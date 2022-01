This week's episode of The Braid Up proves that a new age of stitch braids is upon us. We all know that the standard version of this classic protective style is already a vibe, but add in some extra designs? Game over. "We're jazzing these braids up so they're not the typical stitch braids that we've been getting for years and years," says hairstylist and creator of this look Shateeka Garrison. "With these new stitch braids, you can add some originality to your look and make the style your own." You might have a heart, a star, two stars—the designs can really be as unique as you want. Bottom line: Garrison's star-stitch braided look is for sure a style that you should pencil in for the new year.

HAIR CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO