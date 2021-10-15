New airline ITA has officially taken over for Alitalia - see the full history of Italy's troubled flag carrier
- Government-owned Alitalia ceased operations on October 15, marking the end of its 74-year era.
- Alitalia has been replaced by ITA Airways, a brand new airline that will not be responsible for the old carrier's debt.
- ITA plans to buy 28 Airbus jets, create a new aircraft livery, and launch a new loyalty program.
Alitalia has officially ceased operations and handed the baton to newcomer ITA Airways, which stands for Italian Air Transport.
Italy's national carrier Alitalia has had a rocky past full of financial struggles, employee strikes, and other damaging events, forcing it to make the decision to cease operations on October 15 after 74 years of service. The airline stopped the sale of tickets in August and has committed to refunding all passengers who were booked on flights after October 14.
On Thursday, the airline flew its final flight from Cagliari, Italy to Rome, according to FlightAware , officially sealing the fate of Alitalia. On Friday, the country's new flag carrier ITA took its place with a new livery, airplanes, and network, flying its first route from Milan Linate Airport to Bari International Airport in southern Italy.
Here's a look at Alitalia's storied past and the plan of its successor.Alitalia as a brand began in 1946, one year after World War II ended, first flying in 1947 within Italy and quickly expanding to other European countries and even opening intercontinental routes to South America.
Source: AlitaliaThe airline's short-haul fleet later included a European favorite, the Airbus A320 family.
Source: BoeingAs Italy's national airline, Alitalia was also known for flying the Pope with the papal plane using the flight number AZ4000, better known as Shepherd One
Source: TelegraphDespite rising traffic throughout its history with Italy being a popular European tourist and leisure destination, the airline struggled with profitability. As a state-owned airline, Alitalia could always depend on the government to keep it flying, until the European Union stepped in and forbade financial support in 2006.
Source: New York TimesThe 2000s then saw serious discussion into Alitalia's future with the Italian government wanting to sell its stake in the airline. The airline was opened for bidders in 2007 but yielded no results.
Source: New York TimesAir France-KLM Group, the parent company of Air France and KLM as well as several smaller European airlines, then offered to buy the struggling airline but couldn't get labor unions on board and the deal collapsed.
Source: ReutersThe Italian government, not wanting to lose its flag carrier, continued to prop up its airline via emergency loans in violation of European Union rules.
Source: European UnionThe third attempt in two years to sell the airline came after the Air France-KLM Group deal collapsed with an investors group forming the Compagnia Aerea Italiana to purchase the airline, despite heavy pushback from labor unions.
Source: ReutersThis Alitalia began operations in 2009, with Air France-KLM soon coming back into the picture taking a 25% stake from CAI.
Source: Financial TimesThe new airline quickly began differentiating itself from its former self, leasing aircraft instead of purchasing them with the fleet consisting of the Airbus A330 family…
Source: FlightGlobalAnd Boeing 777 family comprising the airline's long-haul fleet.
Source: FlightGlobalIt wasn't long before Alitalia was plagued with issues ranging from union strikes to underperforming subsidiaries and even a sting operation that saw Alitalia employees arrested for theft, according to contemporaneous news reports.
Source: New York Times and BBCWith bankruptcy looming in 2013, Alitalia secured another bailout with help from the government that highlighted the need for restructuring.
Source: New York TimesAlitalia saw a new investor in 2015, Eithad Airways, which would take a 49% stake in the airline and Alitalia - Compagnia Aerea Italiana became Alitalia - Societa Aerea Italiana.
Source: AlitaliaWith a new investor in tow, Alitalia began cost-cutting measures but facing a backlash from employees due to planned job cuts, the airline began bankruptcy proceedings and the government announced Alitalia would be auctioned.
Source: ReutersMeanwhile, another airline was positioning itself to become the new Italian flag carrier, the aptly named Air Italy. Rebranded from Meridiana, a regional Italian airline, Air Italy was jointly owned by private company Alisarda and Qatar Airways. The airline chose Milan as its main hub ceding Rome to Alitalia. Long-haul flights from Milan to New York began in June 2018, with expansion to Asia happening soon after. Affected by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max and without the Italian government as a benefactor, Air Italy closed up shop in early 2020, giving back full control of Italy to Alitalia. While Air Italy was getting its start, the Italian government would once again seek outside investors with European, North American, and Asian airlines expressing interest in Alitalia. Among those interested were UK low-cost carrier EasyJet...
Source: BloombergIrish low-cost carrier Ryanair…
Source: The GuardianThe Lufthansa Group…
Source: CNBCDelta Air Lines…
Source: BloombergAnd China Eastern Airlines…
Source: ReutersAs well as Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.
Source: ReutersOne after the other, the airlines dropped their interest, and ultimately, the Italian government re-nationalized the airline on March 17 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: ReutersDespite bailouts from the state, the pandemic and subsequent lockdown of Italy took the ultimate toll on Alitalia, forcing it to make the decision to close the airline and launch a new one.
Source: The LocalOn August 25, the airline stopped selling tickets and announced on its website that it would be offering free flight changes or refunds for passengers booked on Alitalia flights after October 14.
Source: The LocalWhen the airline ceased operations, its successor, Italia Transporto Aereo, took its place. Alitalia's last flight flew from Cagliari, Italy to Rome on October 14, and ITA launched operations with a flight from Milan to Bari, Italy on October 15.
Source: AeroTimeTalks between the European Commission and Italy over Alitalia and ITA began in March 2021, with Rome designating 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) to establish the new flag carrier.
Source: ReutersInitially, ITA was slated to begin operations in April 2021, but lengthy discussions between Italy and the European Commission delayed its launch.
Source: ReutersPart of the negotiations focused on confirming ITA's independence of Alitalia to ensure it did not inherit the billions of debt the old carrier owed to the state.
Source: ReutersTalks also included asking ITA to forfeit half of Alitalia's slots at Milan Linate Airport, which the airline was unwilling to do.
Source: ReutersITA determined giving up that many slots at Linarte would be too big of a loss and proposed forfeiting slots at Rome Fiumicino Airport as a compromise.
Source: ReutersAt the end of the discussions, negotiators agreed to allow ITA to keep 85% of slots at Linate and 43% at Fiumicino.
Source: ReutersAlso under negotiation was Alitalia's brand and its loyalty program, MilleMiglia. The European Commission said ITA would have to give up both.
Source: ReutersUnder European Commission rules, MilleMiglia cannot be bought by ITA and must be put out for public tender, meaning another airline or entity outside the aviation industry can purchase the program. There are an estimated five million MilleMiglia miles that customers have not been able to use.
Source: EuroNewsHowever, ITA was able to bid on Alitalia's brand, which it did the day before its launch. The airline bought the Alitalia name for €90 million ($104 million), though ITA executives say they don't plan on replacing the ITA name.
Source: ReutersITA began operations on October 15, the day after Alitalia's last flight. The new airline secured €700 million ($830 million) in funding earlier this year, which helped it purchase some of Alitalia's assets.
Source: ReutersThe successor acquired 52 of Alitalia's aircraft, seven being wide-bodies, and has plans to purchase and lease new ones, the first of which will enter the fleet in early 2022.
Source: ReutersBy 2025, the airline expects to have 105 aircraft in its fleet and earn over 3.3 billion euros in revenue.
Source: Reuters , Airways MagazineMoreover, ITA plans to renew its fleet with next-generation aircraft, which is expected to make up 77% of its fleet in four years. According to ITA, the aircraft will reduce CO2 emissions by 750 thousand pounds from 2021 to 2025.
Source: Airways Magazine , ITA AirwaysThe 31 new-generation planes, which include short, medium, and long-haul aircraft, will be leased by Air Lease Corporation.
Source: Airways MagazineMeanwhile, 28 new Airbus jets, including ten Airbus A330neos, seven Airbus A220 family aircraft, and 11 Airbus A320neo family jets, will be purchased.
Source: Airways MagazineAs part of a carbon-reducing project, the first 10 flights to depart Rome on October 15 will use sustainable aviation fuels made by Italian energy company Eni. The project will contribute to the EU's "Fit for 55" proposal, which strives to reduce carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030.
Source: Airways MagazineITA introduced a new livery on launch day, which includes a light blue paint scheme representing unity, cohesion, and pride of the nation, as well as homage to Italy's national sports team, which wears sky blue during competitions. On the tail will be the Italian tricolor of red, white, and green.
Source: Airways MagazineIn regards to its network, the carrier launched with 59 routes to 44 destinations. ITA plans to increase its routes to 74 in 2022 and 89 by 2025, while destinations are expected to increase to 58 in 2022 and 74 by 2025.
Source: Airways MagazineITA will focus its operation out of Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport and Milan Linate Airport, establishing itself as a "reference airline" for both business and leisure travelers.
Source: Airways MagazineThe carrier also plans to target the North American market, with flights from Rome to New York launching on November 4.
Source: CNNAs for the over 11,000 Alitalia workers, 70% were hired to work for ITA, which has 2,800 employees. 30% of that came from outside Alitalia. The company plans to add 1,000 new jobs in 2022 and reach 5,750 employees by 2025.
Source: Reuters , Airways MagazineITA plans to improve upon Alitalia's services, including incentivizing good customer service by attaching employee salary with customer satisfaction.
Source: CNNITA has set up a loyalty program called Volare, effective October 15, which is split into four levels: smart, plus, premium, and executive. Customers can use accrued points for any flight in ITA's system.
Source: Airways MagazineAccording to ITA executives, the company plans to join a major international alliance, though it has not stated which one it prefers. Alitalia was aligned with the SkyTeam alliance, which is comprised of carriers like Delta, Air France, and KLM.
Source: ReutersWhile it is the end of an era with the closing of Alitalia, there are high hopes for its successor. "ITA Airways has been created to intercept the recovery of air traffic in the coming years on the strength of the foundations of its strategy: sustainability, digitalization, customer focus, and innovations," said ITA CEO Fabio Lazzerini.
