ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Free trial streaming services: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and beyond

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

It seems like new streaming services are cropping up every day, and all these monthly subscriptions can put a serious strain on your finances. Luckily, the popularity of these sites also means that many of them are willing to do just about anything to get your business, including offering up their content for free for a set length of time. But which streaming services are offering free trials right now?

Whether you're looking for live sports, classic films, or the hottest new drama series, this guide lists all of the most popular streaming services on the web and tells you whether or not you can enjoy their content for free at this very moment.

If you sign up for a free trial today, don't forget to set a reminder to cancel the service before the end of the promotional period. Some companies offer free trials in the hopes that you'll forget to cancel your subscription before the time is up, a shady (yet all-too-common) business method known as the "free trial trap". So stay vigilant and set that alarm, otherwise you could end up with an unwanted bill.

We'll keep adding services to this article as needed, but if you don't see what you're looking for today, feel free to drop us a line and let us know. In the meantime, let's get on with this list of streaming services that offer free trials, starting with Prime Video.

Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgPwr_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Hulu)

Does Hulu offer a free trial?

Yep! Hulu offers a 30-day free trial, after which the service becomes $6.99/month for the ad-supported version or $12.99/month if you go ad-free.

Aside from having an extensive library of recent shows and movies, Hulu also produces its own original series and gives you access to current and previous seasons of shows. FX just joined the lineup, and you can add the Live TV package, along with Starz, HBO, Cinemax, and more to your account once you sign up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUrDR_0OTFc3Dh00

Hulu: Try it FREE for a month

One of the most popular streaming services around, Hulu offers a free trial that lets you explore the site's massive library for an entire month. Once the trial period is over, plans are $6.99/month (with ads) or $12.99/month (ad-free).

You can also pay a little extra and get the Hulu Bundle, which comes with Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $13.99/month with ads or $19.99/month if you want to be ad-free. View Deal

Amazon Prime Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bbjb_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Amazon)

Does Amazon Prime Video offer a free trial?

Yes! In fact, if you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you have access to the entire Amazon Prime streaming library. If you're not, you can still enjoy a month of Amazon Prime Video for free when you sign up (plus all of the exclusive benefits that Prime members enjoy).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebSfn_0OTFc3Dh00

Amazon Prime Video: Try it FREE for a month

When you sign up for Amazon Prime for the first time, you'll instantly receive free access to their massive streaming library for one month, alongside the other benefits of Prime, such as exclusive deals and free shipping. The streaming service is the home of popular films and TV series like The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Outer Range. View Deal

Apple TV+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D93Bz_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Does Apple TV+ offer a free trial?

Yes! Apple TV+ is free for the first seven days, then it's just $4.99/month.

That monthly cost makes it one of the most affordable streaming services around, plus you're able to share your log-in credentials with up to six family members or friends. If you're streaming on an Apple device, you might also be eligible to receive a free subscription for three full months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cb1Bt_0OTFc3Dh00

Apple TV+: Try it FREE for a week

Apple TV+ is unique in that its streaming library only has original content. While that may sound like a drawback to some people, the streaming service has already produced some pretty acclaimed TV series and films that you can't watch anywhere else, such as Ted Lasso, Severance, and the Tragedy of Macbeth. Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial, after which it becomes just $4.99/month. View Deal

Disney+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYEAE_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Does Disney+ offer a free trial?

No, Disney+ is not offering a free trial at this time.

With access to nearly every single piece of content from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel, there is a nearly unlimited supply of content worth watching on Disney+ . The streaming service is also creating its own original content, like The Mandalorian, and the library continues to expand each week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1ixG_0OTFc3Dh00

Disney+: Starting at $7.99/month

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn't offer a free trial at this time, but with a monthly rate of just $7.99, you'll easily get your money's worth. You can also bundle your Disney+ subscription with both Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $19.99/month. View Deal

fuboTV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvB9i_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Fubo TV)

Does fuboTV offer a free trial?

Yep! FuboTV is another streaming service that offers a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV's main focus is providing the best live sports streaming package there is, but there's also a number of channels for those hoping to watch reality TV or their favorite drama series. In fact, fuboTV offers one of the most expansive channel selections available on a live TV streaming service to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VnFA_0OTFc3Dh00

fuboTV: Try it FREE for one week

Your free one-week trial to fuboTV scores you access to over 100 live channels, cloud DVR access so you can watch your programs whenever it's convenient, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. Once the trial period is over, plans start at $69.99/month. View Deal

HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPzVe_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Keegan Prosser / Android Central)

Does HBO Max offer a free trial?

Sort of. Although there isn't a free trial available through HBO Max's official site , you can get a free week of the streaming service if you add it to your Hulu subscription.

A relatively new streaming service, HBO Max has quickly made it to the front of the pack by offering tons of great old and new content, from original series like Euphoria and Westworld to recent blockbuster films like The Batman and Dune. If you sign up via Hulu, you'll get the first week of HBO Max for free, after which it's $9.99/month for the ad-supported version or $14.99 for no ads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQpxt_0OTFc3Dh00

HBO Max: One week free when added to Hulu or $9.99 per month with ads / $14.99 per month for ad-free

Start your membership at HBO Max to stream a wide variety of content, from the Lord of the Rings series and DC films to legacy HBO shows like True Blood, The Wire and Six Feet Under. There are even exclusive shows like Search Party, The Flight Attendant, and new films being added to the streaming library all the time.

If you don't want to add HBO Max to your Hulu account and would rather pay separately, plans start at $9.99/month and you'll instantly receive access to the streaming service's massive library of TV shows and films. View Deal

Paramount+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hO4Lc_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Paramount)

Does Paramount+ offer a free trial?

Yes! Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

Paramount+ brings together content from some of the most popular networks, such as BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, CBS, Comedy Central, and more. Along with a myriad of iconic television shows and films from the massive Paramount movie collection, there are a ton of exclusive shows and movies coming to Paramount+ over the next several months as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3PhG_0OTFc3Dh00

Paramount+: Try it FREE for a week

Right now, you can sign up for Paramount+ and get the first seven days for free. Once that trial period is over, plans start at $4.99/month for the ad-supported version of the service or $9.99/month if you want to go ad-free View Deal

Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ko7iX_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Keegan Prosser / Android Central)

Does Peacock offer a free trial?

No, but there's a free version!

The new NBC streaming service Peacock is free to join, though if you want to unlock everything the service has to offer, you'll need a Peacock Premium membership. These start at $4.99 per month for the limited commercials plan, while the Peacock Premium Plus plan at $9.99/month offers the same Premium content but without commercials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBwoZ_0OTFc3Dh00

Peacock: Starting at $0.00/month

NBC's streaming service Peacock has two paid plans starting at just $4.99 per month. Start your free membership now to see what Peacock is all about and then upgrade to a Premium plan for even more to watch! View Deal

Philo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyZpu_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Philo)

Does Philo offer a free trial?

Yes! The live TV streaming service Philo offers a seven-day free trial.

Philo is one of the most affordable streaming services out there. With access to over 60 channels, monthly subscriptions are just $25 per month here and include channels such as A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and more. You can start your free 7-day trial right now, though keep in mind it will automatically renew and turn into a paid membership unless you cancel beforehand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMhUq_0OTFc3Dh00

Philo: Try it FREE for one week

Unlock access to over 60 live TV channels with Philo's free 7-day trial. Philo costs just $25 per month, so it may be worth keeping active once your trial is over. View Deal

Sling TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkRXA_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Sling TV)

Does Sling TV offer a free trial?

Not quite. Sling TV has three main plans, Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue, and none of them come with a free trial. That being said, there is a version of the live TV streaming service, called Sling Free, that comes with over 100 live channels and thousands of movies and TV series on demand. Just like a free trial, Sling Free gives you a good idea of what subscribing to the full service is like.

Sling TV: Starting at $35/month or FREE with Sling Free

Sling TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services around, with three paid plans in addition to an ad-supported service called Sling Free. All of these versions of Sling come with access to hundreds of live TV channels in addition to thousands of hours of entertainment that you can enjoy at any time. View Deal

Starz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yl8Ip_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Starz)

Does Starz offer a free trial?

Yes! Starz is another streaming service that offers a seven-day free trial.

Previously just a premium cable TV network, Starz has now joined the ranks of popular streaming services with great movies and TV series old and new. After the trial period is over, Starz is just $8.99/month. If you're already a subscriber to the Starz TV channel, you'll automatically receive access to the streaming app for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t95z3_0OTFc3Dh00

Starz: Try it FREE for a week

The home of popular films and TV series such as Outlander, Spiderman: No Way Home, and P-Valley, Starz offers thousands of hours of entertainment for just $8.99/month after a week-long free trial. Another bit of good news is that, if you're already a subscriber to the Starz premium TV channel, you'll automatically receive access to the app's enormous streaming library. View Deal

YouTube TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09joad_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Youtube)

Does YouTube TV offer a free trial?

Yes, as long as you're eligible. The exact length of the trial seems to vary, with most people given five days to a week to enjoy the service.

Though YouTube TV happens to be one of the pricier options for streaming live TV channels (starting at $54.99/month), it also offers some of the best quality content and more channels than most options — over 85 channels as of July 2022. Along with local news channels and cable channels, you'll have access to a DVR with unlimited space so you can record as much as you'd like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379OeA_0OTFc3Dh00

YouTube TV: Start your FREE trial today

Watch over 85 live TV channels with your free trial of YouTube TV. The length of the free trial varies, but as long you've never signed up before, you'll be given a chance to see whether this service is worth keeping or not. In addition to the live channels, you'll receive unlimited DVR space and six accounts to share with zero contracts. Once your trial is over, plans start at $54.99/month. View Deal

Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Twle2_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Does Netflix offer a free trial?

Nope. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn't offer any kind of free trial.

The first streaming service to really reach ubiquity in homes around the world, Netflix now has over 200 million subscribers and is home to thousands of movies and TV series, including original programming such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Orange is the New Black. Although Netflix recently made a few unpopular choices that resulted in the loss of subscribers , they're still the big kid on the block, and they probably won't be offering a free trial any time soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HRmj_0OTFc3Dh00

Netflix: Starting at $9.99/month

Netflix is the world's most popular streaming service, so it's no big surprise that they don't offer a free trial. Plans start at $9.99/month and go up to $19.99/month for Netflix Premium, and they all come with access to the streaming service's massive library of popular TV shows, films, and Netflix Originals. View Deal

Discovery+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWRCU_0OTFc3Dh00

(Image credit: Discovery+)

Does Discovery+ offer a free trial?

Yes! Discovery+ has a free seven-day trial for all new users.

The streaming service is a must for fans of networks like HGTV, TLC, Food Network, and Discovery channel. With over 55,000 TV episodes to sink your teeth into, you can binge all your favorite classic and new hit shows in one place. Discovery+ even has exclusive original content you can't watch anywhere else. Other networks that contribute content to Discovery+ include Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, OWN, A&E, Lifetime, History, Travel Channel, Science, DIY Network, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7zsD_0OTFc3Dh00

Discovery+: Try it FREE for a week

The streaming home of classic networks like HGTV, TLC, Food Network, and the Discovery Channel, Discovery+ gives new users the chance to try out the streaming service for a full week at no cost.

As of July 20th, they're also offering ad-supported streaming for just $.99/month for two months once your trial period is up. After that it's $4.99/month or $6.99/month if you want to go ad-free. It's also worth noting that Discovery+ officially merged with HBO Max in early 2022, so you never know when these benefits might change. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Tv Streaming#Fubo Tv#Sling Tv#Prime Video
Rolling Stone

This Mother-Daughter Duo Has Become the Center of Creepy TikTok Conspiracy Theories

At first glance, Bebop and Bebe, a TikTok page with more than two million followers, looks like a typical, albeit somewhat idiosyncratic, family account. The page features videos of Bebop, a girl with stick-straight hair who looks to be about eight or nine years old, mugging for the camera with her mom, a peroxide blond with a fondness for ethereal makeup filters. Together they dance to songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, lip-synching poorly to audios, usually against the backdrop of what appears to be a splashily decorated preteen girl’s room, with Bebop flaunting a wide range of impressive makeup looks and hairstyles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Pixar
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation

Canceled does not necessarily mean goodbye. In recent years, TV shows have found new life after being canned by networks, with last-minute and hard-fought saves. For instance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans made their disappointment known in May 2018 when Fox canceled the sitcom — starring Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt), Terry […]
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This racy Netflix drama might be too triggering for some viewers

It’s something of an understatement to point out that Spanish-language TV shows are among the most popular Netflix series around the world. They are, in fact, huge for the streamer, as Netflix’s latest global Top 10 data reveals. For the 7-day period ending July 3, two Netflix series (Cafe con aroma de mujer, and Yo soy Betty, la fea) have each been on the Top 10 list of non-English Netflix series for at least 20 weeks.
TV SERIES
CNET

Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required

If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
NFL
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy