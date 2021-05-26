17 Best Weighted Blankets for the Deepest Sleep of Your Life

Your skin enters a state of intensive repair and regeneration while you rest, which leaves it primed to benefit from active ingredients that help promote these functions. Also, transepidermal water loss occurs overnight, so moisture tends to get leeched out of your skin while you’re sleeping. “Overnight beauty products can take advantage of these factors to help promote the repair of damaged tissues and to improve the moisture balance of the skin,” dermatologist Dr. Hadley King tells Elite daily. So when shopping for the best Korean sleeping packs, you should look for formulas that will help fortify the skin barrier — via ceramides, lipids/oils, and even occlusive waxes or balms — to help keep all that goodness locked in. Other great ingredients to look for include peptides, squalene, and hyaluronic acid, which help “support the production of collagen and elastin [to] keep the skin firm, smooth, and taut,” says dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, who explains that as we sleep, blood flows to our skin, helping to repair collagen and UV damage wrought over the course of the day.