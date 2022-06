Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for almost a year now, but details about how they first got together have been pretty hazy. Up until now, it was only known that they met at the Met Gala in September 2021, a month prior to her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut. During a recent interview on Dear Media's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Kardashian said the comedian approached her to discuss her upcoming stint on "SNL." Davidson then offered his number, but because Kardashian had gloves on, she couldn't put it into her phone.

