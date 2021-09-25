Celebrate Your Birthday Like an It Girl in These Cool Ensembles

When it comes to getting dressed, I'm a firm believer in the power of shoes and accessories. In fact, recent studies have shown that all it takes is a chic handbag or statement footwear to bring a rather basic look to new heights. While these studies are conducted by me and based solely on the noteworthy outfits I peruse daily on my Instagram explore page, there is validity in what these items can do for jeans and a white tee. As we head into a new season, I will exclusively be using this method to elevate all of the classic looks I'm planning. And at the moment, I can describe my entire fall style in just two words: CHARLES & KEITH. The brand's new arrivals include padded shoulder bags (I'm swooning over the Zadie bag), platform boots, and two-in-one socks and sandals. To understand just how prepared this brand is for fall, you simply have to see these pieces for yourself (many of which have been styled by some of my favorite influencers, including Aimee Song, Chriselle Lim, Tara Whiteman, and Yoyo Cao). So allow me to introduce you to my top picks below.

