The Best Donuts In Minnesota Are Just A Short Drive From Rochester

Hi, local food lovers. We’re being hyper-local this month right up to the restaurant review, which is … well, it’s still in Minnesota anyway. We’ll start with places closing, because that’s sad and we want to get it out of the way. Hot Indian, inventor of the “indiritto” (dropped from its menu in early 2020), which merged the burrito format with flavors and ingredients from India, is closing its location at Midtown Global Market. Other locations are still open at the Mall of America and Target Field. Local Roots of Richfield, a diner but more local and healthier, is closing its dining room permanently. They will still do catering and third-party delivery. Midori’s Floating World, a small but excellent Japanese restaurant, was burned out of their site on Lake Street between Minnehaha and 27th Avenue in the George Floyd uprising. After two years of popping up at Seward Cafe’s location, they have their own space now at 3425 E. Lake St. They are open Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s takeout only for now, but they hope to open their new dining room soon.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO