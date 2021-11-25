ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrities Who Can’t Cook: Eva Mendes, Beyonce and More

By Samantha Leffler
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaoBP_0OT9NG6L00
Shutterstock(2)

Cooking isn’t for everyone. While some stars such as Cravings queen Chrissy Teigen and baker extraordinaire Blake Lively are whizzes in the kitchen, others consider simply not burning a meal beyond edibility a major win. In other words, some celebrities just don’t have a knack for baking a cake or roasting a chicken.

Take Eva Mendes, for example. The Miami native proudly revealed via a comment on her Instagram account in February 2020 that her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, is “an amazing chef AND baker,” but she also shared that she doesn’t quite have the same skill set. Far from it, in fact. “I’m not sure that what I do is cooking,” she admitted. “It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

The same might also be said for Katherine Schwarzenegger. While her husband, Chris Pratt, has been known to man the grill every now and then, the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host doesn’t exactly have the golden touch when it comes to kitchen appliances. Case in point: In October 2019 she attempted to make a Bagel Bite, but burned the snack to a crisp. “I honestly, simply cannot imagine what went wrong here,” Pratt captioned an Instagram photo of the charred treat. “Pretty simple. Microwave. two minutes. Maybe she thought it said two hours.”

Still, the Parks and Recreation alum applauded his wife for trying. “I want to commend her for her effort,” he concluded. “This is a big step babe. Proud of you.”

Schwarzenegger exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that she made progress on preparing snacks for Pratt’s son, Jack, whom the Jurassic World star shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. “One of the best compliments I received this year was from my stepson, Jack,” she revealed. “He told me my cooking has improved a lot from when I burned his Bagel Bites!”

While Beyoncé has a stellar voice and killer dance moves, the “Love on Top” singer’s own mother, Tina Lawson, has been very upfront about her older daughter’s lack of culinary expertise. “Beyoncé can’t cook,” the matriarch told Us in February 2019.

For her part, Beyoncé has confirmed that she’s no Julia Child in the kitchen. “I don’t cook much,” the Grammy winner told Cosmopolitan in 2006. “But I’m good at spaghetti and sandwiches. I know they’re easy, but they’re my specialty.”

Additionally, the former Destiny’s Child member joked to The New York Times in May 2015 that she’s a “really good taste-tester.”

Scroll down to see more stars who can’t cook!

Comments / 12

Related
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Anna Faris
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Chris Pratt
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Parks And Recreation#Bagel Bite
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Priyanka Chopra shuts down Nick Jonas split rumors with thirsty comment

Paradise remains free of trouble according to Priyanka Chopra. The 39-year-old actress washed away all fears of a split from husband Nick Jonas with a simple — but thirsty — comment on his latest workout video. “Damn! I just died in your arms…” the “Only Human” singer’s wife commented on...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Julianne Hough Is a Dancing Fire Emoji in New Sheer Dress and Instagram Is Here for It

Time and time again, Julianne Hough proves that her style is pure fire. While visiting Qatar to celebrate Fashion Trust Arabia’s third annual FTA Prize gala, which celebrates up-and-coming and established designers in the Middle East and North African region, the 33-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro stunned in a sparkly silver Maison Valentino number. The Cinderella-esque gown featured soft crystals, sheer long sleeves, and a gorgeous train. Julianne styled the dress with silver sandals and wore her hair long and wavy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Why Did Tiffany Haddish and Common Split? Inside Their Low-Key Relationship Before Reported Breakup

Tiffany Haddish and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) had a very low-key relationship for nearly two years, but the two have reportedly split. It appears the comedian, 41, and rapper, 49, have reportedly broken up, a source told People on November 29. The source said Tiffany and Common were “too busy” to have a “serious relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Jay-Z is the First Person Followed by Beyoncé on Instagram

Jay-Z has accomplished a lot this week but being followed by Queen B on Instagram is probably on the top of the list. Beyoncé’s husband created his Instagram account Tuesday night to promote his forthcoming film The Harder They Fall that premieres on Netflix on Nov. 3. His first main post and IG story feature the promotional poster for the film starring Jonathan Majors (who’s also hosting SNL next week). Jay-Z’s Instagram already has over 1 million followers, including his wife Beyoncé who famously did not follow anyone on the gram. However, that changed tonight as he is now the only person she follows on the platform AND she reposted his story promoting the film. Jay-Z recently teamed up with Kid Cudi for the song “Guns Go Bang” for the feature film. The film was directed by Jeymes Samuel, who also wrote the script alongside Boaz Yakin. Vulture has begun its annual Oscar Predictions which currently features LaKeith Stanfield as a contender for Best Supporting Actor in The Harder They Fall. Maybe after an Oscar win, Bey will follow him on IG too.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

OMG, Meghan Just Revealed Archie And Lili's Adorable Halloween Costumes

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Meghan Markle made her first daytime talk show appearance since becoming a royal. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked about her days as an up-and-coming actor, as well as her current life in California living with her husband, Prince Harry, plus their two-year-old son, Archie, and five-month-old daughter, Lili. She discussed what it was like celebrating Halloween this year with her family and what her children dressed up as. You’ll melt when you hear their costumes because they couldn’t be any cuter.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy