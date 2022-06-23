The Best Places to Shop For Furniture That Won’t Break Your Bank

Click here to read the full article.

If you’re a lover of home décor , you’re likely to get the itch to redecorate every now and again. It happens to the best of us, but sometimes we don’t have the time to physically shop around at different furniture and home decor stores to find the best pieces for our homes. That’s where these 28 furniture e-commerce sites come into play.

No matter your schedule or ability to float from store to store, you can find everything you’d ever want to decorate your home online. Shopping for a new couch from your current couch is a bit meta, but we’re here for it. If it means not having to spend gas money and take off the sweatpants we’re wearing, sign us up.

Below, you’ll find 28 online furniture and home decor sites where you can shop ’til you drop. Some have brick-and-mortar counterparts if you really want to take a peek at an item before purchasing, but some are completely online. All of these sites, however, are chock-full of furniture and home décor pieces that are perfect for your living space. There’s a little something for every budget and style, so go ahead and start planning your dream home.

Amazon

Amazon has pretty much anything you could ever need in terms of furniture. From the latest in bedroom decor to a sturdy kitchen table, this site has your back. We’re shopping this simple yet chic desk to revamp our WFH setup.

Target

We could spend all day scrolling through Target’s furniture offerings . The options are never-ending, whether you’re looking for dining room sets, sectional sofas or entryway furniture. Check out the Gerard Bar Cart that’ll add the perfect modern industrial touch to any room.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Leave it up to a store called Bed Bath & Beyond to deliver on quality furniture. Costway’s Lift Top Coffee Table is an amazing option because it has hidden storage space that’s great for stashing away remotes, coasters and all the other bits and bobs you don’t want on display.

Wayfair

Wayfair is the site that you are going to want to head to when you are starting your furniture search. Its huge, easy-to-sort selection for every imaginable room simply cannot be beaten. And if you need to, say, fill your entire home in a couple of days, this is where to do it. For those living in small apartments, take a look at this chic velvet loveseat .

Walmart

Walmart is a hub for affordable furniture. After all, the retailer’s motto is “Every Day Low Prices,” and this TV stand is no exception.

Etsy

You might know Etsy as a hotspot for personalized gifts and handmade pieces, but did you know you can also find furniture on the site? We love the idea of a pouf ottoman as a coffee table alternative, and this one is stunning.

Anthropologie

Every time we walk into an Anthropologie store, we’re taking notes. The retailer’s well-loved aesthetic is seriously any interior design guru’s dream. Luckily, you can easily buy furniture on its site. Start with this absolutely gorgeous marble end table . Use it as an end table in your living room or as a nightstand in your bedroom.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is another one of those retailers that have a very distinct and trendy aesthetic. Most of its offerings fall under boho or mid-century modern, and you can also find more niche items such as record stands and plant stands. First up on our wishlist: the Barkley Storage Shelf .

West Elm

Now we know West Elm furniture can tend to have quite the hefty price tags, but head straight to the sale section for some steals. Can we please talk about this rattan side table ? Stun-ning.

The Home Depot

If you thought The Home Depot was solely for your repair needs, think again. It actually has plenty of furniture pieces that’ll spruce up any living space. From kitchen tables and accent chairs to office desks and headboards, you won’t run out of things to look at on The Home Depot’s site. We’re eyeing this outdoor patio set that comes with three pieces and is made from wicker.

Crate & Barrel

Check out Crate & Barrel’s modern furniture selection. Though slightly more expensive, the sale section is where it’s at. We found this simple yet sophisticated leather dining room chair that’ll look good in any space.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn has tons of furniture centerpieces for your living room, bedroom, office and dining area. If you’re going for more of a coastal vibe, head over to PB’s site. We’re loving this eye-catching entryway organizer . It has a flat surface for placing beverages, phones and other small objects, and it also has storage space at the bottom. Plus, the design is super sleek and clean.

Verishop

Verishop might be more well-known for its clothing, but it should definitely be on your radar for furniture, too. We have serious heart eyes for this rose gold bar stool .

QVC

Did you know QVC stands for Quality, Value and Convenience? It makes a whole lot of sense once you take a peek at its furniture lineup. This multifunctional wood bench with shoe storage is the perfect piece for your entryway.

HSN

HSN has all things home-related—from bathroom storage to everything you might need to level up your home bar. Looking for a coffee table that isn’t clunky? Safavieh’s Thyme Round Coffee Table is made from white oak lumber and iron, but still looks light and modern.

Ashley HomeStore

Yes, you can shop Ashley HomeStore in stores, but its online catalog is even more expansive. If you’re searching for simple bed options, look no further than Ashley HomeStore. The Nashburg Full Metal Bed is perfect since you can go in so many different directions with it.

Overstock

Overstock carries furniture with some of the lowest prices on the market. Take, for example, this set of four mid-century modern dining room chairs . They’re ergonomic, water-resistant and available in 10 different colors.

Serena & Lily

Founded by Serena Dugan and Lily Kanter, Serena & Lily is your go-to interior resource for amazing textile finds like bedding, table linens and even fabric. We can’t get enough of the whimsical options. Let the Teak Sling Chair have a moment of its own on your front porch or in your backyard.

Lulu and Georgia

Founder Sara Sugarman has a serious love for all things colorful, classic and just a bit mod-inspired. We especially love her fun decorating guides, which make shopping on this site a true joy. Lulu and Georgia’s quality furniture comes with sizable price tags, but the sale section has some deals you’re going to want to check out. Who knew a stool could look this stunning?

Apt2B

Affordable and modern furniture?? Count us in! Apt2B is about to become your new favorite place to buy furniture from. If you’re furnishing a smaller space, opt for the Catalina Loveseat .

Design Within Reach

If you are a modern furniture lover, consider Design Within Reach your mecca. From the iconic Eames chair to the perfect sleeper sofa (that actually looks chic), pieces that you buy here will look great for years to come. Need the finishing touch for your outdoor space? Shop the Adirondack Side Table .

1stDibs

If you are a serious antique collector tired of traveling the world on the search, say, for the perfect 1920s bar cart, consider 1stDibs your ultimate resource. The site catalogs the offerings of dealers from around the world, and the finds are incredible. Naturally, prices run the complete gamut. This sconce is seriously a work of art. The brass cone lies on top of mirrored glass, making it look like the lights are almost floating.

Jonathan Adler

One of our favorite interior design gurus, Jonathan Adler is well known for his quirky sensibility and in particular his pottery. Plush fabrics and rich colors are all a part of Adler’s happy-chic aesthetic, which is why we can’t get enough of all things Adler. This luxe chair will soon become the main character of your dining room.

One Kings Lane

The leading flash sales site for the home market, members get access to spectacular designer home decor, furnishings, accessories and gifts, at prices well below retail. We particularly love One Kings Lane’s “trend” sales like the recent “Total Transparency” sale, offering up spectacular finds like clear bar carts and chairs. Spice up your space with the Janus Braided Pouf .

Z Gallerie

Z Gallerie is all about affordable home décor. Some seriously lust-worthy options abound though like Mongolian pillows (we’ll take two please) and skull bottle toppers. If you are looking for original options on a budget, this should be your first stop. Nesting tables like these are the perfect way to make the most of your space. Plus, the Astair Nesting Tables are coated with gold leaf, so they’ll be catching eyes and compliments 24/7.

Chairish

Chairish prides itself on offering “to the trade” wares and giving interior designers access to the masses. So shop like an interior designer, and have the house to prove it afterward. We suggest you go for the pair of 1980s Vintage Max Stacker Chairs ; they’re super simple yet sleek.

Furbish Studio

We’ll take one of everything at Furbish Studio , thanks. Our top picks include hand embroidered pillows, hide rugs and even cool art prints. Prepare to spend hours perusing the great finds curated by Jamie Meares, who is also—not surprisingly given her great taste—a home décor blogger. It’s hard to choose our absolute fave item, but we’re definitely eyeing the Degaulle Table Lamp .

John Robshaw Textiles

When a young John Robshaw traveled to India to look for natural indigo dye for his paintings he became instantly mesmerized by the country’s exotic fabrics. Today, the American designer creates his own printed fabrics and other home goods inspired by his travels. One of our favorites on the site is the Indian-influenced headboards, that can be upholstered in a selection of his fabrics. Another fave is the Wooden Carved Round Stools ; the design is so intricate.

