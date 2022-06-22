Best gravel bike shoes 2022 - Cycling shoes for gravel riding

So you've decided to get more adventurous in your riding and your quest to find the best gravel bike shoes has thrown up a different set of demands. Whereas stiffness has tended to be the key focus when choosing the best cycling shoes for the road, venturing away from the tarmac brings in new parameters such as comfort, durability and even the desire for flexible outsoles to tackle terrain off the bike.

The good news is that gravel has become a fully fledged separate discipline and just as we now have a host of the best gravel bikes to choose from, manufacturers are releasing new accessories and clothing all the time that caters specifically to gravel's unique demands – including shoes.

Given it occupies a sprawling juncture between road cycling and mountain biking, however, there is some crossover and many of the attributes that are most sought-after in those more established disciplines can be found in the best gravel bike shoes. In fact, we have included some mountain bike shoes in this list as we believe they have a place in the gravel universe.

We have also pitted two of the best gravel bike shoes head-to-head in comparing the Specialized S-Works Recon to the Shimano RX8 to offer a more detailed idea of the criteria we think you should be looking for.

The shoes in this guide have been extensively road- (well, gravel-) tested and rated on how they perform in areas such as comfort, stiffness, usability, durability and looks. And we have included a range of different options to hopefully suit the needs of most riders.

If you are unsure what you're looking for, don't worry – we've included a guide at the bottom of the page to deal with any queries you may have.

Best gravel bike shoes

Two Boa S3-Snap dials and a Velcro strap on the Specialized S-Works Recon allow for a tight race fit (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Best gravel bike shoe for racing

Sizes: 36-49 | Closure: Boa | Sole: Carbon | Weight: 611g (actual)

Hugely stiff sole transfers every watt Durable Dyneema uppers High-quality aluminium Boa dials Stiff soles can become tiring on long rides Expensive No extra arch support options included Uncomfortable off the bike and lack of grip walking

Specialized made the bold proclamation that its S-Works Recon shoes were the “fastest off-road shoes on the market”. Designed as a cross-country race shoe, the Recon's staggeringly stiff sole and light weight means that it is also one of the best all-round gravel shoes available.

The hard-wearing Dyneema uppers are secured over the top of the foot with two premium aluminium Boa S3 Snap dials. The non-stretch uppers and rigid heel cup offer an aggressive fit which is more comfortable in use than it is off the bike. The S3 Snap dials don’t have a pop release – like the IP1 on the Shimano RX8 below, for example – but the cables can be unhooked for fast shoe removal. You need to be careful of tongue placement as it can dig into the front of the ankle but overall it didn’t cause much discomfort.

The sole is the crux of the Recon which boasts the same stiffness as the road equivalent. Power transfer is staggering, driving every bit of power into the cranks. On the flip side they have a very wooden feel and on longer rides can begin to feel a bit fatiguing as every vibration through the crank is transmitted to the foot.

If you are looking for a shoe that will give the top-level performance, the S-Works Recon is a shoe ready to race on anything no matter if its gravel road, cyclo-cross course or cross-country mountain bike trail. The overall quality of the shoe has so far been excellent with only the exposed carbon sole showing any marks from use. The sole will likely divide opinions, for power transfer it is unmatched on test but the rigidity does nothing to isolate vibrations and for endurance riders, it might be too harsh.

Find out how they earned their spot in this guide in our Specialized S-Works Recon review.

The RX8's stiff yet lively sole transfers power well without transmitting every vibration through the foot (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Best gravel bike shoe for weight weenies

Sizes: 38-50 | Closure: Boa/Velcro | Sole: Carbon | Weight: 565g (actual)

Super lightweight Very comfortable Stiff and lively sole feel User-friendly Boa system Narrow tread increases the risk of rolled ankles when walking

Shimano went all-in on gravel around the release of its GRX groupset and now offers a wide range of gravel-specific componentry and apparel, including the RX8 gravel-specific shoe.

The first thing you notice when picking up the RX8s is that they are very light for a gravel shoe. The slim wrap-around tongue and uppers provide a secure fit and the Boa IP1 ratchet is intuitive to use and easy to tighten or loosen while riding. The heel cup is well moulded to eliminate heel lift and the toe box is reasonably roomy. Shimano fits the RX8s with medium arch supports and includes large inserts in the box. However, when we directly compared them to the Specialized S-Works Recon , on fit, they did not have quite the same premium feel.

On the bike, the sole (rated 10 out of 11 on Shimano’s stiffness scale) provides an excellent pedalling platform. With a stiff yet lively sole and a tread that pairs well to the Shimano XT pedals, the application of power is stable and efficient. The sole features TPU lugs and an anti-slip pad to aid walking but the narrow tread profile means they do have a tendency to roll ankles on uneven ground.

They aren’t cheap but, considering the quality, the price is very reasonable in comparison to other contenders for the best gravel bike shoes. The RX8s are suited to those looking to gravel as an extension to road riding rather than an exploration into the wilderness. The lightness really makes them akin to road shoes allowing you to dance on the pedals up climbs. When it comes to descending, the stiff yet comfortable sole filters out the worst of the vibrations. Shimano has done an excellent job refining exactly what is needed from a performance gravel shoe.

The L6 dials on the Giro Sector do not micro release like some other Boa designs do (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

The best gravel bike shoe for fast days out

Sizes: 39-50 | Closure: Double Boa | Sole: Carbon | Weight: 754g (actual, size 44)

Brilliant cradling yet secure fit Double Boa accuracy Grippy sole tread Light Cold in winter Tech = expensive No micro release

Giro uses its breathable triangulated weave Synchwire mesh upper for it gravel-oriented Sector shoe. The Synchwire is overlaid with a web of bonded rubbery ‘Exo Structure’ for additional support. Two rubber wrapped Boa L6 dials tension stainless steel laces over a lightly padded split tongue. Thick padding secures the heel and the insole has a medium arch support orthotic. The heel top is reflective, too.

The lightweight mesh construction does an impressive job of assuring a comfortable fit and providing a very uniform closure, making it a strong contender among the best gravel bike shoes. The heel is well shaped to avoid any lift at the back of the foot. Wider- or tall-footed testers found them equally comfortable and they come in a women’s fit as well. The insole orthotic is noticeably supportive without being divisively obvious like some lumpier shoes.

The sole is decently stiff as well, assuring plenty of power transfer should you need to gun it without becoming fatiguing or punishing after many miles of gravel riding. The tread is very familiar to Giro shoe fans and does a decent job of gripping the ground if any portaging is required, although if you are looking for more off-the-bike comfort, the Giro Privateer or Rincon featured below might be worth a look.

Want to find out more? Read our in-depth Giro Sector review.

The Bont Vaypor G shoes are heat-mouldable to the shape of your foot for supreme comfort (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Best gravel bike shoe for heat-mouldable comfort

Sizes: 36-50 | Closure: Boa | Sole: Carbon | Weight: 348.5g per side, size 44.5, wide (actual, without cleats)

Anatomical-focused design Replacable lugs Stiffness Heat mouldable Too much lateral stiffness Feel a bit wooden

Aesthetically, Bont's shoes are some of the most polarising in the bike industry and they take a bit of work to achieve foot nirvana. Bont's take on cycling shoes is a bit different to the rest of the industry, using a wide 'bathtub' shape and last, which includes longitudinal arch support and lateral forefoot support, in order to keep all your joints running smoothly.

The trick up the Australian outfit's sleeve is the resin used throughout the shoes that hits its glass transition temp at 70-degrees Celsius, meaning you can mould them at home – giving it an advantage over the rest of the best gravel bike shoes on the market. It can take a few tries to get them just right but, when you do, they are some of the most comfortable shoes on the market.

The Vaypor G is built around the chassis of the Vaypor + with the addition of replaceable lugs bolted onto the bottom. They are supremely stiff which is great when you're on the bike, but a little awkward if you have to walk around or scramble up a steep hill. In those circumstance, a shoe such as the Rapha Explore, featured later in this guide, might be more appealing.

Read how these earned a four-star rating in our Bont Vaypor G gravel shoe review.

The Northwave Rockster combines classy looks with excellent comfort and a useful power kick (Image credit: Northwave)

The best gravel shoe for standing out

Sizes: 39-50 | Closure: Lace | Sole: Carbon composite | Weight: 670g (actual, pair of size 44 with cleats)

Pressure-free comfort Efficient pedalling sole Simple lace-up fit Fast-drying easy clean Good toe grip Can’t adjust on-the-fly Wobbly when walking Expensive for laces

Northwave hasn’t been shy about its styling since it rolled out deliberately mirror-imaged colourways on its 1990s race shoes. The white microfibre upper with grey or orangey laces (spare in the box) plus natural gum rubber soles will undoubtedly turn some people off.

The upper features laser-cut three-point perforations on the flanks that help with foot fitting stretch and ventilation. A dovecote arrangement of tiny triangular holes over the toe box adds cooling over your pinkies without flooding at the first sign of a splash or shower. They clean up and dry quickly if you do drown them, too. Synthetic leather heel cuff, tongue and lace top detailing increase durability, add grip to the inner heel to stop lift. The cool two-tone styling continues with grey rubber reinforcing on the heel’s outside edge and a full TPU toe lining. The front sole tread also wraps up onto the toe tip to increase durability and grip.

You certainly won’t be at much of a disadvantage when it comes to racing either as the Rockster’s carbon-reinforced sole has a Northwave stiffness rating of 10 (the ranging-topping full carbon race shoes are a 14). That means power delivery feels very solid without risking numbness on long days and the enhanced support ‘race’ footbed also helps on extended rides.

Find out more information in our Northwave Rockster review.

The Fizik Terra Powerstrap X4 has velcro straps that are easy to get on and off but difficult to adjust mid-ride (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Best gravel bike shoe for simplicity

Sizes: 36-48 | Closure: Velcro | Sole: X4 nylon outsole | Weight: 584g (actual)

Quickly to put on and take off Lightweight Velcro tricky to quickly readjust

The Terra Powerstrap X4 is Fizik’s gravel-specific shoe which the company says has been designed specifically for drop-bar off-road riders.

The X4s are the only shoe on this test that uses a velcro strap as a closure method. Velcro has mostly been relegated to the realm of cheaper cycling shoes but Fizik shows that it’s still a worthy consideration. First off, these shoes are very simple: two thick straps manage closure, spreading forces across the foot and anchoring to the side of the shoe with generous strips of velcro. Without the fittings and attachments of more complicated closures, the X4s are also the second-lightest shoe on the test despite also being one of the cheapest.

There are some drawbacks to velcro. Putting them on and off is a very simple process but fine-tuning is a little more difficult. It’s still faster than laces but can’t match the ease of a Boa system. You will also want to limit the number of readjustments you make mid-ride as the more dirt that gets caught in the velcro the less secure the shoe will be. We didn’t have any problems with the velcro losing its grip but the weather was unusually warm and dry during our testing in Scotland.

Despite being the same RRP as the X5, the X4 model doesn’t get an injected carbon sole and instead has to settle for a nylon construction. Stiffness is not quite to the same level as the X5 but still has enough rigidity to handle some enthusiastic pedalling. The tread itself is a lot smoother than the X5, making it more comfortable to walk on hard surfaces but a bit slippier in muddy conditions.

Overall the X4 is a little under-gunned when faced with the competition of its equally-priced mountain bike equivalent. The X4 feels like it has been beaten at its own game by the stiffer and more comfortable X5. The X4 trump card is its weight, shaving almost 100g off the X5, plus its sleeker more simplistic look may appeal to those wanting a road and gravel crossover shoe.

For more information, read our Fizik Terra Powerstrap X4 review.

Sidi's own dial system on the Jarin is not as easy to use as the Boa alternatives on may other shoes (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Sidi Jarin

Best gravel bike shoes for sole stiffness

Sizes: 39.5-49 | Closure: Tecno 3 dials | Sole: Carbon | Weight: 727g (actual)

Perfect sole stiffness Replaceable tread Fantastic colour Fiddly dials Stiff uppers make closure hard to fine-tune Odd fit Vague pedal engagement

Sidi has been making road and mountain bike shoes for a while now but the Jarin is its first gravel-specific offering. Packed with an unusual design and outrageous iridescent colour scheme, the Sidi Jarin is quite unlike any of the other shoes we have on this test.

Using Sidi’s own ratchet design, closure on the front of the foot is handled with a central dial while an instep closure system tightens across the top of the shoe. The dials are fiddlier than the Boa dials on the other shoes as they require you to push a button to release a lever. They also cant be backed off, instead using releasing levers that need to be squeezed on the side of the dial.

I found the fit a bit odd, I have slightly narrow feet and I wasn’t able to cinch the Jarin’s down at the front as much as I would have liked. Saying that, they still felt secure on my foot and I didn’t suffer any lift or movement while riding although I did while pushing. The tongue also dug into the front of my ankle, although this is possibly due to tightening the top strap more to compensate for the looser fit at the front. Sidi does advise in the included instruction booklet that the tongue can be cut to create a gentler edge.

Where the Sidis shine is the sole, which is a perfect balance of stiffness and comfort. This perfect blend made it the best performer on this test and, while the Shimano RX8 came very close, the Jarin was just a little better. Unfortunately, it isn’t all positives for the sole: while the lugs are replaceable, they don’t feel particularly sure-footed and combined with the exposed carbon sole means that in situations such as river crossings, if the lug misses there is no additional rubber to stop you slipping.

I also found clipping in and out of the pedals somewhat vague. I used the same Shimano XT pedals throughout testing and every shoe was fitted with brand new cleats, yet the Sidis were the only ones to have this issue. The Jarin’s are also not light – weighing in at 727g they are noticeably heavier than many of the other shoes on test.

While the sole and outrageous colourway really appeal to me, the complicated Techno System dials and odd fit were detracting. Fit is personal and if you are already a fan of Sidi then these are going to be an excellent choice. If unsure, I would recommend trying before you buy.

(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Giro Privateer

Best gravel bike shoe for style gurus

Sizes: 34-50 | Closure: Lace | Sole: Nylon | Weight: 726g (actual)

Easy to walk in Very comfortable on and off the bike Laces give a great fit Too much flex in the sole

Giro says that the Privateer lace combines the comfort of its Empire shoes with the durability of the Privateer mountain bike shoes.

Giro isn’t wrong, as the Privateers are supremely comfortable. The upper's gentle mould around the foot and the long section of laces means that tightness can be adjusted down the length of the shoe. They are well cut around the ankle and, although the heel cup isn’t as rigid as other shoes, it still does a great job of holding the foot in place. The microfibre upper feels hard-wearing and is reinforced around the toe and heel. Perforations around the sides and tongue help with ventilation but don’t instantly let water in if you splash through a puddle.

The sole is made from nylon but really lacks stiffness: when climbing out the saddle, the cleat plate can be felt under the foot. The upside is that they are very comfortable to walk in and the simple tread combined with toe block sections do a good job when wandering about on a range of surfaces.

If you are a rider who likes to put down large amounts of power, then the Privateers will not be the shoe for you – the Giro Sector in this list offers more in that department. They are superbly comfortable and, while the lack of stiffness in the sole might put some off, the flex only helps improve comfort further. If you are a rider looking for a gravel adventure shoe for using on all-day rides that are focused on a good time, not a fast time then the Privateers are a great option.

The Rapha Explore are stiff where needed but flex at the heel and toes to allow for ease of walking when off the bike (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Rapha Explore

Best gravel bike shoe for hike-a-bike

Sizes: 36-47 | Closure: Laces | Sole: Carbon | Weight: 694g (actual)

Grippy sole for walking Lace-up allows adaptable closure over long-distance rides Uppers can rub and irritate the ankle bone

Rapha’s Explore shoes have been designed specifically for gravel, adventure and ultra-endurance racing – and to accommodate for the fact that all great adventures by bike involve a bit of walking. They have proven their capability on the feet of Lachlan Morton during his staggering ride of the GB Duro in 2019.

The carbon sole provides a stiff platform for pedalling but is only used in the mid-section – so there is some flex around the heel and toes – and sees a distinct advantage when compared to the Specialise S-Works Recon, Shimano RX8 and Sidi Jarin. This is further helped by the rubber coating and huge treaded knobs. The rubber, which can also be found on hiking boots, provides plenty of grip on rocks and dirt.

The uppers use a one-piece microfibre construction that is doubled over to form the lace eyelets. The closure is no more complicated than tying a pair of shoelaces and a piece of elastic keeps the knot loops tidy and away from your drivetrain. Comfort across the foot is good but the outside edge around the ankle did cause painful irritation that lessened over time, so the shoes may need to wear in a bit more.

If you are a rider that likes to go back and beyond, the Rapha Explore with its very grippy sole and stiff pedalling platform is a great choice and ranks among the best gravel bike shoes available. Laces are easily replaced and offer a much wider scope for adjustment should feet swell or extra socks be worn. Only time will tell whether they break in, but in the time that we have been riding them there does seem to be a gradual improvement.

(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Giro Rincon

Best gravel bike shoe for casual adventures

Sizes: 40-48 | Closure: BOA L6 dial | Sole: Nylon-composite | Weight: 696g (actual)

Lovely earthy aesthetic Comfortable to walk in Simple to adjust Boa system Sole isn’t stiff enough for hard riding

The Rincon is the little brother of Giro’s new Sector, sharing the same uppers but foregoing the double boa and carbon sole to produce a more affordable option that still makes it into our best gravel bike shoes round-up.

The Rincon shares the same breathable SynchWire upper as the Sector and Giro’s very premium Imperial road shoes. This one-piece design is thermo-bonded with an exo-structure to create a non-stretch upper that gives the Rincon a very comfortable and breathable fit. The toes and heel are reinforced with rubber to ward off any rogue rocks. The Rincon only gets one Boa L6 dial which gives 1mm adjustment to the steel lace that crosses down the front through soft lace guides and allows a comfortable-yet-secure fit.

Unfortunately, the Rincon shares the same sole as the Privateer Lace and, if you are a powerful rider looking for a pair of Giros, you will probably be better served by the Sectors as they have a carbon sole.

I was really torn by the Rincon. It is undeniably comfortable, which is mostly due to the SynchWire upper, and is superbly good looking but the sole is simply not stiff enough for me. I would find myself reaching for them and then having to reassess based on the ride I was doing. The result is a shoe that is best suited to lighter riders or those who choose a more chilled out intensity of riding.

The walkability is about as good as an SPD shoe can get before getting a trainer-style sole, so you won’t feel the need to carefully tiptoe on hike-a-bike sections or when exploring mid-ride.

How to choose the best gravel bike shoes for you

Can I wear mountain bike shoes for gravel riding?

Of course, it's entirely possible to use your mountain bike shoes for gravel riding, provided you're using compatible cleat systems. Gravel shoes, however, aren't designed to tackle the same terrain as, say, a pair of enduro shoes. As such you may find some MTB shoes a little heavy or over-engineered for gravel riding.

The best crossover comes from cross-country MTB, where the shoes are designed to be light and stiff, rather than bulky and protective.

Can I wear road shoes for gravel riding?

This one is a bit easier; yes, but we really wouldn't recommend it at all. If you have to put your feet down or walk any distance over rough terrain you're going to destroy non-recessed road cleats and potentially damage expensive unprotected carbon soles.

What's more, road pedals simply aren't designed to work in mud, and so may well clog and jam, meaning you cant even clip your ruined cleats back in.

Do I need toe spikes for gravel riding?

Toe spikes are primarily used for cyclo-cross or cross country MTB racing, where they aid in running up steep inclines. Their inclusion on some gravel bike shoes points to the multi-use intentions that some brands are aiming for.

Some riders find them quite difficult to walk with on reasonable gradients, and that they're only really useful on very steep or slippery terrain. That being said, the majority are removable, so if they annoy you then you can simply unscrew them and store them in the draw with all the other small parts you never use anymore.

Are laces better than Boa?

This will depend on your feet, and your riding style. Gravel bike shoes with laces are extremely adjustable, allowing a fit that most Boa systems struggle to match, so if you find comfort hard to come by then maybe give laces a go.

On the other hand it's impossible to adjust your lases on the fly while riding off-road, so if you like to tweak your fit throughout the day then a Boa will be the one to go for.

One final consideration is durability; a boa dial is more easily broken in a fall, and even a pair of laces can be replaced with string in an emergency if you plan on riding in very remote places.

Should gravel shoes be stiff?

Stiff soles, long the holy grail of road shoes, have a place in gravel cycling for sure, but it's not the be all and end all. If racing is your focus, and walking isn't really going to feature except in emergencies, then stiff soles will likely be advantageous.

On the flip side, if you're planning on exploring, with protracted periods on foot, an overly stiff sole will likely be pretty grim to walk in after a bit of time, so be honest with your riding intentions.

Even the stiffest gravel shoe will likely have a bit more compliance in it than its road counterparts, though, in order to counteract the increased trail buzz that comes with riding over rough ground.

How should my gravel bike shoes fit?

Those at the racing end of the spectrum should fit very much the same as a road shoe. If you're aiming for longer days, off-road touring, or a bit of hike-a-bike then allow a little more room. This will also allow you to wear a more cushioned pair of socks to avoid blisters, or to keep warm.

Fit will in some way be determined by the upper material too; synthetic leather is the norm, and tends not to break in so much, while real leather will conform more to your foot over time but it will be heavier and retain more moisture.

Newer options with woven uppers have come onto the market recently, offering extra breathability and a more compliant fit.

How we test

Lots and lots of testing, in all weather, both riding and on extended sections of hike-a-bike too. we find out if the shoes are stiff enough to race, comfy enough to ride all day, and durable enough to walk up a mountain in if you double puncture and have left all your tools at home.

With enough riding time we can tease out what separates the great from the good in terms of fit, form and function, and this means we can also spot some more bargain offering that can mix it with the best too.