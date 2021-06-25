14 dog toys to keep your pooch happy, healthy and stimulated

Finding the right dog toy can be a bit of a minefield. Age is a big factor, as many younger dogs will share the same characteristics (such as a propensity to chew through anything and everything) but will eventually grow out of the habit in question. The ideal dog toy for a puppy is one that is both cheap and rugged – dogs tend to chew toys with greater force when they’re young, so look for ones made from tough rubber.

Dogs who’ve progressed beyond the chewing stage will love toys that pose a challenge and offer some kind of rewards, whether it’s treat-dispensing puzzle toys for pooches, or softer toys with a concealed squeak. Tennis ball throwers are great for building a bond between dogs and their owners, and are also brilliant tools when it comes to training them to “drop” and “leave.”

Tug toys are another option worth considering. It’s a myth that dog toys that involve tug of war-type actions will encourage your pet to become more aggressive or controlling. Our furry friends are perfectly capable of working out when playtime is over, and this type of toy provides a great way to bond with your dog, and will also help to reduce plaque and tartar build-up.

Read more:

We tested our toys on a wide range of hounds, including a pint-sized Bedlington terrier with a penchant for anything chewable, a puzzle-loving lapphund and an extremely energetic Rhodesian ridgeback puppy. Toughness was one of the most important features we looked for, closely followed by chewability (ideally achieved through malleable material and multiple textures) and usability, simply because the best toys are the ones which don’t just go down a treat with dogs, but with their two-legged masters, too.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Nina Ottosson wobble bowl interactive dog slow feeding game toy

Nina Ottoson is famous for her brain-boosting dog toys, which fall into four difficulty levels, ranging from puppy-friendly “easy” to an “expert” category for Mensa-worthy mutts. The “easy” level wobble bowl – a maze-like device that dispenses dog treats when nudged – went down equally well with both a puppy and an older dog with a stash of similar toys. Treats are inserted via a rubber bung-covered hole, and the six openings around the base are a perfect size. We upped the difficulty level by covering certain holes, forcing our furry testers to take a more tactical approach. We also loved the efficient design – the entire lid lifts off for easy cleaning, and a rugged rubber rim prevents damage to skirting boards.

Buy now £20.00, Petsathome.com

Dunelm Tweed grey rabbit dog toy

This toy’s range of textures, which included ultra-soft sections and tougher corded ones, went down incredibly well with our tester – a discerning Finnish lapphund called Benya. It’s incredibly tough, and its cute appearance makes it especially suitable for families with children – research suggests kids are more likely to engage with four-legged friends when dog toys appeal to the children, too. Our favourite bits were the arms and legs, which aren’t made up of four separate pieces but two lengths of material that pass through the rabbit’s body. It’s a fantastic design feature (and one we wish we saw more of) that doesn’t simply reduce the risk of an accidental amputation but will keep dogs entertained for longer, by providing alternating lengths of material to chew on.

Buy now £5.00, Dunelm.com

Rosewood watermelon biosafe germ smart dog toy

Another toy that looks incredibly simple but kept our testers entertained for much longer than we predicted, Rosewood’s watermelon slice is a versatile option that will suit dogs of all sizes. It proved especially popular with our Rhodesian ridgeback puppy (and remained intact after a two-hour chewing session) but was equally popular with our more mature test dog, who prefers softer toys (despite its toughness, the plastic has plenty of give). Its deep ridges are great for gum health, and we loved how it can be filled with water and frozen to keep dogs cool on hot days. It’s got an antibacterial coating, although we’re not sure how useful this is – minimising bacterial build-up seems pointless given some dogs’s penchants for chewing on everything from wellies to roadkill.

Buy now £8.50, Viovet.co.uk

Benebone bacon stick

This nylon, bacon-scented stick was a favourite of our Rhodesian ridgeback puppy, who’s in the throes of a rather annoying chewing stage. It was less popular with a more mature tester dog, perhaps because older dogs are more likely to have emerged from chewing phases and place a bigger priority on features such as squeaks. The aforementioned puppy was much less discerning – he simply wanted something to test his gnashers on, and this ultra-tough toy did the trick while saving our furnishings from further damage. Its bacon scent was surprisingly realistic (that’s our opinion, not the dog’s, to be clear) and the double-pronged ends provided plenty of angles to grapple with.

Buy now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

Chewy Louis handbag dog toy

No, this toy won’t last long if your dog’s idea of a good time is chewing through armchair legs, but it’s guaranteed to appeal to flamboyant pooches who prefer to cuddle up to their toys, rather than savage them. There’s no denying it provides a supersized dose of amusement for owners too – there’s an astounding level of detail to this toy. Our test dog easily located the large squeaker and despite initial concerns, it stood up to some serious chewing. Owing to its popularity, it’s currently out of stock, but you can sign up to be notified once it returns.

Buy now £15.00, Trouva

Amazon Basics pet activity center and feeder

We’re huge fans of puzzle toys for dogs, although we’ve only really used the ones produced by the Nina Ottosson brand. However, it’s hardly surprising that more manufacturers are keen to enjoy a bite of the pooch puzzle market, and Amazon’s version is a worthy rival. It went down incredibly well with our tester, who enjoyed sliding the plastic caps out the way to get to the treats. It’s also a great starting point for dogs unfamiliar with this type of toy, because the transparent plastic allows dogs to see the treats inside. If your dog’s struggling to get to grips with the concept, start by placing treats in the – they’re much easier to access and doing so will start your dog off on the right foot (or paw).

Buy now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

Wickedbone

First things first, there’s absolutely no need to spend £89 on a dog toy, but pampered pooches will absolutely love the Wickedbone. It’s charged via the USB cable provided and is designed for use with an app, allowing you to use your smartphone to make the Wickedbone perform a wide range of movements, including furiously fast spins, vibrations, forward rolls and flips. It’s surprisingly nippy (its top speed is 3.5m/s) and incredibly tough, with chunky rubber ends which will protect delicate surfaces. The interactive mode, designed for dogs left to their own devices for short periods, was a godsend – the bone rolled and span in response to the gentlest of nudges. Our only complaint relates to battery life – a one-hour charge kept it going for just 40 minutes in standard mode.

Buy now £89.99, Wickedbone.co.uk

Orvis animal squeaky toy

This fantastic dog toy (available in six versions, including a bird, beaver and cow) didn’t just have multiple materials to get to grips with, but multiple squeaks – there were squeakers in our bird’s arms, legs and tummy, and the knotted corded material allowed our dog to get more purchase. It was the only toy with a hook on, but we now wish we saw more of these – the toy was a favourite with our particularly slobbery Rhodesian ridgeback puppy, and having the ability to hang it up was a silver lining to his drool-soaked play session.

Buy now £22.95, Orvis.co.uk

Nerf dog tennis ball blaster dog toy

We were rather excited to get our hands on the dog-friendly version of the Nerf gun, thanks largely to the promise that it will fire tennis balls 50 feet in the air. In reality, our balls achieved half of this distance but it’s still a brilliant dog toy, largely because of the ease with which it fires the balls (after a two-hour session in the park there wasn’t the slightest hint of arm ache) and the way we could tweak the firing distance by pulling the trigger back halfway. The toy’s bright colour scheme will have extra appeal with kids, and the hands-free pick-up feature will be a hit with germaphobes. One (eye-wateringly bright) tennis ball is provided.

Buy now £14.99, Argos.co.uk

Kong Gyro dog toy

This is a great toy for dogs who’ve progressed past the chewing-everything-in-sight stage. Although one of the younger dogs we tested it on struggled to work out how to obtain the treats, our adult test dog, who had some experience with similar toys, instantly knew what she needed to. But we’re not for one second suggesting this is a toy with a limited lifespan – its clever design calls for seriously tactical nudging, and it held our dog’s attention until all the treats were emptied. A thick outer rubber ring prevents damage to walls, and the ease with which the entire inner ball opens makes cleaning it a breeze.

Buy now £15.00, Petsathome.com

PetSafe kibble chase roaming treat dispenser

This toy was a hit with our testers, although we (“we” meaning us, the two-legged testers) were slightly annoyed to find it required three AA batteries – surely a much preferable alternative would have been a USB port, which would also eradicate the need for screws. Power problems aside, we loved the unpredictable pattern of its movement and the way in which we could partially close the treat hatch to prevent the rewards being dispensed too quickly. The sleep mode, which gave our four-legged tester a ten-minute break before “waking up” and responding to nudges once more, helped keep our pet entertained for an entire afternoon.

Buy now £31.99, petsafe.net

Pets at Home latex honking duck dog toy

Does your canine companion have gun dog aspirations? He or she will love this rubber duck with its incredibly loud quack, but then again, we suspect most dogs will. We were initially concerned that the rubber felt on the thin side, but our worries were unfounded – the toy stood up to some serious chewing, and there’s extra reinforcement in the areas most likely to be gnawed on. We’re aware of how picky this next bit sounds (although it’s testament to our inability to find fault with this toy) but we couldn’t help notice that the paint job looks like it’s been done by a three-year-old. Or a dog. But either way, we can’t help but feel there’s room for improvement in this area.

Buy now £5.00, Petsathome.com

Kong Jaxx braided tug

All too many toys come with various chew-resistant promises, but end up being torn to shreds within days. Which is why we put this to the ultimate test – Barley, a surprisingly strong three-month-old Rhodesian ridgeback puppy who, according to its owner, “chews through any inanimate object with ease.” Not so with this one. This ultra-tough toy kept Barley entertained for hours, but emerged unscathed, with both ends of the thick twisted rope still held securely in place. We also liked the ease with which we could grip it – all too often, dog toy handles for humans are small and hard to grasp, but this generously-sized handle allowed us to maintain a tight grip. Better luck next time, Barley.

Buy now £9.79, Thepharmpetco

West Paw zogoflex tizzi dog toy

When we first saw this bright piece of rubber we had serious reservations. Then we gave it to our test dog and changed our minds immediately. The moulded chunk of rubber resembles a pair of legs and has a hole into which treats can be inserted, and was an instant hit with our canine companion. The hollow design (which also allowed it to float) enabled us to up the difficulty level by inserting treats and twisting the rubber “legs” over the hole, and our dog loved gnawing on the toy once the treats had been extracted. A minor gripe? We can’t help but feel the price tag is a little high for a piece of rubber – albeit a brilliant one.

Buy now £16.99, Roverskit.co.uk

The verdict: Dog toys

Nina Ottosson’s wobble bowl is one of the best dog toys we’ve come across – a brilliant puzzle that can be adapted to suit different skill levels. The Wickedbone – despite its eye-watering price tag – thoroughly deserves its second place, thanks to its rugged design and its boredom-busting versatility. Last but not least, Dunelm’s tweed grey rabbit dog toy is a fantastic reminder that, when designed well, the simplest of dog toys are more than capable of keeping the most demanding doggies entertained for hours on end.

For more pet favourites read our low-down on the Zara Home stylish pet collection launch