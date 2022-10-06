Best USB flash drives in 2022: Top USB memory sticks

With one or even a few of the best USB flash drives, you can bring your most important files with you everywhere you go and move large files from one computer to another but also to printers, routers or even a smart TV. Storing files in the cloud is convenient but a USB flash drive can serve as an excellent backup device, especially for when the internet goes down.

Choosing the right USB flash drive isn’t always so simple though as there are multiple USB connection protocols — USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 and USB 3.2 — and each offers faster speeds than the previous one. It’s also important to keep in mind that each new protocol is backwards compatible with previous ones. Fast read and write speeds are crucial as well since they can save you quite a bit of time when copying large files.

To help you pick the best USB memory stick for your needs, these are 10 of our favorites. They vary by price, format, speed, physical size and storage size. Regardless of which USB drive you choose, it should hold every file you care about in a simple and easy-to-use package.

What are the best USB flash drives?

We tested a number of different USB flash drives and found the Samsung Fit Plus (MUF-128AB) to be the best. It offers a great mix of features and affordability with USB 3.1 support, read speeds of up to 300 MB/s and a compact design that allows you to leave the drive plugged into your laptop without worrying about damage.

We also found the SanDisk Cruzer CZ36 to be a great choice, as you get secure 128-bit AES encryption for a very low price. However, you just have to be willing to live with USb 2.0 compatibility and slower data transfer speeds. If you want fast read/write speeds though, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a USB storage device better than the Kingston Digital DataTraveler G4 .

The best USB flash drives you can buy today

Samsung Fit Plus (MUF-128AB) (Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Fit Plus (MUF-128AB)

The best flash drive overall

USB type: USB 3.1 | Storage: 32GB-256GB | Size: 0.9 x 0.7 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 0.16 ounces

Compact design Plenty of storage Fast read/write speeds May be easy to misplace

If you're looking for a flash drive that offers a good mix of features and affordability, the Samsung Fit Plus (MUF-128AB) is a great place to start.

The device's tiny design makes it easy to carry around. It's available in a variety of sizes, ranging from 32GB to 256GB, and supports USB 3.1 connectivity with data-transfer speeds up to 300 MBps. That's significantly faster than other USB memory-stick options.

To keep your data safe, the Samsung Fit Plus is water-, shock-, magnet-, temperature- and X-ray-proof, which means you can bring it just about anywhere without fear of damaging your content. Because this memory stick is backward-compatible with USB 2.0, it'll work in just about any device you have.

Be aware, however, that the Samsung USB flash drive is a bit on the pricey side, making it not the best option for those looking to save a few bucks.

SanDisk Cruzer CZ36 (Image credit: SanDisk)

2. SanDisk Cruzer CZ36

A compact and secure USB flash drive

USB type: USB 2.0 | Storage: 16GB-256GB | Size: 2.31 x 0.8 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 0.6 ounces

Great price Easy to protect Universal compatibility Works over USB 2.0 No 256-bit encryption

For years, the SanDisk Cruzer CZ36 has proven to be one of the most popular USB drives on the market. It has earned that popularity with its solid design, support for encryption and, most important, an exceedingly affordable price.

The Cruzer CZ36 comes with a black finish and a red slider that lets you extend or retract the USB connector so you can keep your connector safe without worrying about damage.

The drive itself comes with USB 2.0 connectivity, which is on the older side. However, the SanDisk's 128-bit AES encryption and included SanDisk SecureAccess Software make this one of the best flash drives for the money.

Overall, the SanDisk Cruzer CZ36 is a solid choice for transferring anything from music and photos to videos and business files.

Kingston Digital DataTraveler G4 (Image credit: Kingston)

3. Kingston DataTraveler G4

An unbeatable USB flash drive bargain

USB type: USB 3.0 | Storage: 32GB-128GB | Size: 2.65 x 0.4 x 0.83 inches | Weight: 0.35 ounces

USB 3.0 support Cap protects plug Easy traveling Standard read/write speeds Less capacity than some other options

For those who don't want to spend a lot of cash, Kingston has one of the best USB flash drives regarding value.

The company's DataTraveler G4 starts at under $10 for a USB drive with 32GB of storage and USB 3.0 support. For just a few bucks, you can get a device that stores your content, easily and quickly transfers it, and does it all without putting itself at risk of damaging your data.

A cap on the connector keeps the drive safe from damage when it's not in use, and thanks to a loop at the end, you can connect the DataTraveler to a keychain to reduce your chances of losing it when you're walking around town.

That said, because the Kingston DataTraveler G4 maxes out at 128GB, you're not going to get as much storage as some of the other options available. Get this drive only if you're not transferring a large amount of data.

PNY Turbo (Image credit: PNY)

4. PNY Turbo

Lots of storage for less

USB type: USB 3.0 | Storage: 32GB-256GB | Size: 5.28 x 0.25 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 0.6 ounces

USB 3.0 support Plenty of storage Sliding collar for protection A little pricey Limited color options

PNY's popular Turbo flash drive sports both a rugged design and ample storage, making it an ideal choice for someone who often travels and doesn't want to risk losing their data.

The USB 3.0 device offers transfer speeds of up to 10 times what you get in a comparable USB 2.0 drive. Add that to Turbo's maximum 256GB of storage, and you should be able to store nearly 48,000 songs on the device — and transfer them with ease.

The drive comes with a sliding-collar design that protects the connector when it's not in use, which is especially important for road warriors. Thanks to the device's integrated loop, you can attach the PNY Turbo to a keychain or backpack to reduce chances of misplacing it when you travel.

Overall, the PNY Turbo offers a nice mix of features, storage and travel-friendliness, which is why it's one of the best USB flash drives.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SDCZ880 (Image credit: Western Digital)

5. SanDisk Extreme Pro SDCZ880

Premium finish and huge storage meets fast speeds

USB type: USB 3.2 | Storage: 128GB-1TB | Size: 2.79 x 0.84 x 0.45 inches | Weight: 0.6 ounces

Ultrafast performance Great design Lifetime limited warranty Pricey

SanDisk's Extreme Pro is one of its most capable USB devices, but be ready to spend some serious cash to get your hands on it.

The drive comes with at least 128GB of storage, going all the way up to 1TB, and delivers USB 3.2 connectivity, ensuring fast data speeds. According to SanDisk, the memory stick can deliver read speeds of up to 420 MBps and write speeds of up to 380 MBps. That makes the Extreme Pro one of the best USB flash drives for pure performance.

Thanks to an aluminum finish, the Extreme Pro should be able to withstand shocks and other damage and keep working without causing you worry about your data. SanDisk's drive, which is also compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, offers a lifetime limited warranty. And with 128-bit AES encryption, you can safeguard data you don't want others to steal.

Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth (Image credit: Corsair)

6. Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth

Seriously durable design

USB type: USB 3.0 | Storage: 16GB-256GB | Size: 3 x 1 x 1 inches | Weight: 1.3 ounces

Great design Outstanding protection from damage Works cross-platform without drivers A bit pricey Limited warranty

Corsair's Flash Survivor Stealth is all about one thing: keeping your data safe regardless of where you are or where you are going. The device has a cylindrical design and an anodized, aircraft-grade aluminum housing to limit the risk of damage if you drop it.

This best USB flash drive pick also features a water seal to reduce chances of liquid intrusion. And it has a shock-damping collar around the ends to keep your data safe if you drop it.

Regarding connectivity, the Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth supports USB 3.0. And with a maximum 256GB of storage, the memory stick will store plenty of content without damage. But for all of that, you should be aware that this USB drive costs more than some competing devices.

You should also know that the device ships with a limited five-year warranty; that's not bad, but it reduces your options for replacement several years down the road.

SanDisk Ultra USB-C (Image credit: SanDisk)

7. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB-C SDDDC2

Best for USB-C ports

USB type: USB 3.1 | Storage: 32GB-256GB | Size: 0.37 x 1.5 x 0.79 x 0.37 inches | Weight: 1.3 ounces

USB-C and regular USB support Fast read/write speeds Mobile storage for Android phones Relatively pricey Limited manufacturer warranty

SanDisk's Ultra Dual Drive USB-C is a slick-looking flash drive that offers plenty of storage and fast data transfers. This is easily the best USB drive for newer laptops, like the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, that have only USB-C ports.

Since it has both USB-A and USB-C plugs — there's a slide to expose one or the other — the SanDisk Ultra USB-C offers a nice mix of fast data transfers and future-proofing, so you can be sure it'll work with a variety of devices going forward.

The memory stick comes with up to 256GB of storage and accommodates data transfers to and from a range of devices; for example, from your computer to an Android smartphone, as well as Apple's latest Macs. SanDisk says that the drive achieves data-transfer speeds of up to 150 MBps.

When the USB flash drive is not in use, you can retract both connectors to limit chances of damage and keep your data away from harm and readily accessible. Just be aware that you'll pay a bit more for this USB-C drive compared with other options.

Kingston Digital DataTraveler Elite G2 (Image credit: Kingston)

8. Kingston Digital DataTraveler Elite G2 DTEG2

Helpful LED light

USB type: USB 3.1 | Storage: 32GB-128GB | Size: 2.34 x 0.75 x 0.43 inches | Weight: 0.7 ounces

Great design Fast read/write speeds Plenty of storage options Could be easy to misplace Limited manufacturer warranty

Another favorite from Kingston Digital, the DataTraveler Elite G2 is a popular USB drive that has USB 3.1 connectivity, letting it deliver ultrafast read and write speeds and store your content with ease.

Best of all, it comes with an LED light that tells you when it's connected and data is transferring, so you don't need to guess at what's happening during use.

The memory stick, which comes in versions ranging from 8GB to 256GB, allows for data-transfer speeds of 180 MBps. If you don't have USB 3.1 ports, you can also rely on this drive to transfer data at USB 2.0 speeds.

The model that ships with 64GB of storage, a solid amount for most uses, is very affordable. But prices will vary depending on the version you choose. The limited five-year manufacturer's warranty isn't the best, but overall, this is one of the best USB flash drives available.

Samsung 32GB Bar (Image credit: Samsung)

9. Samsung 32GB Bar MUF-32BE3/AM

Premium (and tough) metal design

USB type: USB 3.1 | Storage: 32GB-256GB | Size: 1.58 x 0.61 x 0.47 inches | Weight: 0.4 ounces

Great design Fast read-write speeds Damage-proof Limited warranty of only 30 days

Samsung has delivered one of the better-looking USB drives with the 32GB Bar. And if it's a head-turning device you're after, Samsung's option might be the best flash drive, period.

The device, which is made from high-quality metal, has a ring that you can use to attach the drive to so you don't lose it. Better yet, not only is it waterproof but also shock-, magnet-, temperature and X-ray-proof, limiting the chances of damage.

Thanks to this flash drive's USB 3.1 support, you should expect fast data transfers. You also get USB 2.0 compatibility, which means it'll work with just about any device. The Samsung Bar started off as a bit pricey compared with many other USB flash drives, but its price has dropped. This is a device that will let you easily bring your data wherever you go, and will look darn good doing it.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive (Image credit: SanDisk)

10. SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive SDIX30N

Works with iPhone and iPad

USB type: USB 3.0 | Storage: 32GB-256GB | Size: 2.32 x 0.51 x 0.66 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces

Works with iPhone, iPad Plenty of storage options Can free up space on Apple devices Pricey Adapter costs extra

If you're in the market for one of the very best USB drives available, and you're just fine spending some cash to get it, check out the SanDisk iXpand flash drive. The device starts at 32GB of storage, though you can configure the iXpand to have up to 256GB of space. It has a metal finish to improve its durability, and thanks to its USB 3.0 connectivity, the device will deliver fast data transfers.

The iXpand flash drive's most important feature is its Lightning connector, which lets you connect to an iPhone or iPad and transfer data to and from that device. Considering how difficult it can be to transfer data from those devices without Apple's help, that feature alone could be a major selling point for the iXpand. But to get all that, be ready to shell out: The SanDisk iXpand USB flash drive is on the expensive side.

How to choose the best USB drive for you

When buying a USB flash drive, you’ll want to focus on storage first. If you have a large number of files, videos, or songs you want to carry around with you, getting a USB drive with at least 64GB is critical. Most USB flash drives go up to 256GB and a few now have 1TB versions.

However, if you’re more concerned about getting a cheap memory stick for carrying a few files, you can probably get by with 16GB or 32GB of storage space.

Aside from this, you’ll also want to consider other critical features, such as read/write speeds. The faster the speed, the more data you can write to the drive quickly and access what you’re trying to see. That’s why we look for USB 3.1 support or at least, USB 3.0 support if you care about performance.

You can tell if a USB flash drive supports USB 3.0 or higher if its connector is colored blue. Most USb-C drives support USB 3.0 by default.

Another factor to consider is design. Flash drives aren’t the hottest or coolest devices but they come in a variety of shapes and sizes. In terms of durability, look for USB drives with shock-proof or waterproof designs and other features that limit the chances of your drive being damaged.

Last but not least, check the warranty on a USB flash drive; a lifetime warranty is preferred but 5 years is a decent fallback option.

USB types explained

As mentioned earlier in this guide, there are a number of different USB types and protocols that you need to be aware of before buying a USB drive.

USB-A vs. USB-C

The first and probably most important you need to know about is USB-A vs. USB-C. While our USB-C vs. USB-A explainer goes into more detail, USB-A is the older variety with a larger, rectangular connection plug that can only be inserted into a port one way. USB-C is newer and has a much smaller, oval-shaped plug that’s reversible. However, you’ll also want to check out our Thunderbolt vs. USB4 guide.

USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1, USB 3.2 and USB 4.0

The number after USB indicates the version of USB that is used by a particular device. Older generations have lower numbers as well as slower transfer speeds. If you don’t need the fastest USB drive around, you can save a bit by opting for a USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 drive but it will take longer to transfer files onto and off of the device.

USB 3.0: Up to 5 Gbps

USB 3.1: Up to 10 Gbps

USB 3.2: Up to 20 Gpbs

USB 4.0: Up to 40 Gbps (only available on USB-C devices)

Next: USB 4 2.0 will provide double the speed even with existing cables .