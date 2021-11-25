Celebrities Who Can’t Cook: Eva Mendes, Beyonce and More

Shutterstock(2)

Cooking isn’t for everyone. While some stars such as Cravings queen Chrissy Teigen and baker extraordinaire Blake Lively are whizzes in the kitchen, others consider simply not burning a meal beyond edibility a major win. In other words, some celebrities just don’t have a knack for baking a cake or roasting a chicken.

Take Eva Mendes, for example. The Miami native proudly revealed via a comment on her Instagram account in February 2020 that her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, is “an amazing chef AND baker,” but she also shared that she doesn’t quite have the same skill set. Far from it, in fact. “I’m not sure that what I do is cooking,” she admitted. “It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

The same might also be said for Katherine Schwarzenegger. While her husband, Chris Pratt, has been known to man the grill every now and then, the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host doesn’t exactly have the golden touch when it comes to kitchen appliances. Case in point: In October 2019 she attempted to make a Bagel Bite, but burned the snack to a crisp. “I honestly, simply cannot imagine what went wrong here,” Pratt captioned an Instagram photo of the charred treat. “Pretty simple. Microwave. two minutes. Maybe she thought it said two hours.”

Still, the Parks and Recreation alum applauded his wife for trying. “I want to commend her for her effort,” he concluded. “This is a big step babe. Proud of you.”

Schwarzenegger exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that she made progress on preparing snacks for Pratt’s son, Jack, whom the Jurassic World star shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. “One of the best compliments I received this year was from my stepson, Jack,” she revealed. “He told me my cooking has improved a lot from when I burned his Bagel Bites!”

While Beyoncé has a stellar voice and killer dance moves, the “Love on Top” singer’s own mother, Tina Lawson, has been very upfront about her older daughter’s lack of culinary expertise. “Beyoncé can’t cook,” the matriarch told Us in February 2019.

For her part, Beyoncé has confirmed that she’s no Julia Child in the kitchen. “I don’t cook much,” the Grammy winner told Cosmopolitan in 2006. “But I’m good at spaghetti and sandwiches. I know they’re easy, but they’re my specialty.”

Additionally, the former Destiny’s Child member joked to The New York Times in May 2015 that she’s a “really good taste-tester.”

Scroll down to see more stars who can’t cook!