These Top-Rated Beach Towels Make Beach Days That Much Better

With summer now in full swing, it’s time to soak up every bit of fun in the sun. If you’re one of the 180 million Americans that will visit the beach this year, that means making sure your swimwear , coolers , goggles , footwear , and sunscreen are in order. Another big element to consider is the best beach towel for your summer season.

While many assume there’s little variation to beach towels, we’re here to tell you there’s more to it than that. They aren’t all monotone, rectangular towels, and they are definitely different from the average bath towel . Some beach towels are built for sun loungers; some offer enough room for two people; others pay homage to your favorite rock band, while others are available in totally unique patterns.

What To Look For In A Beach Towel

Absorbency is important. Heavy beach towels may feel nice and cozy, but unless you’re using the towel at home and have access to a dryer, you want something that will dry fast and not stink up your beach bag.

Check the size. Bigger can be better if you want a towel that doubles as a blanket, but if your visit to the beach involves a long trek, opting for something small and lightweight may serve you better.

Look for variety. A cotton beach towel with eye-catching colors could be perfect for your next pool party, but if you want a towel that can go with you to the gym, you may also want to invest in a microfiber option that dries in minutes.

How We Chose The Best Beach Towels

We’ve put together a list of the best beach towels available across the internet. You’ll find options for all kinds of preferences, including classic styles and one made to repel sand for a more comfortable beach experience. We went for trusted brands that are known for creating durable products that wash well and maintain their softness and vivid colors. We also included eco-friendly options, kid-friendly options, travel-friendly options and towels that feel luxurious. Everything included on our list is highly rated and a trusted fan favorite.

Ready to hit the beach or pool? Grab your new favorite towel and have fun in the water.

1. Taupe Wayfair Basics 100% Cotton Beach Towel

BEST CLASSIC

The Taupe Wayfair Basics 100% Cotton Beach Towel delivers everything you could want from a classic beach towel. This one-piece option sports an attractive and traditional design that is available in eight colors. On one side of the towel, you’ll find highly absorbent terry loops for quick-drying, while on the other there’s sheared velour, which is ideal for comfortable lounging in the sun. In addition, this towel is easy to care for as it can be cold washed and dried in a tumble drier.



Buy: Taupe Wayfair Basics 100% Cotton Beach Towel $35.99

2. Slowtide Division Bells Beach Towel

BEST DESIGN

Slowtide is one of our absolute favorites when it comes to beach towels. They offer an array of soft, super-absorbent offerings that will help you dey off and lounge about on the hottest days of summer. But when it comes to coolness, they’ve definitely got the game on lock. Their selection of rock beach towels are certainly a must-see. Through their official collaboration with Pink Floyd, this towel will make you feel like the hippest patron on the beach or by the pool. Made of sustainability sourced woven cotton jacquard, it features a double-sided design styled with icons in the fashion of their Division Bell album cover and comes with a clamp label and hanging loop for fuss-free use and hanging. If this print is not your style, it’s definitely worth taking a look at other pieces in their Pink Floyd collection .



Buy: Slowtide Division Bells Beach Towel $44.95

3. Jay Franco Marvel Avengers Beach Towel

BEST FOR KIDS

We’ve said “best for kids,” but what we really mean is this towel is “best for kids and anyone who loves Marvel.” After all, there’s nothing wrong with an adult turning up to the beach and laying out a beach towel sporting all his favorite superheroes. This colorful Avengers towel features three of the best (male) characters, namely Hulk, Captain America, and Thor. It measures 28 by 58 inches, so there’s plenty of space for a single person to lounge. Additionally, this 100% terry cloth towel is fade-resistant and remains soft wash after wash, ensuring comfort and visual enjoyment for years to come.

Buy: Jay Franco Marvel Avengers Beach Towel $17.99

4. Slowtide Grateful Dead The Rise Pocket Towel

AN OPTION WITH A STORAGE POCKET

Another amazing offering from Slowtide , this soft, 100% cotton, absorbent towel features a nylon pocket a the corner where you can store your cell phone and other items. The one-sided print is a must-have for Deadheads, designed in the fashion of the iconic band’s Three From The Vault album cover. It measures 34″ x 62″ for comfortable use and lounging around, and comes with a hanging loop for easy storage between uses. If this print is not your style, it’s definitely worth taking a look at some of their other collaborative pieces , which include towels with Pink Floyd, The Beatles, New Balance, Spike Lee, and more.



Buy: Slowtide Grateful Dead Beach Towel $44.95

5. Impressions Whitlam Striped Oversized Beach Towel

BEST OVERSIZED

If you’re looking for a towel with space for you and a friend, consider the Impressions Whitlam Striped Cotton Oversized Beach Towel. This oversized beach towel measures 34 by 64 inches and features a stylish and modern design that will fit in at the beach, at the pool, or at any get-togethers which require a towel. It’s made from 100% long-staple combed cotton for plenty of water-absorbing power and comfort.



Buy: Impressions Makani Oversized Beach Towel $21.50

6. SummerSand Microfiber Beach Towel

BEST SAND FREE

The SummerSand Microfiber Beach Towel was made for beachgoers who love the beach but hate getting sand everywhere. These well-reviewed beach towels leave sand where it belongs, but they also sport a construction that is compact, lightweight, and quick drying. They’re available in four muted colors which are combined with a classy striped design, and they even include a handy travel bag. This towel’s versatility makes it great for other non-beach occasions, too, like going to the gym, general travel, and camping trips.

Buy: SummerSand Microfiber Beach Towel $24.95

7. WildHorn Microfiber Beach Towel

BEST FOR TRAVEL

If you’re looking for a lightweight towel you can use at the beach, take camping and keep with you on all your adventures, the WildHorn Akumal Microfiber Beach Towel fits the bill. At 75 by 35 inches, the towel has plenty of space for a single person at the beach. In addition, the microfiber material it’s made from is capable of holding up to four times its weight in water, meaning it’s got your drying needs covered, too. Not only does the microfiber hold lots of water, but it also dries three times quicker than competing cotton towels and includes a carry bag, and a handy loop for easy hanging.

Buy: WildHorn Microfiber Beach Towel $29.99

8. Theweddingpartystore Custom Beach Towel

BEST CUSTOMIZED

The Theweddingpartystore Custom Beach Towel seems like another classic-style beach towel, but it can be personalized. Not only can you choose from a number of different colors for the striped design, but you can also choose what wording is stitched on, the font style and the thread color. It’s also constructed from high-quality cotton and measures 35 by 60 inches. Plus, if you order more than six at a time, the shop will offer you a discount. This would make a fun and unique gift for birthdays, weddings or housewarming parties.



Buy: Theweddingpartystore Custom Beach Towel $29.99

9. Parachute Oversized Beach Towel

BEST TURKISH TOWEL

For a little bit of extra class at your beach-bound location, give the Parachute Beach Towel a try. This Turkish towel, which is made from Turkish cotton and made in Turkey, features 2.5-inch twisted and knotted tassels on either end to add a little touch of style when you hit the sand. The 70 by 57-inch towel is available in either white with clay stripes or putty with white stripes and boasts a manufacturing process that is free from harmful synthetic dyes, making the finished product better for both your health and the environment.



Buy: Parachute Oversized Beach Towel $49.00

10. VOCOOL Sun Lounger Mate Beach Towel

BEST FOR SUN LOUNGERS

If you spend all of your time at the beach or pool on a sun lounger, then you need the VOCOOL Sun Lounger Mate Beach Towel in your life. This intelligently designed towel turns any sun lounger into a more comfortable space. That’s because the towel is capable of storing your beach essentials in its three hanging pockets. The nylon beach towel is available in seven different colors and includes ties for securing your towel to the frame to prevent any unwanted movement during use.

Buy: VOCOOL Sun Lounger Mate Beach Towel $16.99

11. Hapa Oversize Beach Towel

MADE FROM SUSTAINABLE SOURCES

The Hapa Oversize Beach Towel is not only gentle on your skin, but also on the environment. The beautiful red and pink beach towel is made from 100% recycled cotton that has been sustainably sourced. The machine wash-friendly towel features a bright and attractive pattern that is easy to spot on a busy beach, but subtle enough to look chic at any pool party. Measuring 40” by 70”, the Hapa includes a hanging loop for added convenience.



Buy: Hapa Oversize Beach Towel $59.95

12. Lacoste Boardwalk Cotton Stripe Beach Towel

SUPER SOFT MATERIAL

For a beach towel that you won’t want to get off of, there’s the Lacoste Boardwalk Cotton Stripe design. The towel features the bright and bold colors Lacoste is known for, with a soft cotton velvet face and highly absorbent terry cloth reverse. The lightweight, machine-washable towel is 390 GSM, creating a towel that is easy to pack and highly absorbent. Available in a variety of colors and styles, the towel measures 36” by 72” and includes the company’s trademark crocodile logo.



Buy: Lacoste Beach Towel $34.00

13. OCOOPA Sand Free Beach Towel

BEST BLANKET OPTION

For a towel that can do more, we like the OCOOPA Sand Free Beach Towel . Not only does it perform as a highly absorbent beach towel, but the oversized 82” by 47” towel doubles as a beach blanket. Perfect for picnics or when two people want to lay side by side on the sand, the 100% cotton towel features a striped design that’s great for the summer holidays.

Buy: OCOOPA Sand Free Beach Towel $44.95

14. Organic Prewashed Cotton Turkish Beach Peshtemal Towels

ANOTHER ECO-FRIENDLY OPTION

For a towel that won’t take up much room in your beach bag and is made in an eco-friendly process, we like the Organic Prewashed Cotton Turkish Beach Peshtemal Towels from the Nature Is A Gift store. Available in 28 beautiful colors, the ultra-soft, prewashed towels are made from organic cotton and organic dyed yarn that is gentle on the environment. The fast-absorbing towels measure 36” by 70” and are safe for the washing machine. A great option for the beach or pool, the towels can be used as cover-ups, scarves, or a sarong.

Buy: Organic Prewashed Cotton Turkish Beach Peshtemal Towels $19.50

