It's been a long 7-years, but we have finally become #2! What? So that's a good thing? Yes, when it comes to the cost of Auto Insurance. Michigan is no longer the most expensive state to buy car insurance, according to a report released this week by insure.com. After seven years of having the dubious distinction of being number one for all the wrong reasons, the state dropped to number two following reforms to Michigan’s broken, outdated auto no-fault system.