg

Maximum print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200dpi

When it comes to photography, sometimes A4 isn’t big enough. In which case this A3 printer can deliver big-impact results. Of course, it also works if you’re printing a wall chart or big spreadsheet, say. This is a solid, sturdy machine and, remarkably, isn’t that much bigger in terms of desk space than some larger A4 printers. It is rather heavy, though. It’s a capable and effective machine with a big touchscreen, and speeds are good, though obviously A3 prints take longer. Note that the scanner and photocopier max out at A4.

Buy now £206.42, Bt.com

Epson expression home XP-4100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TA3Ij_0OX6QdF200

Best: Value for money

Maximum paper size: A4

Scanner? Yes

Copier? Yes

Ink cartridges: 4

Dimensions: 75 x 300 x 170 mm

Weight: 4.3kg

Maximum print resolution: 5,760x 1,440dpi

The compact XP-4100 is small in size and price tag. It’s not as fast as some here but still respectable. In photographic terms it really shines when you print on glossy paper, though there’s a definite quality advantage on the other two (pricier) Epson printers here. Running costs are higher than some on test, so it’s a good thing the upfront price is lower. The control panel is not a touchscreen, which isn’t surprising at this price. More impressive is the fact that this budget machine has four ink cartridges and wireless connectivity.

Buy now £59.99, Epson.co.uk

The verdict: Photo printers

The value of a quality printer remains keen, especially now we’re working from home. The best model here in terms of quality and convenience, is the Epson ET-7700 .

Canon, the other brand that dominates this part of the market, also has excellent photo printers, notably the Canon pixma TS8350 and Canon pixma G3560 .

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on printers and other tech offers, try the links below:

Keep all your favourite photos backed-up with our best external hard drives for Mac or PC

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Memory Cards#Seiko Epson#Hp Printers#Image Quality#Hdmi#Epson Co Uk Epson#A4 Scanner#Jessops Com Canon#Sd#Dell#Excellent Photo Printers#Photo Printing#Bigger Photo Prints#Strong Photo Prints#Print Quality#Epson Expression Photo#Printing Photos#Ink Cartridges#Photography Enthusiasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
ElectronicsAllentown Morning Call

The best printer for iPads

There are many different types of printers for home and business use. There are all-in-one printers that copy, scan, fax and email, and there are simple budget printers that only print. Some print in color and others only in black ink. Apple AirPrint is Apple's wireless printing technology. It allows...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
ElectronicsGizmodo

Fujifilm's Tiny Photo Printer Made Me a Better Pokémon Snap Photographer

One of the best features of the original N64 Pokémon Snap game was bringing your memory card to a Blockbuster Video and printing out a sticker sheet of your favorite shots. Fujifilm has rekindled that functionality for the new Switch version of Pokémon Snap with a rebranded smartphone printer that inspired me to improve my Pokémon photography skills, if only due to the high cost of instant film.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

The Best Point-and-Shoot Digital Cameras Are as Easy as Your Phone, But Take Way Better Photos

A point-and-shoot digital camera strikes a happy medium between the camera on your phone and a more expensive SLR or mirrorless camera. If you’re looking for total precision and professional-grade pictures, an SLR or mirrorless will get you those results. But they’re so expensive and bulky that you might be afraid to actually take them anywhere. On the other hand, if you want a camera that’ll take photos that aren’t quite National Geographic-quality, but are still crisp, clear and worlds ahead of your phone camera, it might be worth looking into a point-and-shoot.
ElectronicsAsbury Park Press

You can still save on laptops, printers and more at HP's mega Memorial Day sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Memorial Day 2021 might be over, but there’s still a wide variety of sales you can still shop. One of the best savings events that's currently still live is HP’s Memorial Day sale, where you'll find big-time discounts up to 47% off on an array of top-rated tech products, including laptops, printers, desktops and more.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

7 best bridge cameras to capture that picture perfect moment

With the amount of camera options on the market at the moment, it can sometimes be confusing to decide which type to pick that’ll best suit your needs.Technological improvements have made bridge cameras a viable alternative to standard, more professional and often more complicated DSLR options.Here, we take look at the current best bridge cameras on the market and assess their merits next to DSLR and compact equivalents.We’ve tested these options in a range of conditions – packing them instead of more complex setups to see how they perform in situations where we’d normally need more versatility, such as extra...
ElectronicsGadget Review

10 Best Printers for Heat Transfers in 2021_

In finding the best printer for heat transfers, we researched over 20 printers with a special focus on color quality and print resolution. Ink quality and longevity, smoothness, and depth of color, and the ability to handle mixed media were all top considerations during this process. Epson Expression Photo HD...
Small BusinessPopular Mechanics

The 6 Best Laser Printers for Frustration-Free Pages

Though they may be a bit less common than the standard inkjet, laser printers should be on your list of options during your search for the best printer for a home or office. They excel at printing text-based documents faster than many inkjets and with more detail. However, many models are monochrome-only machines, and laser printers with color capabilities will cost more. Nevertheless, a laser printer can save you a lot of money and frustration in the long term thanks to their toner cartridges, which generally dry out much slower than their ink counterparts. Read on for some more buying advice, followed by our reviews of the best laser printers you can buy.
ElectronicsHartford Courant

Film vs. digital cameras

Before the 1980s, if you wanted to take photographs, you bought a film camera. Today, digital cameras are ubiquitous. And with so much of the media and our computer software revolving around fast, editable images, buying a digital camera seems like a no-brainer. Be it for a gig or a social media page, it just makes more sense to shoot digitally.
Electronicsphotorumors.com

More leaks: Olympus E-P7 camera and M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens

More leaks of the upcoming Olympus E-P7 MFT camera and M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens (Google translation):. ・ Compact, lightweight, high-magnification zoom lens boasting 3.1x from ultra-wide-angle 16mm equivalent to 50mm equivalent. Achieves a maximum zoom magnification of 3.1x as a zoom lens from an ultra-wide-angle equivalent of...
Hanover Park, ILwhattheythink.com

Fujifilm Announces New Acuity Ultra R2 Superwide Format Printer

The successor to Fujifilm Acuity Ultra is part of the company’s strategy to create ‘the new blueprint’ for wide format – redefining print ROI, versatility, value and ease-of-use Hanover Park, Ill. – FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division, today announces the launch of the Acuity Ultra R2, as part...
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Sigma Interview: Canon RF Mount is “discussed and researched”

Mr. Kazuto Yamaki, CEO of Sigma, is one of the more interesting personalities in the photo camera industry. Here is an interview he gave to DPReview. DPReview interviewed Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki. A lot is about the Sigma fp and the L-mount. Here are some excerpts from the interview. Q:...
Photographyslrlounge.com

Full Frame Vs Crop Sensor Cameras | Find the Right Fit for Your Photography

When it comes to sensor sizes in cameras, the two most popular sizes include “full frame” and “crop.” The term “full frame” refers to a sensor size that has the same dimensions as the 35mm film format. A crop sensor, on the other hand, is smaller in size. As a result of its balance in cost and image quality, 35mm has held its rank as the industry standard in film gauge since 1909. Still, crop sensors have earned their place in modern cameras and for good reason, which we’ll discuss below. So, when it comes to full frame vs crop cameras, which sensor type is the best fit for your photography? Let’s find out.
Computersimore.com

Best Mac compatible capture cards 2021

Whether you're gaming, creating videos, or modernizing old family memories, you'll want to have the best capture card available. With the advent of websites like Twitch, game steaming has never been more popular, and capturing that sweet video content is simpler than ever before. While there are plenty of ways to capture game footage on PC and on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, you might think that you're out of luck if you're using a Mac. Thankfully for Apple users, there's also plenty of capture cards available to you for all of your capture needs. Here are the best Mac compatible capture cards.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Canon Pixma TS205 Review

The Canon Pixma TS205 is an easy-to-use barebones colour printer that’s super-cheap to buy. For light users interested in printing only the odd document, who aren’t too concerned about cost-per-page overheads, scanning and copying, the TS205 is a great-value option. Availability. UKRRP: £69.97. USARRP: $69.99. Key Features. Cheap, entry-level colour...