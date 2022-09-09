The Best Spin Bikes for Exercising at Home: Peloton, NordicTrack and More

Table of Contents

If you fell in love with working out at home during the pandemic, chances are you fell in love with spin bikes. They’re one of the most space-efficient pieces of home gym equipment, a great way to train your cardiovascular system and, with the right music and instructor, a lot of fun.

Cycling is also a great way to burn calories without putting a lot of stress on your joints. Since you only need about a yoga mat’s worth of free floor space, they’re convenient fitness solutions for city apartment dwellers and basement workout warriors.

Companies like Peloton and NordicTrack exploded in popularity during the pandemic. While their dominance in the space has dwindled now that gyms and fitness studios have opened back up, at-home cycling on a spin bike continues to be the preferred workout for many people. We’re guessing the trend isn’t going to die out anytime soon, so choosing the right spin bike is crucial if you want to start cycling at home.

If you’re considering getting an at-home spin bike for your home gym, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll walk you through everything you need to know before purchasing, including the pros and cons of luxury vs. basic spin bikes, the best spin bikes available, necessary accessories, cleaning and maintenance guidelines for spin bikes, and more. In this piece, we’re going to discuss:

Our round-up of the best exercise bikes

Our tips for choosing the right spin bike and what to consider

Why you should trust us and our opinions for your spin bike purchase

Cleaning and maintenance of your exercise bike

Essential exercise bike accessories

Exercise bike FAQs

The Best Spin Bikes of 2022

Currently, the Peloton bike is, in our opinion, the best spin bike. Their equipment is top-notch, their programming superb, and they’ve got a great product they’re continuously innovating.

However, their bikes will cost you upwards of $2,400 or more, and we know that’s not within most people’s budgets. We’ve centered this list on high-quality alternatives to the Peloton bike that are similar in pricing and functionality, so you can venture from the brand itself. We’ve also included cheaper spin bikes that’ll give you all the cycling hardware you need to get a great workout while streaming in classes on a phone or tablet.

1. Peloton Bike+

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Dedicated cyclists who know they love spinning and are looking for a fitness community with a near-cult-like following

Why We Chose It: It has a cult following for a reason, and after 2+ years of daily use, the equipment hasn’t faltered at all

Read More: SPY Peloton Review

This is their most recent bike that includes a few upgrades from their initial model, including a more advanced subwoofer sound bar and the ability to turn the screen and do strength, yoga, HIIT and other workouts right beside the bike. The touchscreen offers 360-degree movement, and all classes are streamed in crystal clear HD. The bike includes digitally-controlled resistance that follows along with instructors’ recommendations, and you can easily pair smartwatches with their app to view metrics on multiple devices.

SPY’s Senior E-Commerce Editor, Taylor Galla, purchased a Peloton bike early in the pandemic and has never looked back. She uses it every single day, and her near-obsessive fitness habit shows no sign of stopping. She loves the cycling classes, the strength classes and the Bike Bootcamp classes that are a combination of strength and cardio.

Buy: Original Peloton Bike $1,445.00

Buy: Peloton Bike+ $1995.00 (orig. $2495.00) 20% OFF

Pros:

Rotating touchscreen that enables you to fully adjust viewing on the bike, as well as use the bike for non-spin classes like yoga, strength, pilates and more

Resistance knob for over 100 levels of resistance, as well as auto-resistance that automatically adjusts based on the instructor’s guidance in class

A comfortable, durable seat with light cushioning

Dumbbell rack on the back with room for light weights for arms toning classes

Bluetooth connectivity for a heart rate monitor and health tracking so you can monitor exactly which muscles you’ve worked in the last 30 days

Compact footprint

Easy setup

Cons:

Expensive price tag

Requires cycling shoes

Total Dimensions: 4 feet x 2 feet

Levels of Resistance: 100

Requires Membership? Yes

2. YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Bike

BEST BUDGET

Best For: The best budget spin bike available via Amazon, perfect for cycling on while streaming in classes from Peloton app

Why We Chose It: It’s a great spin bike for the price and proves you don’t need to spend a lot of money for a great spinning workout

YOSUDA has one of the best-ranked spin bikes on Amazon, with just under 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star ranking. It comes with everything you want from a basic spin bike — a 35-pound flywheel, a steel frame built to withstand intense movement and a belt drive system for a smooth and relatively quiet pedaling experience.

It has an adjustable handlebar and seat, cage pedals, so there’s no need to clip in and out, and an LCD monitor for tracking basic metrics. There’s also a mount for positioning an iPhone or iPad in front of you, making stream classes even easier.

Buy: YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Bike $299.99 (orig. $439.99) 32% OFF

Pros:

Solid frame and construction for a comfortable, secure ride

Large seat

Resistance knob for easy changes while riding as well as an emergency brake

Affordable price tag

Adjustable cage pedals that are very easy to use

Cons:

No large touchscreen or synced resistance

Lower weight limit

Smaller bike

Total Dimensions: 40.16 inches x 21.65 inches x 46.06 inches

Levels of Resistance: Continuous

Requires Membership? No

3. NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle

BEST PELOTON ALTERNATIVE

Best For: A Peloton experience from a different brand, with different instructors

Why We Chose It: It mimics Peloton as closely as possible — in quality, price and functionality — and is perfect if you want the brand’s experience without actually purchasing a Peloton bike

NordicTrack is perhaps the closest to an actual Peloton as you can get — and they offer their signature spinning machine in two screen sizes — a 15″ and 22″. Their bikes, the Commercial S15i Studio Cycle, Commercial S22i Studio Cycle and new S27i Studio Cycle (which is only different in that it has a bigger screen) are truly an alternative, as the touchscreens stream their own iFit classes and don’t leave a lot of room for you to mount your own device and stream Peloton’s classes — but if that doesn’t bother you keep reading.

Their bikes come with LIVE resistance + incline controls, 22 different levels of digital resistance and a display that rotates and tilts so you can stream their other classes off the bike using the same machine. The bike comes with 3-pound dumbbells for upper body incorporation and two 2″ amplified speakers for great sound quality. The only notable differences between the two bikes below are the touchscreen size and the number of resistance levels — the 22Si has 24, while the S15i only has 22.

Currently, NordicTrack is offering a deal for customers: Get a FREE S15i studio bike when you purchase a four-year family membership at $1,872.00

Buy: NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle $1,899.00

Buy: NordicTrack S15i Bike $1,872.00

Pros:

Large, high-quality spin bike with adjustable seat and handlebar

22 inches, 360-degree rotating HD touchscreen

24 levels of resistance

30W sound system

Padded ergonomic saddle

Hybrid SPD+ and toe cage pedals

Cons:

High price tag

Cycling shoes not included with purchase

Total Dimensions: 61 inches x 22 inches x 58 inches

Levels of Resistance: 24 or 22

Membership Required?

4. ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22

BEST BUDGET PELOTON ALTERNATIVE

Best For: A lower-cost Peloton alternative that includes many of the same features

Why We Chose It: This bike closely mimics a Peloton’s luxe features but has a lower price by more than $1,000.

ProForm is another fitness brand that makes an excellent exercise bike and Peloton alternative. Their most notable spin bike is the ProForm Studio Bike Pro, which closely mimics the Peloton experience with about $1,000 slashed from the price. This bike also has all the perks, including a 22-inch touch screen for streaming iFit classes, an iFit membership, and a Silent Magnetic Resistance design so you can adjust your training intensity without disturbing others. It has 22 levels of resistance included, as well as an adjustable seat, handlebars and interchangeable pedals that can easily take SPD cleats or transition to simple toe cages.

Buy: Pro-Form Studio Bike Pro 22 $1,149.00

Buy: ProForm Studio Bike Pro $1,028.99

Pros:

22-inch touchscreen

iFit classes with auto-adjust resistance so your level of challenge syncs with what the instructor wants

Included iFit membership that gives you access to their entire fitness library

Ergonomic padded seat

Adjustable handlebars, seat and pedals

Inertia-enhanced flywheel with 24 levels of resistance

Cons:

Fewer levels of resistance

iFit library doesn’t offer as many classes as other competitors

Total Dimensions: 21.9 inch W x 56.5 inch D x 54 inch H

Levels of Resistance: 24

Membership Required? Yes

5. Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

GREAT VALUE

Best For: A middle-of-the-road spin bike that closely mimics the Peloton in the quality of its construction

Why We Chose It: It’s not a strictly budget option, but also not thousands of dollars and comes with everything you need for a great workout

You remember Schwinn — they made our bikes when we were kids. Now they’ve got a spin bike model giving Peloton a run for its money — the IC4 bike. It’s a super high-quality cycling machine with a 40-pound flywheel and over 100 levels of resistance. It also has other spin bike staples like grip-able handlebars for stability and dual-link pedal and toe cages, so you can clip or slip in however you wish.

They make a more budget-friendly model, the IC3 indoor cycling bike , that’s great if you’re not looking to invest a lot, but the IC4 is the only one with a full LCD screen for your metrics and a media rack that’s perfect for mounting an iPhone, iPad or another device. The IC4 bike is designed to work with Peloton, Zwift and other apps easily, or you can dial into the Explore the World app and ride around the world in virtual races.

If you’re looking for a Peloton alternative and want something as close to the real thing as possible, we recommend the IC4. It’s a world-class home exercise bike under $1,000.

Buy: Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike $798.00

Buy: $799 at Schwinn

Buy: $799 at Target

Pros:

Affordable price tag for the functionality

40-pound flywheel for a silent, smooth ride

100 levels of resistance

Dual-sided pedals for both SPD and toe cage options

Includes pair of 3-pound dumbbells for arms toning

Compatible directly with Peloton and Zwift apps

Built-in media/device holder with a USB charging station

Cons:

No touchscreen for streaming classes

Doesn’t come with spin shoes

Requires your own fitness app membership

Total Dimensions: 47.8 inches x 21.2 inches x 51.8 inches

Levels of Resistance: 100

Membership Required? No

6. SoulCycle At-Home Bike

BEST FOR AN IN-STUDIO EXPERIENCE

Best For: SoulCycle enthusiasts looking for a motivational, inspirational and somewhat spiritual fitness class experience at home

Why We Chose It: Our editors tried out the SoulCycle at-home spin bike in 2021 and found the construction high-quality and the classes great if you’re into more spiritually-angled fitness classes

Read More: SPY SoulCycle Spin Bike Review

It was only a matter of time before the studio that started it all, SoulCycle, created their own at-home bike. SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla reviewed this bike in 2021 and loved it. The bike’s functionality is on par with other luxe machines from brands like Peloton, as it also has a huge HD touchscreen, powerful pedaling and resistance, and small weights on the back. The classes available on this bike differ wildly from the ones on other luxury spin bikes. They’re titled and modeled after inspirational themes like “Climb Your Own Mountain” and “Turn Challenge Into Chance,” making this the perfect bike for those who love motivational guidance during workouts.

Buy: SoulCycle At-Home Bike $1,900.00

Pros:

Commercial-grade steel bike frame

Immersive sound system and easy Bluetooth pairing with headphones

Sweat-resistant and anti-glare touchscreen

Stages power meter built into the bike that ensures accurate power, cadence and mileage data

Adjustable seat height and handlebar length

Matte black, sleek finish

Cons:

SPY editors experienced a lengthy setup process that included a system update upon arrival

One of the legs was also loose, which required replacing so the bike wouldn’t wobble

Total Dimensions: 62.2 inches L x 22.2 inches W x 53.5 inches H

Levels of Resistance: Continuous resistance, wide range

Membership Required? Yes

7. Bowflex VeloCore 22″ Bike

BEST FOR OUTDOOR BIKING INDOORS

Best For: Mimicking the experience of biking outdoors while indoors, complete with leaning when going around turns and adjusting weight based on difficulty

Why We Chose It: Bowflex is a high performer across the fitness world, and their VeloCore bikes come with everything you need for a great standard stationary cycling working, with the added leaning element that can work your core and upper body as well as your lower body

Bowflex is another great spin bike brand, and their VeloCore model is one of our favorite Peloton alternatives. They make two VeloCore models — the 16″ and 22″ — only differentiated by the size of their large, HD touch screens. The VeloCore 22″ also has 100 levels of resistance, 3-pound dumbbells and optional adjustments for maximum comfort.

The bike also comes with the Bowflex workout experience called JRNY, with coaching, streamed classes and other features accessible via the touchscreen. The VeloCore bikes also come with a leaning feature called “Leaning Mode,” where you can lean, rock, sway and more as you would on a real bike on a real road — and the class will react. This extends the workout beyond your lower body and incorporates your core, arms and back. You can also set the bike to “Stationary Mode” if you prefer it to stay put.

One important note is the Bowflex bikes are also more expensive than Schwinn models, and if you have the budget, it’s hard to beat the Peloton itself.

Buy: Bowflex VeloCore Bike – 16-Inch Console $1,799.00

Buy: Bowflex VeloCore Bike 22-Inch Console $2,199.00

Pros:

Large touchscreens, available in 16-inch and 22-inch varieties

100 levels of resistance

3-pound dumbbells included

Choice of riding style between “Leaning Mode” and “Stationary Mode” — great for those training for outdoor bike races and rides

Included JRNY fitness membership

Cons:

Peloton-level pricing

Large touch screens are bulkier than other products

Total Dimensions: 59.8inches L x 24.1 inches W x 55.3 inches H

Levels of Resistance: 100

Membership Required? Yes

6. Echelon Exercise Bikes

BEST FOR IMMERSIVE WORKOUTS

Echelon is another popular Peloton alternative that boasts four different cycling bikes to choose from, all with varying degrees of similarity to the OG at-home luxury fitness bike. They range in price from just over $600 to under $2,300, and while there are plenty of reasons to choose each bike, we’re going to walk you through two of our favorites from their lineup. Echelon specializes in immersive fitness experiences at home, and their bikes include features specifically designed for that we haven’t seen from any other brand.

Echelon EX-5s

Best For: A Peloton alternative with a cheaper price tag that’s on par with many other options on this list

First up, the Connect EX-5s has a 22″ HD touchscreen that can flip 180 degrees. This bike has 17 seat adjustment settings and horizontal movement so you can reach your preferred seat position, as well as 32 levels of resistance powered by their e-Drive magnetic resistance system.

All their bikes come with “FitPass” — their version of Peloton with trainer-led cycling, yoga, stretching, pilates, kickboxing and other workout sessions. This bike also comes with dumbbell holders located behind the seat.

Buy: Echelon EX-5s Exercise Bike $1,639.98

Buy: Echelon EX5-S Smart Cycling Bike $1,499.99

Pros:

HD touchscreen available in 22″ and 10″ sizes

Bullhorn handlebars with elbow rests built-in

Screen can adjust up to 180 degrees for easy cross-training

Dual-sided SPD pedals and toe cages

Adjustable seat and handlebars, as well as a vented competition-style seat for maximum comfort

Comes in two color variations

Cons:

Doesn’t come with cycling shoes

Only 32 levels of resistance

Total Dimensions: 58 inches x 21.5 inches x 61 inches

Levels of Resistance: 32

Membership Required? Yes

Echelon EX-8S

Best For: An immersive workout at home

Why We Chose It: This bike includes technology and features we haven’t seen from any other brand

Echelon released the EX-8s in January of 2022, and it features the industry’s first curved HD touchscreen for an even more immersive in-studio experience. This is a feature we haven’t seen from any other brand, and while it’ll cost you, if you’re interested in bigger and bolder equipment, it just might be right up your alley. You can dive into cross-training classes off the bike via with rotating screen, and the dual flywheel design includes 15 different LED changing colors that correspond to workout metrics.

This bike’s screen is also designed to flip up to 180 degrees for easy cross-training. It is designed with e-Shock Low-Impact Support to help you avoid unnecessary strain on your knees, hips and joints, and the dual-ring design is both modern and designed for maximum stability.

It has dual-facing speakers for surround sound to go with your immersive visuals, and the dual-sided pedals give you options regarding how you clip in.

Buy: Echelon EX-8S $2,299.99

Pros:

Immersive 24″ curved HD touchscreen that gives your workouts and virtual rides around the globe a little extra

32 levels of e-Drive magnetic resistance

Low-impact support for joints, a great option for older users

180-degree screen flip for easy cross-training and dual strength-cardio classes

LED light elements for an even more immersive ride

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Cons:

More expensive price tag

Fancy features not all users will find helpful and/or contribute to their ability to accomplish their fitness goals

Additional Budget Spin Bike Options

Cyclace Stationary Exercise Bike

The Cyclace Stationary Bike also features a device mount, making it easy to customize your workouts and follow along with your favorite exercise videos. The LCD tracks time, speed, distance, and calories burned so that you can adjust your workouts according to your stats and track your progress over time. The bike is fully adjustable, meaning you can adjust the seat, handlebars, and resistance to meet your personal needs. It also has an ergonomically designed seat and handlebars for superior comfort and features a flywheel- and belt-driven system for a quiet workout.

Buy: Cyclace Stationary Exercise Bike $359.99 (orig. $399.99) 10% OFF

JOROTO Belt Drive Cycling Bike

This is one of the sturdiest spin bikes around — so if you’re intimidated by cycling and stability is what you’re looking for, it’s a great choice. It has an AV frame with a 35lb flywheel and a 50mm thickened frame tube that reinforces the strength of the machine. It has a 280-pound weight max making it perfect for all riders of all skill levels. There are four adjustment knobs built into the bike to keep it stable in the front and back, and the belt drive with magnetic resistance operates largely silently. This bike is also very easy to move around in your space, as it’s got two transportation wheels built into the front.

Buy: JOROTO Indoor Cycling Bike $399.99 (orig. $599.99) 33% OFF

pooboo Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

This stationary bike features a multi-grip, two-way adjustable handlebar and four-way adjustable seat that make this bike easily customizable for optimal comfort. With adjustable resistance, non-slip cage pedals, and a belt-driven design, you’ll enjoy a smooth and efficient workout on this Peloton alternative cycling bike. The included emergency-stop knob allows you to stop quickly if needed, meaning you can safely and comfortably push your workouts to the next level. The attached LCD monitor tracks pulse, speed, time, distance and calories, and there is an additional mount to hold your iPad or smartphone if necessary.

Buy: pooboo Indoor Cycling Bike $299.99 (orig. $409.99) 27% OFF

Sunny Health and Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike

This cycling bike from Sunny Health and Fitness is designed to mimic road biking closely indoors and give you a great workout. It has a 40-pound flywheel and an advanced digital monitor that goes in-depth with metrics, so you know your speed, distance, calories, RPM, pulse and more throughout your cycling session. The dual felt pad resistance gives you the sensation of being outside on the road, and the micro-tension controller puts the resistance level in your hands so you can easily adjust throughout your workout. The bike has a device and water bottle holder, and at less than $400, it’s an affordable alternative to the Peloton bike.

Buy: Sunny Health and Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike $260.16 (orig. $325.00) 20% OFF

How We Chose the Best Spin Bikes

There are a ton of great spin bikes, and the top brands have many different models to choose from. Ultimately, rather than picking specific home spin bikes, we decided to rank the best brands and highlight specific models from each brand that stand out. We’ve tested a hand full of the best spin bikes and included notes and hands-on testimony from SPY editors on the ones we’ve tried.

We believe the gold standard in the spin bike game is still Peloton, but you don’t need to spend thousands on one of their bikes to get a great at-home spinning experience. Some of our top choices come pretty close to recreating the Peloton experience. While some are less expensive, many with luxury features like a large touchscreen, premium construction and clip-in pedals cost about as much as a Peloton.

When ranking our favorite spin bikes, we considered factors like:

Customer Reviews

Display Screens

Brand Reliability

Resistance Levels

Special Features

Price

Below, you’ll find our favorite spinning apps you can use to stream top-notch classes on one of our favorite budget spin bikes to recreate that Peloton experience for a fraction of the price. You’ll also find our favorite spin bike accessories, our tips for what to consider before purchasing a spin bike and some spin bike FAQs.

What to Consider Before Choosing an Exercise Bike

SIZE

The first big consideration you should make when choosing your spin bike is how much space you’ve got available. They tend to be slim machines, and using them doesn’t take up space because you’re moving along one spatial plane, and even still you should make sure you’ve got enough room for it. You’ll need space for the bike, a mat to put underneath it and space to get on and off of it. It’s also nice to have room to the sides and overhead for upper body toning workouts with light weights, but this is less necessary.

FEATURES

You can buy spin bikes that are just that, a bike, and you can buy spin bikes that are interactive boutique cycling studios brought home to you. When it comes to features, the Peloton is definitely at the more elaborate end of the spectrum. It comes with a large touchscreen and a very extensive library of classes. NordicTrack, ProForm and Bowflex bikes also come in more expensive models with similar features. Some bikes come with clip-in pedals, bikes that come with toe straps, fancy soundbar systems, water bottle holders, light weights on the back of the saddle and more. Figure out what experience you hope to get out of your bike, and the non-negotiable features will appear from there. Do you just want something to move on while you’re watching TV? A simpler model is for you. Do you want to bring your boutique fitness studio home to you? Then a bigger screen might be in order.

BUDGET

For the most part, spin bikes aren’t inexpensive additions to your home gym. The more basic ones can cost anywhere from $200-$500, whereas the more elaborate ones will set you back a couple grand. Peloton’s most expensive bike package is upwards of $2,945.00, but that’s with a family-size package of equipment alongside it.

Be prepared to shell out some coin, but over time it may pay for itself in saved class fees at your local spin studio, as well as the opportunity cost of time spent traveling to and fro.

WILL YOU USE IT?

We can’t answer this for you. You know yourself and whether you’re likely to commit to something like a spinning routine now that you’ve got a fancy bike. The great thing about at-home stationary spinning is it’s flexible to your schedule. You can take a class or ride whenever you’d like and go for as long as possible. The convenience, and sizable financial investment, might just be the motivational secret sauce you need to commit to a cardio regimen.

Favorite Spinning and Cycling Apps

CycleCast Indoor Cycling App

Need some classes to get you started? Consider the CycleCast app. With access to over 900 cycle workouts on demand, you have a variety of 20- to 60-minute classes to choose from that are led by experienced professional instructors. In addition to energetic and motivating classes, the app lets you sync your workouts, calories burned, and heart rate with Apple Health or Google Fit, making it easy to track your progress.

Buy: CycleCast Indoor Cycling App $9.99/month

Peloton App

You don’t need to own a Peloton bike or treadmill to enjoy the many classes Peloton offers. Their app is $15/month and includes access to their cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and stretch classes. They have live classes you can tune into and access to all of their classes organized into libraries by instructor, time, type of class, etc. You can stream the classes via the app on any device, including Roku and Apple TV. This is a great alternative if you’re not ready to take the plunge with the complete Peloton bike and/or tread experience.

Buy: Peloton App $12.99/month

iFit At-Home Fitness App

iFit is the fitness library that’s streamed onto NordicTrack and ProForm fitness equipment, so naturally, we had to include them and their extensive library of programs here. They’ve got a wide range of content on their platform, including running, walking, rowing, cycling, strength training, HIIT and more. Every new member gets a free 30-day trial to try out their classes before you commit, and you get access to their whole library with membership at any time. They’ve got studio classes and global workouts led by expert trainers and personal training opportunities with over 100 different trainers via the app. They’ve got classes for those with and without equipment, and you get real-time stats throughout your workout on their platform.

Buy: iFit Fitness App $15/month

Essential Exercise Bike Accessories

We’ve written about a bunch of spin bike accessories on SPY before, including the best spin shoes for your indoor cycling workout and towels designed for exercise bikes. We recommend consulting those pieces for in-depth coverage on the must-have accessories after you’ve splurged and purchased yourself a bike that leads everywhere and nowhere. For now, here are a few we can’t help but promote alongside our favorite exercise bikes.

Read More: Bought a Spin Bike? Excellent. Here Are the Must-Have Accessories to Make Every Ride a Great One

1. AfterShokz Bone Conduction Headphones

These headphones are great for spinning because they’re sweat-resistant and sit on top of your ears rather than in them, so you can still hear your surroundings. The sound quality via the bone conduction is still top-notch, and the flexible frame ensures a comfortable fit even during longer training sessions. They’re easy to pair with spin bikes like the Peloton and work for eight hours on a single charge.

Buy: AfterShokz Bone Conduction Headphones $189.99

2. Drip Accessories Spin Towel

One thing that’s true no matter what exercise bike you get? You’re guaranteed to SWEAT. This towel wraps around the handlebars of your spin bike for comprehensive coverage that’ll keep sweat and moisture out of your flywheel. It also comes with a towel you can attach to the handlebars and use to dry off during breaks in your workout. Trust us, you need a towel, and this is a great one to get.

Buy: Spin Bike Handlebar Towel $44.00

3. Zacro Gel Bike Seat Cover

30,000 REVIEWS

One major complaint from people who don’t cycle is how uncomfortable the seat is. Thankfully, there are remedies for behind discomfort, one of which is this seat cover. Give your bum some cushion during long rides and protect the longevity of your seat with this seat cover. It’s made of a comfortable gel material and is super easy to install; make sure the dimensions fit the seat of the bike you’ve got.

Buy: Zacro Gel Bike Seat Cover $16.99 (orig. $18.99) 11% OFF

4. Battery Operated Personal Fan

This personal fan will do the trick if you want to experience the soft, cooling breeze you would feel if you were outside or just need to cool off on the heavy intervals. It’s battery-operated so that you can position it anywhere on the bike, and it’s got 360-degree angles and three different speeds so you can tailor it to your liking. The flexible tripod legs can easily wrap around the handlebars and the battery lasts anywhere from 2.5-10 hours on a single charge depending on the speed you set it at.

Buy: Battery-Operated Personal Fan $29.99 (orig. $35.99) 17% OFF

5. Top Form Design Universal Tray

If you’re a multitasker, this tray is perfect for mounting on your spin bike so you can work, take calls, play games or just watch a movie while you ride. It creates a flat surface for any gadgets and a work surface, and the nine different mounting points mean it can fit various exercise bikes. This brand also has products specifically for the Peloton bike.

How to Clean and Care For Your Exercise Bike

Like any expensive equipment, you’ll want to be diligent in caring for and cleaning your home exercise bike. You can take a few easy steps every month to ensure your exercise bike lasts as long as possible and functions safely and efficiently.

Wipe Down After Each Use You’ll want to wipe down your exercise bike after each use and spray with a light cleanser on the frame, seat and handlebars to keep them clean. Excessive sweat can leave behind salt and other residue, so you’ll want to clean all this off, so it doesn’t erode the bike’s materials over time. If your bike has a screen, you’ll want to wipe this down with cleaner or wipes made for electronics. You also never want to use abrasive or oil-based cleaners on a bike as they could erode the paint.

Tighten Seat, Pedals and Cleats Every month or so, you’ll want to tighten your seat’s connection, your pedals’ connections and your cleats. There should be instructions for this in your bike’s manual near the warranty; if not, there are plenty of guides online that can walk you through this. You’ll most likely need a screwdriver for the cleats and pedals; the seat should come with a tightening mechanism built into the bike.

Lubricate Your Brakes and Flywheel As Needed The only other major maintenance step you should do as needed is lubricating the flywheel and brake pads. If you’re hearing a cranking sound coming from the brake pads, apply a small amount of oil onto a towel, press it onto the wheel where the brake pads meet it, and slowly rotate. The brake pads will absorb the oil and make for a smoother braking system throughout your rides.

Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

These microfiber cloths are non-abrasive and perfect for wiping down your bike after each workout. They’re gentle but absorbent, which is exactly what you want after sweating all over your bike’s frame.

Buy: Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloths $12.99 (orig. $15.99) 19% OFF

Vapor Fresh Cleaning Spray

This cleaning and deodorizing spray is gentle enough to use on exercise bikes without eroding the paint or damaging the frame and contains powerful 100% natural ingredients that clean effectively. It’s non-irritating, non-toxic and can be used safely on all exercise equipment.

Buy: Vapor Fresh Deodorizing Spray $12.49

Wipex Natural Gym & Fitness Equipment Wipes

These wipes from Wipex are similar to the spray above, just in wipe form. They’re also made with natural ingredients, including vinegar and lavender essential oil, and contain no potentially irritating toxic fumes. They’re great for yoga mats, weights and exercise bikes. Each container has 75, and they’re great for giving your bike a quick wipe down after each ride.

Buy: Wipex Natural Exercise Equipment Wipes $14.99

This article was last updated on Friday, Sept. 2. At the time, we consolidated our picks and switched from recommending brands to recommending specific spin bikes from each brand we believe are the best in the product category. We kept the Peloton listed as our top pick for the best spin bike, followed by NordicTrack and SoulCycle’s spin bikes that have been hand-tested and reviewed by our editors. We also added key metrics and selling points about each bike, including who it’s for, why we picked it and dimensions, so interested parties can calculate whether each machine will fit in their space.

Frequently Asked Questions About Exercise Bikes

An exercise bike, sometimes referred to as a "spin bike" is a stationary bike you can use to get a cycling workout at home. They're typically made with a similar structure to your average road bike only the wheels are lifted off the ground and they feature four points of contact to keep you steady. You adjust resistance, or the difficulty to pedal, with a knob and they include a heavy flywheel inside that controls resistance so you can ride in and out of the saddle with ease.

The main difference between a road bike or mountain bike and a spin bike for indoors is the addition of that flywheel. Outdoor bikes don't need a flywheel because the ground you're moving on provides plenty of resistance. Indoor bikes are also built stationary, so you can't use them to travel anywhere.

Most of them require spin shoes or cleats of some sort which you can buy easily online. Spin shoes come in two different pedaling systems — Delta or SPD. You can find which system they are on the box or in the product description, and you can find which system you need in your spin bike's manual. Make sure they match! However, there are some spin shoes that work for both systems.

The number of calories you burn during a standard training session on an exercise bike will vary depending on your height, weight, fitness level and how intense your ride is. According to some experts , you burn between 400-600 calories in one session — but again, that's an average and many bodies are going to fall outside that range on either end. If spinning is part of your strategy towards a certain weight loss goal, please consult your physician before embarking on any new workout regimen.