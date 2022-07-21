Free trial streaming services: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and beyond

It seems like new streaming services are cropping up every day, and all these monthly subscriptions can put a serious strain on your finances. Luckily, the popularity of these sites also means that many of them are willing to do just about anything to get your business, including offering up their content for free for a set length of time. But which streaming services are offering free trials right now?

Whether you're looking for live sports, classic films, or the hottest new drama series, this guide lists all of the most popular streaming services on the web and tells you whether or not you can enjoy their content for free at this very moment.

If you sign up for a free trial today, don't forget to set a reminder to cancel the service before the end of the promotional period. Some companies offer free trials in the hopes that you'll forget to cancel your subscription before the time is up, a shady (yet all-too-common) business method known as the "free trial trap". So stay vigilant and set that alarm, otherwise you could end up with an unwanted bill.

We'll keep adding services to this article as needed, but if you don't see what you're looking for today, feel free to drop us a line and let us know. In the meantime, let's get on with this list of streaming services that offer free trials, starting with Prime Video.

Hulu

Does Hulu offer a free trial?

Yep! Hulu offers a 30-day free trial, after which the service becomes $6.99/month for the ad-supported version or $12.99/month if you go ad-free.

Aside from having an extensive library of recent shows and movies, Hulu also produces its own original series and gives you access to current and previous seasons of shows. FX just joined the lineup, and you can add the Live TV package, along with Starz, HBO, Cinemax, and more to your account once you sign up.

Hulu: Try it FREE for a month

One of the most popular streaming services around, Hulu offers a free trial that lets you explore the site's massive library for an entire month. Once the trial period is over, plans are $6.99/month (with ads) or $12.99/month (ad-free).

You can also pay a little extra and get the Hulu Bundle, which comes with Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $13.99/month with ads or $19.99/month if you want to be ad-free.

Amazon Prime Video

Does Amazon Prime Video offer a free trial?

Yes! In fact, if you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you have access to the entire Amazon Prime streaming library. If you're not, you can still enjoy a month of Amazon Prime Video for free when you sign up (plus all of the exclusive benefits that Prime members enjoy).

Amazon Prime Video: Try it FREE for a month

When you sign up for Amazon Prime for the first time, you'll instantly receive free access to their massive streaming library for one month, alongside the other benefits of Prime, such as exclusive deals and free shipping. The streaming service is the home of popular films and TV series like The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Outer Range.

Apple TV+

Does Apple TV+ offer a free trial?

Yes! Apple TV+ is free for the first seven days, then it's just $4.99/month.

That monthly cost makes it one of the most affordable streaming services around, plus you're able to share your log-in credentials with up to six family members or friends. If you're streaming on an Apple device, you might also be eligible to receive a free subscription for three full months.

Apple TV+: Try it FREE for a week

Apple TV+ is unique in that its streaming library only has original content. While that may sound like a drawback to some people, the streaming service has already produced some pretty acclaimed TV series and films that you can't watch anywhere else, such as Ted Lasso, Severance, and the Tragedy of Macbeth. Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial, after which it becomes just $4.99/month.

Disney+

Does Disney+ offer a free trial?

No, Disney+ is not offering a free trial at this time.

With access to nearly every single piece of content from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel, there is a nearly unlimited supply of content worth watching on Disney+ . The streaming service is also creating its own original content, like The Mandalorian, and the library continues to expand each week.

Disney+: Starting at $7.99/month

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn't offer a free trial at this time, but with a monthly rate of just $7.99, you'll easily get your money's worth. You can also bundle your Disney+ subscription with both Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $19.99/month.

fuboTV

Does fuboTV offer a free trial?

Yep! FuboTV is another streaming service that offers a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV's main focus is providing the best live sports streaming package there is, but there's also a number of channels for those hoping to watch reality TV or their favorite drama series. In fact, fuboTV offers one of the most expansive channel selections available on a live TV streaming service to date.

fuboTV: Try it FREE for one week

Your free one-week trial to fuboTV scores you access to over 100 live channels, cloud DVR access so you can watch your programs whenever it's convenient, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. Once the trial period is over, plans start at $69.99/month.

HBO Max

Does HBO Max offer a free trial?

Sort of. Although there isn't a free trial available through HBO Max's official site , you can get a free week of the streaming service if you add it to your Hulu subscription.

A relatively new streaming service, HBO Max has quickly made it to the front of the pack by offering tons of great old and new content, from original series like Euphoria and Westworld to recent blockbuster films like The Batman and Dune. If you sign up via Hulu, you'll get the first week of HBO Max for free, after which it's $9.99/month for the ad-supported version or $14.99 for no ads.

HBO Max: One week free when added to Hulu or $9.99 per month with ads / $14.99 per month for ad-free

Start your membership at HBO Max to stream a wide variety of content, from the Lord of the Rings series and DC films to legacy HBO shows like True Blood, The Wire and Six Feet Under. There are even exclusive shows like Search Party, The Flight Attendant, and new films being added to the streaming library all the time.

If you don't want to add HBO Max to your Hulu account and would rather pay separately, plans start at $9.99/month and you'll instantly receive access to the streaming service's massive library of TV shows and films.

Paramount+

Does Paramount+ offer a free trial?

Yes! Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

Paramount+ brings together content from some of the most popular networks, such as BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, CBS, Comedy Central, and more. Along with a myriad of iconic television shows and films from the massive Paramount movie collection, there are a ton of exclusive shows and movies coming to Paramount+ over the next several months as well.

Paramount+: Try it FREE for a week

Right now, you can sign up for Paramount+ and get the first seven days for free. Once that trial period is over, plans start at $4.99/month for the ad-supported version of the service or $9.99/month if you want to go ad-free

Peacock

Does Peacock offer a free trial?

No, but there's a free version!

The new NBC streaming service Peacock is free to join, though if you want to unlock everything the service has to offer, you'll need a Peacock Premium membership. These start at $4.99 per month for the limited commercials plan, while the Peacock Premium Plus plan at $9.99/month offers the same Premium content but without commercials.

Peacock: Starting at $0.00/month

NBC's streaming service Peacock has two paid plans starting at just $4.99 per month. Start your free membership now to see what Peacock is all about and then upgrade to a Premium plan for even more to watch!

Philo

Does Philo offer a free trial?

Yes! The live TV streaming service Philo offers a seven-day free trial.

Philo is one of the most affordable streaming services out there. With access to over 60 channels, monthly subscriptions are just $25 per month here and include channels such as A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and more. You can start your free 7-day trial right now, though keep in mind it will automatically renew and turn into a paid membership unless you cancel beforehand.

Philo: Try it FREE for one week

Unlock access to over 60 live TV channels with Philo's free 7-day trial. Philo costs just $25 per month, so it may be worth keeping active once your trial is over.

Sling TV

Does Sling TV offer a free trial?

Not quite. Sling TV has three main plans, Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue, and none of them come with a free trial. That being said, there is a version of the live TV streaming service, called Sling Free, that comes with over 100 live channels and thousands of movies and TV series on demand. Just like a free trial, Sling Free gives you a good idea of what subscribing to the full service is like.

Sling TV: Starting at $35/month or FREE with Sling Free

Sling TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services around, with three paid plans in addition to an ad-supported service called Sling Free. All of these versions of Sling come with access to hundreds of live TV channels in addition to thousands of hours of entertainment that you can enjoy at any time.

Starz

Does Starz offer a free trial?

Yes! Starz is another streaming service that offers a seven-day free trial.

Previously just a premium cable TV network, Starz has now joined the ranks of popular streaming services with great movies and TV series old and new. After the trial period is over, Starz is just $8.99/month. If you're already a subscriber to the Starz TV channel, you'll automatically receive access to the streaming app for free.

Starz: Try it FREE for a week

The home of popular films and TV series such as Outlander, Spiderman: No Way Home, and P-Valley, Starz offers thousands of hours of entertainment for just $8.99/month after a week-long free trial. Another bit of good news is that, if you're already a subscriber to the Starz premium TV channel, you'll automatically receive access to the app's enormous streaming library.

YouTube TV

Does YouTube TV offer a free trial?

Yes, as long as you're eligible. The exact length of the trial seems to vary, with most people given five days to a week to enjoy the service.

Though YouTube TV happens to be one of the pricier options for streaming live TV channels (starting at $54.99/month), it also offers some of the best quality content and more channels than most options — over 85 channels as of July 2022. Along with local news channels and cable channels, you'll have access to a DVR with unlimited space so you can record as much as you'd like.

YouTube TV: Start your FREE trial today

Watch over 85 live TV channels with your free trial of YouTube TV. The length of the free trial varies, but as long you've never signed up before, you'll be given a chance to see whether this service is worth keeping or not. In addition to the live channels, you'll receive unlimited DVR space and six accounts to share with zero contracts. Once your trial is over, plans start at $54.99/month.

Netflix

Does Netflix offer a free trial?

Nope. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn't offer any kind of free trial.

The first streaming service to really reach ubiquity in homes around the world, Netflix now has over 200 million subscribers and is home to thousands of movies and TV series, including original programming such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Orange is the New Black. Although Netflix recently made a few unpopular choices that resulted in the loss of subscribers , they're still the big kid on the block, and they probably won't be offering a free trial any time soon.

Netflix: Starting at $9.99/month

Netflix is the world's most popular streaming service, so it's no big surprise that they don't offer a free trial. Plans start at $9.99/month and go up to $19.99/month for Netflix Premium, and they all come with access to the streaming service's massive library of popular TV shows, films, and Netflix Originals.

Discovery+

Does Discovery+ offer a free trial?

Yes! Discovery+ has a free seven-day trial for all new users.

The streaming service is a must for fans of networks like HGTV, TLC, Food Network, and Discovery channel. With over 55,000 TV episodes to sink your teeth into, you can binge all your favorite classic and new hit shows in one place. Discovery+ even has exclusive original content you can't watch anywhere else. Other networks that contribute content to Discovery+ include Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, OWN, A&E, Lifetime, History, Travel Channel, Science, DIY Network, and more.

Discovery+: Try it FREE for a week

The streaming home of classic networks like HGTV, TLC, Food Network, and the Discovery Channel, Discovery+ gives new users the chance to try out the streaming service for a full week at no cost.

As of July 20th, they're also offering ad-supported streaming for just $.99/month for two months once your trial period is up. After that it's $4.99/month or $6.99/month if you want to go ad-free. It's also worth noting that Discovery+ officially merged with HBO Max in early 2022, so you never know when these benefits might change.

