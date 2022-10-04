14 best dog beds to keep your four-legged friend comfy and cosy

Many dogs like to stretch out, others will curl up in a tight ball and some will prefer burrowing into their bedding (iStock/The Independent)

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts

The best dog beds aren’t just a place where your pet sleeps at night, they’re a safe haven that dogs can escape to when feeling overwhelmed, a comfy nap spot for daytime snoozing and a way to save your furniture from muddy paws and shedding fur.

But in order to pick the right one for your pet, you’ll need to take a few factors into account.

These include the size of your dog, how mucky your pup gets (a machine washable or wipe-clean bed can be a lifesaver), how much you want to spend, and where your bed will live in the home.

You’ll also want to think about not just where your dog likes to sleep but how they like to sleep. Many dogs like to stretch out, others will curl up in a tight ball and some will prefer burrowing into their bedding.

Older dogs may also need more support for their joints as they rest, while puppies have a tendency to chew anything and everything and could require a hardier bed.

How we tested

Comfort is key, so we judged how happy our dogs were to snuggle up on the beds, which ones they chose to nap on, how well they rested, and – for our older dog especially – how comfortable they were getting on and off the bed. Any travel beds were road-tested on the go, and we gave all the beds a wash depending on the brand’s instructions to see how well they held up.

The best dog beds for 2022 are:

Best overall – Barbour luxury dog bed: £64.95, Barbour.com

– Barbour luxury dog bed: £64.95, Barbour.com Best dog bed for large dogs – Ralph & Co herringbone Balmoral nest bed XL: From £55.99, Ralphand.co

– Ralph & Co herringbone Balmoral nest bed XL: From £55.99, Ralphand.co Best for active dogs – Ruffwear mt bachelor pad: From £94.96, Ruffwear.co.uk

– Ruffwear mt bachelor pad: From £94.96, Ruffwear.co.uk Best for burrowers – Rucomfy beanbags burrower bed: £59.99, Joules.com

– Rucomfy beanbags burrower bed: £59.99, Joules.com Best travel bed –Joules floral travel bed: £40, Johnlewis.com

–Joules floral travel bed: £40, Johnlewis.com Best calming dog bed – Trixie harvey pet bed: From £33.99, Lordsandlabradors.co.uk

– Trixie harvey pet bed: From £33.99, Lordsandlabradors.co.uk Best for small dogs – Lords & Labradors high wall luxury velvet bed: From £84.99, Lordsandlabradors.co.uk

– Lords & Labradors high wall luxury velvet bed: From £84.99, Lordsandlabradors.co.uk Best puppy bed – Danish Design my first bed: £49, Petsathome.com

– Danish Design my first bed: £49, Petsathome.com Best for your sofa – The Lounging Hound classic wool sofa topper: £180, Thelounginghound.com

– The Lounging Hound classic wool sofa topper: £180, Thelounginghound.com Best waterproof bed – Dexter waterproof dog bed: From £21.25, Allpetsolutions.co.uk

– Dexter waterproof dog bed: From £21.25, Allpetsolutions.co.uk Best basic bed – Pets at Home linen oval dog bed: £36, Petsathome.com

– Pets at Home linen oval dog bed: £36, Petsathome.com Best orthopaedic dog bed – The Red Dog Company luxury dog bed: £239, Thereddogcompany.com

– The Red Dog Company luxury dog bed: £239, Thereddogcompany.com Best printed bed – Fenella Smith labrador dog bed: £115, Danielstores.co.uk

– Fenella Smith labrador dog bed: £115, Danielstores.co.uk Best luxury bed – Scruffs Kensington box bed: £124.99, Petslovescruffs.com

Barbour luxury dog bed

Best: Overall

Overall Material: 42% wool, 42% polyester, 9% acrylic, 4% polyamide and 3% viscose Barbour tartan

42% wool, 42% polyester, 9% acrylic, 4% polyamide and 3% viscose Barbour tartan Size options: 61cm, 76cm and 89cm

61cm, 76cm and 89cm How to wash: Not specified

This classic dog bed from Barbour ticks pretty much all the boxes. It’s comfy yet firm, incredibly hard-wearing, and our dogs love it. As we’ve seen from the brand’s outdoor wear, Barbour knows the materials that can best weather the elements and has applied these principles to its dog beds. We were initially a little concerned that only the removable cushion is washable (our dogs get seriously mucky out on walks), but the wool-blend outer seems to repel odours and is easy to brush or sponge clean. The faux suede is a nice contrast to the tartan elements and high walls allow dogs to snuggle up inside. The 24-inch size was a little small for our bigger dogs, but the 30 and 35-inch beds can comfortably accommodate larger breeds.

Ralph & Co herringbone Balmoral nest bed

Best: Dog bed for large dogs

Dog bed for large dogs Material: 100% polyester

100% polyester Size options: XS, S, M, L and XL

XS, S, M, L and XL How to wash: Machine washable at 30C

In our experience, finding the best bed for large dogs is a challenging task. For some reason, even XL dog beds never quite seem to be big enough for our tall gangly hound and her legs always spill off the edges. But Raph & Co has solved all our issues with the gorgeous Balmoral nest bed. It’s beautifully soft, subtly stylish, and the XL size is genuinely large enough for a Golden Retriever or German Shepherd to lounge in.

The soft blue/charcoal and oatmeal colour choices give us country-chic vibes and will blend in nicely with most interiors – a big plus when you have a large dog bed. Even better, the entire Balmoral bed can go through the washing machine (although bear in mind that you’ll need a pretty big drum for the large and XL beds).

Ruffwear mt bachelor pad

Best: For active dogs

For active dogs Material: Polyester, recycled polyfill and nylon taffeta

Polyester, recycled polyfill and nylon taffeta Size options: M (66cm x 86cm ) and L (91cm x 122cm)

M (66cm x 86cm ) and L (91cm x 122cm) How to wash: Wash in cold water on a gentle cycle and air dry

If you do activities like hiking and camping with your dog, a normal travel bed just won’t cut it. You’ll need one that’s waterproof, durable and lightweight enough to carry on your backpack. This mt bachelor pad from Ruffwear covers all these bases and looks great too.

It rolls up to the size of a large sleeping bag with an integrated strap so you can attach it to a good-sized rucksack or throw it in the boot of your car. The waterproof base protects against moisture and dirt, while the microsuede sleeping surface is soft enough for napping.

We’ve taken our Ruffwear pad everywhere, from pubs to mountain hikes and camping trips, and it still looks practically new. It has also proved brilliant for rolling out on the back seat of the car or in the boot to protect against muddy paws and shedding fur when on the road.

Rucomfy beanbags burrower bed

Best: For burrowers

For burrowers Material: 100% polyester

100% polyester Size options: M and L

M and L How to wash: Machine wash on a 30C cycle

We love the concept of this burrower bed that’s designed for dogs who love to snuggle down under covers or blankets. And our canine testers do too – this bed proved to be one of the most popular we tested, especially among terrier breeds. The bed itself is thick and comfy with a soft cover and a lined “duvet” that your dog can burrow under.

At first glance, the bed looked incredibly plush – so much so that we thought our dogs may struggle to slip in under the duvet – but they quickly picked up the idea of tunnelling into the bed. It won’t be ideal for every dog but for burrowers, this bed is a great buy. We also love the choice of colours: a subtle light grey or a stylish teal and yellow.

Joules floral travel bed

Best: Travel bed

Travel bed Material: Polyester

Polyester Size options: One size (14cm x 68cm x 91cm)

One size (14cm x 68cm x 91cm) How to wash: Machine wash at 30C

The beauty of this travel bed from Joules is how comfy it feels, while also folding away to a convenient transportable size that’s perfect for taking on holiday or days out. Your dog can rest on the floral printed side, but we found that the fleecy underside is so soft that we flipped the bed over when using it for our pups. This is a pretty decent-sized bed as it is, but if you slot two together you can create a large bed for a very big dog, or alternatively, you can fold the bed in half for an extra-thick bed for a puppy or smaller pooch. We found that this also works really well as a sofa topper, as you can lay it out over your furniture to protect it from dirt and hair.

Trixie harvey pet bed

Best: Calming dog bed

Calming dog bed Material: Not specified

Not specified Size options: S (50cm), M (60cm), L (70cm) and XL (80cm)

S (50cm), M (60cm), L (70cm) and XL (80cm) How to wash: Remove the cover and machine wash at 30C

We were initially sceptical about the concept of calming dog beds, but this plush doughnut one has convinced us of its effectiveness. The idea is that the super-soft comfy material and raised sides create the sensation of the dog snuggling up to their mother or curling up in a safe den, as their canine ancestors would. Proponents claim it relieves separation anxiety and makes stressed-out dogs less destructive.

While we can’t attest to all these claims, our timid jack russell rescue who is usually an anxious sleeper is certainly noticeably calmer when bedded down on this soft doughnut. Rather than curling up in a ball she happily sprawls out and seems to wake up less to bark at the door or startle at noises. It feels lovely and luxurious and the cover washes well at 30 degrees.

All sizes of the Trixie harvey pet bed are currently sold out but you can sign up to be notified when they’re restocked.

Lords & Labradors high wall luxury velvet bed

Best: For small dogs

For small dogs Material: Velvet

Velvet Size options: S, M and L

S, M and L How to wash: Machine wash on a 30C cycle

This is a great little dog bed that feels as fancy as it looks. Our small dogs loved the high sides that almost envelop them in the bed and the velvet is beautifully soft. Lords & Labrador note that the fabric not only looks luxurious, but it’s remarkably fast drying so you can pop the bed in a 30-degree cycle and it will come out practically dry. The bed lived up to these claims and it also retained its softness and luxe look even after several washes and plenty of use.

The beige and blue colourways of the Lords & Labradors high wall luxury velvet bed are currently sold out but you can sign up to receive a notification when they are restocked.

Danish Design my first bed

Best: Puppy bed

Puppy bed Material: Sherpa fleece fabric

Sherpa fleece fabric Size options: S

S How to wash: Remove fleece cover and machine wash at 30C

When you have a young dog, it’s tempting to buy a large bed that they’ll grow into, but puppies often like to feel cocooned in a safe space, especially if they’ve just left their mum. Danish Designs have solved this problem with a dog bed that grows with your young pup. My First Bed features a padded ring that your puppy can snuggle into when they’re small and that you can remove when the puppy gets older. Along with the high sides, sturdy structure and cosy fleecy material, the ring made the bed feel like a cosy nest for our little maltipoo puppy. The cushion can go through the washing machine and is made from heavy-duty waterproof nylon to protect against accidents.

The Lounging Hound classic wool sofa topper

Best: For your sofa

For your sofa Material: Ecru wool

Ecru wool Size options: S (130cm x 65cm), M (160cm x 65cm) and L(190cm x 65cm)

S (130cm x 65cm), M (160cm x 65cm) and L(190cm x 65cm) How to wash: Remove dirt with a hand-brush or soft vacuum or machine wash

This wool topper looks less like a dog bed and more like a stylish piece of soft furnishing. It’s a great purchase if you have animals (whether that be dogs or cats) who sleep on the furniture as it protects the material from dirt and damage caused by sharp claws, muddy paws and shedding fur. Although to be honest, we’d happily have one of these on our sofa even if we didn’t have a dog.

The wool top is soft, yet it’s easy to wipe or brush clean, and the microsuede reverse keeps the topper in place. It washes well in the machine but we found that even with three wet and muddy dogs sleeping on it, it was a matter of weeks before it needed a wash. And it never started to smell, which we’re guessing is due to the antibacterial and water-resistant properties of the wool.

Dexter waterproof dog bed

Best: Waterproof bed

Waterproof bed Material: Oxford fabric and recycled plastics

Oxford fabric and recycled plastics Size options: S (61cm x 48cm x 18cm), M (75cm x 58cm x 19cm) and L (90cm x 70cm x 20cm)

S (61cm x 48cm x 18cm), M (75cm x 58cm x 19cm) and L (90cm x 70cm x 20cm) How to wash: Machine wash

If you own a mucky pup that loves swimming, running around outdoors and rolling in any smelly spot they can find, you’ll likely want to invest in a waterproof bed. These tend to be durable and easy to clean, withstanding muddy paws, wet coats and slobbery mouths. We particularly like this Dexter one as our dogs found it comfortable to sleep on, which isn’t always the case with waterproof materials, yet it can be cleaned with a quick wipe or brush. You can also put the cover through the washing machine for a deeper clean.

Pets at Home linen oval dog bed

Best: Basic bed

Basic bed Material: Linen

Linen Size options: XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL

XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL How to wash: Machine wash

For a simple, no-frills bed, you can’t go wrong with this one from Pets at Home. We were pleasantly surprised by how plush this bed felt and appreciated the neutral grey and white colouring that makes it an easy fit for any interior. This was a particularly popular bed among our four-legged testers who loved the high sides and fleecy cushioning. The quality is perhaps not as impressive as some of the higher-priced beds on our list, but it’s spacious, attractive, affordable and comfortable, so a great choice if you have a larger breed.

The Red Dog Company luxury dog bed

Best: Orthopaedic dog bed

Orthopaedic dog bed Material: Memory foam and wool

Memory foam and wool Size options: S (64cm x 50cm x 22 cm), M (83cm x 68cm x 27cm) and L(100cm x 75cm x 28cm)

S (64cm x 50cm x 22 cm), M (83cm x 68cm x 27cm) and L(100cm x 75cm x 28cm) How to wash: Machine wash on a delicate 30C cycle using a gentle detergent and no fabric conditioner

For the creme de la creme of dog beds, we’d turn to the Red Dog Company. There’s just so much about this bed to love. Admittedly it doesn’t come cheap, but it will last you forever and take care of your dog from puppy to old age.

It’s not a particularly snuggly looking bed, but it features a deep orthopaedic memory foam mattress that’s firm with some give, so is ideal for dogs that need extra support. The wool topper looks lovely, and since the natural fibre is both moisture-wicking and has thermal properties, it’s the perfect bed for both winter and summer. The sides are firm and at a good level for your dog to rest their head on, although our dogs liked to curl up in the bed.

Even after several weeks of rigorous testing from energetic muddy pups, this bed has kept its shape and looks practically new (save a few white hairs from our shedding saluki canine tester).

Fenella Smith Labrador dog bed

Material: 100% polyester

Size options: One size (76cm x 96cm x 24cm)

How to wash: Machine wash at 30C

Most dog beds come in neutral colours and classic materials, so these bright printed beds from Fenella Smith are a fun alternative. There’s a choice of three prints, including pugs, dachshunds and Labradors, and the green Labrador bed is the largest option. It is (unsurprisingly) large enough for a Labrador-sized dog, and the soft sides allowed our dog to sprawl out or curl up depending on its preferred sleeping position. The water repellent coating means that these beds are easy to wipe clean or you can simply brush off any dirt, and the removable cover washes well in the machine too. It’s a great all-rounder.

Scruffs Kensington box bed

Best: Luxury bed

Luxury bed Material: Eco-suede and polyester

Eco-suede and polyester Size options: One size (90cm x 70cm x 24cm)

One size (90cm x 70cm x 24cm) How to wash: Remove the cover and machine wash at 30C

This beautifully made Scruffs bed will bring a touch of luxe to your dog’s life. The cushioning is firm but comfy and the eco suede is gorgeously soft. It’s not a cheap dog bed but it stood out to us as it looks and feels luxurious, and our dogs seem to love it. The cover also washes well, despite the suede look.

Our canine testers looked particularly cosy thanks to the deep sides and high rear that allowed them to snuggle up. The centre pillow is reversible with a white underside which, although it shows up dirt, does provide a nice contrast.

The verdict: Dog beds

Given the high quality for the price, we’d happily have all our dogs sleeping on Barbour dog beds, but if you have the cash to spend, the Red Dog Company bed is a great investment as it will last you forever. For outdoorsy dog owners who like to travel with their pet, Ruffwear is the name to know – whenever we head out on adventures, the mt bachelor pad is always top of our pup’s packing list.

Got a new puppy? Here are the essentials you need when bringing your new doggo home

Voucher Codes

Save £100 on selected package holidays £750 - TUI discount code

Extra 25% off Nike, adidas and other sportswear brands - ASOS discount code

5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code

15% off for club members with this The Body Shop discount code

15% off first orders with this Cult Beauty promo code

15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount