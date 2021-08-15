Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

These Top-Rated Beach Towels Make Beach Days That Much Better

By Sarah Morlock, Allison Bowsher and Nina Bradley
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMR39_0OUm0Odi00

With summer now in full swing, it’s time to soak up every bit of fun in the sun. If you’re one of the 180 million Americans that will visit the beach this year, that means making sure your swimwear , coolers , goggles , footwear , and sunscreen are in order. Another big element to consider is the best beach towel for your summer season.

While many assume there’s little variation to beach towels, we’re here to tell you there’s more to it than that. They aren’t all monotone, rectangular towels, and they are definitely different from the average bath towel . Some beach towels are built for sun loungers; some offer enough room for two people; others pay homage to your favorite rock band, while others are available in totally unique patterns.

What To Look For In A Beach Towel

  • Absorbency is important. Heavy beach towels may feel nice and cozy, but unless you’re using the towel at home and have access to a dryer, you want something that will dry fast and not stink up your beach bag.
  • Check the size. Bigger can be better if you want a towel that doubles as a blanket, but if your visit to the beach involves a long trek, opting for something small and lightweight may serve you better.
  • Look for variety. A cotton beach towel with eye-catching colors could be perfect for your next pool party, but if you want a towel that can go with you to the gym, you may also want to invest in a microfiber option that dries in minutes.

How We Chose The Best Beach Towels

We’ve put together a list of the best beach towels available across the internet. You’ll find options for all kinds of preferences, including classic styles and one made to repel sand for a more comfortable beach experience. We went for trusted brands that are known for creating durable products that wash well and maintain their softness and vivid colors. We also included eco-friendly options, kid-friendly options, travel-friendly options and towels that feel luxurious. Everything included on our list is highly rated and a trusted fan favorite.

Ready to hit the beach or pool? Grab your new favorite towel and have fun in the water.

1. Taupe Wayfair Basics 100% Cotton Beach Towel

BEST CLASSIC

The Taupe Wayfair Basics 100% Cotton Beach Towel delivers everything you could want from a classic beach towel. This one-piece option sports an attractive and traditional design that is available in eight colors. On one side of the towel, you’ll find highly absorbent terry loops for quick-drying, while on the other there’s sheared velour, which is ideal for comfortable lounging in the sun. In addition, this towel is easy to care for as it can be cold washed and dried in a tumble drier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WB3o0_0OUm0Odi00


Buy: Taupe Wayfair Basics 100% Cotton Beach Towel $35.99

2. Slowtide Division Bells Beach Towel

BEST DESIGN

Slowtide is one of our absolute favorites when it comes to beach towels. They offer an array of soft, super-absorbent offerings that will help you dey off and lounge about on the hottest days of summer. But when it comes to coolness, they’ve definitely got the game on lock. Their selection of rock beach towels are certainly a must-see. Through their official collaboration with Pink Floyd, this towel will make you feel like the hippest patron on the beach or by the pool. Made of sustainability sourced woven cotton jacquard, it features a double-sided design styled with icons in the fashion of their Division Bell album cover and comes with a clamp label and hanging loop for fuss-free use and hanging. If this print is not your style, it’s definitely worth taking a look at other pieces in their Pink Floyd collection .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Z2Dg_0OUm0Odi00


Buy: Slowtide Division Bells Beach Towel $44.95

3. Jay Franco Marvel Avengers Beach Towel

BEST FOR KIDS

We’ve said “best for kids,” but what we really mean is this towel is “best for kids and anyone who loves Marvel.” After all, there’s nothing wrong with an adult turning up to the beach and laying out a beach towel sporting all his favorite superheroes. This colorful Avengers towel features three of the best (male) characters, namely Hulk, Captain America, and Thor. It measures 28 by 58 inches, so there’s plenty of space for a single person to lounge. Additionally, this 100% terry cloth towel is fade-resistant and remains soft wash after wash, ensuring comfort and visual enjoyment for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eWRT_0OUm0Odi00

Buy: Jay Franco Marvel Avengers Beach Towel $17.99

4. Slowtide Grateful Dead The Rise Pocket Towel

AN OPTION WITH A STORAGE POCKET

Another amazing offering from Slowtide , this soft, 100% cotton, absorbent towel features a nylon pocket a the corner where you can store your cell phone and other items. The one-sided print is a must-have for Deadheads, designed in the fashion of the iconic band’s Three From The Vault album cover. It measures 34″ x 62″ for comfortable use and lounging around, and comes with a hanging loop for easy storage between uses. If this print is not your style, it’s definitely worth taking a look at some of their other collaborative pieces , which include towels with Pink Floyd, The Beatles, New Balance, Spike Lee, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzVd2_0OUm0Odi00


Buy: Slowtide Grateful Dead Beach Towel $44.95

5. Impressions Whitlam Striped Oversized Beach Towel

BEST OVERSIZED

If you’re looking for a towel with space for you and a friend, consider the Impressions Whitlam Striped Cotton Oversized Beach Towel. This oversized beach towel measures 34 by 64 inches and features a stylish and modern design that will fit in at the beach, at the pool, or at any get-togethers which require a towel. It’s made from 100% long-staple combed cotton for plenty of water-absorbing power and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDBDE_0OUm0Odi00


Buy: Impressions Makani Oversized Beach Towel $21.50

6. SummerSand Microfiber Beach Towel

BEST SAND FREE

The SummerSand Microfiber Beach Towel was made for beachgoers who love the beach but hate getting sand everywhere. These well-reviewed beach towels leave sand where it belongs, but they also sport a construction that is compact, lightweight, and quick drying. They’re available in four muted colors which are combined with a classy striped design, and they even include a handy travel bag. This towel’s versatility makes it great for other non-beach occasions, too, like going to the gym, general travel, and camping trips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIrXR_0OUm0Odi00

Buy: SummerSand Microfiber Beach Towel $24.95

7. WildHorn Microfiber Beach Towel

BEST FOR TRAVEL

If you’re looking for a lightweight towel you can use at the beach, take camping and keep with you on all your adventures, the WildHorn Akumal Microfiber Beach Towel fits the bill. At 75 by 35 inches, the towel has plenty of space for a single person at the beach. In addition, the microfiber material it’s made from is capable of holding up to four times its weight in water, meaning it’s got your drying needs covered, too. Not only does the microfiber hold lots of water, but it also dries three times quicker than competing cotton towels and includes a carry bag, and a handy loop for easy hanging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057eWt_0OUm0Odi00

Buy: WildHorn Microfiber Beach Towel $29.99

8. Theweddingpartystore Custom Beach Towel

BEST CUSTOMIZED

The Theweddingpartystore Custom Beach Towel seems like another classic-style beach towel, but it can be personalized. Not only can you choose from a number of different colors for the striped design, but you can also choose what wording is stitched on, the font style and the thread color. It’s also constructed from high-quality cotton and measures 35 by 60 inches. Plus, if you order more than six at a time, the shop will offer you a discount. This would make a fun and unique gift for birthdays, weddings or housewarming parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTclS_0OUm0Odi00


Buy: Theweddingpartystore Custom Beach Towel $29.99

9. Parachute Oversized Beach Towel

BEST TURKISH TOWEL

For a little bit of extra class at your beach-bound location, give the Parachute Beach Towel a try. This Turkish towel, which is made from Turkish cotton and made in Turkey, features 2.5-inch twisted and knotted tassels on either end to add a little touch of style when you hit the sand. The 70 by 57-inch towel is available in either white with clay stripes or putty with white stripes and boasts a manufacturing process that is free from harmful synthetic dyes, making the finished product better for both your health and the environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBebX_0OUm0Odi00


Buy: Parachute Oversized Beach Towel $49.00

10. VOCOOL Sun Lounger Mate Beach Towel

BEST FOR SUN LOUNGERS

If you spend all of your time at the beach or pool on a sun lounger, then you need the VOCOOL Sun Lounger Mate Beach Towel in your life. This intelligently designed towel turns any sun lounger into a more comfortable space. That’s because the towel is capable of storing your beach essentials in its three hanging pockets. The nylon beach towel is available in seven different colors and includes ties for securing your towel to the frame to prevent any unwanted movement during use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvjf1_0OUm0Odi00

Buy: VOCOOL Sun Lounger Mate Beach Towel $16.99
]

11. Hapa Oversize Beach Towel

MADE FROM SUSTAINABLE SOURCES

The Hapa Oversize Beach Towel is not only gentle on your skin, but also on the environment. The beautiful red and pink beach towel is made from 100% recycled cotton that has been sustainably sourced. The machine wash-friendly towel features a bright and attractive pattern that is easy to spot on a busy beach, but subtle enough to look chic at any pool party. Measuring 40” by 70”, the Hapa includes a hanging loop for added convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRLOX_0OUm0Odi00


Buy: Hapa Oversize Beach Towel $59.95

12. Lacoste Boardwalk Cotton Stripe Beach Towel

SUPER SOFT MATERIAL

For a beach towel that you won’t want to get off of, there’s the Lacoste Boardwalk Cotton Stripe design. The towel features the bright and bold colors Lacoste is known for, with a soft cotton velvet face and highly absorbent terry cloth reverse. The lightweight, machine-washable towel is 390 GSM, creating a towel that is easy to pack and highly absorbent. Available in a variety of colors and styles, the towel measures 36” by 72” and includes the company’s trademark crocodile logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjyvL_0OUm0Odi00


Buy: Lacoste Beach Towel $34.00

13. OCOOPA Sand Free Beach Towel

BEST BLANKET OPTION

For a towel that can do more, we like the OCOOPA Sand Free Beach Towel . Not only does it perform as a highly absorbent beach towel, but the oversized 82” by 47” towel doubles as a beach blanket. Perfect for picnics or when two people want to lay side by side on the sand, the 100% cotton towel features a striped design that’s great for the summer holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAari_0OUm0Odi00

Buy: OCOOPA Sand Free Beach Towel $44.95

14. Organic Prewashed Cotton Turkish Beach Peshtemal Towels

ANOTHER ECO-FRIENDLY OPTION

For a towel that won’t take up much room in your beach bag and is made in an eco-friendly process, we like the Organic Prewashed Cotton Turkish Beach Peshtemal Towels from the Nature Is A Gift store. Available in 28 beautiful colors, the ultra-soft, prewashed towels are made from organic cotton and organic dyed yarn that is gentle on the environment. The fast-absorbing towels measure 36” by 70” and are safe for the washing machine. A great option for the beach or pool, the towels can be used as cover-ups, scarves, or a sarong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KYhU_0OUm0Odi00

Buy: Organic Prewashed Cotton Turkish Beach Peshtemal Towels $19.50

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

SPY connects you with the latest top-rated products in tech, style, grooming, fitness and home essentials. Our expert team of editors and product reviewers have researched and vetted over 100,000+ products to bring you only those worth your money. Our job is to do the research for you so you can spend time enjoying your purchase rather than shopping for it. Most importantly: We never recommend a product or service we wouldn’t buy ourselves.

1. Organic Prewashed Cotton Turkish Beach Peshtemal Towels

For a towel that won’t take up much room in your beach bag and is made in an eco-friendly process, we like the Organic Prewashed Cotton Turkish Beach Peshtemal Towels from the Nature Is A Gift store. Available in 28 beautiful colors, the ultra-soft, prewashed towels are made from organic cotton and organic dyed yarn that is gentle on the environment. The fast-absorbing towels measure 36” by 70” and are safe for the washing machine. A great option for the beach or pool, the towels can be used as cover-ups, scarves, or a sarong.

Pros: Made with organic cotton, fast-drying, won’t shrink.

Cons: Not as thick as a traditional beach towel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFjs2_0OUm0Odi00 Buy: Organic Prewashed Cotton Turkish Beach Peshtemal Towels

2. SummerSand Microfiber Beach Towel

The SummerSand Microfiber Beach Towel was made for beachgoers who love the beach but hate getting sand everywhere. These beach towels leave sand where it belongs, but they also sport a construction that is compact, lightweight and quick drying. They’re available in four muted colors which are combined with a classy striped design, and they even include a handy travel bag. We also like that the SummerSand towel is made from recycled material. This towel’s versatility makes it great for other non-beach occasions, too, like going to the gym, general travel, and camping trips.

Pros: Modern style, leaves sand behind, fast-drying.

Cons: The towel has limited color options.

Buy: SummerSand Microfiber Beach Towel

3. OCOOL Sun Lounger Mate Beach Towel

If you spend all of your time at the beach or pool on a sun lounger, then you need the VOCOOL Sun Lounger Mate Beach Towel in your life. This intelligently designed towel turns any sun lounger into a more comfortable space. That’s because the towel is capable of storing your beach essentials in its three hanging pockets. The nylon beach towel is available in seven different colors and includes ties for securing your towel to the frame to prevent any unwanted movement during use.

Pros: Includes storage space, fits perfectly on a sun lounger, comes with ties that are helpful for windy days.

Cons: Customers may still want to use a regular towel in addition to the VOCOOL to dry themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBnYE_0OUm0Odi00 Buy: OCOOL Sun Lounger Mate Beach Towel

4. WildHorn Microfiber Beach Towel

If you’re looking for a lightweight towel you can use at the beach, take camping and keep with you on all your adventures, the WildHorn Akumal Microfiber Beach Towel fits the bill. At 78 by 35 inches, the towel has plenty of space for a single person at the beach. In addition, the microfiber material it’s made from is capable of holding up to four times its weight in water, meaning it’s got your drying needs covered, too. Not only does the microfiber towel hold lots of water, but it also dries three times quicker than competing cotton towels and includes a handy loop for easy hanging.

Pros: Fast-drying, lightweight, can hold up to four times its weight in water.

Cons: Because the towel is so lightweight it can be difficult to keep it on the ground in windy conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBfGF_0OUm0Odi00 Buy: WildHorn Microfiber Beach Towel

5. Jay Franco Friends Central Perk Towel

There’s nothing wrong with an adult turning up to the beach and laying out a towel sporting all their favorite superheroes. Or tv show. Or Hogwarts crest. These colorful fandom towels from Jay Franco towel feature a large selection of designs celebrating Disney characters, the Marvel Universe, Friends and more. The towels measure 28 by 58 inches, so there’s plenty of space for a child or adult to lounge. Additionally, this 100% terry cloth towel is fade-resistant and remains soft wash after wash, ensuring comfort and visual enjoyment for years to come.

Pros: Bright colors, fun fandoms to choose from, fade-resistant.

Cons: The Jay Franco towels is one of the smallest on our list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1180FS_0OUm0Odi00 Buy: Jay Franco Friends Central Perk Towel

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Towels#Summer Holidays#Americans#Taupe Wayfair Basics#Division Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Bend, ORmagneticmag.com

Hit The Beach, Lake, Pool or Music Festival With This Do It All Towel Made from 75% Recycled Plastic

We took this towel up to Bend, Oregon for a week and put it to the test with rivers, pools, and lakes. What we love about it is the compact size, this is a full size beach towel that is super absorbant, yet incredibly thin and compact when it folds down. The included little carrying case is perfect for slinging around your shoulder and has room for extras like sunglasses, sunblock, etc. So if you want to travel light when heading out to the water, this is a great buy. The towel will dry you off quickly, and also is quick to dry itself - which is nice if you are doing multiple dips.
Lifestylevillages-news.com

There is nothing more appealing than a day at the beach

There is nothing more appealing to me than a day at the beach. There is something medicinal about the sand and saltwater that this Pisces finds delightful. The Florida Gulf Coast beaches offer its guests a ray of activities to keep any visiting family satisfied. You can horseback in the water near the causeway. You can set up a hammock in one of the many Water Oaks that line the coast. You can buy ice cream from a push-cart vendor, soar in the sky on a bright yellow parasail, or have “Sex on the Beach” at any of the nearby Tiki bars.
ShoppingThrillist

These Are the Best Beach Towels to Buy Right Now

Whether you’re looking for something that dries fast, repels sand, or simply a super-soft spot to spread out, these towels are the ones you should be bringing to the beach and beyond. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy...
Worldcntraveler.com

Uruguay's José Ignacio Is the Beach Town That Just Keeps Getting Better

In the late '70s, when José Ignacio was still a lonesome fishing village, an adventurous, then unknown Argentine chef named Francis Mallmann opened an enchanting restaurant there, Posada del Mar. He followed up its success with Los Negros, which had a tin roof, and poetry on the walls. It soon became one of the most sought-after spots in South America. Mallmann went on to garner international fame, and José Ignacio, with its gravel roads and grassy dunes, became a destination for a certain type of traveler—the kind who has seen the world and wants to get away from it for a while.
ShoppingThrillist

8 Amazing Coolers Expertly Designed for Beach Days

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Coolers, much like beach chairs and insulated cups, are not one...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Our beautiful Jersey Shore Beaches Are Polluted. We Can Do Better

There is NO REASON why we beachgoers can’t do a better job in protecting the Jersey Shore. Every year, Clean Ocean Action conducts “Beach Sweeps” up and down the Jersey Coast to collect and document what is simply just trash left behind by those who enjoy the surf. It’s easy to point our fingers to a “Benny”, but those of us who live here are guilty just the same.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.
Duxbury, MADuxbury Clipper

Reader’s View: Better beach access needed

Because I know so many elderly and disabled people, I am suggesting that the beach and especially the water, be more accessible to the public. We are very kind to the plovers, now if we could address the people who visit the beach and yet have no easy access to the water, I would ask for your attention.
Madeira Beach, FLthegabber.com

Beach News: Madeira Beach

This year, for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Madeira Beach’s Fire Department is raising funds to help upkeep and maintain the memorial and benefit the 9/11 Memorial Ad Hoc Committee. The monument in Madeira pays respect to the tragedy with a steel beam from the World Trade Center and an annual celebration on the day of the tragedy. The Fire Department is selling “Never Forget” shirts for $40. Pre-sale is open until August 16 and the shirts can be shipped for a fee of $5 or picked up starting September 5.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Lifestylebestwesternsiestakey.com

What is a Red Flag Beach Day?

Going to the beaches on Siesta Key should be some of the most relaxing, peaceful, and enjoyable days. Whether spent with family, friends, a partner, or by yourself, soaking up the warm sun on your skin while your feet bury themselves in the softest white quartz sand or you float in the calm turquoise water, truly melts all your cares away. That is why the lifeguards and Florida law enforcement utilize an easy way to keep everyone care-free and safe on each beach in the sunshine state.
Environmenttravelblog.org

Norfolk Beaches on a windy day

First visit of the day was to meet up with my Sister-out-law Liz who I’ve not seen for rather too many years. Had a coffee and a catchup chat and became reacquainted not only with Liz but with her puppy who is the son of my daughter’s dog. Lovely way to start the day.
Traveladvocatemag.com

Flashback: Lake Cliff beach day in the 20th Century

This undated photo shows swimmers ready to hit the pool at Lake Cliff Park’s bygone beach, which opened in 1921. Before that, people swam in the 30-acre lake, which was fed by “numberless springs,” with clear water and lots of fish. From our 2016 story about the history of public...
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Scenes from a day at Seaside Heights beach

The soothing sound of waves breaking on the beach mixed with the screams of people on amusement park rides. Yep, you are down the shore. You can take Seaside Heights very fast or just nap on the beach as you tan. Once home of MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” the boardwalk is...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Flint Journal

Boat and Beach forecast: Heat and humidity much lower, fantastic boating

It looks like a great weekend to head to any beach in Michigan or get the boat out on your favorite lake. No storm systems will be coming through the Great Lakes this weekend. We don’t even have to talk about rain. Let’s hit the sunshine first. It should be mostly sunny most of the time across all of Michigan. There will still be high clouds and the occasional patches of high level smoke in the sky. You’ll see sunshine through those two sky features.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...

Comments / 0

Community Policy