Pine vs. Straw: Best Bedding Options for Your Backyard Chickens

Whether you are just starting or making a change, chicken coop bedding is one of the biggest decisions in chicken keeping. We know you want the best bedding in your chickens roost. But there are so many different types of bedding for chicken keepers to use. It can make DIY chicken keeping difficult. Sometimes the popular choice is not the best option for your small coop and breed of chickens. But every chicken owner knows something needs to go on the floor of the coop to mitigate all that chicken waste and reduce the dust. Too much dust in the coop can cause respiratory problems in your flock. Here's a look at the pros and cons of the different types of chicken coop bedding!